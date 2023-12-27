Prince William & Kate will go on a ‘charm offensive’ trip to Rome in early 2024

I was surprised to see that Prince William and Kate barely worked in December, a month which has historically been one of their busier months. They seem completely over it, and by “it” I mean the whole “working royal” thing. They didn’t go to the pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle, they didn’t go on any foreign tours together in 2023 and they barely fulfill the bare minimum of a part-time work schedule. The most notable thing is Kate’s apparent refusal to travel for work, alongside William’s lack of interest in traveling with his wife. Kate didn’t go to Singapore for Earthshot and she only left the UK once for “work” – attending a royal wedding in Jordan. Well, that’s going to change in 2024 – the Foreign Office is sending Bill and Cathy to Italy in “early 2024.”
The Prince and Princess of Wales are to make their first official trip to Italy, but are unlikely to meet the Pope, The Telegraph understands. They are set to undertake a short tour of Italy in early 2024, planning to see the sights of Rome.
They will be travelling on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, representing the UK with a programme designed to further the relationship between the two countries.
The trip will be the first time they have been hosted by Italy in their capacity as senior members of the Royal family, and their first joint official visit since Elizabeth II died. It is likely to include meetings and state events.
The trip has not yet been confirmed and is in the early planning stages, but it is understood a visit to the Vatican, which would ordinarily be arranged long in advance to take account of the Pope’s carefully managed schedule, is not likely.
A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “We look forward to announcing the Prince and Princess’ travel plans in due course.”
It will mark a return to official joint tours for the couple, who have not represented the UK together overseas since a challenging trip to the Caribbean in March 2022.
Once again, notice they’re not being sent to a British realm or commonwealth country. They’re going to Italy, not really a hotbed of monarchist sentiment nor a significant British ally. It basically sounds like Will and Kate fancied an Italian vacation. The thing about possibly visiting the Vatican is interesting too – the Telegraph is shutting down that speculation, but Becky English at the Mail claimed that “negotiations around the couple meeting with Pope Francis are still ‘very much on the table’ and ‘nothing has been decided yet’.” Basically, the palace put in a request for Peg & Buttons to go on a Vatican adventure and Pope Francis isn’t sold on the idea. Becky English also calls this upcoming trip part of a “European charm offensive.” The last time they invoked the “charm offensive” title, we got the Boston Flop Tour and the Caribbean Flop Tour.
Another tour they can mess up.
Oh please this has everything to do with Italy vying for the Invictus games to be held in Italy. Peg is so jealous that he must know go to Italy. South Korea is vying for Invictus to come to their country so watch out for a trip there.
Last time a Prince and Princess of Wales visited South Korea, it ended in divorce. Willy & Keen better be careful what they wish for with this incessant H&M obsession.
Cue Can’t wearing red white and green bold stripes upon touch down in Italy. They are so fashionable in Italy that the tour fashion she will try to drag out will look horrendous. I wonder if they will tap their Italian in law and Beatrice (??? I always forget who is who) to assist. What a joke!!!
I’m Italian and we don’t want them here
I’m English.. I don’t want them either!!!
I am German/French and God forbid these people ever set foot on our republican soil!
We only welcome Meghan and Harry!
So what IS the point of the trip? Maybe the Pope will do a drive by visit a la Biden (and the NYC mayor before he canceled 🤣)
Probably some deal the british government wants to get with Italy. The royals is almost always followed by a plane full of negotiators and government officials that we be there to really negotiate on behalf of the government while the royals employ their soft power on the public.
I guess that means sightseeing, right?
Didn’t the UK and Italy sign some trade and investment deal back in February? Maybe this is an extension of that.
Looking for good publicity since ES flopped. Cathy will finally get to order a ton of new clothes, Bill will declare himself a statesman.
Great Idea! Their CEO/private secretary can jut say “It’s OK Your Excellency, you don’t have to actually see us. Just tell the press we are meeting and cancel last minute for health reasons or something. It’s the hype that matters anyway.”
