Telegraph: Mike Tindall has become ‘the brother Prince William needs’

The palace and the press have been trying to make this particular story happen for several years: Prince William doesn’t need Prince Harry because William has Mike Tindall. That’s been a talking point for two solid years, because seemingly everyone in the Windsor clan is still trying to “replace” Harry and Meghan. Mike Tindall has been tasked with being One Pint Willy’s best friend and surrogate brother. Speaking of, the Telegraph has a new piece called “How Mike Tindall became the brother Prince William needs.” From what I know of Mike, he is loutish, violent, boorish, crude and a cheater. I suspect that William and Mike’s relationship is based on “birds of a feather flock together.”
Mike is acting as “uncle” to the Wales kids: The 45-year-old husband of Prince William’s cousin Zara threw an affectionate arm around Prince William’s son George when the Royals greeted well-wishers at Sandringham on Christmas Day. Abandoning formality, Tindall once again resembled the jolly uncle at a family do, who can be relied upon to liven up proceedings. In the absence of Prince William’s actual brother, the California-dwelling Duke of Sussex, the former England rugby star has, to some extent, come to fill the void; to allow the heir to the throne to truly relax and to be someone he can confide in.
William & Mike’s relationship: Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter, a former Palace press secretary, believes the amicable relationship between Prince William and Tindall owes much to their similar personalities. “Mike is a pretty straight guy,” he says. “He’s down to earth, and William is too. Put aside [William’s] role in state occasions, where he has to maintain a certain decorum; the rest of the time, if he goes to a rugby or football match he’s in there cheering with the rest of the fans.” Both Prince William and Tindall are “likeable guys”, and Zara’s longstanding closeness to her cousin has “rubbed off” on her husband, he says. “We’ve seen [this] time and again in William and Mike’s interactions. They are a proper family. They’re not playing at it.” Arbiter says: “They are two peas from the same pod, they’ve just had different upbringings.”
William wishes he could be a lout like Mike: Royal biographer Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty magazine, suggests Tindall’s appeal to Prince William lies in his embodiment of the kind of fun the heir to the throne can no longer indulge in. “Mike Tindall has that kind of sportsman camaraderie that would especially appeal to William, who was once a wild boy himself,” she says. “Mike gets funnier under the influence of alcohol and can be totally outrageous. William cannot do this anymore as he is too aware of his responsibilities. But he can live vicariously through Mike.”
A brotherly bond: Meanwhile, according to Telegraph Royal editor Hannah Furness, the two men do indeed share a “brotherly relationship”. She says: “[Tindall] has somehow managed to find the line between being fairly indiscreet but so charming with it that nobody minds in the slightest. Even his high-risk turns on reality TV have ended up an asset to the royals: if he likes them, the public senses, they must be all right.”
William and Zara have always been especially close – they’re close in age, they grew up together in a sense, and I’m not surprised that William is close to Zara’s husband in general. But this really smacks of desperation, to make Mike into a surrogate brother, a surrogate Harry. Remember Mike’s comments about Harry in 2021, when he talked about how he violently attacked Harry when Harry was only 18/19? And Mike suggested that the whole family would love to assault Harry and now they can because Harry doesn’t have royal protection. As I said, William and Mike ARE alike. That’s why they get along.
“Resembles a jolly uncle?” Is that British speak for ‘that’ uncle? The racist, multi-phobic, loud, and misogynistic uncle who ruins every family get together by getting drunk and offensive in the name of “I’m just joking! Can’t you take a joke?” Yeah, that tracks, actually.
Yes
They are so desperate to talk about Harry. Who would want to friends with that lout? Or be married to him? Honestly, it makes me almost sad for them. Almost, because of how they treated Harry.
Yes they are!! Harry has a brother his name is Nacho. If this is what they want for Peg they are scrapping the underneath of the barrel with this Neanderthal.
Is this commentary supposed to make either of them look good?
Well I’m very happy for William and Tindall because HARRY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR THAT FAKE BROMANCE 🤣🤣🤣
While I don’t doubt there are loutish similarities, this story still feels weird. I don’t think these two actually hang out that much. I’m sure they get on fine but they’re not besties. Feels like a story to spin to make William seem relatable. They’re both “likable” guys is such silly thing to say.
Mike just called William a lightweight who can’t hold his liquor. What an amazing bond. 🙄 Besides, it’s not like William and Harry were all that close either. There is nothing to replace.
William and Harry were never that close but going by how warmly and playful their children are with each other I do believe mike, zara william and kate hang out much.
