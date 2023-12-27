Samantha Markle’s lawyer wants to depose Duchess Meghan about the ‘royal racists’

In November, a Florida judge gave Samantha Markle a “trial date” for her second attempt at suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. The first attempt was laughed out of court without a trial, and I would assume this second attempt will be as well, but everything needs to go through legal channels. Throughout this entire ordeal, it’s been clear that there’s a nefarious British scheme to fund Samantha’s lawsuits, likely as a way to provide dumbf–k content for the British media, plus they just love being an unhinged thorn in Meghan’s side. The whole thing is shady as hell, and people like Piers Morgan have already given up the game – they’re absolutely behind all of this Markle Family psychodrama, and Thomas and Samantha are playing along for paltry payoffs. Well, here’s even more evidence that British media figures are behind all of it: Samantha’s lawyer is briefing the British media about his plans to depose Meghan and ask her about the royal racists.
The Duchess of Sussex could be questioned under oath about the identity of the so-called “royal racists”. Lawyers want to quiz Meghan over “family matters” as part of sister Samantha Markle’s libel action against her in the US. And Peter Ticktin, for Samantha, said the Royal Family racism accusations “need to be explored”.
In the Dutch translation of his book Endgame, writer Omid Scobie identified King Charles and Princess Kate as those alleged to have asked Meghan and Prince Harry what colour their son Archie’s skin might be.
Samantha claims she has been subjected to “worldwide hatred, contempt, and ridicule” as a result of Meghan and Harry’s comments in their Netflix series and in the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Her lawsuit alleges Meghan’s claim she grew up an only child and half-sister Samantha only changed her name back to Markle after she began dating Prince Harry made her look like a “liar for profit and fame”.
Samantha’s Florida-based lawyer Mr Ticktin told The Sun on Sunday he will demand the Sussexes submit to a deposition — a formal interview under oath as part of a US lawsuit.
Mr Ticktin said: “The royal racists issue needs to be explored. There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family. This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family. She doesn’t care if she destroys the monarchy.”
Mr Ticktin said Meghan’s lawyers were “stonewalling” their requests for information in the case in the hope that a judge would dismiss it. But he said he will file a motion with the court next month demanding they hand documents over. Meghan and Harry were approached for comment.
So, Samantha is still claiming that she was defamed when Meghan said she FELT like she grew up as an only child, and Samantha changed her name back to Markle and gave countless interviews trashing her half-sister, and now Samantha’s lawyer wants to depose Meghan and ask her about… a letter Meghan wrote to King Charles? Yeah, this whole thing is really crazy. Everything around the coordinated assault against the Sussexes is so disturbing. These people are not going to stop any time soon.
What does the royal racists have to do with Scammy? Meghan has barely spoken about her so how is she responsible for ruining her reputation? The judge is going to throw out this case again.
They royal racists are using (paying) her to do their dirty work to try to bring her down . Why else would this lawyer be asking those questions whe this joke of a law suit is about Meg saying she was raised an only child.
They want to destroy Meghan and Harry and drive Meghan to the brink of suicide again. Evil nasty people and I am looking forward to that horrid lots down fall.
Scammy wants money and attention. If only she had paid this much attention to Megan when they were younger.
Meghan isn’t in danger of self harm because a roach keeps trying to get into her house. Even if the roach is being funded by the British media. Her lawyers are there to squash it every time. But Scammy is going to slip up and find herself on the other side of a lawsuit if she doesn’t stop.
Discovery for a civil suit is often wide ranging but this is ridiculously irrelevant. This whole Samantha Markle permanent law suit reminds me of the Heritage Foundation’s never ending attempts to pry loose Harry’s visa application from DHS. There are very deep pockets behind all this expensive nonsense.
I don’t believe the BRF really want Meghan confirming how awful they were to her in an open court. This has to be the media wanting the threat of this information being put out there because of Harry’s lawsuit. It’s highly unlikely Samantha has the means to pay for all of this. It’s more than likely she’s allowing herself to be used to make things very difficult for the BRF. It’s interesting that this is being reported in the Sun. A Murdoch owned publication which Harry is taking to Court. I think this is a warning shot to the BRF to do something about H&M or “they” will bring the BRF down with them.
