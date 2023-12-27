Did Rishi Sunak suggest that Prince Harry called 10 Downing Street?

Rishi Sunak has been the UK’s prime minister for more than a year. He took over 10 Downing Street after Liz Truss couldn’t outlast a head of lettuce in the fall of 2022. It does not seem, to me, like Sunak is popular or even respected, but he is seen as a somewhat “steadier hand” than Truss and Boris Johnson. Sunak wants to be loved though – he wants to be a popular prime minister, which is why he made a cutesy Christmas video in 10 Downing. This video has turned into a minor controversy this week. Here it is:

First of all, does he think that people won’t recognize him if he takes off his tie? Who wears a slim-cut hoodie with a dress shirt and tie?? The Tory brain trust who put this video together did a terrible job, but that’s not the controversy. The controversy is over the “phone call” and Sunak saying “Harry, you’ve got the wrong number,” and then hanging up. It was likely supposed to be a reference to a British journalist named Harry Cole, who recently reported that Sunak’s private number had been leaked. The only reason I know about that Harry Cole story is because People Mag and other outlets explained the reference – if you’re not familiar with British political reporting, you would assume the “Harry” reference is about Prince Harry, arguably the most famous British man named “Harry.” So, now people are once again acting like Prince Harry is desperate to… call Downing Street? Call people in the UK? It makes no sense, but hey, the British prime minister got the attention he was desperately seeking. The Tory brain trust knew what they were doing too. #WrongNumberHarry is trending with derangers as I write this and it’s some of the nastiest projection out there.