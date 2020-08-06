Celebrities keep defending Ellen DeGeneres & they’re absolutely making it worse

Celebrities really are out of touch, right? I knew this already, but sometimes I’m just stunned by how so many celebrities live inside their own asses. Several big-name celebrities are stepping up to defend Ellen DeGeneres in the wake of some truly awful stories about the toxic work environment behind-the-scenes on her show. While Ellen was not the direct perpetrator of most of the toxicity, let’s also be clear about this: she knew and she let it all happen. She either didn’t care about the hostile work environment or she thought she could get away with treating “below the line” people like trash.
As those stories have been coming out, a small but steady stream of celebrities have come out to say that Ellen personally treated them well. Which… those celebrities really think they’re doing something, right? They really think they’re making some big point? Of course rich and bored Ellen treats other rich people well. She considers them on the same elite level. So instead of just staying quiet (I see you, Jennifer Aniston!), some of Ellen’s friends are riding to her defense. Like Jay Leno:
I don’t discard a 40-year friendship on hearsay. The Ellen I know has raised over $125 million dollars for charity and has always been a kind and decent person. I fully support her. Jay Leno pic.twitter.com/b3i283YIBk
— Jay Leno (@jayleno) August 4, 2020
The charity thing… Harvey Weinstein raised tens of millions of dollars for charity and liberal/progressive causes and he is still a degenerate rapist. Those things can coexist, is my point. Ellen can treat other rich people well and raise a lot of money for charity and still be a horrible boss who fosters a toxic work environment. Speaking of, People Magazine has an exclusive coming straight from… Ellen’s producers, I think. I do not believe this is how Ellen really feels at the moment:
While closing out every episode of her daytime talk show, Ellen DeGeneres makes it a point to remind viewers to “be kind to one another” — but some former employees are claiming the environment behind the scenes is nothing of the sort. In this week’s issue of PEOPLE, a source close to DeGeneres, 62, says the star was “crushed” when she first learned about the allegations of a “toxic” work environment made by anonymous former employees in a BuzzFeed News report last month, which included racist comments, fear of retribution for complaining and being penalized for medical leave.
The show’s parent company, Warner Bros. Television, subsequently launched an internal investigation of the show, of which the initial findings “indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management,” according to a statement last week.
According to the source, DeGeneres is “personally going to be invested in making sure those things are properly changed.” The source says the comedian will be back to host the talk show when it’s expected to return, on Sep. 9. “She wants to just put out a great show that makes people happy and feel good,” the source says. “She’s very focused on that.”
“There is definitely a tension at Ellen that doesn’t exist at the other shows,” a third insider tells PEOPLE. “The employees all seem on eggshells.”
Oh, talk to that third source again, People! They sound like they have some tea. The first two sources just sound like Andy Lassner and, like, Portia?? I still don’t believe that Ellen is in any way committed to making positive changes for her staff, or for really rededicating herself to her work in a real way. She’s been phoning it in for so long and it’s been clear she doesn’t even want to be there, but there’s just too much money on the table.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ashley Nicole Black summed this up perfectly on Twitter “ I don’t think it’s that celebs “don’t know” people treat them differently. I think it’s that toxic workplaces are widely accepted in this industry, ppl are expected not to complain, and higher ups dont care how folks are treated as long as the work is done on time and on budget“
I also saw on twitter someone say that most of us have worked in jobs with the worst managers ever but when they face the customers they’re the nicest people ever. So just because they’ve been nice to you doesn’t mean you know what goes on behind the scenes.
The first picture is just perfection. Good job on choosing it.
She looks like a demon, lol.
I gotta say… does a person deserve being cancelled for being an asshole? I mean… an asshole can be redeemable. I think she deserves being called out 100%, and I dont think her apology was worth the «paper» it was written on. She’d have to start over, hire a completely new diverse staff, and stop being an arrogant «dont look me in the eye» B. But I guess I dont think anyone should be publicly «cancelled» if they just have ugly personalities.
