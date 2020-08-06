Duchess Meghan ‘never considered giving birth at St. Mary’s Hospital’

In the Finding Freedom excerpts we’ve seen so far, we’ve mostly heard the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s versions of their courtship, the lead up to their wedding and when things began to deteriorate between the Sussexes and the Windsors. There are still tons of other stories and scandals yet to be discussed, and I really wonder what Finding Freedom will cover. Will FF have behind-the-scenes info on how Meghan felt about her British Vogue guest-editorship and the outsized, panicked, crazy, racist reaction to it? Will we learn any details about Meghan’s two trips to Wimbledon with Kate?
Here’s another “controversy” which we didn’t hear about in the first excerpts: all of the nonsense drama about Meghan’s birthing plan and the confusion about where she gave birth. Remember all of that? Meghan gave birth at Portland Hospital, which was closer to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, as opposed to the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s, which is where all modern royal moms gave birth. Meghan also did not do a “photocall” with baby Archie outside of the hospital, nor did the Sussexes announce when Meghan went into labor. They kept everything a secret in real-time. It sounds like there will be some discussion of all of that in FF:
When Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William, she broke with royal tradition, and delivered her son in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital. Prince Harry too, was born at the London medical facility, and shortly after both Princes’ arrivals, they made their public debuts via photo calls on the steps of the hospital. The Duchess of Cambridge recreated those images with each of her three children, posing for the cameras outside the Lindo Wing within hours of giving birth.
But according to Finding Freedom, a forthcoming biography of Meghan and Harry by reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durrand, the Duchess of Sussex wanted to break with tradition once again with the birth of her first child.
“Meghan never considered giving birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where Kate delivered all three of her children,” reads a report from People about the book’s contents. Meghan wanted to deliver somewhere “more discreet,” the book claims. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to baby Archie at London’s Portland Hospital on May 6, though the couple never confirmed that was the location of his arrival. (It eventually came out, after Archie’s birth certificate was made public.) A few days later, the young royal was introduced to the press with a photo call at Windsor Castle, albeit a much more intimate one than his cousins experienced.
There were no crowds of royal fans or press. Instead, the Sussexes made their official debut as a family of three with just two photographers, one agency reporter, and three video cameras present.
This gave me flashbacks to how salty the royal reporters were about all of this. To be fair to the Sussexes, I think by the time Meghan gave birth, she and Harry were already completely “over” the Royal Rota and the British press entirely. Maybe they didn’t intend for their secrecy to be an explicit “f–k you” to the Royal Rota, but that’s how it was taken. I think Meghan just didn’t want to be seen “copying” Kate, or doing some kind of creepy Diana cosplay on the steps outside the Lindo Wing. Meghan legitimately wanted some privacy and she didn’t want people breathing down her neck during what was an advanced maternal age pregnancy. She’s also a feminist and I could see her – in her full American glory – being appalled at the idea of being treated like a walking royal womb, a vessel for the next generation of royal toffs.
Damn look how happy and grateful Harry looks in those trio pictures…
I don’t think anyone has a right to be upset about how they conducted this. She didn’t owe anyone an immediate show after having just given BIRTH, especially since she didn’t give birth to an heir. The press dragged her over the possibility of her giving birth at Lindo Wing and doing a photocall only to turn around and drag her when she didn’t. There was no pleasing those people and I’m glad they did what THEY wanted to do for the birth of their first child.
I don’t even think we or the press have the right to the Cambridge kids’ pictures. It is nice to see but don’t use kids as pawns. The UK have the right to scrutinise their work and financials.
This! The press spent her whole pregnancy dragging her& also saying she needed to cede the spotlight to Kate as the future queen. Then they turned around and criticised her for not doing the same as Kate.
I think there was a woman who had a piece in the NY Times about how she shouldn’t do the hospital photocall as it placed unrealistic expectations on women. If she had done a hospital photocall after the press had cashed in on photos they would have then turned around and criticised her for betraying feminist ideals.
I also always had the feeling the press were planning a stunt like having the half sister or Meghan’s father confront her live if she did hospital photocall.
I loved Harry’s birth announcement and the presentation at Windsor castle. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this replicated by royals in the future.
I completely agree. And the same for Kate too. The images of the press and public squeezed into that street hounding for a look at the baby are horrific to me. It’s appalling that that’s become expected.
I think they genuinely wanted to just enjoy the first moments with their baby without pomp and circumstance. They already knew they weren’t giving him title so they were setting parameters early on for Archie to have a normal life.
Honestly why did the press expect the 7th in line to have the Lindo Wing fanfare?
On a serious note I don’t think they trusted the royal doctors. The palace vipers have indicated in the media they were unhappy with how quickly Meghan got pregnant as it meant she was permanently tied to Harry. It was a smart movie for Meghan & Harry to keep even the palace in the dark. Those vipers certainly didn’t wish the best for Archie’s birth.
At this point the smear campaign was in full throttle and we we had a pretty good guess who was behind it so they probably knew for sure. I absolutely wouldn’t blame them if they didn’t trust palace doctors. I still think they wanted her to miscarry. The fact that the hate went UP after she became pregnant, the stress due to the press/family and then sending her to Morocco when she should’ve had her feet up at home….it didn’t give me a good feeling.
Had she done the Lindo photocall, she would have been slammed for “imitating Kate” and smacked down for being “too Hollywood” and smiling for the cameras. She never had a chance. British royal family sucks. As does the rota.