Good point.
Totally agree with you @Laura. Can u imagine having a lawyer who is completely ignoring your case and pursuing his own agenda in cahoots with a powerful cabal?
Surely, even scammy can see she is being used. Because she is obviously not the one funding this excursion and as we all know, its he who pays the piper that calls the tune.
Anyhooooo…….we can look forward to this ticktin fellow getting his usual just rewards from the courts: sanctioned. Again.
Just as he brought nothing but more trouble for trump when he was laughably called on by rump’s other, real lawyers when they filed a suit for trump in Florida. And with ticktin being based in Florida, he was called on to do the deed and he promptly got sanctioned by the judge for his shenanigans.
Ticktin is on very thin ice. Chris Bouzy from Spoutible could tell more than a thing or two about him. I wouldnt be surprised if ticktin ends up losing his licence at the end of all this abuse of the justice system that he’s engineering, on behalf of britain’s shidtmedia.
It appears the BRF made a deal with the devil when they begged for positive stories about Camilla so Chuck could marry her. Now the BM is running the UK and the BRF are coming to them begging. Chuck has shown he cared more about marrying Camilla than he did for his own son’s life.
I know most families have their dysfunction (mine certainly does lol), but I cannot imagine trying to navigate one with people as vile, disgusting, and unhinged as Meghan’s half-sister Samantha. This woman has no bottom.
Don’t try to imagine it.
It’s terrifying.
This is just one example: my mother helped my family out financially, we accepted on her offer to help. She said it was an advance of inheritance b/c we were in dire straights (husband had grave injury & couldn’t work. My full time salary wasn’t enough).
Think 5-6k.
A few years later my sister threatened to have me charged with elderly abuse b/c my mother, when angry with me, told her I threatened & coerced her to get the money.
It was a terrifying time, navigating that situation.
They are all out of my life now but the trauma lives on.
I feel for Meghan.
I am so sorry you went through that. I agree, this kind of thing from family members can be truly callous and traumatising.
Would a judge even allow that? It has absolutely nothing to do with the case at hand
Generally no. Even in a deposition you have to have provide some sort of foundation for your questions. Suing someone for defaming you for their own childhood perspective and saying you also don’t get along with these people so I get to ask you questions about them isn’t relevant. It’s nonsense just like the Heritage nonsense. It’s just a way for them to mine information to write articles about. They don’t have any leaks on the Sussexes and are constantly on the back foot with news about them so they can’t mold perception anymore and they are desperate. Nothing that those other royals do last for more than a day in a media cycle, even huge things like the coronation. Has anything that they’ve done in the last 6 months been brought up again that you can think of in worldwide news? They need to be able to break huge news about the Sussexes for paydays. And catch up stories and grainy pap shots aren’t doing it.
She can refuse to answer if it is not relevant or challenge it with the judge. Truthfully this has been allowed to go on far too long without a final ruling one way or another. This limbo for this particular case is getting old, how many years has it been now?
I’m assuming her attorneys will have the judge on speed-dial to resolve any issues of relevance.
Sammy your own actions caused you to be disliked. She appears to bots and derangers. She has no power to call Meghan to the stand . She is being subsidized. What a disgrace. Her own children have nothing to do with her
I’ll never understand how the racism from the RF can possibly have ANYTHING to do with Meghan feeling like an only child during part of her raising.
It truly boggles my mind that all of this is because a white Prince married a biracial actress. It’s really that simple. Racism is a cancer.
This is sick and unpleasant to witness. Am really tired of the way the courts are being used to terrorize Meghan.
There is a need to find out who is subsidizing Samantha
My hypothesis ideas🧐🤔.. Piers Morgan, Heritage Foundation, Peggy, Chucky, Pick a tabloid owner any one of them🤷🏻♀️ I’m sure there are many that I have missed.
Don’t depositions work both ways? Does Samantha think she would hold all the cards and not have everything about her, including who is funding her hate campaign, probed?
That line of questioning would actually be relevant to the case and probably allowed in any deposition unlike the other narrative being peddled.
Doubt it’s relevant. Samantha never claimed that her so called defamation was linked to what Meghan said about the BRF. Her claims are very narrow. She is limited to her original claims, she cannot add new claims to this amended complaint.
