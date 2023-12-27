Will the Oscar Best Actor race come down to Cillian Murphy vs. Paul Giamatti?

Over the holidays, I finally watched several of the big Oscar-bait films of 2023. I watched Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Anatomy of a Fall, Asteroid City, The Holdovers and I started (but did not finish) Saltburn. I think these films represent some of the biggest performances of the year and some of the most likely Oscar nominees – like, some of the Best Actor nomination locks are: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers) and Leo DiCaprio (Killers). There are many arguing that Bradley Cooper is a lock for a nomination for Maestro, but given the sh-tty reviews and everyone rolling their eyes at B-Coop’s try-hardness, I wouldn’t even call Maestro a lock for ANY nominations. The other possible best-actor nominees will likely include Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers), Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, but doubtful), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction) or Colman Domingo (Rustin).
This whole time, I’ve sort of considered Cillian Murphy the one to beat in the Best Actor race. The film hinged on his performance, he was genuinely brilliant in it, he’s been around forever and done great work consistently, and Oppenheimer was one of the biggest films of the year. Like, of course the Oscar is Cillian’s to lose, right? Well, the New York Times’ critic and awards-season specialist Kyle Buchanan had a different thought:
I think Best Actor is Giamatti's for the taking https://t.co/cTySTN45ok
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 25, 2023
After seeing The Holdovers… I’m not sure I agree, but it’s an interesting thought. Giamatti is wonderful in the film, The Holdovers is one of Alexander Payne’s best, and Giamatti is a truly beloved American actor, churning out great performances consistently in film and television. If Oscar voters think that they’re giving Giamatti an Oscar for his career, I could see him challenging Cillian’s chances. What’s even funnier about this Murphy vs. Giamatti head-to-head is that I’m not sure either man cares that much. My thought was “well, it will come down to who wages the better Oscar campaign,” but let’s be real – Cillian will have to be dragged kicking and screaming to those Oscar-voter screenings and the man isn’t a glad-hander or an ass-kisser. Giamatti might be more into it – he already seems to be doing the Oscar-voter screenings and glad-handing, just in a quiet way. Anyway, it’s interesting. The Best Actor race might be super-competitive this year.
Oh, and Giamatti was on the SAG-AFTRA picket line too. That will matter to a lot of pro-union Oscar voters.
At a minimum, Maestro is a lock for a hair and make-up Oscar nomination. Each Academy branch’s members vote on the nominations for their own branch and the hair and make-up branch members greatly respect the expertise and craft of Maestro’s hair and make-up.
Giamatti is a great actor, but Murphy’s performance was truly outstanding and it was the anchor for Oppenheimer.
I cant be the only person tired of the important straight white man who was kind of terrible biopic who would love to vote for something else
Cillian Murphy carries a 3 hour movie in Oppenheimer.
He’s done a ton of publicity in support of it.
I still think he is a lock for best actor.
This is the first I’ve even heard of The Holdovers.
If Bradley Cooper doesn’t even get nominated, it will make my day or even my year. He has become the most insufferable celebrity. They should give him an award for that. But I’m afraid what he’s really going for is best director. He literally directed Maestro in a style he thought would help him get that Oscar according to reviews I have read. The giant Snoopy floating past the window while Leonard and Felicia are having an argument on Thanksgiving is already legendary for its “pick me” vibes. He would settle for best actor though, I’m sure.
It’s definitely a battle between the 2 of them but I wouldn’t be surprised if Jeremy Wright sneaks in there too. American Fiction is a delight
No. The big question here is if anybody cares who wins. People aren’t going to the movies like they used to. And they sure aren’t going to the theatres as much. All the studios jumped on the streaming bandwagon. But there aren’t enough people to support all of them. Except for Sony. They still just make movies and then liscense them out to others. All entertainment needs to stop acting like it was before the pandemic. The world changed and it never goes back to the way it was. And they aren’t changing with it.
Giamatti would LOVE to win an Oscar.
Who is counting out Scorsese directed Leo for the win? Anyone else is an upset.
I will forever be biased in favor of Cillian Murphy.
Lots of people I know are recommending Saltburn but it sounds too dark/twisted for Oscar voters.
Agreed about PG. He already has a number of Emmy’s, Golden Globes, and SAG awards to his name, an Oscar would complete the collection.
I haven’t seen a single Oscar contender film all year, I seriously need to catch up, and Oppenheimer is at the top of my list (and apparently The Holdovers now needs to be added).
I’m still holding out hope that Charles Melton gets a nod for “May-December”!
He was nominated in the supporting category at the Golden Globes, so he likely wouldn’t be competing against Giamatti and Murphy.