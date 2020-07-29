DM: Duchess Meghan used to be an actress & she set up pap strolls, omg

Did you know that before the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry, she was a working actress who did press and posed for photos regularly? OMG, that’s brand new information! So it is with this sliver of information from Finding Freedom, which was part of the last excerpt in the Times. FF built up the backstory of Meghan and Harry’s romance, and there was a timeline of when the British media learned of Meghan. Harry called Meghan to let her know that the story was about to break, and this is how Finding Freedom discusses that moment:
The following day Meghan felt somewhat bittersweet about the situation. On the one hand, she was disappointed that their secret was out. It was no longer just the two of them. While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press, she did everything in her power to protect the privacy of her relationship with the prince. She knew that keeping things quiet meant that they could get to know each other without pressure or further worries that came from reporters covering and commenting on their burgeoning romance.
That sentence fragment – “While Meghan, before she met Harry, had occasionally set up a paparazzi photo here and there or let info slip out to the press…” was enough for the British papers to then run with the narrative of “famewhore Meghan” who was regularly setting up pap strolls. She was not. But go off.
Meghan Markle and her agent ‘arranged’ for paparazzi shots of her to be taken as she walked into a London restaurant, around one year before she met Prince Harry, sources said. A photographer snapped pictures of the then lesser-known Suits actress heading into Toto’s restaurant in Kensington in March 2015 – in a shoot allegedly organised via her agent at the time.
She was seen outside the Italian restaurant wearing a stylish black ensemble with a white sleeveless trench coat. Inside, the actress – who played paralegal Rachel Zane on Suits – was interviewed by The Mail On Sunday’s You Magazine as part of a weekly feature showcasing up-and-coming talent. Meghan met Prince Harry on a blind date at Dean Street Townhouse in Soho, London, in July the following year.
A source told The Sun: ‘Meghan knew the photographer was going to be at the Kensington restaurant to take her photos of her arrival. It was all pre-arranged.’ They added: ‘For someone who wasn’t very well known in the UK at that point, she certainly didn’t question why a photographer would randomly turn up to take her picture.’
I laughed, because the Mail and the Sun really think this is some kind of gotcha, right? OMG, Meghan was in London and she was headed to an interview and someone arranged a paparazzo to take her photo outside of the place where she was about to be interviewed! How did the press ever find out about any of this?!!? LMAO.
Thank God their keen white desperado duchess would never, ever do a paparazzo setup, especially not in London of this year as a way to take attention away from the Sussexes’ farewell tour. LMAO.
I don’t feel like authors of this book are helping the Sussexes. From the excerpts I’ve read it still doesn’t feeling their voice or POV is being well represented. There’s way too much of the opposing side’s perspective.
I guess it depends on perspective on whether one feels the book helps or hurts the Sussexes. I think the book attempts to show a balanced viewpoint and allows the reader to draw their own conclusions. Thus far, IMO, the book appears to help the Sussexes. The book certainly has the BM, courtiers unhinged.
I must say that I somewhat agree with you but I want to read the complete book before I pass judgement.
I believe Omid Scobie said something along the lines that Finding Freedom was a fair and balanced double sourced account of the Sussexes.
Maybe this is just as well because the British media is positioning this book as a piece that is authorized by the Sussexes to paint them positively. That is even if they officially said that they have nothing to do with it. The British media went further by saying that the lawyers of the Mail on Sunday should use the book as evidence that Meghan has a habit of using friends to speak on her behalf just as they say she did in this book.
The book dares to challenge their carefully constructed narrative. The unhinged reaction exposes the collusion and shows the abuse H & M suffered was sanctioned. H & M are now free and at peace an ocean away. The desperate bottom-feeders can howl as much as they like. The world will see them for what they are. As Eric Roberts said (and none of the BM reported) about Meghan, ‘To carry it with dignity and with consistency and with kindness are going to make her a legend.’ It already has.
Who is Eric Roberts?
