“What are the most rewatchable movies of 2023?” links

This was my first time reading the WHITE CHRISTMAS article by T&L. I laughed a lot. Thanks, I needed that.
Wait – is jezebel back from the dead?
Yes, they were acquired by Paste Media Group on 29 November, and relaunched on 11 December, 2023, so they were only dead for a month and 2 days.
Oh wow – I missed that. Such good news! Will restore the bookmark on my browser. Thanks!
Poor Lee Sun-kyun. Drugs are, sadly, highly criminalized in Korea, and it seems like there was pressure on him that became too much. Heartbreaking.
It’s not only high criminalised but actors lose their careers. If Robert Downey Jr was Korean he would not still be an actor today. It’s very heartbreaking that Lee Sun-Kyun felt so much despair.
what, another Pete Davidson dating story link? we all know all of that already.
maybe talk about why he has been canceling standup tour dates recently, including NYE.
Happiness for beginners was my happy place rewatch movie this year. Although the plot in the book is way better.
I am so glad I don’t live in the UK.
If “Last Christmas” topped the charts in the UK, part of that means it was played all the time everywhere.
I finally won Whamageddon through careful strategizing and logistical maneuvering. I never would have lasted in the UK.
Mum and I rewatched Barbie last night! I missed part of it as was still busy dealing with the various Christmas visitors but I got it on DVD so can see it as often as I want now. They all left today so that may be on my calendar tomorrow.
I truly can not think of any movie worth a re-watch.
Christmas depresses me more each year.
I hate all of it.
Not you Mac Culkin, you deserve the best of everything just bc we know what your childhood stardom cost you. I will put Home Alone on for the kids but, I can’t enjoy it myself.
Seeing little, tiny Mac who was so adorable, I can’t separate his real life cost from his performance now.
Movies released in 2023, I have not gone to a theater since 2019.
I did buy Barbie on Prime for the kid tho.
Even Cillian Murphy can’t get me to sit thru 2-3 hours for Oppenheimer.
Ohhhhh, Danny Kaye. <3
Home sick one afternoon in the early 90s, I caught Wonder Man on AMC. Been one of my all time favorites since. Crazy amounts of talent and charm visible from space.