I think it’s easier for william to be close to mike because there is no way mike will ever be more popular than him. So there is no jealousy issue here.
Mike is not a good influence . Having the amusing drinker around the Wales children is wrong on many levels.
Interesting how Mike made up one pint Willy just days before a tabloid report Willy is boozing.
Absolutely, Lulu. And, I’d like to point out, that The Crown even subtly referenced William’s drinking problem. It must be another of his well-known proclivities.
Omg@Lulu i completely forgot about that! Willy drinking so much that even Kate is concerned. So clearly they knew that story was dropping and Mike was sent out to do damage control
“ From what I know of Mike, he is loutish, violent, boorish, crude and a cheater.”
I’m sure that’s his appeal. He can be the clown to Willy’s straight man. It’s the role Harry was supposed to play the rest of his life. Then he grew up and out of his designated role. His great sin apparently.
Harry also loves his wife and wouldn’t cheat on her. Unlike Mike who has cheated on Zara.
This is sad and embarrassing. I hope Mike knows that his new “brotherly” role is to be the scapegoat for William.
Mike Tindall? The bar is below the Earth’s crust. I’m sure they get on but not the best of friends. Plus Mike is not of much use to W. He’s able to be a shield and he can’t do the work of being the King behind the curtain while W takes all the credit.
🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
“Mike gets funnier under the influence of alcohol and can be totally outrageous.…”
I feel for MT’s kids. Truly.
Ditto!
So the article admits that Will was a partier? That is surprising. Or is it still a cover-up? They make it seem like his partying days are behind him but that’s not really true?
This is sick, actually. William swapped out Harry for a drunken pig? Because they’re so much alike? I can’t imagine William wants to be paired with Tindall. On top of Tindall’s many flaws, he gives off working class vibes. William wouldn’t want any association with that.
What’s also interesting is that they’re not even trying to make it seem like Kate and Zara are friends. I’m not saying the wives have to be friends too but I’m saying it’s weird that the papers don’t even try to make a faux friendship out of Kate and Zara.
Maybe that’s coming soon.
I have consistently wondered why they haven’t tried to create some sort of friendship narrative for Kate. Something to counter her mean-girl vibe. Photos of her getting along with other women or having actual girlfriends. It wouldn’t have to be real but just for the cameras as is everything else they do.
I’m right there with you, Jais. They haven’t balanced any of the bad stuff with Kate with anything good. Even if it’s made up (like the stuff in this article), it’s still better than nothing. Did she play chopsticks this year at her little Xmas concert?
Ha! While Kate was chasing royal titles, Zara was chasing an Olympic medal. Add in Kate’s feelings about other women in Will’s life and this is the least plausible friendship in royal history. How many ways has Kate probably already attempted and failed to freeze out Zara?
Jais – maybe they know Kkkeen is on the way out and Bully Tindall is being brought in to help Pegs get back into single-man-hood after the divorce. He’ll be Pegs’s wingman.
As for Kkkeen getting an out with the girlfriend’s narrative, I imagine she didn’t even have keenness to play along. Especially after what happened with her last BFF and rural rival, Rose 🌹 That didn’t end the way she would have wanted so maybe she’s afraid to bring any new “friends” around Pegs, lest he steals them away from her.
We haven’t even seen her with and Midds family members in years, let alone anyone else they could pretend was a girlfriend. She’s proudly worn the ‘not a girls girl’ label since college so I really doubt she cares. She got the “prize.”
William has insulted cupcakes that were baked for him, joked that Covid was all “hype,” threw pillows at his wife and beat up his brother. This straight-laced person who is too aware of his responsibilities and has to live vicariously through Tindall does not exist.
Good catch, @Harper!!! Don’t forget, William’s dad dancing, going out constantly to clubs with “friends ” and, of course, being constantly lazy and still working part-time while he’s being mia for long…all these things don’t draw a picture of a responsible adult
Yup. William’s already a lout behind the scenes and has been for years. It’s just that he has the entire British establishment shielding him from public scrutiny and crafting a false image of him.
Exactly, Harper. Not to mention affairs and being a racist. What they’re really looking for is a new scapegoat. They still cannot believe Harry chose his own life and sanity and the safety of his wife and children over sticking around to be abused by the family and press. They are in desperate need of someone to take the blame for – or cover up – any and all bad behavior by Pegs. They want a new boozed-up, jolly (isn’t that how they used to describe Harry, the jolly uncle?), philandering sidekick for Pegs.
I feel for all the children (Tindall’s and William’s)😔😔😔
Why?
