Samantha Markle’s lawyers want a witness statement from the Princess of Wales

For the past few years, the Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister Samantha Grant/Markle has been trying to sue Meghan for “defamation.” Samantha based part of her case on Finding Freedom, a book which Meghan did not write. Some parts of the lawsuit were based on statements Meghan made in the Oprah interview, which were not defamatory by any stretch of the imagination. The Florida courts have repeatedly dismissed Samantha’s bullsh-t lawsuits, including one dismissal – with prejudice – just last month. You would think Samantha would just give up, especially since she’s only attempting to sue Meghan for a relatively paltry sum, and surely Samantha’s legal bills ensure that she won’t break even? It’s weird to even do a cursory investigation into what’s driving Samantha’s lawsuits, because it absolutely feels like there are several (British) people financing Samantha’s legal actions and using Samantha as a proxy to attack Meghan for the crime of… being victimized by a racist royal institution. Speaking of:

Samantha Markle’s legal team will ask the Princess of Wales for a witness statement as the estranged half-sister of Meghan attempts to continue her defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex in a Florida court. It was earlier reported that Samantha’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin, had filed an appeal to Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell’s March ruling that Meghan’s comments during the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey did not merit defamation. The suit was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it cannot simply be refiled. Despite the request, Samantha, 59, has stressed that the Kate Middleton’s ‘cancer recovery is priority.’ ‘I think it’s important everyone know that this was out there by my attorney before anyone was aware of her health challenges,’ Samantha told former GB News host Dan Wootton. On March 18, Ticktin told Wootton during an episode of his Outspoken online talk show that he felt as though the princess would be able to provide a useful witness statement in the trial. ‘I felt that Catherine might have some very important light to shed on what had occurred because obviously something is really really wrong between these two.’ That came just four days before the princess shocked the world by disclosing that she was battling cancer. MailOnline has reached out to Kensington Palace and Samantha Markle’s legal team for comment. It wasn’t until this week when it was announced that Samantha was still battling in court to continue her lawsuit against Meghan. Judge Honeywell said that the case should be dismissed because Samantha ‘failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation.’ ‘Notice is hereby given that the Plaintiff, Samantha M. Markle, by and through her undersigned counsel, appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the Order Granting Defendants, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Motion to Dismiss entered by the Honorable Charlene Edwards Honeywell on March 12, 2024,’ the appeal document reads.

[From The Daily Mail]

From a technical standpoint, there is no lawsuit on file for which the Princess of Wales might be compelled to give a witness statement. Samantha’s lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice, nothing has been refiled and zero new (bullsh-t) claims have been made. So what’s really happening here? Why is Samantha’s lawyer arguing in court and in press that Meghan should be deposed about racist royals, and why is the lawyer going on British television and talking about wanting Kate to give a witness statement? What does any of that have to do with defamation against Samantha? Whoever is “running” Samantha has apparently put too much time and money into this operation and they’re still trying to squeeze every last drop out of this op. I brought this up before – I see this as a lower-tier version of what the Heritage Foundation is doing about Prince Harry’s visa. There are so many conspiracies afoot and it’s incredibly disturbing.