There is a lot of trips between European royal houses and Northern Africa (Morocco) that usually involves trade and cultural relations. I can’t see Wanks punching the same weight as the Spanish, Dutch and Sweden royals on this front.
The Italian Job 2 : Electric Boogaloo
A Roman Holiday – the offensive version?
Eat, Pray, Hate?
Thats the one. You have the superior title 😄
Are Bill and Cathy’s tours the only ones referred to as charm offensive? I believe Anne, Ed and Sophie have at least one objective when visiting another country.
Yes, they expect people to be “charmed” just by looking at them wave and walk by, like when they were newlyweds riding high on the positive global wedding coverage. Maybe they’ll do some silly skit around the colossem to be extra charming and that’s it.
The offensive part is true though for anyone remembering how william acted at the football final against Italy. Maybe this is his chance to appologise.
Can you imagine if the Italian football fans held up the same flag that says, “Meghan one of us” 😆
Actually Italy is quite conservative and these 2 have a surprisingly amount of supporters there so i think this trip will be an easy “win”. The italian papers definitely love them so glowing coverage is already in the bag.
I’ve seen this take as well from other royal watchers on IG (s/o matta of fact and duchess mm grace for such interesting and nuanced analysis) and I think this Italy trip is actually winnable for them. With that said, never underestimate WanK’s ability to pry defeat from the jaws of victory..
So a majority white Western European country with a right wing conservative government at the moment. Way to work on the racist allegations.
IKR? palace: now that Italy has re-introduce fascism, lets send our most racist royals to charm them.
I’m sure they’ll love meeting with Giorgia Meloni. Kate might finally find another woman to genuinely be friends with, as her only other one was an outspoken racist as well.
After the childish way William stomped away from that football game without congratulating the Italian team after they won over England it’s kind of amazing that’s where they want to send them.
Wasn’t it fans from Italy who held up the Meghan banner also?
Yes. Italy fans held up a sign saying “Meghan one of us “
@809matriach, I did not see your comment, until I scrolled down ☺️
I’m Italian. So I hope William is coming to offer polite excuses after the infamous European Cup. Not to the team, but to our President of Republic, Sergio Mattarella. A true, old gentleman. William didn’t greet him then, very rude and “antipatico”. Then I hope in a hilarious photo op with our beloved premier.
The Telegraph says that the couple will be seeing the sights of Rome. That’s doesn’t sound like they will be working but going on another vacation. My guess that this tour will take place in Spring.
A great opportunity will be missed to showcase some lovely “spring in Rome” fashion.
Cosying up to a right wing government? A great look for all concerned and on message for the Tories.
Nothing this duo does will amount to much. Their lives are based on achieving accolades nothing of substantial value. So of course they will go to Rome, a white conservative countey who values people that look like them. Pretty on brand to me. Expect more visits to white conservative countries
I understand that the rota are beyond lazy but as writers they should really expand the vocabulary they use in these stories they spin. I feel like they just swap out locations and feed us the same story over and over.
Rushi Sunak recently went to Italy, sucking up to the new right wing Italian premier- they’re trying to broker a deal re the migrants issue as Italy is often a staging post for travelling on to the UK. So they’re sending in the “we’re not very racists” white royals to convince the Italians to help keep them out.
Normal Bill wants to drive an Italian car and Kate wants to snatch up all the fashion buttons Italy can make. The trip will be short, maybe 2 days of photo ops, and they’re out. They both had dismal numbers, so this will count every airport arrival and every handshake as a meeting.
All of this!!! 2 days top! That must be their condition! And Italy sounds perfect because they won’t have to be in the same plane for more than 3 hours!!!
You can’t go on a “charm offensive” unless you’re charming. So maybe they should go on an ignorant, racist, and lazy offensive. They could totally pull that off. And a trip to Italy is not exactly work. Sounds like an excuse for another vacation.
Ha ha. Two two crypt keepers think they can charm Italians! Give over, lads. That header pic is what I wish for them : hatred and contempt.. Couldn’t happen
To nicer cheating people
No doubt Kate will go dressed as a mob wife and offend all Italians.
