Eden: Prince Edward & Sophie should be given a title upgrade for their loyalty

People have been fighting about Prince Edward and Sophie’s titles for years. Even when QEII was still alive, Prince Charles made it clear that he had no desire to “give” them the Edinburgh ducal titles they were promised by QEII and Prince Philip. There was also a big discussion about whether Sophie and Edward’s two children should have prince/princess titles, as Louise and James would have been entitled to as grandchildren of the monarch. At the end of the day, Charles “gave” Sophie and Edward the Edinburgh titles (for Edward’s birthday this year) and that was supposed to be the end of that. Sophie was finally a duchess and Charles belatedly fulfilled his mother’s wishes. Now the Edinburghs apparently want more? Richard Eden wrote this nonsense in his pre-Christmas newsletter with the Mail:
Edward and Sophie are the unsung heroes of the Royal Family – but it is an insult that their titles as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are not hereditary. That’s the view of Richard Eden, who believes King Charles should give them an immediate upgrade so they can pass the dukedom down the generations – a move which might also encourage their son James to join ‘The Firm’ when the time is right.
‘It is sometimes easy to forget that the Royal Family is much more than just our monarch. And I would like to highlight two of my unsung royal heroes of the year: Prince Edward and Sophie,’ writes Eden in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter.
‘With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex having quit royal duties, or “forced” to quit, as Prince Harry preposterously claimed in the High Court, and Prince Andrew no longer a “working royal”, Edward and Sophie have become even more vital to “The Firm”. They have worked as hard as ever this year, carrying out engagements around the country and overseas with little fanfare.’
‘While Harry and Meghan have used their royal titles for personal gain, helping them make a fortune in the United States of America, Edward and Sophie have continued the tradition of quiet public service embodied by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. They have deliberately chosen often difficult, unfashionable causes to highlight, such as in Sophie’s case, helping women who have been victims of sexual violence. Edward will meet hundreds, if not thousands, of young people who have achieved Gold in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, of which he is patron.’
‘King Charles recognised the couple’s contribution to the success of the Monarchy by announcing on Edward’s 59th birthday in March that he would succeed their father as Duke of Edinburgh. This was something that our late Queen and Prince Philip had publicly made clear should happen at the time of Edward’s wedding to Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999. It was, however, a shame that the King turned the Dukedom of Edinburgh into a life peerage rather than the hereditary title it had previously been. In my opinion, this was an insult.’
‘What better way to celebrate Edward and Sophie’s importance than by upgrading the title to a hereditary one? Perhaps that would be a good way to encourage their son, James, the Earl of Wessex, to join The Firm when the time comes? He could join his sister, Lady Louise Windsor, in providing vital support to their cousin Prince William.’
Is this Sophie’s new thing? I always felt like she was the one behind the push for the Edinburgh titles, and now the non-hereditary titles are not even good enough for her. It could be that this isn’t even Sophie calling up Eden – it’s quite likely that this is Eden realizing how boring the left-behind Windsors are and how the whole thing is about to fall apart in a hurry unless younger royals (like James and Louise) are allowed to “support” King Charles and eventually King William. The thing is, Charles and William don’t want the support. Sophie has buttered up William and Kate, for sure, but neither Charles nor William want a “Prince James” or “Princess Louise” hanging around. Which is also the reason why Charles and William forced the Sussexes out, btw.
It is an article more about trashing harry and Meghan. Than praising Edward and sophie
Hopped right over Andrew with just “no longer a working total” after dedicating multiple words to scoffing at Harry
The gall of this guy
It’s always about Harry and Meghan 😍 THE STARS OF THE SHOW ❤
The leftovers will always be in the Successes’ shadows. Auntee Maureen sits up all night conjuring ways to insert some loser royal into his fevered brain obsession with the Successes. On the one hand she spends a lot of time trying to convince the world of Harry and Meghan’s irrelevance, yet, Maureen can never justify this or that royal’s perks without “Sussexes”.
And what does loyalty mean anyway? Charles is a lot of things, but stupid is not one of them. He knows Sophie and her sisterwife are a couple of belly-crawling zeros. He knows they have no where else to go. What will they do if Charles rejects their request, which he was clearly willing to do in the first instance. Charles hates public campaigning. If he suspects that Sophie is behind this latest campaign, don’t be surprise if we start seeing even less of her and Edward.
Why would James or Louise ever join the Firm? The Windsors have made a very big public deal about a slimmed-down monarchy. Too bad it’s boring for Eden and the rest of the rota but it is what it is. The rota need to move onto acceptance and not denial.
Because they are looking for a new scapegoat. Louise doesn’t strike me as the partying type but she’s in college and with the right framing even an innocent drink with friends at a pub can be framed into a wild night out. I don’t know how old James is but in a few years he’ll be of age too and likely be going to night clubs with his friends.
