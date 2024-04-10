Samantha Markle’s lawyers want a witness statement from the Princess of Wales

For the past few years, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Grant/Markle has been trying to sue Meghan for “defamation.” Samantha based part of her case on Finding Freedom, a book which Meghan did not write. Some parts of the lawsuit were based on statements Meghan made in the Oprah interview, which were not defamatory by any stretch of the imagination. The Florida courts have repeatedly dismissed Samantha’s bullsh-t lawsuits, including one dismissal – with prejudice – just last month. You would think Samantha would just give up, especially since she’s only attempting to sue Meghan for a relatively paltry sum, and surely Samantha’s legal bills ensure that she won’t break even? It’s weird to even do a cursory investigation into what’s driving Samantha’s lawsuits, because it absolutely feels like there are several (British) people financing Samantha’s legal actions and using Samantha as a proxy to attack Meghan for the crime of… being victimized by a racist royal institution. Speaking of:
Samantha Markle’s legal team will ask the Princess of Wales for a witness statement as the estranged half-sister of Meghan attempts to continue her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex in a Florida court.
It was earlier reported that Samantha’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin, had filed an appeal to Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell’s March ruling that Meghan’s comments during the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey did not merit defamation. The suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it cannot simply be refiled.
Despite the request, Samantha, 59, has stressed that the Kate Middleton’s ‘cancer recovery is priority.’
‘I think it’s important everyone know that this was out there by my attorney before anyone was aware of her health challenges,’ Samantha told former GB News host Dan Wootton.
On March 18, Ticktin told Wootton during an episode of his Outspoken online talk show that he felt as though the princess would be able to provide a useful witness statement in the trial.
‘I felt that Catherine might have some very important light to shed on what had occurred because obviously something is really really wrong between these two.’
That came just four days before the princess shocked the world by disclosing that she was battling cancer. MailOnline has reached out to Kensington Palace and Samantha Markle’s legal team for comment. It wasn’t until this week when it was announced that Samantha was still battling in court to continue her lawsuit against Meghan.
Judge Honeywell said that the case should be dismissed because Samantha ‘failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation.’
‘Notice is hereby given that the Plaintiff, Samantha M. Markle, by and through her undersigned counsel, appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Order Granting Defendants, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Motion to Dismiss entered by the Honorable Charlene Edwards Honeywell on March 12, 2024,’ the appeal document reads.
From a technical standpoint, there is no lawsuit on file for which the Princess of Wales might be compelled to give a witness statement. Samantha’s lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, nothing has been refiled and zero new (bullsh-t) claims have been made. So what’s really happening here? Why is Samantha’s lawyer arguing in court and in press that Meghan should be deposed about racist royals, and why is the lawyer going on British television and talking about wanting Kate to give a witness statement? What does any of that have to do with defamation against Samantha? Whoever is “running” Samantha has apparently put too much time and money into this operation and they’re still trying to squeeze every last drop out of this op. I brought this up before – I see this as a lower-tier version of what the Heritage Foundation is doing about Prince Harry’s visa. There are so many conspiracies afoot and it’s incredibly disturbing.
Well, Sam and Kate have some things in common. They have both lied and smeared Meghan. I don’t think Kate would be willing to sign a statement on her lies though. Sam will have to get her statement from palace “sources”. Maybe Carole would be willing if there is money backing Sam.
As an official royal princess, Kate isn’t signing anything. It’s against protocol! (lol)
What court is even entertaining this nonsense?
Samantha should sit down somewhere to wait for her statement. Kate’s statement is irrelevant to Samantha’s defamation action. In civil cases, you can’t proffer evidence about someone’s alleged “propensity” for defamation (because I’m guessing that’s what she’s trying to prove–that Meghan also “defamed” Kate with her comments about her).
I doubt Kate would give Samantha the time of day. Meghan should sue Samantha and then get a restraining order. What would Kate say that she thinks Meghan is not an only child. Meghan is the only child of tom and Dori a
There’s nothing kate could say that would help Samantha’s case in any way. They just wanted to put this out there so they could put the 2 woman that generate the most clicks in one headline.
Kate would just cry and lie about Meghan making her cry about the bridesmaids tights again.
Funny that Samantha’s lawyer’s name is TICKtin when this entire team behaves like a bunch of ticks.
This woman is gross. The rota rats need to focus on the UKs unqualified, lazy, arrogant, narcissistic future king and leave Meghan and Harry alone. This isn’t the flex they seem to think it is.
This is harassment and no lawyer with any brains would represent Samantha. Where is the money coming from for Samantha
The Daily Mail always seems to have the scoop so …
What’s Kate got do with this? There is no doubt that the British press is funding this lawsuit.
