Prince William & Kate will go on a ‘charm offensive’ trip to Rome in early 2024

I was surprised to see that Prince William and Kate barely worked in December, a month which has historically been one of their busier months. They seem completely over it, and by “it” I mean the whole “working royal” thing. They didn’t go to the pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle, they didn’t go on any foreign tours together in 2023 and they barely fulfill the bare minimum of a part-time work schedule. The most notable thing is Kate’s apparent refusal to travel for work, alongside William’s lack of interest in traveling with his wife. Kate didn’t go to Singapore for Earthshot and she only left the UK once for “work” – attending a royal wedding in Jordan. Well, that’s going to change in 2024 – the Foreign Office is sending Bill and Cathy to Italy in “early 2024.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to make their first official trip to Italy, but are unlikely to meet the Pope, The Telegraph understands. They are set to undertake a short tour of Italy in early 2024, planning to see the sights of Rome. They will be travelling on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, representing the UK with a programme designed to further the relationship between the two countries. The trip will be the first time they have been hosted by Italy in their capacity as senior members of the Royal family, and their first joint official visit since Elizabeth II died. It is likely to include meetings and state events. The trip has not yet been confirmed and is in the early planning stages, but it is understood a visit to the Vatican, which would ordinarily be arranged long in advance to take account of the Pope’s carefully managed schedule, is not likely. A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “We look forward to announcing the Prince and Princess’ travel plans in due course.” It will mark a return to official joint tours for the couple, who have not represented the UK together overseas since a challenging trip to the Caribbean in March 2022.

[From The Telegraph]

Once again, notice they’re not being sent to a British realm or commonwealth country. They’re going to Italy, not really a hotbed of monarchist sentiment nor a significant British ally. It basically sounds like Will and Kate fancied an Italian vacation. The thing about possibly visiting the Vatican is interesting too – the Telegraph is shutting down that speculation, but Becky English at the Mail claimed that “negotiations around the couple meeting with Pope Francis are still ‘very much on the table’ and ‘nothing has been decided yet’.” Basically, the palace put in a request for Peg & Buttons to go on a Vatican adventure and Pope Francis isn’t sold on the idea. Becky English also calls this upcoming trip part of a “European charm offensive.” The last time they invoked the “charm offensive” title, we got the Boston Flop Tour and the Caribbean Flop Tour.