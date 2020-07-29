European tabloids are bullying Dutch Princess Catharina-Amalia about her weight

On July 17th, the Dutch royal family stepped out for a photocall in the gardens of the Huis ten Bosch in The Hague. Like most royal families, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima try to gently introduce their children into public life throughout their childhoods. They have three daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia (who turns 17 in December), Princess Alexia (15) and Princess Ariane (13). I can only imagine the crazy blend of princess drama, hormones, puberty drama and normal body-image issues of the three teenage girls in the same family. So was it incredibly off-side for a Spanish magazine to label Princess Catharina-Amalia “plus-sized” on their cover?
A magazine has come under fire after it described the 16-year-old heir to the Dutch throne as ‘plus-size’ on its front cover. Princess Amalia, the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, is pictured alongside her mother on the most recent issue of Caras, a celebrity gossip and royal news magazine published in Spanish and Portuguese.
The photograph, one of several released this month by the Dutch royal family and not taken for the magazine, is published alongside a headline that, once translated, reads: ‘Maxima’s oldest daughter proudly wears her “plus-size” look.’ The magazine’s subhead, once translated, reads: ‘The harassed heir to the throne of the Netherlands faces criticism with force and with the support of her parents. A princess who goes through puberty without taboos and defends her figure of “real woman”.’
However it is not thought the princess provided any quotes to the magazine or has ever commented on her weight in public.
This is actually really awful and really damaging to girls and women. It would be one thing if Princess Catharina-Amalia was allowed to give interviews and she had decided to take up the cause of body image and body acceptance, and had given quotes about those subjects. That would be fine, and welcome. But what this magazine is doing is bullying a teenage girl about her size when she can’t help but be a public figure. They’re pointing out her weight and trying (passive-aggressively trying) to make it sound like she’s super-pumped to be “plus sized” when all she’s doing is existing. And she’s only 16 years old! Puberty is CRAZY and there are kinds of body fluctuations. I wore oversized clothes for a long time in my teenage years because I was so uncomfortable with my body changes, and this girl doesn’t even have that luxury.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Puberty sucks so bad, I remember feeling so itchy, self-conscious and big, and I wasn’t big, my boobs were getting bigger and it took time for everything to fall into place.
So sorry for her :-/ especially because the argument they are selling about “real woman” is so damaging as well, imo.
Sadly, it isn’t just this one magazine that commented on Amalia’s size- it’s been a popular topic of discussion in Dutch popular media ever since the girl was 15. It’s disgusting. It’s not even a question whether they’re right or wrong about her being ‘plus-sized’- it’s the way total strangers feel entitled to publicly comment on a young woman’s body that’s so sickening.
Monsters. She’s gorgeous. Full stop.
YUP!
It reminds me of when tabloids say a celebrity is “flaunting her baby bump.” Much as pregnant ladies are not flaunting their bump, the princess is not “proudly wearing” her look. UGH. She is existing, and looking gorgeous doing it!!
This was done to Victoria in Sweden and she became anorexic. That’s how she ended up in US and with her husband a gym owner, who encouraged healthy eating.
It’s weird though how we are so accustomed to these highly stylized and InstA models. The NYMag did a photo essay on ordinary people unfiltered. I found myself wonder how they got into the magazine. It wasn’t until I realized this was normal without blowup doll looks, photoshop etc.
I was going to post about that. I’m old enough to remember the pictures of Princess Victoria wasting away and getting more and more emaciated. I can’t believe this is the society we live in. They would not do that to a boy (I’m not advocating for boys to be called out). She is a child! This is shameful!
I’m old enough to remember that as well (as well as how the media made jabs at her weight before she developed and ED).
Yes!!!!!! She is stunning! Leave her alone!!! 😡
Being plus size and gorgeous are not mutually exclusive. This is like when people say “you’re not fat, you’re beautiful!”. Can you not be both?
Real sickos.
Seriously. Monstrous. My heart goes out to her. She’s lovely.
This sort of thing just makes me sick. She is a beautiful, beautiful girl. It’s bad enough tabloids bully adult women, but my God, she’s still a child.
This is so awful. Why do we repeatedly allow young women to be the targets of such disgusting attacks or “jokes.” It causes problems that can follow a young person for life. She is a lovely girl and as a minor should be off the table for this trash. For that matter maybe not attacking anyone over body weight would be cool 🤬🤬
The Crown Princess of Sweden and her bout with Anorexia is an excellent example of stuff following you around as a young woman.
Completely unnecessary since as Kaiser said she was not interviewed to be speaking about her weight. She was simply existing and I really hope she has good people around her to encourage her through this stuff.
Is it just me or did the tabloid use the most unflattering photo in the bunch for their cover. The one that gets her at the worst angle for photographs?
B/c she doesn’t look particularly “plus sized” in any of the other pictures.
Oh, they did. And that image also makes it look like she’s wearing a crop-top two-piece, which will get the attention of people.
It’s gross when magazines comment on people’s bodies in this way, *especially* when the people in question are kids. It sends so many wrong messages to girls and women everywhere.
