Longtime Republican operatives are working on Kanye West’s ‘campaign’

We all knew this was the whole “point” of Kanye West’s “presidential run,” but it is still pretty stark to see it all out in the open. Kanye West is a Donald Trump supporter. He’s said in multiple (manic) interviews that he still supports Trump and that he’s doing whatever he can to ensure that Joe Biden doesn’t get elected. And Kanye’s presidential run is just an extension of that – a cheap and tacky attempt to “siphon” Democratic voters away from Biden:
The effort to get Kanye West on the ballot as a third-party candidate in several states is increasingly looking like an operation run by President Trump’s allies and Republican activists that is aimed at diverting votes from Joseph R. Biden Jr. The move, which comes as Mr. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian West, has said her husband is struggling with mental illness, underscores that this will be an unusual, and unusually bare-knuckled, presidential election.
The strategy became overt on Tuesday, when Lane Ruhland, a lawyer who has worked for the Trump campaign, delivered ballot signatures to Wisconsin elections officials on behalf of the West campaign. Ms. Ruhland worked for the state Republican Party during Wisconsin’s recount in the 2016 presidential election. She has been representing the Trump campaign in a lawsuit filed this year against a Wisconsin television station for airing an advertisement criticizing the president’s coronavirus response.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also reported that at least five other people connected to Mr. West’s Wisconsin bid are active in the Republican Party or are Trump supporters. Tim Murtaugh, a Trump campaign spokesman, said there was no legal conflict with a Trump campaign lawyer’s involvement in the West operation. “We have no knowledge of anything Kanye West is doing or who is doing it for him,” Mr. Murtaugh said.
Several other people active in the party are connected to Mr. West’s candidacy. One operative, Mark Jacoby, is an executive at a company called Let the Voters Decide, which has been collecting signatures for the West campaign in Ohio, West Virginia and Arkansas. Mr. Jacoby was arrested on voter fraud charges in 2008 while he was doing work for the California Republican Party, and he later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.
From the Republican party, this is what I expect. I don’t think this breaks any campaign/election laws, and so be it. But from Kanye and his people… Yesus, this is disgusting. And don’t even start with “he’s mentally ill, he’s just being used!” These are his politics, no matter his mental health status. This is who he is and he’s shown us that hundreds of times over the past five years.
Meanwhile, TMZ has a story about Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s island getaway and how “politics is off the table.” Sources tell TMZ that “Kim and Kanye aren’t going to hash out any political differences while working out their family issues… In fact, we’re told the couple hasn’t talked politics in a long time.” Kanye has made it clear that “he’s continuing his bid for The White House” and it’s a “non-negotiable issue” for him. Which is pathetic.
Even John Legend called out Kanye:
Anyway…. Anyone reckless and/or misinformed enough to fall for the okey doke probably wasn't voting for Biden (or voting at all).
— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 5, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
yeah, Republicans clearly think that black people will just vote for another black person. I feel like Kanye would take both away from Trump at this point, not Biden.
No, not black women. They are going for black men. And all they need to do is shave a bit off the fringe, they got other tools and in that combo pack we get Trump. It worked last time, voter suppression, Jill Stein, Bernie’s sour pickle face at the convention, Comey, Putin. Bam.
Most Black folks view this as entertainment or case of he needs medical help. I really doubt this is gonna work.
Yep, Kayne West could definitely end up being one of many tools used to reinstall Trump which will result in so much more death and I personally will either leave or kill myself, and I don’t let Kim off the hook I hate them both with the fire so hot you don’t want to be near it. You don’t want to step into it. If this was my husband I would divorce him solely for this so sell the Kim normalizing walking. They all play their role. They’re not the ones who die though. Or suffer.
Omg… please no one be this stupid to fall for this shit, please!
Sadly, a glance at his Twitter page shows people are that stupid
So I guess the Reps are thinking your vote for Kayne is better vs. your vote for Biden.
Biden 2020. Trump.Must.Go.
It does make sense when you think about it that America should be brought down, and American lives slaughtered, by a gaggle of reality tv show hosts right? Man that is some karma. We earned it.
I read that his “campaign” has also been forging petition signatures, so he actually is committing fraud.
I just read that this morning too. In one state, registration signatures were tossed because multiple (Like 100) signatures listed the same address that was not a multi-family dwelling and the WI signatures are raising the same concerns. That’s fraud.
He’s such a bigly Trump supporter, why would any Democratic voter or any left-leaning voter, really, vote for him in the first place?
There are no words for how much I hate that his famous, wealthy, male privilege is allowing him to potentially take votes from Biden in what is the most important election in our history.
He is a clown and not nearly as clever or “genius” as he thinks he is by half. Go away Kanye, please. And take your ugly clothes with you
From someone who isn’t American perspective maybe he will split The Trump votes and that’s a good thing right ?
How insulting and demeaning. Just cause Kanye is black the thought process is black people will vote for him over Biden regardless of the issues at stake. Voter suppression and intimidation, and gerrymandering still isn’t enough for the Rethugs…they’ve got to add another poison pill to the mix. Says it all about how the black voter is viewed by the GOP.
Thankful at least John Legend called those deluders out.. I’m so disgusted of Kanye political views, I hope this’ll turn into a major flop and make him rethink how “great” he is.