People: Princess Kate is ‘very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor’

Every year, I forget about the annual early-January keenery for the Princess of Wales’s birthday. When Kate turned 40 in 2022, we got wall-to-wall sugar for a solid month, just story after story about how Kate is the most perfect, most humble, most special person to ever marry into the royal family. Well, we are heading into Kate’s 42nd birthday keenery and I wonder how big the palace will go for this one. Judging from People Magazine’s cover story this week, it feels like this birthday will be used for some image-maintenance around Kate being (accidentally) named as one of the royal racists. Some highlights:

Kate ignored all of the royal-racist stories in November & December: “It is why a lot of people who have worked with her think she is such an asset to the royal family, because she has this amazing professionalism,” royal author Valentine Low tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

Kate is tough, despite appearances: Like other royal consorts in history, Kate has a toughness behind the scenes as she supports her husband and future king William. “She has this public image of being nice and smiley and, dare I say, innocuous,” royal author Valentine Low tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “But she is actually strong-minded, strong-willed and prepared to fight for what she wants and what she thinks is right.”

Kate’s insistence on “recollections may vary” in the palace’s statement: “She thought it was very important this did not go unchallenged,” Low says. “Kate thinks strategically. She is going to be queen one day and has the longterm interests of the monarchy and royal family at heart.” Adds royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, “She showed real strength and determination to make things clear that there was perhaps a different truth.”

No reconciliation: After several years of family strain, claims and allegations from Harry and Meghan are in the rearview mirror for William and Kate—and there is no sign of reconciliation between the two couples. “She’s moved on and William has too,” a friend of Kate’s tells PEOPLE. “She’s very focused on what matters going forward, They aren’t looking back.”

Influential & keen: As her 42nd birthday approaches on Jan. 9, Kate can assess her first full calendar year as the Princess of Wales. And while she may not be monarch, she has replaced Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in 2022, as the best-known female member of the royal family—and one who wields an increasing amount of influence. “She’s very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor,” says Simon Lewis, former Buckingham Palace and co-host of the BBC podcast When It Hits the Fan.

She keeps calm & carries on: “She has close friends and family around her and a good relationship with her father-in-law [King Charles],” says an insider, “that equip her going forward.”

Here’s the thing, I actually believe that Kate is “stronger” than she might seem. While I’ve made my feelings clear on Kate for years, increasingly I have a lot of hate-respect for her ability to navigate this ridiculous system and come out “ahead.” She’s a survivor too, and she’s had to do terrible things to survive. Of course, it helps that she’s married to the heir and that the palace didn’t launch a full hate campaign against her like they did with Meghan. She’s been protected, coddled and infantilized for decades, which she’s used to her advantage up to a point. The problem with all of this is that Kate’s goal was seemingly to survive short-term and not thrive or plan for the future. She’s been incredibly complacent. Instead of being “a player at the center of Team Windsor,” within the family, she’s been politically neutered, shuffled off to Adelaide Cottage and largely ignored.

Also: “she has replaced Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in 2022, as the best-known female member of the royal family.” There’s currently a whole-ass queen consort but I guess People Mag doesn’t want to think about Camilla.

27 Responses to “People: Princess Kate is ‘very much seen as a player at the center of team Windsor’”

  1. Tessa says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:44 am

    Why I stopped buying people. Kate did not come up with recollections may vary. Harry and Meghan can say the same thing about what keen did. Like lunging at Meghan in front of cameras.

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:45 am

    So she’s an “asset” because she can ignore media when she is called out on horrid behavior instead of apologizing or trying to change? How nice.

    Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:47 am

    Oh, God no. Am I going to have to look at that face when I go to the grocery store next week? People mag has gone past its sell by date with all this royal bs.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:48 am

    She is an embarrassment. She should have been held accountable about letting a false story stay in the media.

    Reply
  5. Em says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:50 am

    Her secret strength are prescription meds

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Wielding what power. She is totally dependent on Williams whims. If he wants somebody else she will be out. She can’t even get pda from him in public he rejects her attempts to hold his hand.

    Reply
  7. Tessa says:
    December 27, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Sally b Smith the same one who gaslit Diana in her book about her. Fawning all over kate

    Reply
  8. Chloe says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:03 am

    How many times are they going to churn out the exact same talking points? Saying it often won’t make it true you know?

    Reply
  9. Steph says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:08 am

    Didn’t the the Christmas thingy air already? I’ve seen absolutely nothing about it. Nothing. How much influence, power, or popularity can she actually have when no one is paying attention to her?

    Reply
  10. MsIam says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:09 am

    Having concerns about her nephew’s skin color is a strength? Shame on People Magazine. They need to be called out for this bullshit.