Let’s make 2020 slightly less awful and agree, once and for all, that a woman’s figure is not something that should be discussed in the media.
Especially when she’s 17.
That’s just no one’s business.
Let’s recognise this as a simple, basic truth, and move on to discussing matters of our (women’s) own choosing.
It’s gross that a magazine feels it’s fine to mention a teenager’s weight on its cover. Gross.
The three Dutch princess are three very beautiful young woman. I have never seen so much beautiful facial skin in one place. I really would love to know which products they use.
Also, you can tell from the photos that their parents are so very proud of them so I wager that they are very wonderful girls in real life.
Those photos really show how proud W-A and Maxima are of their girls. I have to admit that I love family photos of the Dutch RF. There’s always so much joy and love and pride in those images. In how W-A and Maxima look at their children, in how W-A look at his wife (like he still can’t quite believe that she picked him).
I think they are just generally really positive people. I remember watching their State Visit to Denmark it was just crystal clear that everybody had a marvelous time. The DRF met them at the air port and the Dutch king just went straight in to give Queen Margrethe a big hug. There was such an air of warmth and happiness in all their joint engagements and I think that the Dutch royal couple are people who have an infectious good nature.
Maxima is one of my favorite royals ever. She exudes happiness and confidence, and she seems like a lot of fun too. I love the way she was fully embraced by the Dutch people as their princess and queen. She is very beloved.
She is by all accounts also a very kind woman. She’s been incredibly supportive of Masako of Japan during her mental health struggles.
I hate that the tabloid press is doing this – and they’ll keep doing it because dissecting famous women’s bodies is stable tabloid fodder. This brings back memories of how CP Victoria was covered when she entered the public sphere at 18 because she wasn’t very slender like her sister. Vickan developed anorexia!
In this context, it shouldn’t be overlooked how royal brids almost always loose a lot of weight – Kate is a prime example but CP Mary did it too. I remember someone calling it “the princess sickness/syndrome” in an opinion piece in a Danish news paper around the time of Fred and Mary’s wedding. There’s a HUGE pressure on women staying slender when in the public sphere and it is really damaging. It is extra damaging for a girl like Catharina-Amalia (and in her time Victoria) because they don’t get to choose to be in the public spotlight at an awkward and vulnerable time in their lives, they are in the spotlight because of who they are born to, because of a position that they’ll inhabit at some point in their distant future.
I hate the thought that this is causing a lovely and beautiful teenage girl hurt.
Trashy magazines are trashy!
She is a gorgeous young lady, leave her be. She looks beautiful! Man, what is in the water they drink, the whole family is lovely.
I do believe that W-A was called Prince Pils when he was younger (for his love of beer I guess).
Yup, he was a bit of a party prince in his day- nothing excessive, but he did enjoy a beer or two as a student.
The whole family is gorgeous. It’s funny: Amalia and Ariane (the youngest) really take after their father’s side of the family, those eyes and cheeks really remind me of young princess Beatrix (their grandmother). Alexia, the middle one, is the spitting image of her mom.
iirc another trashy tabloid did this to her last year too, when she was 16.
Not only is it disgusting to talk about anyone’s weight -esp. that of a kid, trying to justify it by saying she looks like a ‘real woman’ is going the extra mile. Shaming her for her weight and women who are smaller than her for not being ‘real women’ in one article is something else.
The magazine is from Argentina, not Spain
Yes, it was the Agentine edition of Caras.
The “author” made more snide comments about Amalia:
Says that she inherited the Orange body type (forcefulness),
That the gurl posed, happily showing of her “roundeness”,
That her mom was Showing off her elegant figure while Amalia looked “happy”, kneeling by her father.
Leave the poor princess alone. I can remember when Caroline Kennedy was harassed the same way for what I could tell was maybe 10 pounds or less when she was that age. Why do people other than their doctors think they have any right to judge people they probably have never met and never will. That age has built in demons that no one needs to add to no matter how perfect they think they are. Hoping with all the turmoil in the world that the same “reporters” next assignment will be to interview our jeanyus POTUS for hours of fun facts by the true demon sperm himself. When they pick on somebody who deserves it I promise no comment.
She’s 16. That tabloid is being weird.
My favorite Gen Z fashion look is cute dress with dirty white AF1s. I don’t know why it cracks me up, but it does. Maybe because when I was a teen, we cared so much about our shoes and not mixing brands to see these kid not give 1 damn tickles me.
@reef – I am glad to know that I am not the only CBer old enough to remember the ridiculous fashion rules about “not mixing brands” and “not breaking up outfits”.
1. This is incredibly irresponsible and cruel of the tabloids.
2. She’s stunning. Please don’t change.
People, the media, and society need to stop policing women’s (and girls) bodies! This is sick.
Yeah well, I don’t like royals but I don’t think the kid should be body shamed, so I’m torn.
Then why do you comment on stories about the royals?
Um what?? This girl is gorgeous!! Some writer is either a jealous, petty woman and/or a truly sick misogynist. Publications shouldn’t be legally allowed to attack minors like this. What has this nasty world come to? I hope she holds her head up high and ignores these pathetic comments. Only a loser would publish something so lowly.
