The Schitt’$ Creek series finale was a fitting farewell to the little sitcom that could

**SPOILERS FOR THE SCHITT’$ CREEK FINALE**

I realize I might be the only person that reads this post but sometimes, I need to write something just for me. Tuesday night saw the series finale for the Canadian sitcom, Schitt’$ Creek. The show was created by Dan Levy and his father, the amazing Eugene Levy (who has had one of the best glow ups in history). The show aired on CBC and is viewable on Pop and Hulu in the US. It had a small cult-like following for much of its run, until it blew up in the last two years. The series finale earned the largest US audience to date. Vanity Fair did a great recap of the whole episode. Here is an excerpt of their review:

If they had to leave us–and this feels like a particularly painful time to say goodbye–at least the Rose family left us well. The magnificent series finale of Schitt’s Creek was a balm, a confection, a tear-jerker, and a perfect reminder that there just have to be better days ahead. The darling Roses had their lives stripped away, after all, and were forced into their own version of a quarantine in a middle-of-nowhere town, distant siblings and disengaged parents confined to two shabby motel rooms. It was a wonderful thing to watch over the last six seasons as each of them lovably, uncomfortably, sometimes heartbreakingly, sometimes hilariously (hi yoh, that masseuse!) reached towards his or her happy ending. The Rose family lost their riches, but earned their own good fortune. If one had to pick who had the most emotional last turn, it’d be a toss-up between Alexis and Stevie. First: physical comedian extraordinaire Annie Murphy, the flouncing, lanky actress with the winning zip of Goldie Hawn, has long made Alexis the most endearing character on this show. Alexis has learned her worth, which means she’s learned to love herself—which means she wasn’t going to let this last night pass without offering sincere expressions of love to her family members. The episode’s pacing cooked, spilling out with the giddy breathless energy of an actual wedding day. When David rushed into the motel room to change into his tuxedo (and chic kilt!), his face contorted into its beloved scrunch of horror when Alexis swanned out of the bathroom in white. “Everyone’s going to think we’re getting married to each other!” he shrieked. In the end, the kids are alright, the four of them standing together as they say goodbye to their parents. Moira clung to David, but it was hearing her tell Alexis “I’m so proud of you, so proud” that pulled hardest at the heart. Stevie, of course, looked the most broken-up as she waved goodbye to Mr. Rose. Of course, Roland also came through with his gift–a new family portrait for the Roses. The Rose family doesn’t merely own Schitt’s Creek; they are Schitt’s Creek. Johnny took in the absurdity of the new town billboard. Then husband and wife, devoted to each other in disaster and triumph, drove on to a new adventure while the world’s most perfect pop song (“This Will Be Our Year” by the Zombies) played them off.

[From Vanity Fair]

I was going to do my own recap, but I kept going on and on and frankly, VF did it better. I came to the show later. I am a big fan of Eugene and I can’t even quantify my love for Catherine O’Hara. The only other cast member I knew was Chris Elliott and although I think he is a very funny person in general, his humor can gross me out sometimes. But honestly, I didn’t watch the show because I thought the title was stupid and believed the show would be a series of amateurish puns and references. However, following Ira Madison III on Twitter who adores the show, I was finally convinced I should check it out. I think I started watching right before season three aired. I was hooked less than halfway into the pilot and it quickly became a family thing for us.

The beauty of the show is the characters. In the Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell special that followed the finale, Dan told us that character development was something his father insisted upon. It truly made the show what it was. No one was a two-dimensional joke, no matter how small their part. And what the show made fun of had nothing to do with generalities or stereotypes. You came to love everyone on it. It would be hard to pick my favorite story arc but if I had to choose, I think it would be Alexis. I was destroyed when she ended it with Ted, reacting almost as if it was my own breakup. But it was absolutely the right choice for her character. I’ll just pretend that they get back together after they’ve both gone on to fabulous success in their chosen fields.

The show is heralded for many positive messages. One of the most powerful is how it portrayed the LGBTQ characters and storylines. On the Best Wishes special, Noah Reid, who played Patrick, read a letter of appreciation from a moms-of-LGBTQ-kids group. What seemed like a silly show with a nutty name, became a beacon of hope during a time when we ended up needing it the most.

a group of moms with LGBTQ kids wrote a truly beautiful thank you letter to the cast of #SchittsCreek & I couldn't stop crying as it was read aloud to the actors pic.twitter.com/2oULXjliT9 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 8, 2020

You, dear fans, are at the very heart of this show 💛 We'd love to hear from you today! Share your #SchittsCreek selfies, your stories, your favourite GIF, your favourite episode or character, share anything! And tag #SchittsFinale so we can read through them all and sob. pic.twitter.com/lrkaFiSMxA — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) April 7, 2020