Unhinged columnist: Prince Harry should stop listening to Meghan & come back

Yes, I have seen the gleefully nasty columns devoted to the Finding Freedom excerpts. As someone who actually read the book excerpts at the Times, I wonder how long these pearl-clutching reality-deniers can really willfully smear the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Once people actually read the book, a lot of these columns will be moot. The two biggest critics this week seem to be a married couple: Piers Morgan and Celia Walden. Piers wrote some trash in the Daily Mail claiming Harry and Meghan have confirmed that they’re “tone-deaf whiny brats,” and he would know because he’s licked Donald Trump’s a–hole. But several people have tagged me on Celia Walden’s piece for the Telegraph, which was called “The Sussexes may have no way back – but Harry still has a chance.” Enjoy as she unfavorably compares Princess Diana and Meghan and then says that Harry needs to leave Diana, Meghan and presumably Archie in the past:
But the real giveaway is the tone and language of the biography: a relentless drone of self-pity that occasionally rises up into a squeal shrill enough to make even Meghan and Harry wince, were they not so tone deaf, it’s instantly recognisable as their voice. I say “their voice”, but really it’s Meghan’s. And it calls to mind another woman’s voice: a woman who had perfected the same “big eyes to camera”, liked to think of herself as similarly Machiavellian with the media, and had far more genuine cause for complaint.
Harry is currently living with these two strong female voices in his head, his wife and his late mother. Two women who would probably have agreed on many things, from the horror of bitchy courtiers to the ease of life in California, where Diana was planning on moving to escape the scrutiny of the British press before she died. But also two women with grievances. And as hard as it to admit that any of our parents have failings – especially if we’ve lost them tragically early – the Prince needs to remember, firstly, that many of Diana’s media machinations weren’t ultimately successful, and secondly, that instead of making her happy and allowing her to find freedom outside of the family into which she married, they only kept her mired in her grievances until the end of her life, when she did finally seem to have let go.
As an attempt to get everyone on their side while exacting some nebulous form of revenge on The Firm, Finding Freedom is a woeful failure in a string of PR failures dating right back to the idea – Meghan’s, again, no doubt – that forming a spin-off monarchy was the only way to maximise their “brand potential”. A concept so repugnant, I feel sullied just typing the words out. But although this is just another mistake in a litany of mistakes, it feels significant, final, in terms of what might henceforth be possible for the Sussexes as a couple in the UK. Because, as that royal source said yesterday, very little is now likely to be.
Which leaves what? LA? A place that, as former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter told me last week, “is not for people who don’t have a part in the professional firmament”. And once the realisation of their own toxicity sinks in, what then? Then the in-fighting starts, the blame game. Perhaps it won’t. Perhaps these two will grow out of their rancour and grow old, in a Beverly Hills mansion so large there’s a new bathroom to be discovered every month of the year. But if and when Harry manages to hear his own voice above the din of those two women in his head, he could do worse than to listen to it. There is a way back, and we would take him back, with only one question asked: “What were you thinking?”
“And once the realisation of their own toxicity sinks in…” The Trumpian level of projection is staggering. To think that Harry and Meghan are the toxic ones because they got out of a toxic, dysfunctional situation. To think that Harry and Meghan are the toxic ones because they want to clear up some things after being victimized by a massive smear campaign by the palace and the press. And all of this British media delusion about getting Harry to come back somehow *just* so they can scream “how dare you leave us” and “we told you so” at him.
Again, what else they – RF, Royal Rota, British Trolls, Viper Courtiers- could do? Take some of the blame? take all of the blame? Apologise? Change?
No,no,no,no- Never!
Better do what they have always done- blame the victim, bully the victim, erase the victim….carry on as if nothing is wrong, make some snarky remarks and call it “humour”, ignore the world, isolate themselves in their island…
It is truly astounding to see that not just Normal Bill, but the entire royal family along with the British media and half the public want Harry to be single, forever playing the position of Third Wheel to the heir and his wife but never having a family of his own because he betrayed them by choosing a foreign, non-white woman that they are too bigoted to accept.