“I hope she holds her head up high and ignores these pathetic comments.”
While wearing a killer tiara! Catharina-Amilia will rock a tiara.
I would sue.
She’s gorgeous! I love her dress. Tabs suck, she’s a child still coming into her own. please let her do so peacefully.
She’s so beautiful! I can’t imagine being 16 and having to read an article about myself calling me “plus sized” it would have broken me.
She doesn’t look like she wears anything more than a UK 14. Even if she did, it’s her business.
It’s like bam, she turned 16, she’s fresh meat for bitchy tabloid writers. Leave this beautiful girl alone.
This is absolutely vile to me. And make no mistake, this is the stuff that can contribute to an eating disorder, if the other underlying elements are there for this girl. Or can even begin to plant that seed. Disgusting.
I hope the authors of this article realize that and feel good about that – a**holes!!
Who makes a comment like that about a teenager? JFC
How sad that they’d do that. She’s beautiful, and she kind of looks like my old roommate. Similar body type too. My roommate was often insecure about her looks, which always blew my mind because I thought she looked like a Renaissance painting or something. The softness and roundness of the body and facial features is a part of that. I suspect there’s a painting somewhere of Amalia’s ancestors that resembles her greatly.
Actually, she looks a lot like her grandmother, princess Beatrix! https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beatrix_der_Nederlanden#/media/Bestand:Pinses_Beatrix_(1959).jpg
I saw this in the news and what was most shocking to me wasn’t that this happened but how people reacted to it in the comments section. There were actually fully grown men in there saying “Well, she is plus-sized so what’s wrong with telling the truth?”. I tried explaining that not only is it completely irrelevant what her body looks like but that they made this statement while never having talked to her. If someone wants to be a spokeperson for a cause then fine but this isn’t that. Oh and lastly, SHE’S SIXTEEN. Nope, they kept hammering on about freedom of speech and other nonsense.
They really are a lovely family.
The discussion of her weight is disgusting – she’s 17 for crying out loud, but even if she was older, it still wouldn’t be acceptable .Remember how Meghan was criticized because she didn’t lose the baby weight immediately??? It was gross.
Meghan is still being criticized, shamed and slammed for her body shape.
Do does Kate. Women can’t win.
“A lovely family.” Every time I see people praising Maxima, I remember how her father was part of mass murders in Argentina. A cabinet member during the dirty war military junta that “disappeared” ordinary people who rose up against them. And he came to all three of his granddaughters’ christenings. Obviously still embraced by his daughter. Did Maxima personally order the murder of innocents? No. Does she embrace her father who was UNDENIABLY part of it? Yes. What’s going on here, because that’s … a little more important to talk about. Forever. Not to mention its direct parallel to the US right now. But what do we get? Fat shaming. Maxima’s fashion.
Well, I had no idea. I was going solely by the various pictures I see. I don’t really know anything about the DRF, but I’ll do some digging now. I understand the history of the dirty war.
I hope her parents sue these @$$h-les into oblivion. This is still a child they’re harassing ffs
this sucks. I’m Dutch and Princess Amalia (thats how shes called here, we remember the princesses as the three A’s), just takes more after her Father. As far as I know Dutch medi,a (only one really shitty tabloid newspaper would print something like this) havent done followed this narrative. The royal family has two official photo calls every year, the summer and winter one. Like Kaiser said, in this way they can control what photo’s get out of their family and they can control the narrative. I’ve always felt that they were a low key and hardworking royal family. shame on anyone shaming her for her weight. life as a teenage girl is difficult enough without the whole internet/media judging you for your weigth.
What a beautiful girl! And family. Tabloids suck.
Yes, it is disgusting but not surprising, and I’ll add that there is a lot of harm done in the name of being “complimentary” as well. Offering comment on a woman’s body, whatever the motive, implies that her body is subject to outside approval, a sort of public property that is fair game for everyone, otherwise known as “Geez, I’m just saying how pretty you would look if you smiled! That’s nice!”
I didn’t realize this until much later in life, but in most cases the so-called compliments are like a warning – women who are described as “slim” and “toned” better stay that way, or else.
One of my media activities for my students involves finding and charting the adjectives used to describe women in newspaper and magazine articles (“lithe”, “sparkling” – they learned a lot of new vocab!) and comparing them to those used for men (“accomplished”, “thoughtful”). It’s really stark to see it all laid out.
Puberty does suck, it’s such an awkward time between child & adult, ugh.
However this young lady is simply stunning. I wouldn’t consider her plus sized, she’s full figured & buxom & likely to change as she matures. Plus sized or not it would be nice for young girls & women to simply be at ease & safe in their bodies without international critique & commentary.
Ugh I hate this. What a trashy magazine. I can’t imagine the public eye on me at 17 just because of who my family is. This is cruel.
I have a similar body type to Amalia and I’m not “plus-size”. Even if she were, it’s unacceptable to call it out unless she specifically speaks about body acceptance. She probably already has enough stress in her life from having her career path picked out for her from birth.