She is being called out for being an asshole. If the consequences of her actions are that people don’t want to work with her/her show gets cancelled, oh well. Some people seem to think that they can act like d*cks without consequences, and if being “cancelled” means they suffer some consequences, then too bad so sad.
What does ‘cancelled’ even mean? It seems like that changes depending on who’s talking. Most of the talk about her leaving her show has been framed like ‘Ellen DeGeneres is so upset she’s thinking of leaving the show’ not ‘Ellen DeGeneres is a monster who needs to be thrown into a pit and forgotten forever’, so I don’t know that this counts as cancelling in my book.
I’m sorry. By cancelled I mean Kevin Spacey, Louie CK, Roseanne people nobody will hire because of association. I brought it up because some are surprised that Ellen gets support from some people, and may actually go on working spite so many seeming to wanting her cancelled.
I’m not saying she shouldnt be publicly called out and buried in bad press, she 100% deserves it.
How about we stop conveniently calling it cancel culture when this is just a made up term? What do you prefer to call it when an asshole gets called out and then issues an insincere apology but doesn’t want to face up to the consequences?
@Alexandria Thank you!!! I’m so sick of this! Cancel culture does not exists. Kanye still has fans and is welcomed in his circle. JK Rowling is still a popular wealthy woman, etc. “Cancelled” started out as slang for “I don’t f@ck with that person anymore” Then it got hijacked and became a term to use for every f@cking thing! celebrities, public figures etc who are so used to being insufferable and now don’t want to be held accountable for the things they say or do or are unwilling to evolve are the ones that decry “cancel culture”. The climate has changed. People are no longer willing to stay quiet about racism, sexism, sexual harassment. If you are a$$hole, a tyrant, a racist, a misogynist, people are going to call you out and people have a right to say “you know what, you clearly have no interest in changing so I don’t feel comfortable supporting your movies, TV shows, music, etc.
Thats not what cancel culture is.
Cancelling someone is like… Louie CK. Not like Kevin Hart- who managed to persist. Kevin was ALMOST cancelled. Paused.
I worry that the people who actually watch Ellen are the people who won’t know or care this is happening. Like they are the type to either only get their celebrity news from watching Ellen, or they will be like (and I have already seen this on my Facebook from people in my hometown), “Oh I just love Ellen, she would never do that!”
It’s a real problem, with people able to create completely alternate universes through their media choices.
I have an old classmate on FB who incessantly posts racist right wing propaganda. I fell down a rabbit hole one day clicking and checking out all her “sources,” trying to find something, anything, legit. So many bad actors posting sh^t that looks like journalism and it’s nothing but lies and propaganda. And she talks about how the libs are the ignorant fools.
Maybe an outside law firm investigation is needed like Uber, because too many people who didn’t work on Ellen is working overtime to convince us she was naive about what was going on.
Surprisingly Ellen’s close buddies like Sandra B, Reese W, Gwyneth P, Jennifer A are all being quiet about this.
I live in UK and even I have heard about Ellen’s mistreatments.
Harvey Weinstein is actually a great analogy. Many people didn’t know (or didn’t want to know) about his criminal sexual behavior. He raised a lot of money for various causes, his movies made a lot of money, he made people huge stars and waged the best Oscar campaigns for those stars (flip side of course being that if he decided you weren’t going to be a star, you weren’t.) And a lot of people that he worked with did not realize what he was doing to women. I remember a part from Catch and Kill, where Ronan Farrow has been going to Tom Brokaw for advice, and after a few convos Tom is finally like, “just who are we talking about?” and Ronan says its Harvey Weinstein and Tom says, “Harvey? But he’s my friend.”
Anyway point being, that how Harvey treated the people he DIDNT assault or abuse doesn’t negate what he did to his victims. So when people came out in defense of Harvey, or defense of Matt Lauer, etc – it just wasn’t worth anything IMO because – congratulations, you’re one of the ones who wasn’t victimized?
I feel the same way with these celebrities defending Ellen. Congratulations, she was nice to you? These complaints are specifically about a toxic work environment on her show. How would Jay Leno know anything about that? Great that she raised a lot of money for various causes. That doesn’t negate the (increasingly valid) complaints from the show’s employees.