The only purpose of this nonsense is to generate negative stories about Meghan. Therefore, coming soon “Samantha Markle’s lawyers want a witness statement from The Pope, Joe Biden and Elvis”
For as long as negative stories generate more income than this nuisance suit is costing, it will continue.
Sometimes I wonder if, instead of doing the classy thing of staying silent and hoping they will go away, Meghan should come out swinging, tell all and make as much money off speaking out as possible. How could it be worse at this point?
Slight clarification: Samantha Markle appealed the dismissal of the case. If the Eleventh Circuit reverses the district court’s decision, the lawsuit will proceed. But appellate proceedings themselves are based on case law and legal arguments—the entire point of an appeal is to determine whether the law was applied correctly. There is no discovery and no additional facts introduced to the record, so even if Samantha got some kind of witness statement, it wouldn’t be considered because it’s not on the current case record. You can’t introduce new evidence or legal arguments in appellate proceedings, so if they’re hoping for a third bite at the apple, too bad so sad.
Also the notice of appeal is non-news. It’s a form filing—the only thing it says is that Samantha has filed an appeal.
This woman has sold her soul and all she has for it is eggs on her face.
Sams mother backs Meghan. Sams daughter is friends with Meghan. Speaks volumes.
LOLOL. I’ll take “things that will never happen” for a million, Alex (or I guess Ken at this point, sob.)
There is absolutely no way Kate is going to give any kind of witness statement. first – she’s not in any way involved in the case. If the defamation revolves around Finding Freedom (which Meghan did not write) and the Oprah interview (a year after Meghan moved from the UK) – how is Kate involved? Is Samantha’s lawyer planning to ask Kate who really cried during the wedding planning? Yeah I’m sure that will go over well.
This is so ludicrous that I can’t even think of what else to say, except this – it does make you wonder who is paying her lawyer’s bills, bc I don’t think the Firm will be happy Kate is in any way being brought into this. As Anna Pasternak made clear – Meghan is fair game, Kate is not.
I’m actually kind of intrigued by the insertion of Kate into this mess, and that the DM ran the story at all. She had palace protection back during the Tatler story. It’s no longer clear whether she has KP’s backing against the press now. RF affiliated peeps who’ve been harassing Harry with litigation have not dared to bring William’s name into it, but this story suggests Kate might be fair game. Maybe this a new demand the BM has for Kate to sing for her supper.
I was thinking that – is this just further evidence of KP throwing her under the bus – but I think as long as she is officially married to William, the palace (including/especially Buckingham Palace) would not allow her to be dragged into litigation in this matter.
the only way I can see BP allowing this in any way shape or form – is if Kate gives a witness statement that somehow further implicates her in the Sussexes leaving and then William uses that as his “get out of jail free” card. But I don’t think the palace would need to collude with Samantha Markle and this bonkers lawsuit to make that happen, you know?
A witness statement isn’t the same as a deposition so its not like she’d be subjected to cross etc – but it would still be under oath and I just think the royal family would want to avoid that at all costs.
But, an organization like the DM would not, they would want Kate dragged into this because it would generate more interest and clicks, so it makes you wonder again – who is paying the legal fees here, and if it is a british publication like the DM….how will the BRF react to this?
I just don’t see this judgment being overturned on appeal. And this idiotic request to Special K might turn the public against the twisted (half) sister. At this point, Meghan should file for a restraining order against her bc the BM are hoping Meghan will sue Scam so they can get info about the Sussexes thru discovery, so they will continue to find ways harass to Meghan thru Scam. I think the BM are also paying Sam in addition to financing this lawsuit/appeal. Interesting that their first UK press stop was to that sad little man Dan.
Peter Ticktin is a pathetic joke of a lawyer who has been brought before the Florida Bar at least three times, including a 90-day suspension of practice.
Looool now I wonder if he’s even admitted to appear in the Eleventh Circuit or if they’ve hired another lawyer. (I wonder, but not enough to look through the filings lol.)
Exactly! This is so similar to the Heritage Foundation’s harassment of Harry. So far, the difference is the judge. The Heritage Foundation went judge shopping and found a Trumpy judge. In any case, this is really alarming. There are forces in GB who are weaponizing the American legal system against a couple living here minding their own business. But at this point, Samantha only has an imaginary lawsuit with imaginary witnesses.