Whilst it was promoted as telling the Sussexes side, I always said whilst the authors are on the royal beat that this wouldn’t be some great tell all. Carolyn has been quite passive aggressive towards Meghan too so I couldn’t see her gunning for her colleagues in the press and the royal establishment who have obviously been in cahoots doing the most.
From what I’ve seen so far this doesn’t seem that different from any biography of a royal written by a royal reporter where friends& employees have apparently given quotes. You will note that they may throw some shade at royals but the Queen always comes out spotless& it’s usually the nameless staff or commoners who bear the brunt.
Apparently this has gone through the palaces & they are like this could have been worse so that tells you a lot. We know some sinister stuff has happened but the excerpts so far seem to dance around it. eg I do not believe for a second that William would say “blindsided by lust”- seems so archaic& like what an older courtier would say whereas I imagine any word of caution from William would be more modern and blunter. But they probably can’t go into it all because of the lawsuits. I also side eye some very dramatic language as just seems like it’s geared to be translated into a screenplay for a tv drama etc. I think that’s why it has the ridiculous title too.
Whilst it’s meh to hear more of the Firm’s side, my guess is the book aims to provide another POV. Also should be clearer this isn’t the Sussexes book- if they wanted to tell their side comprehensively they could do a book deal.
Perhaps when William ascends the throne, the Sussexes will release their autobiography.😂
Most actors/ actresses are a fame hungry. This isn’t new information. She and every other actress trying to make it big set up pap strolls.
They are grasping. A year before she met Harry, she set up or the Mail set up a pap shoot for the accompanying article. Lawd, my pearls have been clutched. But she didn’t so much as reveal a peep of her relationship with Harry until they were discovered and revealed. Hmm…what am I supposed to be outraged about again? How many f&cks am I supposed to have about this non-issue?
Although she looks cute, that bottom photo is driving me crazy. If it’s cold enough for a sweater, coat and scarf, aren’t her ankles freezing?
Isnt this part of the game? I feel like all the celebs arrange pap shots like this at times. Werent we saying several months ago (like pre-pandemic) that Katie Holmes did this? I feel like its part of building your brand.
Of course the problem becomes when the paps are too intrusive, but I feel like a staged pap shot on your way to an interview isn’t really that scandalous.
Reese Witherspoon does it all the time to promote her projects and brands.
Yes, and wasn’t that literally her job?
Cannot, OTOH, never had a job other than the on-off GF/booty call for Willnot and staged pap strolls and pics (and still does) to remind people who she belongs to.
There’s nothing wrong with it. As you point out it’s part of building a brand. And as this post pointed out Kate has clearly done it. That said for the past few months we have been goofing on the practice with Affleck and Ana. It’s goofy when any of these people do it. Meghan was thirsty just like the rest of them. Doesn’t mean she waived her right to privacy forever. But yeah the DM is making something of nothing.
The unhinged sanctimonious attitude of how dare she. See she really is a famewhore. When this is standard protocol in the news and entertainment business. Anything to use as a weapon against Meg.
No way omg
I’m more interested- have they really met on a “blind date”?? Is that even a thing?
I believe by “blind date” they mean a mutual friend set them up. That friend is rumored to be Mischa Nonoo.
they seem to be using this as an excuse to reprint the photo from Deal or No Deal, it’s on the website about three times today “REMEMBER WHEN SHE DID THIS!!!! The HORROR”
OMG – all of this is just getting so stupid, now. Like, all of it.
They are aware kate set up multiple pap shots AFTER getting married, right?
I wonder if Sean Smith ‘s book, “Meghan Misunderstood” will be attacked the way Omid’s FF is. It seems part of the unhinged vitriol is also aimed at Omid because how dare he.
Even Leonardo Dicaprio does pap strolls. Even princess Diana did pap strolls. But of course perfect Karen would never do a pap stroll, she just gets her assistant to take a camera phone pic everytime she’s in a supermarket.
Poor Kanye. She is beyond disgusting.