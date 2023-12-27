Dominic West claims that Prince Harry cut him off after their 2013 South Pole trek

Dominic West is still promoting the final season of The Crown, in which he plays Prince Charles (now King Charles). West was always a bad choice to play Charles, although he did have some moments where I thought he genuinely captured Charles’s self-centered pathos. During an interview recently, West was asked if he had gotten any advice from Prince Harry on how to play Charles. The question wasn’t some random thing – West actually knows Harry and they went together on the Walking with the Wounded trek to the South Pole in 2013. As it turns out, West and Harry had a falling out after the South Pole adventure, at least according to West.

Dominic West was asked about his relationship with Harry while appearing on Times Radio. West, 54, and Harry trekked the South Pole in 2013 for Walking With the Wounded, a UK charity benefiting injured veterans. When asked if Harry offered any advice for tackling the role of Charles, West explained the two are no longer on speaking terms.

“I said too much in a press conference and so we didn’t speak after that,” West said. “I think I was asked what we did to celebrate when we got there and probably said something too much.”

West previously described lively post-expedition celebrations, ABC News reported at the time of the excursion. “Most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them,” West said. “There was a lot of liqueur drunk.”

[From USA Today]

Given West’s penchant for indiscretion, I absolutely believe that West said too much about Harry in the post-trek media blitz and Harry likely cut off contact with him. In case you need that underlined and tabloidized, Richard Eden at the Mail had an update!

The Crown star Dominic West was such a firm friend of his fellow Old Etonian the Duke of Sussex that they trekked to the South Pole together in aid of the charity Walking for the Wounded. Now, however, West has confirmed that he has been cut off by Prince Harry.

Last year, a close friend of the actor told me that that he had fallen out with the Prince after West’s disclosures at a good-natured joint press conference following their expedition with injured servicemen and women, including double amputees. Among the anecdotes that West told was how they had toasted their victory over the elements by drinking champagne from one of their co-adventurers’ prosthetic legs.

‘Harry threw a s*** fit,’ West’s friend told me in May 2022. ‘He accused Dominic of invading his privacy. Dominic told him not to be ridiculous. They haven’t spoken since.’

Even more bizarrely, Harry, 39, is said to have since taken against anyone whom he suspects of being a friend of the actor’s, the source claimed.

At the press conference in 2014, West talked candidly about how the team had celebrated after completing their 208-mile trek in the previous year. ‘Two of the Aussie guys stripped naked and ran round the pole but most of us, Harry included, just went on a two-day bender with the Icelandic truck drivers who had brought some lethal home brew with them.’ He added: ‘There was a lot of liqueur drunk. We all drank champagne out of [one of the team’s] favourite prosthetic legs.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah… what Dominic West said at the time was not only indiscreet, it was probably off-message for the charity. The whole point of Walking with the Wounded was to raise money and awareness for veterans and that should have been front-and-center of the media coverage after the South Pole trip. Instead, West couldn’t shut up about how hard they partied and he made Harry sound like a drunken buffoon. Harry was probably justifiably pissed at Dominic and I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry really did cut him off. Oh well? I guess Eden thinks this makes Harry look bad. It doesn’t.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

14 Responses to “Dominic West claims that Prince Harry cut him off after their 2013 South Pole trek”

  1. Kokiri says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:05 am

    So he was indiscreet then & is being so here again.
    Good job cutting him off Harry, he showed you who he was & you believed him.

    Reply
  2. Steph says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:09 am

    I wonder if Harry would care about these comments now? I can see how ten years ago when he was still the party Prince this would piss him off. But he’s mostly shaken that image.

    Reply
  3. Robert Phillips says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Can someone tell me if they were friends before this trek. Or if this is when they met. Because if they only met for this charity. And then when the charity was over they didn’t stay in touch. That doesn’t mean Harry wrote him off. It just means they weren’t actually friends at all. Just because you know someone and have done something together. Doesn’t mean your friends. Everyone reading this. Are you friends with everyone you work with. No. you just work with them. This is just the tabloids again trying to make up a story. And the stupid thing is West is going along with it. And who would care if Harry went on a bender after that?

    Reply
    • agirlandherdogs says:
      December 27, 2023 at 10:27 am

      This. There’s a 15 year age difference there, and now, with Harry approaching 40, that wouldn’t be a huge deal. But when Harry was in his 20s? I seriously doubt they were friends. Even if they knew each other prior to the charity event, it was most likely only tangentially. So they were just two guys participating in the same charity event. Not lifelong friends who had a falling out because West is terrible at PR.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:11 am

    Was West mentioned at all in Spare? I wonder if he has over-estimated his importance in Harry’s life.

    Reply
    • Ameerah M says:
      December 27, 2023 at 10:13 am

      That part. All of a sudden everyone was Harry “friend”. Harry is a Virgo. The people he considers his ACTUAL friends are probably a really short list.

      Reply
  5. Ameerah M says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:12 am

    This is the dude who was dumb enough to get caught out and about with his side piece (Lily James). He’s an indiscreet moron. It’s truly wild to me how much he is like his character from The Affair (he probably is too dumb to enough realize this)

    Reply
  6. Campbell says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:15 am

    I saw that and thought “so you blabbled your mouth off about Harry then and you’re blabbing your mouth off about Harry now”. Why would he consider you a friend?

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      December 27, 2023 at 10:31 am

      Even if they’d been friends at one point, I can see his blabbing creating distance. West sounds like an indiscreet idiot who lacks judgment. Like there’s stuff that might go on in the trenches or expeditions, but you don’t make that the key talking point when talking about the more meaningful aspects of your work.

      And that follow up (whether it’s made up or not) doesn’t make West sound any better: he blabbed, Harry objected to it and DW doubled down. If Harry hadn’t backed away at first, West not realizing he’d crossed a line, was acting like an immature dope would have done it.

      Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:21 am

    “Fellow Etonian”? West is 15 years older than Harry.

    Reply
  8. Sasha says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:30 am

    Is indiscretion one of his key personality traits or something? He got caught totally red handed in a ridiculous set of photos with Lily James. The man is a fool!

    Reply