Scammy can only appeal for only on the ruling, that the judge got it wrong or she was biased. I would like to know who’s funding Sam because suing in federal court is not cheap. I’m guessing KP because Kate was name dropped. Tin foil tiara: KP weaponized the Markles to smear Meghan and were paid to do so. The court loss = money loss. Scammy was suing for a minimum of $75K so not to give the appearance of using the court system as a casino. When the case was dismissed with prejudice the lawyer didn’t get paid if hired on contingency, meaning he gets paid when there is a win. KP cut off the spigot. Scammy and Ticking the lawyer is using the court system to warn KP they tell faster you can say Boston Tea Party if they don’t them. A lawyer can’t file pro bono (not charging Scam for services) in this district of federal court unless it’s for bankruptcy.
The Meghan haters that back Sam on social media are turning against her. I don’t know what she thought she was accomplishing with this (apparently whether or not Kate questioned the color of Meghan and Harry’s unborn child has something to do with whether or not Meghan was raised as an only child and was never close with Sam?) but it’s actually kinda fun to watch
Intriguing!! Can you share some of the comments? I’d love to see a few Meghan haters finally realize that Samantha is evil personified!
Along the lines of “I hate Meghan as much as Samantha but she has no business bothering the Princess of Wales” “The Princess of Wales won’t give Samantha the time of day, she needs to go away” “Samantha has no shame” “I can’t support her anymore.”
She wants the Princess of Wales to give a witness statement and people in hell want ice water. First she needs to find her.
I first read “whiteness statement,” and I’ve decided my visual typo is more accurate!
File alongside FBI wants to question Andrew.
See how well that worked?
Yeah. Ain’t gonna happen……..because…..protocol?
She can’t even sign an autograph and she’s gonna sign a witness statement?
Please¡!!!!!!!
Samantha is like that virus you just can’t shake no matter what medication you take. Best to flush her right out for the drain
Even IF (and this is a big if) Samantha was able to win her appeal somehow, Khate’s lawyers would fight tooth and nail any witness statement or deposition. Why? Because it would open her up to cross-examination from Megan’s lawyers. I doubt Khate could handle that.
Agreed. When all is said and done this is penny ante stuff. Even the amount of money Samantha is suing for is relatively small. There is no way this is going to end up in court and the Princess of Wales on the witness stand. It’s just ludicrous.
Do her lawyers have to fight tooth and nail? Samantha’s baseless money grubbing case is a civil case in the United States, not the UK
And from what I read above from someone who seemed very knowledgeable, witness statements are not subject to cross-examination. It’s just a statement.
But why would she think Kate has anything to offer, who suggested that to her? Because all I can see is that this (if not explained properly) pits Kate as a witness against Meghan, a title for a news story that will get hits.
But someone had to suggest there’s some knowledge Kate has against Meghan.
After those TikToks of Anna P yesterday, I’m looking right at Kensington Palace, William.
@okkkkkkkkkkk,this has got to be professional suicide for the solicitor and hopefully grounds for having Sam commited! Bone can’t give a witness statement because she was never in Samantha’s life, other than seeing the demented witch on television (after the staff turned it on for her 😂)
Dimissed WITH prejudice, is the polite version of fk the hell of with this crap! And seriously now, Megan’s solicitor needs to step in and file for complete disclosure of how this is being funded, and a full restraining order against Sam the scam
I think every in-depth conversation with Kate was reported in Spare and the number was… three? There was that semi-cordial chicken dinner, but it’s clear that, between “baby fog” and being reduced to tears over bridesmaids’ tights, Meghan learned to avoid the Waleses EARLY in the proceedings… so what precisely is Kate believed to know about Meghan’s childhood relationships with … anyone?
Well, good luck finding her lol
I spit out my tea! Process server could hit the jackpot by telling Spanish media where Kate is.
I don’t see how Scamantha has any grounds for appeal. The judge let her amend the claim twice and the judge took almost two years to give her final decision so how can they claim bias or not giving her claim careful consideration? FOH Scamantha and go fix your own life instead of trying to destroy Meghan’s. She needs to focus on repairing her relationships with her own children instead of whining about being Meghan’s “sister”.
I’ll take “things that will never happen for $500, Alex”
Also. For whatever reason that friggin’ head tilt that heifer does just grinds my gears 😒 ( and I don’t know why 🤔)
Anything to keep her name in the papers I guess. Her book tanked and the media appearances seem to have dried up. All she has left is this sad little going nowhere lawsuit. Considering she has a serious, life altering condition you’d think she would want to spend her time mending fences with her family instead of tilting at windmills.
It’s truly FAFO time for the RF. They chose to engage this trashy family to try and drive Meghan and Harry apart; all they did was push them closer together, and now both Bad Dad and Scammy are dragging the RF down into the sewer with them. The Karma Bus continues to roll on unchecked…