Has her attorney served interrogatories on Meghan’s attorney. This is usually done before a date for a deposition is set.
These are questions that he will submit to be answered in written form and Meghan’s attorney can respond to it by stating that it is not relevant to the issue. Samantha’s attorney then has to file a motion to the court requesting a response has to submit reasons why it is relevant to the case at hand. He can’t just go on a fishing expedition on any thing he or his payers want.
He is just blowing smoke up the ass of whoever is paying.
I am more interested in the interrogatories Meghan’s attorney is going to send Samantha, if this case gets that far.
They absolutely do and it would be much worse for her. Because the questioning would likely focus on the time period she claims she had a close relationship with Meghan, likely bringing up losing custody of Ashley and her other legal issues then. Also they could ask what business deals has she lost since the interview? Who was paying her, what did they want to know that she isn’t seen as a trustworthy source on anymore? None of that in official court records would be great for not looking like a BM hatchet job.
Weren’t they also trying to get Meghan’s medical records and the judge put a stop to it? What is taking her so long to dismiss this nonsense?
The attorney for Samantha hasn’t filed that paperwork yet, as he said in his statement, he plans on filing it next month. So basically, the judge has to wait until the paperwork is filed before she can say “nope”.
Just throw the trash bucket Markel’s, British media and British royals in the bin. Take them all out on trash collection day and the light a bonfire to be sure.My prayers for Meghan and Harry for 2024 is for them to have peace from all these deranged nuts
Can this woman just go away. Like, enough. No one wants to hear from you.
I always knew, well, suspected that the following construction is at play regarding Scammy’s lawsuit and the defamatory media appearances (although less frequent in recent mounts) of the Markle trio:
1) Lawsuit:
A: At the UK side: Morgan/The SUN;
B) At the US side: The Heritage Foundation are behind the Scammy’s lawsuits.
All is funded by Murdoch, that is to say, he is paying Scammy lawyers via the Heritage Foundation (allegedly).
2) Markles in de media:
A) At the UK side Wootton/GBNews is/was behind the 3 Markle’s paid media appearances, since P Morran left Good Morning Britain, GMB, who was the one doing the Meghan defemorary and smear campaign from the start.
B) At the Australian side there is the daily Murdoch Meghan bassing show, through his awful right-wing morning Tv-show/Networks.
Now that Wootton is gone, the Markles only appear on Murdoch’s Australian TV, sporadically.
C) At the US/UK side: The Heritage Foundation USA and their branche in the UK are doing the Murdoch defamatory PR against Meghan (and Harry).
So this lawsuit in a Florida Court, given the ones who bankrol it, will be milked as long as the judge (who seem to have a lot of time for Scammy) allows to continue.
Mr Ticktin said: “The royal racists issue needs to be explored. There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family. This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family. She doesn’t care if she destroys the monarchy.”
—What does the monarchy have to do with Samantha Markle, Mr. Ticktin? Is it the monarchy that’s paying your bills?
Scammy’s ambulance chaser of a lawyer just gave it away that someone with deep pockets is funding the lawsuit. Most likely the press, mining for fresh content. The “royal racist” claim has no bearing; they tried it before. Also, the judge has not ruled on the motion to dismiss; so the BM is misleading its audience that the case is going forward. That lawyer represented Trump in that defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton & his legal skills got him a L for Trump and an order that has 45 paying nearly $1M to Clinton. (Trump is appealing.) That lawyer has been sanctioned – ordered to pay fines – for filing a frivolous lawsuit. Scam is the
useful idiot the BM set up to take the reputation and financial fall when the case is dismissed.
Will somebody please section this head case. Is she really that stupid that she can’t see she’s just a tool to the British media! And what Harry says or doesn’t say has fk all to do with her.
I’m beginning to believe that her lawyer is a sandwich short of a picnic, does he not believe in due diligence??, because neither Harry or Megan used the word racist!!! Surely to god there is enough going on in the American courts that the judge will just tell this woman to cease and desist or face full blown legal action against her, her solicitor and who ever is funding her. It’s getting beyond farcical now
Meth. It has to be meth. Hennyyyyy what is dis?!