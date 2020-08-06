“Rudy Giuliani is back on Fox News, saying crazy stuff about BLM activists” links
  • August 06, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rudy Giuliani smears Black Lives Matter and BLM activists. [Towleroad]
This summary of Perry Mason made me want to finally watch it. [Pajiba]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is getting that Quibi money too. [JustJared]
E! News, the show, is no more. [Jezebel]
I wish we had these Angelina Jolie photos because she looks amazing! [LaineyGossip]
I wish we had these Chris Pine photos because he looks amazing! [Tom & Lorenzo]
The FBI raided Jake Paul’s house, found lots of firearms. [Dlisted]
Shopping for small earrings you can wear with your mask. [GFY]
This story is disgusting from start to finish. [Buzzfeed]

6 Responses to ““Rudy Giuliani is back on Fox News, saying crazy stuff about BLM activists” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    Oh, good gad. Giuliani. Fox News. How is this garbage legal? Doesn’t the SCC have rules regarding the reporting of news, actual news?

    Reply
    • DrSnark says:
      August 6, 2020 at 12:43 pm

      As I understand it, many of the shows on Fox are classified as entertainment, rather than news, so they are not bound by those regulations. It’s really troubling.

      And Giuliani is such a disappointment. I remember being really impressed with his handling of 9/11 and I cannot believe how far he’s sunk. These people will say literally anything. It’s disgusting.

      Reply
  2. Liz version 700 says:
    August 6, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    How does Rudy still have a law license? How!?!

    Reply
  3. Juliette says:
    August 6, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    That Lauren McCluskey story is enraging, sad and disgusting all at once. She turns to them for help and then they abuse her by showing around the photos? Absolutely awful, very sad for her and for her family and friends. What a horrible thing to have to deal with on top of losing her in such a horrible way.

    The fact that Officer Miguel Deras is still working as a police officer is absolutely mind blowing. He can quit the force, go to another jurisdiction & continue his career? WTF??! Showing them around at the murder scene? Something wrong with their heads.

    Reply
  4. Escondista says:
    August 6, 2020 at 1:17 pm

    Having constant arguments with family members that say democrats are radical. I’m like, “I vote blue every year! I am the most boring suburban mom. You know me!”
    They know plenty of people who voted for Hillary and will vote for biden and they’re all middle class folks just like them. It’s insane to have a monolithic view of people you interact with every day.

    Reply

