Dominic West claims that Prince Harry cut him off after their 2013 South Pole trek

Dominic West is still promoting the final season of The Crown, in which he plays Prince Charles (now King Charles). West was always a bad choice to play Charles, although he did have some moments where I thought he genuinely captured Charles’s self-centered pathos. During an interview recently, West was asked if he had gotten any advice from Prince Harry on how to play Charles. The question wasn’t some random thing – West actually knows Harry and they went together on the Walking with the Wounded trek to the South Pole in 2013. As it turns out, West and Harry had a falling out after the South Pole adventure, at least according to West.
Dominic West was asked about his relationship with Harry while appearing on Times Radio. West, 54, and Harry trekked the South Pole in 2013 for Walking With the Wounded, a UK charity benefiting injured veterans. When asked if Harry offered any advice for tackling the role of Charles, West explained the two are no longer on speaking terms.
“I said too much in a press conference and so we didn’t speak after that,” West said. “I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”
West previously described lively post-expedition celebrations, ABC News reported at the time of the excursion. “Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them,” West said. “There was a lot of liqueur drunk.”
[From USA Today]
Given West’s penchant for indiscretion, I absolutely believe that West said too much about Harry in the post-trek media blitz and Harry likely cut off contact with him. In case you need that underlined and tabloidized, Richard Eden at the Mail had an update!
The Crown star Dominic West was such a firm friend of his fellow Old Etonian the Duke of Sussex that they trekked to the South Pole together in aid of the charity Walking for the Wounded. Now, however, West has confirmed that he has been cut off by Prince Harry.
Last year, a close friend of the actor told me that that he had fallen out with the Prince after West’s disclosures at a good-natured joint press conference following their expedition with injured servicemen and women, including double amputees. Among the anecdotes that West told was how they had toasted their victory over the elements by drinking champagne from one of their co-adventurers’ prosthetic legs.
‘Harry threw a s*** fit,’ West’s friend told me in May 2022. ‘He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven’t spoken since.’
Even more bizarrely, Harry, 39, is said to have since taken against anyone whom he suspects of being a friend of the actor’s, the source claimed.
At the press conference in 2014, West talked candidly about how the team had celebrated after completing their 208-mile trek in the previous year. ‘Two of the Aussie guys stripped naked and ran round the pole but most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them.’ He added: ‘There was a lot of liqueur drunk. We all drank champagne out of [one of the team’s] favourite prosthetic legs.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah… what Dominic West said at the time was not only indiscreet, it was probably off-message for the charity. The whole point of Walking with the Wounded was to raise money and awareness for veterans and that should have been front-and-center of the media coverage after the South Pole trip. Instead, West couldn’t shut up about how hard they partied and he made Harry sound like a drunken buffoon. Harry was probably justifiably pissed at Dominic and I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry really did cut him off. Oh well? I guess Eden thinks this makes Harry look bad. It doesn’t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Prince Harry, patron of Walking With The Wounded (WWTW)Team UK, and actor Dominic West check kit weights in Novo, Antarctica ahead of the start of the Virgin Money South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 expedition.,Image: 337867316, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Not available for publication in UK, France. Only available for Subscribers., Model Release: no, Pictured: Prince Harry, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, patron of Walking With The Wounded (WWTW)Team UK, and actor Dominic West check kit weights in Novo, Antarctica ahead of the start of the Virgin Money South Pole Allied Challenge 2013 expedition.,Image: 337975791, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Not available for publication in UK, France. Only available for Subscribers., Model Release: no, Pictured: Dominic West,Prince Harry, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
LUDLOW, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 30: Prince Harry joins Walking with the Wounded’s Walk of Britain team at Ludlow Castle on September 30, 2015 in Ludlow, England. Prince Harry is patron of the expedition and walked today as part of the veteran’s 1000 mile, 72 day expedition through the UK mainland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images),Image: 507287001, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
108619, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Thursday November 14, 2013. Actor Dominic West at the Walking With The Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge launch in London. **UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG & TAIWAN OUT** **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**,Image: 528902390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
111861, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday January 21, 2014. Actor Dominic West joins Prince Harry and his fellow expedition members for the WWTW Welcome Home Press Conference at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London. **UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG & TAIWAN OUT** **FEE MBE AGE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES**,Image: 529252440, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 11: Prince Harry speaks during the ‘Walk Of America’ launch at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park on April 11, 2018 in London, England. The Prince will also become a patron of the charity which is the latest expedition from the armed forces charity ‘Walking With The Wounded’. This summer, a team of six veterans from the USA and the United Kingdom will walk 1,000 miles from the west to the east coast of America in 14 weeks.,Image: 535094345, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Dominic West at The Crown Finale Celebration at Royal Festival Hall in Waterloo, London, United Kingdom on 5 December 2023.,Image: 827293834, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
So he was indiscreet then & is being so here again.
Good job cutting him off Harry, he showed you who he was & you believed him.
It was good indeed. Dominic will make a better friend to William, two adulterers 😫😫😫
I wonder if Harry is ever amazed at all the cheating idiots in his life. Charles, William, this dude.
I wonder if Harry would care about these comments now? I can see how ten years ago when he was still the party Prince this would piss him off. But he’s mostly shaken that image.
Can someone tell me if they were friends before this trek. Or if this is when they met. Because if they only met for this charity. And then when the charity was over they didn’t stay in touch. That doesn’t mean Harry wrote him off. It just means they weren’t actually friends at all. Just because you know someone and have done something together. Doesn’t mean your friends. Everyone reading this. Are you friends with everyone you work with. No. you just work with them. This is just the tabloids again trying to make up a story. And the stupid thing is West is going along with it. And who would care if Harry went on a bender after that?
This. There’s a 15 year age difference there, and now, with Harry approaching 40, that wouldn’t be a huge deal. But when Harry was in his 20s? I seriously doubt they were friends. Even if they knew each other prior to the charity event, it was most likely only tangentially. So they were just two guys participating in the same charity event. Not lifelong friends who had a falling out because West is terrible at PR.
Was West mentioned at all in Spare? I wonder if he has over-estimated his importance in Harry’s life.
That part. All of a sudden everyone was Harry “friend”. Harry is a Virgo. The people he considers his ACTUAL friends are probably a really short list.
This is the dude who was dumb enough to get caught out and about with his side piece (Lily James). He’s an indiscreet moron. It’s truly wild to me how much he is like his character from The Affair (he probably is too dumb to enough realize this)
Very true, I remember all the stories about him and Lily James and it looked like his wife was going to divorce him.
I saw that and thought “so you blabbled your mouth off about Harry then and you’re blabbing your mouth off about Harry now”. Why would he consider you a friend?
Even if they’d been friends at one point, I can see his blabbing creating distance. West sounds like an indiscreet idiot who lacks judgment. Like there’s stuff that might go on in the trenches or expeditions, but you don’t make that the key talking point when talking about the more meaningful aspects of your work.
And that follow up (whether it’s made up or not) doesn’t make West sound any better: he blabbed, Harry objected to it and DW doubled down. If Harry hadn’t backed away at first, West not realizing he’d crossed a line, was acting like an immature dope would have done it.
“Fellow Etonian”? West is 15 years older than Harry.
Is indiscretion one of his key personality traits or something? He got caught totally red handed in a ridiculous set of photos with Lily James. The man is a fool!