With each comment that Harry reads he’ll probably be felling better and better about his decision!
Harry’s anthem for 2020: Why u so obsessed with me……?
I have no words.
Diana was a complicated woman, but to put her in this as an argument for Meghan being “so much Meghan”…
That is next level. Barf
You took the words right out of my mouth. The hatred some people have towards Meghan knows no boundaries and that is scary! Instead of recognizing that the RF hasn’t learned a single thing out of the DIana situation, they basically blame her for everything bad in her life and her own death. This whole article reads like a thinly veiled threat to Meghan “Remember what happened to Diana?”.
These people are delusional. The whole RF is going down in flames.
Could these opinion pieces be paid articles? I know it happens in the US with blogs and unreputable newspapers. Like a columnist receives cash or favors for write tripe.
BTW, what toxic is the UK press ecosystem as it pertains to the Royal Family.
Holy hell. I had seen this article on twitter but didn’t actually click through to read it. wow. She IS unhinged. “their own toxicity?”
These articles are so sexist and demeaning to Meghan AND Harry, and of course they are rooted in sexism and racism and xenopobia, but its interesting because you still see the same pattern of the reporters attacking the married-in, not the blood royal. It’s like even though he has walked away, that pattern still holds somewhat – this is all MEGHAN’S fault, not Harry, not the beloved prince, not Diana’s son, he would never abandon the UK! It’s like there is still this basic level of protection for him in some of these stories.
Truly hope this makes them just commit to staying away. How unhinged do you need to be to complain about them living in a large house when his relatives legitimately live in actual castles!? It just comes down to how much of this was invented by the media from the beginning – they pushed the narrative that Harry and Meghan were stealing the spotlight from the Cambridges (when clearly – they were the ones just covering Harry and Meghan more – they could have just kept covering the Cambridges https://www.thedailybeast.com/how-meghan-and-harry-stole-kate-and-williams-crown). This then led to them pushing the narrative that Meghan loves the spotlight and is a diva etc, then (allegedgly) the Cambridges actually became jealous and KP started leaking stories that reflected poorly on Meghan. Which then brings us here.
Yeah the British media and the RF behaviour is curious bc this isnt a situation where there is only there word. There is a book coming out which the authors seem to have credibly defended ( I mean I haven’t seen anyone calling in the lawyers yet), so it doesnt matter what they say the public will read it and make up their minds.
They acted the same with the Vogue issue, there was like a two week period where it was non stop vilification and they deemed it a failure. But the public bought it in droves, Vogue created a movement out if it, ither magazines emulated it and it won awards.
Its like they think if they vilify something enough and pan it then it makes it toxic or a failure. I mean amongst the Brexiters, MAGA, monarchists etc maybe, but everything I’ve seen so far point to the British media being divergent opinion wise with a good portion of the UK public and most definitely all of the global public.
Like Meghan says, all of this is noise.
Abandon your wife and child Harry and all will be forgiven. I can’t imagine that Harry sees such statements as the meaning. The BM and the BRF know their reputations will be damaged once the book is released, especially if Scobie and Durand do a promotional tour in the US.
I’m just shocked that someone is willingly married to Piers Morgan…
Odd isn’t it, that ultimately the British press seems to respect how terribly William treats Kate by losing their minds about Harry caring about his wife.
How dare Meghan marry into that family and not accept being treated terribly in exchange for money? How dare she accept the cost of the wedding and not give up her dignity in exchange? How could she think she deserves that when Kate didn’t get that? At best she should be grateful for being allowed to marry Harry and vise-versa and accept her place.
I guess whatever Megain wants, Megain gets.
The Cambridge stans have signed off on the press abuse of Kate in order to bash Meghan. I wonder if they realize that.
Ah yes, get the poor mislead white prince away from his black harridan wife and mixed race mistake – is what I’m reading here.
This is an evil attack on that poor family, and it could not be any more overtly racist unless it started sprinkling slurs in. I hope Harry is not reading this trash, and focusing on his lovely family – his own, not the bizarre freaks trying to gaslight him back into their poisonous fold.