They’ll never go hungry
William is not down to earth.mike is indiscreet and talks to the media. Mike is not a role model . Mike made sure he could hug George when cameras were around. And one of his daughters was seen holding Louis hand. This will backfire on William. Mike is a married in cousin by marriage not uncle. Mike does reality shows and getting drunk to be amusing is dysfunction
He’s the brother William needs, huh? Well, he’s certainly the brother William richly deserves.
I still think we are seeing the build up to a divorce/separation announcement. Mickey has become a stage 5 clinger trying to establish his connection.
It does feel like Mike is trying to establish a public connection. Who’s it really serve? Him or William?
Zara was always close to both of her cousins. Also, it was said that Zara is his favorite, and in pictures, he always greets her with warmth. As Mike, he is as Kaiser said not a likable guy!
Imagine giving up Harry for Mike Tindall? Both ugly and angry. Gross.
Mike the brother William richly deserves
The royals are saving face from Mike’s indiscretions in his podcast, that’s all this is.
I shuddered thinking back at Mike’s assault of Harry.
This really looks like textbook abusive family dynamic. The violence (spoken, physical, psychological) hidden as jokes.
I know we’ve often discussed this here but somehow the writing on this piece has evoked it clearly, almost physically.
I’m so glad that Harry escaped. I have a feeling that he has a long way to go to admit to himself how abused he was, and that Meghan is trying not to force him. Truly meeting her was a gift, maybe Diana had a hand in it, from wherever she is now.
The same Mike who proclaimed if their third child was not a boy they would have to try again. This after his wife had a miscarriage.
Why yes, I do see Bill’s resemblance to a giant bell end with legs. Thank you for pointing that out!
Why is everyone so upset? William only choice is Tindall as resident clown. Harry refused to play that part. Why would he denigrate himself to be William ‘s side kick. He is so much better than him. Harry is in charge of his own corporation. People are not going to be involved with him or donate to his organizations if he is irresponsible.Harry is a responsible adult not the royal family idiot. Let Tindall have that job he is well suited for it.
Wank and the thug deserve each other . Both rude, obnoxious, racist and full of rage
“Sportsmen’s camaraderie” = toxic, performative masculinity.
The brother William needs?
No.
The brother William deserves?
Absolutely.
Yeah so it’s Zara&Mike who are divorcing and Mike wants to make sure he won’t be forgotten?
I will always fondly remember Harry talking to Zara after the Jubilee service and Mike hiding in a corner like the coward he is.
Good, now leave Harry alone. My guess is that William hates Mike as much as he hates Harry but he’s using him to try and “hurt” Harry. They are all a bunch sickos.
This is the first time I’ve ever seen anyone referring to Pegs as likeable. The first time.
Anyway two bald, raging alcoholics, who look decades older than they actually are? They really are alike.
Mike will need to watch his back and stay clear of dog bowls, we’ve seen how William treats “brothers”. I wonder if Mike realizes that he’s signing up for a lifetime of being the scapegoat, the deflection from William’s (or Charles’) bad behavior? I’ll be sitting here with my bowl of popcorn and a glass of wine, watching the game play for years to come 🤣
Wasn’t there a story going around that one of Mike’s podcast presenters was joshing with him about ‘brown-nosing’ the royals? I think he probably does get on well with William because he says what William wants to hear and does exactly what William wants him to do. It is not a friendship of equals. The press are trying to portray this friendship has the closeness of Nacho and Harry. However, the most telling difference about the two friendships is that Nacho has always supported Harry without the need to slate William.
Yes, the story was that the RF have nicknamed him “Solesy” because he has his head so far up the royals’ asses that only the soles of his shoes are visible.
Read that as Mike is the brown nosing, boot liker William is currently tolerating.
Gosh who’d have thunk it. Two male bully’s being friends, two jealous, self opinionated males having a bromance. William wants Harry’s life, Tindal the thug would love a title so yeah, they get each other because they are hoping one can give the other what he wants. But the main thing they have in common, the really, really, important thing they have in common, is their jealous, rage filled personalities. But Tindal the thug better be careful, because one wrong word and your out. No one is allowed to outshine the heir.
Tindal is married to Zara, the 21st in line to the throne. That along with his thuggish behavior poses no threat to William but his indiscretion poses a threat to the Crown. He just told enemies of the UK its future head of state can be compromised.
So now it’s ok to be indiscreet and leak stories about the RF as long as you’re charming?
Tindall is a stupid ape that looks like he’s been hit in the head by the rugby ball one too many times 🙄 Exactly what Willy deserves.