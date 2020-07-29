2020 Emmy Award nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations came out yesterday, even though no one knows what this year’s Emmys are going to look like. My guess, judging solely on California’s pandemic regression, is that it will be a virtual ceremony or maybe something open-air and very small and socially distanced. Before the pandemic, people were making a lot of good TV, and during the lockdown, people have had time to catch up on their favorite shows and miniseries. I hope everyone watched Watchmen, because that amazing limited series scored the largest nominations haul with 26, all of them well deserved. If Watchmen doesn’t run the table in every category, I will be sorely disappointed. That series was so prescient and well-done and Regina King deserves everything. You can see the complete nominations list here. Here are the big categories:
Outstanding limited Series
“Little Fires Everywhere”
“Mrs. America”
“Unbelievable”
“Unorthodox”
“Watchmen”
Outstanding comedy series
“Curb Your Enthusiasm”
“Dead to Me”
“The Good Place”
“Insecure”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“What We Do in the Shadows”
Outstanding drama series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Killing Eve”
“The Mandalorian”
“Ozark”
“Stranger Things”
“Succession”
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)
Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)
Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)
Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)
Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)
Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)
Regina King (“Watchmen”)
Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)
Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)
Brian Cox (“Succession”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)
Laura Linney (“Ozark”)
Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)
Zendaya (“Euphoria”)
I’m so happy for What We Do In the Shadows! That show is hysterically funny. I’m really happy for all things Watchmen, especially Regina King’s nomination and even Jeremy Irons (who, I have to admit, was great in it).
There were, of course, some notable snubs. Reese Witherspoon didn’t get nominated for anything acting-wise, either for The Morning Show or Little Fires Everywhere. She was a producer on both shows too, so she did get nominated for LFF but not The Morning Show because that was snubbed for Drama series. Oh, and they could have nominated Big Little Lies 2 for stuff but that got snubbed as well. It really does feel like there are people in the television industry who are REALLY not buying what Reese is selling. While Unbelievable picked up some big noms, they didn’t nominate Merritt Weaver or Kaitlyn Dever. The women of Pose also got snubbed (but Billy Porter got nominated). Mindy Kaling’s series (she produces it and created it) Never Have I Ever was snubbed. The Emmys always snub Mindy’s work even though she’s (just my opinion) one of the best television writer/producer/creators out there.
Yes! Never Have I Ever was definitely snubbed. I think Sanditon totally should have gotten a nom too in the limited series category.
It’s the same as always, shows that have already passed their prime get the noms because that’s who the academy knows and is used to. Oh well.
Unorthodox was so good!
I’m confused about how they are delineating limited series from drama series. Did Ozark really have more episodes than say, Normal People? Both have 10 I think?
But this is Ozark’s third or fourth season, right? So it’s not really a “limited series.” I assume there is a specific definition they work from when determining that, but I’m not sure what it would be.
It’s pretty poor that the only real nomination that Pose got was for a cis gendered man.
‘Pose’ is one of my favorite shows and I don’t understand why it wasn’t nominated in the Best Drama category. Also: not a single nomination for any of the actresses? MJ Rodriguez is so good as Blanca!!!
Ozark is soooo good!!!
Think people are a bit tired of the faux nice white lady schtick (see Karen’s, Ellen).
Reese isn’t very good in the morning show, she’s the weak link acting wise. That was a good call. I do feel that Michelle Dockery’s work in Defending Jacob really got snubbed. She was amazing. But I’m happy about Watchmen and also Schitt’s Creek because that show got me through the first month of shutdown. I just kept watching it on Netflix. I love that show.
I think some of these “snubs” are just an indication of how much good stuff we are getting on tv, mostly streaming. So I can’t complain.
Never Have I Ever!! For show, lead actress, supporting actress and writing all got snubbed huge. Also agree about Mindy Kaling she’s one of the best in the business and they always snub her.
I’m thrilled for Issa and Regina!
I’m all about Schitt’s Creek and Watchmen, and very happy for Shadows as well
I hope the good Place wins for writing, the finale was absolutely beautiful.
Congrats to Zendaya! I think Jennifer Aniston will win that category, and she was great on her show (as were the women in the supporting cast), but I’m glad to see Zendaya getting recognition at such a young age.
Surprised Reese wasn’t nominated for LFE.
So happy to see What We Do in the Shadows getting some love!