“Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum’s new movie looks adorable” links
  • April 10, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum costar in Fly Me to the Moon, which honestly looks so adorable. I bet they have a lot of chemistry. [LaineyGossip]
Shakira appeared on Hot Ones. [OMG Blog]
The trailer for Season 4 of We’re Here. [Socialite Life]
Review of Starz’s Mary & George. [Pajiba]
A retrospective on Lily Gladstone’s awards-season style. [Go Fug Yourself]
Bear Grylls’s son Marmaduke is a giant. [Just Jared]
Anya Taylor Joy looked great in Ludovic de Saint Sernin. [RCFA]
Are people still watching NCIS?? [Seriously OMG]
Harry Hamlin has a cooking show?? [Starcasm]
Jelly Roll turned down a chance to take a photo with Sean Combs. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to ““Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum’s new movie looks adorable” links”

  1. AngryJayne says:
    April 10, 2024 at 1:08 pm

    Shakira’s Hot Ones episode was disappointing (although not as much as a letdown as Ice Spice).

    I’m looking forward to seeing Conan O’Brien’s episode on the finale though!

    Reply
  2. Flamingo says:
    April 10, 2024 at 2:22 pm

    I am so old, I have no idea what or who a Jelly Roll is!

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      April 10, 2024 at 3:17 pm

      I don’t think I’ve ever heard or listened to one of his songs, but I recently went down a YouTube rabbit hole about him and his wife Bunnie. They seem to be genuinely nice people who have overcome kind of rough starts in life. They’re very honest and enjoyable to watch. He was in jail from 14-20 for selling drugs and robbery, she was an escort when they met and I think for several years after that. They have a sweet relationship and if it turns out either is an asshole I’ll be really sad.

      Reply
  3. bettyrose says:
    April 10, 2024 at 4:16 pm

    NCIS is still on? LMAO! I remember when Sasha Alexander left the show, and I kinda lost interest after that. Her replacement was so cringy. Then years later Sasha Alexander was on Shameless, no longer the ingenue, now the Mrs. Robinson. And NCIS is still on?? What, like there’s nothing better to watch?

    Reply
    • Polly says:
      April 11, 2024 at 12:34 am

      NCIS is still on and I love it! I’m 42 and I watch alllllll the NCIS’. I’m just a sucker for them especially the original.

      Reply
  4. BQM says:
    April 10, 2024 at 4:35 pm

    I just wish Chris Evans didn’t have to drop out of the movie. He and Scarlett have so much chemistry.

    Reply
    • Abby says:
      April 10, 2024 at 4:48 pm

      What??? Did not know Chris Evans was attached. That’s a shame!

      I love the trailer for that movie and I want to watch! Looks cute!

      Reply
  5. Mei says:
    April 10, 2024 at 5:39 pm

    Fly Me To The Moon looks like a fun lighthearted movie, Scarlett especially is is on point with her acting here. I kinda wish they’d got Stanley Tucci to do the fake the moon landing, would have been perfect.

    Reply
  6. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    April 10, 2024 at 10:13 pm

    Trailer is cute, but Im at a point where I want to watch a movie and think the relationships are believable. Channing is never believable in romantic movies. I see scarlet playing a character and I see real-life funny channing having fun acting and not their characters.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment