2020 Emmy Award nominations: who got recognized & who got snubbed?

The 2020 Emmy Award nominations came out yesterday, even though no one knows what this year’s Emmys are going to look like. My guess, judging solely on California’s pandemic regression, is that it will be a virtual ceremony or maybe something open-air and very small and socially distanced. Before the pandemic, people were making a lot of good TV, and during the lockdown, people have had time to catch up on their favorite shows and miniseries. I hope everyone watched Watchmen, because that amazing limited series scored the largest nominations haul with 26, all of them well deserved. If Watchmen doesn’t run the table in every category, I will be sorely disappointed. That series was so prescient and well-done and Regina King deserves everything. You can see the complete nominations list here. Here are the big categories:

Outstanding limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen” Outstanding comedy series

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Dead to Me”

“The Good Place”

“Insecure”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“What We Do in the Shadows” Outstanding drama series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession” Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Jeremy Irons (“Watchmen”)

Hugh Jackman (“Bad Education”)

Paul Mescal (“Normal People”)

Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”) Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Regina King (“Watchmen”)

Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”) Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”) Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve”)

Zendaya (“Euphoria”)

[From CNN]

I’m so happy for What We Do In the Shadows! That show is hysterically funny. I’m really happy for all things Watchmen, especially Regina King’s nomination and even Jeremy Irons (who, I have to admit, was great in it).

There were, of course, some notable snubs. Reese Witherspoon didn’t get nominated for anything acting-wise, either for The Morning Show or Little Fires Everywhere. She was a producer on both shows too, so she did get nominated for LFF but not The Morning Show because that was snubbed for Drama series. Oh, and they could have nominated Big Little Lies 2 for stuff but that got snubbed as well. It really does feel like there are people in the television industry who are REALLY not buying what Reese is selling. While Unbelievable picked up some big noms, they didn’t nominate Merritt Weaver or Kaitlyn Dever. The women of Pose also got snubbed (but Billy Porter got nominated). Mindy Kaling’s series (she produces it and created it) Never Have I Ever was snubbed. The Emmys always snub Mindy’s work even though she’s (just my opinion) one of the best television writer/producer/creators out there.