“Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum’s new movie looks adorable” links

Shakira’s Hot Ones episode was disappointing (although not as much as a letdown as Ice Spice).
I’m looking forward to seeing Conan O’Brien’s episode on the finale though!
I am so old, I have no idea what or who a Jelly Roll is!
I don’t think I’ve ever heard or listened to one of his songs, but I recently went down a YouTube rabbit hole about him and his wife Bunnie. They seem to be genuinely nice people who have overcome kind of rough starts in life. They’re very honest and enjoyable to watch. He was in jail from 14-20 for selling drugs and robbery, she was an escort when they met and I think for several years after that. They have a sweet relationship and if it turns out either is an asshole I’ll be really sad.
NCIS is still on? LMAO! I remember when Sasha Alexander left the show, and I kinda lost interest after that. Her replacement was so cringy. Then years later Sasha Alexander was on Shameless, no longer the ingenue, now the Mrs. Robinson. And NCIS is still on?? What, like there’s nothing better to watch?
NCIS is still on and I love it! I’m 42 and I watch alllllll the NCIS’. I’m just a sucker for them especially the original.
I just wish Chris Evans didn’t have to drop out of the movie. He and Scarlett have so much chemistry.
What??? Did not know Chris Evans was attached. That’s a shame!
I love the trailer for that movie and I want to watch! Looks cute!
Fly Me To The Moon looks like a fun lighthearted movie, Scarlett especially is is on point with her acting here. I kinda wish they’d got Stanley Tucci to do the fake the moon landing, would have been perfect.
Trailer is cute, but Im at a point where I want to watch a movie and think the relationships are believable. Channing is never believable in romantic movies. I see scarlet playing a character and I see real-life funny channing having fun acting and not their characters.