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:13 am

    What’s missing from the piece is a denial of racism. So I take that to believe she was racist towards Meghan.

    Reply
  12. Fawsia says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:14 am

    Kate is a white woman whom the patriarchy upholds as the virtuous white womanhood! She is not strong, strategic, or survived the cut-throat business of the Firm! She just has to breathe and exist! Women like her are what keep the patriarchy and white supremacy well oil machine!

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:24 am

    Would a true player at the center of everything really need a people article stating what a true player she is? Desperado. Adelaide cottage does not feel like the center of anything. Kate’s lucky if she even gets to use the helicopter anymore.

    Reply
  14. Nic919 says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:34 am

    She is the least professional of all of them. Who else has the flashing incidents like she does? Or the lowest work totals and the inability to speak in public a decade into the job.

    Sure she isn’t nice, but we have seen her act mean in public, especially near Meghan.

    Kate is a rich white bitch who lords her title over anyone she can, but that isn’t strength or dignity, especially when she tolerates public disdain from her husband.

    People magazine trying to sell her as anything other than melania with a title is just hilarious.

    Reply
  15. Beach Dreams says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:34 am

    Oh, things are *bad* behind the scenes. That’s what this piece is basically saying behind the usual annual birthday fawning. Being outed as a racist must’ve tanked her popularity/reputation more than she’d anticipated, and now her people are scrambling to salvage it.

    Reply
  16. HeatherC says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:39 am

    She’s cunning, I’ll give her that. Or her mother is. Or both at this point. She believes she’s got leverage through the kids and it’s another attempt at a full court press to up her popularity and make it seem like she really is indisposable.

    On a shallow note, her new veneers really emphasize that not only does she have thin lips, but she pulls them back tightly whenever she gurns.

    Reply
  17. Mslove says:
    December 27, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Keen is not a power player, she is a racist mean girl who bullied her SIL. If you can’t treat your family with dignity and respect, regardless of your feelings, you don’t deserve to be a princess.

    Reply
  18. JT says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:00 am

    Kate isn’t some meek woman, solely taking orders from her mother or William. She isn’t scared of her husband either. She may not be able to give a speech to save her life but she does plot and she is more devious than people want to give her credit for. The narrative that Kate is just going along just to get along needs to stop. Some people want her to be a victim, when she is just a woman who’s the type to be concerned about how dark an unborn child is. And she low key let William take the fall for that. Everybody thought it was William, while Aryan Barbie was smug as hell in her Meg cosplay. Just like everyone believed that it was Meg that made her cry.

    Reply
  19. Blujfly says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:06 am

    The only person Kate fights with is her husband. If he agrees with her – like about them never working, or about Kate’s family being nannies, like when the media hid from the public that Carole travelled with them to Australia, or about them moving back to wales and then to Norfolk, then William just tells his grandmother and father what they are going to do and that’s that. There’s little dialogue. That dynamic does not exist for anyone else.

    Reply
  20. Rapunzel says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:13 am

    The hair on that People cover! Gah, I would be so embarrassed if my hair looked like that on a national magazine cover.

    Reply
  21. SarahCS says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:17 am

    Yeah, “she has replaced Queen Elizabeth, who died at age 96 in 2022, as the best-known female member of the royal family”. Is she TRYING to get in Camilla’s sights?? Watch out because while I agree with what many here are saying that she absolutely is devious and cunning and has agency in all of this (if minimal power), she has zero strategy and Camilla has shown that she is absolutely the queen of that game.

    Also, no, stop trying to tell us she has friends. She does not. CarolE doesn’t count as a ‘friend’.

    Reply
  22. Over it says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:18 am

    All I see is a racist white woman who is never held to account for her racism and mistreatment of a woman of color and her unborn child. All I see is a woman who lied about a pregnant woman and made that pregnant woman life so sad that she considered existing that life with her unborn child inside of her to make space for said white woman whiteness. All I see is a white woman who tried to intimidate her black sister in law at a funeral for a deceased family member. All i see is a racist , bully who has zero empathy for anyone. She is all about herself. She only thinks about how many more people she can step on to stay on top of a trash pile . I wish people would stop giving this racist piece of Trash a pass and write about exactly what she is , racist bullying, pathetic weak incompetent, lazy white woman who has never know what it is to feel real pain or consequences of her actions

    Reply
  23. aquarius64 says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:25 am

    This People article is damage control by KP. Ever since Pus Morgan named Kate and Charles, Kate has been decked out in KKK robes on social media. KP does not want that image of her sticking, especially in the US.

    Reply