For her sake, hopefully someone has given Kate the appropriate lesson on her role in a diplomatic visit. This should not be yet another occasion for her to tell the world that Meghan is living rent free in that empty space between her ears.
In fairness, Kate hasn’t flashed Italy yet, but it must be on her bucket list.
Maybe she’ll wear that Cardinal red outfit with the red cornette.
All I have to say to that is “chop, chop”. The firm is going to try and use this as a kind of a do-over for Will and Kate. I think some poor shlub is right now on his hands and knees begging will to play along, and be publicly nice to his wife, that is, pretend to be Harry. How much alcohol Bulliam have to consume to pull this off, god only knows?
Roman Holiday: Windsor edition. If they hit some tourist spots, they’re almost sure to get crowds.
Gee, I wonder why the pope doesn’t want to meet with them.
Could it be the temper tantrum that lead to the Church of England being created?
Probably, huh?
No one needs this tour, or these two grifters.
QE visited the Vatican multiple times and KC has also. Wonder why they would say no to PW. The Pope has a lot in common with the BRF. Both are sitting on top of a lot of stolen artifacts.
They couldn’t have chosen a better destination. Right-wing, fascist-nostalgic elites love them here, while the press for the most part remains too lazy and/or complicit to do anything but fawn. I foresee a very successful tour/vacation for them. Sadly.
Has anyone else noticed the multiple FaceBook posts from these two (individually and “royal family”)?
It will be all offense and no charm, as usual.
One small wind come her way and we would be able to see what Kate had for breakfast, lunch and dinner . It’s really vile and tacky how she existed that car with everything open for discussion.
They really are going anywhere but the Commonwealth are they?
Anyway I hope the Italians saved their “Meghan one of us” banner from the World Cup and that people remember how utterly rudely William behaved to Italy and their president at that World Cup.
Ah the pic of Gumby’s look at me I’m so sexy mother in law exiting the car to attend the Christmas luncheon just never ever gets old.
I for one cannot wait to see the Captain Crunch’s sidepiece fashion – bring on the monstrous shoulder pads and gold buttons/ mourning Melania laced veils while shaking hands with the poors. Parents of Black children in Italy, the British are coming! The British are coming – HIDE YOUR BLACK CHILDREN and do not send them to school for this assclownery of a photo op.
WTAF is going on with the government and the worthless Windsors? They are sending bully and botox to visit a right wing government and a country that has enough of its own problems without these to clout chasing camera whores descending on them. I so hope the Vatican stands firm on the NO
Keen wears enough white as it is, without trying to imitate papal robes.
And whilst I have enjoyed two visits to Italy and LOVED the food I sampled there, I think they have very strong morals, and keen flashing her lady garden will be to, to much. Billy is going on another Bald, handsome 🙄statesman visit, but Billy you are going to feel so inferior when you meet some true Italian males,mind you, substitute ANY country on the globe, and the same applies for Billy and his travelling splat panel.
The Pope doesn’t approve of racism and William isn’t head of the church therefore, I doubt very much he wants to be associated with these people if he can help it. I do wonder who’s sending them. Shifty Rishi was practically drooling over the very right-wing PM for Italy recently. Maybe, this so called “charm” offensive is to cement a meeting of right-winged minds. Funny that the UK is sending our royals to charm the Europeans when this government fought so hard to get us away from European politics. We are indeed living in interesting times!
Is this someone’s way of stopping Willy from leaking/announcing the separation?
I think we’re seeing how irrelevant Will and Kate are. No offense to Italy but that would not seem to be the highest priority country at the moment. Though of course, William seems determined to burn the Commonwealth down after the disastrous Caribbean tour so not surprising he’s not making an effort with Commonwealth countries.
Can someone show Kate how to get out of a car gracefully?!!! Swivel your hips with your knees together, dear, to face the open door; THEN you stand up. Works every time, is elegant, and you don’t have to flash anyone!
Who goes to Italy on an official visit and DOESN’T go to the Vatican? These two idiots. Good Lord.
A pity, because in that red thing with her Sister Bertille hat she would fit right in with the Cardinals.