“Rudy Giuliani is back on Fox News, saying crazy stuff about BLM activists” links

Rudy Giuliani calls Black Lives Matter "a domestic terrorist group" run by the Weather Underground: "These are killers, and these are people who hate white people. They're people who hate white men in particular. And they want to do away with a mother-father family." pic.twitter.com/GWd42ajVpT
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 6, 2020
Oh, good gad. Giuliani. Fox News. How is this garbage legal? Doesn’t the SCC have rules regarding the reporting of news, actual news?
As I understand it, many of the shows on Fox are classified as entertainment, rather than news, so they are not bound by those regulations. It’s really troubling.
And Giuliani is such a disappointment. I remember being really impressed with his handling of 9/11 and I cannot believe how far he’s sunk. These people will say literally anything. It’s disgusting.
Then they should have to call themselves Fox Entertainment and not Fox News.
How does Rudy still have a law license? How!?!
That Lauren McCluskey story is enraging, sad and disgusting all at once. She turns to them for help and then they abuse her by showing around the photos? Absolutely awful, very sad for her and for her family and friends. What a horrible thing to have to deal with on top of losing her in such a horrible way.
The fact that Officer Miguel Deras is still working as a police officer is absolutely mind blowing. He can quit the force, go to another jurisdiction & continue his career? WTF??! Showing them around at the murder scene? Something wrong with their heads.
Having constant arguments with family members that say democrats are radical. I’m like, “I vote blue every year! I am the most boring suburban mom. You know me!”
They know plenty of people who voted for Hillary and will vote for biden and they’re all middle class folks just like them. It’s insane to have a monolithic view of people you interact with every day.