Exactly. Kate can roleplay Diana anytime but Meghan can’t do anything right.
Having a child, especially your first, is stressful enough without all of that foolishness. A picture and announcement on the IG account should have been enough until the parents were ready for more.
Jesus Christ. The woman had a baby and she is allowed as a human being to have the birth experience she wants to. The press was disgusting and should have stayed out of her uterus.
The very idea she owes anyone anything during this very private time is absurd. How many new mums out there feel comfortable getting full hair and makeup and trotting their newborn out for a press scrum? Disgusting.
I like they are stating the facts. Tradition, they say, yet it was just Catherine doing her Diana thing and that is that. They make it seem that it was mandatory after centuries of practice, yet this makes it clear Catherine was just following Diana´s footsteps.
Moreover, Harry was not the heir. William is. It is understandable that William and Catehrine would like the photo op and be done with it, but Meghan and Harry are in different position.
Personally, I think they are handling Archie very well. I like the announcement. They made it official yet not a circus. and they keep doing. They are public figures, but Archie is a baby. Two pictures, the name revealed, and a quick announcement with a reporter was enough. Right now, the ocasional Archie picture for great events, like birthday and Xmas, is more than enough.
Nobody needs to be as tacky as the Cambridges. I mean, yes, they must show off their kids, but IMO, the airplane job and Chalotte, age 4, cosplaying victorian young lady hand delivering food baskets for poors is terrible.
I really liked the way they did it too! They announced when she went in labor and gave birth. Harry greeted the press (and was practically floating he was so happy) and 2 days later, with a small press pool, they greeted everyone and introduced the baby. It was a good rollout and Harry is 6th in line, I don’t think they owed anyone more than that.
Exactly! There was no such ‘tradition’. The real tradition had been home births with photos released a few days later. Princess Anne’s children were born at St Mary’s, so Diana was not the first. Beatrice and Eugenie were born at Portland Hospital and Sophie Wessex had her children at Frimley Park NHS Hospital. A 2-3 day stay after the birth was normal. Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips had their children at local hospitals with total privacy and no photographs.
Run Harry and Meghan, Run. They are insane.
After all the angry fuss the press made when they assumed Meghan would be giving birth in the Lindo Wing (who does she think she is, putting herself on the same level as Kate??) you’d think that they’d be pleased that she and Harry chose another hospital. But no, that was an insult apparently.
What the press and the people who hate Meghan wanted was for Meghan to want to use the Lindo Wing and be denied. They wanted their idea that she’s uppity and above herself confirmed, before being shot down in some kind of imagined poetic justice. That’s why the ever-changing tiara story had them slavering.
How is something a tradition when it had only been done by one person and subsequently copied by another? Shouldn’t a “tradition” have a longer track record.
The language of the article suggests Meghan broke a tradition which is clearly not the case.
Perhaps she broke a tradition in not having a photo call a few hours after giving birth (and urgh at that as a hateful tradition as well).
No tradition for the Lindo Wing though, Fergie used the Portland. And from what I can remember wasn’t Diana the first to use the Lindo anyway? I’m sure in previous generations they would have had home births at the palace or wherever.
I admired her so much for not bowing to the pressure of that awful requirement to appear in front of the cameras after having her baby. After the way she was treated all through the pregnancy by the press and everyone especially.
The Portland isn’t closer to Windsor though, to be pedantic. The Portland is in central London as opposed to west London where St Mary’s is. So I can’t imagine location was the reason, just probably it was the hospital she wanted (and to be honest, I’ve never been inside either but the Portland looks rather more modern and comfortable from the outside).
I absolutely love how they handled Archie’s birth. It was very classy and we got more by giving them space. We had Harry’s adorable interview after the birth, the photo call where we got a small interview with both of them. It was well done and the RR’s were pissed because they didn’t make their money.
What Harry and Meghan did was wonderful and should be a new tradition.
Yeah, it wasn’t a tradition. I felt bad for Kate at the time, and I honestly don’t think she wanted to do it either – you notice how fast she got out of there with the second two, even though she looked happy and had her hair done etc, I definitely feel like she was thinking “let me do this photo op and then I can go home and relax for a hot minute.” I do think the birth of George was a “little” different, in that it was the future monarch, but not “so” different that if she hadn’t wanted to present him immediately, it would have been fine.
Again, this is a situation of H&M setting up a really good precedent for the Cambridge kids in the future. If George or Louis’s wives don’t want to present themselves and their babies on the steps Lindo wing within a day of giving birth, they don’t have to. If Charlotte doesn’t want, she doesn’t have to. Kate didn’t have to either, but I think had Meghan done it, it would have put more pressure on the next generation to do so. Archie’s birth, IMO, was handled really well by the Sussexes not just in terms of the rota and the aggressive press, but just in general for the privacy of a growing family.
Anyway, that picture of the Queen and Phillip with Harry, Meghan, Doria and Archie – everyone looks so happy. the Queen and Phillip’s smiles look completely genuine. I remember Omid tweeting that picture out and saying something like “on a personal note, I cant explain what this picture means to me and to so many people of color in the UK.” It’s sad how poorly the Queen handled the next year.
Obvious feelings for the queen and the institution aside, that photo is iconic.
I don’t see why it matters where she gave birth, like all mums it should be totally her choice. However, it’s not true that the Portland Hospital is closer to Frogmore Cottage than the Lindo at St Mary’s. The two hospitals are both in central London, St Mary’s is slightly closer to Windsor.