That was my thought, too – TWO very unsubtle mentions of James, who I think is 16, and has always seemed uninterested in the spotlight. It’s like Eden took one look at the lackluster Windsors and desperately latched on to the one remaining male with a full head of hair. He’ll be the new Harry!
The idea that Charles is dying to expand the number of people in senior roles at the firm is laughable! Charles has said quite the opposite – why would he want to divide the pie further? No, he’s perfectly fine with the current arrangement: Sophie and Edward will continue to do all of the grunt work and remain grateful that they still get to live in their home and keep their stipend due to the monarch’s generosity.
I suspect that this may be more about trying to negotiate with workshy William, but they are not exactly in a strong position. What else could they do?
Hahahahahaha!!! Hahaha…(wheeze)…HAAAAAAAAA! Sophie and Ed tried to make bank on their titles twenty years ago, failed spectacularly ‘cause they suck at business, and the Queen had to pay them to just sit down and shut up. Harry and Megan are GOOD at what they do. They are succeeding due to skill and leadership, and that is making the Leftovers furious.
James has always seemed to not be eager for the spotlight. Hopefully he and Louise can have a full private life. This is just the media wanting new victims.
Every picture I’ve ever seen of him since he was like eight he has looked supremely over having a camera in his face. And both of them are definitely at the ages where if they wanted to be part of the partying young aristocratic set, even with the general protection given to the royals we would know about it. They both seem very low key and not interested in being part of that whole thing, which is great because I would hate to be beholden to a cousin like William. Easier to have a more low-key life that you can fund yourself than a ” young royal” life that means you have to make deals with devils.
Eden always has the most deranged takes. Louise seems lovely but has the charisma of the piece of toast I just ate for breakfast. James clearly hates the cameras (don’t blame him). Neither one is going to be a working royal and they are so far down the line that I actually agree with Charles not making the title hereditary. It makes sense to save it for Charlotte or Louis. The press just needs to accept that they have a very boring decade ahead of them before they can get full access to the Wales kids.
Yup, no offense to Louise and James but they aren’t going to bring anything exciting to the monarchy. They will be much better off figuring out their own careers.
These titles mean nothing. They are absolutely ridiculous. They don’t make any of them more special. Abolish the monarchy.
Bea would like a word as a Princess and grandchild of QEII who has been shut out of being a working royal. The king and heir are each desperate to be the center of attention and no one else will be in the circle until the wales children are brought in.
I wonder if William will allow George to put off his royal duties until he’s in his 30s, like William did? Personally I don’t think so, William will want all of his kids out there covering engagements for him and doing everything he can’t be bothered to do.
Doesn’t the Tile have a charity attached to it? There hasn’t been any news about it, since they the titles. So what they don’t want the responsibility attached to the Charity.
The Duke of Edinburgh Awards was set up by Phillip and is all about getting young people out hiking and camping (you do successively more difficult and longer trips to get bronze, silver, then gold awards) and now I think they do other advocacy work and things to give young people various skills. It’s international too now. It’s very well established and runs on it’s own so while Edward is the patron due to the title it doesn’t need him.
But I thought Eden and co. claimed that Harry and Meghan were struggling to make it in America. Now they’ve “made a fortune”? I wonder how long it will take for Eden to ricochet back to the struggle narrative. Anyway, I doubt Charles ever wanted to give Ed and Sophie those titles in the first place. He certainly won’t deign to make them hereditary.
This is the press saying that the Royal Family needs young working royals and admitting that those working left behind are too old and boring.
Titles, titles, titles, made up medals and ribbons to wear on their soldier costumes in the parades they give themselves. All a bunch of baloney. Fake, figure heads with no power.
I’m burned out on all the BRF. Every blinking day they are on multiple sites.
No one cares about titles or medals they give each other.
If KC actually did something useful, like a $1M donation to the NHS, then it would be worth hearing about.
Dull and irrelevant.
The spares are slowly turning on the heirs and choosing their camps. I think they see how William intends to cut their families out of everything from their homes, their security and their ceremonial roles. I wouldn’t be surprised if Andrew and Edward’s teams aren’t leaking information to Harry to support his legal cases. Edward and Sophie sued RAVEC for taking away six protection officers and the Andrew also was put out when RAVEC decided not to protect Eugenie and Beatrice. The spares are increasingly disturbed by decisions coming down the pike. Rebellion is in the air. William the alcoholic story probably came from a family member.
These fools don’t seem to realize that it’s very important that people believe that these titles are earned by right of birth. All this insecure, jealous “working royal” foolishness is only hastening the moment when people realize that the whole thing is pure ridiculousness.