Samantha Markle’s lawyer wants to depose Duchess Meghan about the ‘royal racists’

In November, a Florida judge gave Samantha Markle a “trial date” for her second attempt at suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. The first attempt was laughed out of court without a trial, and I would assume this second attempt will be as well, but everything needs to go through legal channels. Throughout this entire ordeal, it’s been clear that there’s a nefarious British scheme to fund Samantha’s lawsuits, likely as a way to provide dumbf–k content for the British media, plus they just love being an unhinged thorn in Meghan’s side. The whole thing is shady as hell, and people like Piers Morgan have already given up the game – they’re absolutely behind all of this Markle Family psychodrama, and Thomas and Samantha are playing along for paltry payoffs. Well, here’s even more evidence that British media figures are behind all of it: Samantha’s lawyer is briefing the British media about his plans to depose Meghan and ask her about the royal racists.

The Duchess of Sussex could be questioned under oath about the identity of the so-called “royal racists”. Lawyers want to quiz Meghan over “family matters” as part of sister Samantha Markle’s libel action against her in the US. And Peter Ticktin, for Samantha, said the Royal Family racism accusations “need to be explored”. In the Dutch translation of his book Endgame, writer Omid Scobie identified King Charles and Princess Kate as those alleged to have asked Meghan and Prince Harry what colour their son Archie’s skin might be. Samantha claims she has been subjected to “worldwide hatred, contempt, and ridicule” as a result of Meghan and Harry’s comments in their Netflix series and in the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. Her lawsuit alleges Meghan’s claim she grew up an only child and half-sister Samantha only changed her name back to Markle after she began dating Prince Harry made her look like a “liar for profit and fame”. Samantha’s Florida-based lawyer Mr Ticktin told The Sun on Sunday he will demand the Sussexes submit to a deposition — a formal interview under oath as part of a US lawsuit. Mr Ticktin said: “The royal racists issue needs to be explored. There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family. This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family. She doesn’t care if she destroys the monarchy.” Mr Ticktin said Meghan’s lawyers were “stonewalling” their requests for information in the case in the hope that a judge would dismiss it. But he said he will file a motion with the court next month demanding they hand documents over. Meghan and Harry were approached for comment.

[From The Sun]

So, Samantha is still claiming that she was defamed when Meghan said she FELT like she grew up as an only child, and Samantha changed her name back to Markle and gave countless interviews trashing her half-sister, and now Samantha’s lawyer wants to depose Meghan and ask her about… a letter Meghan wrote to King Charles? Yeah, this whole thing is really crazy. Everything around the coordinated assault against the Sussexes is so disturbing. These people are not going to stop any time soon.