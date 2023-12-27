“What are the most rewatchable movies of 2023?” links
  • December 27, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

What are the most rewatchable movies of 2023? Barbie is definitely up there, I just rewatched it this week! [Pajiba]
Bryan Tanaka confirms his split from Mariah Carey. [Seriously OMG]
Review of George Clooney’s The Boys on the Boat. [LaineyGossip]
Margot Robbie’s style before her Chanel contract. [Go Fug Yourself]
Wham’s “Last Christmas” finally reached #1 on the UK charts. [OMG Blog]
The history of kissing under the mistletoe. [Jezebel]
Rest in peace, Lee Sun-kyun. [Just Jared]
Who was the best-dressed man of 2023? [RCFA]
People don’t talk about Danny Kaye’s rizz enough these days. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged. [Hollywood Life]
Great home products. [Buzzfeed]

12 Responses to ““What are the most rewatchable movies of 2023?” links”

  1. BW says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:46 am

    This was my first time reading the WHITE CHRISTMAS article by T&L. I laughed a lot. Thanks, I needed that.

    Reply
  2. Teddy says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Wait – is jezebel back from the dead?

    Reply
    • Jen says:
      December 27, 2023 at 12:03 pm

      Yes, they were acquired by Paste Media Group on 29 November, and relaunched on 11 December, 2023, so they were only dead for a month and 2 days.

      Reply
  3. Laura says:
    December 27, 2023 at 10:55 am

    Poor Lee Sun-kyun. Drugs are, sadly, highly criminalized in Korea, and it seems like there was pressure on him that became too much. Heartbreaking.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      December 27, 2023 at 11:15 am

      It’s not only high criminalised but actors lose their careers. If Robert Downey Jr was Korean he would not still be an actor today. It’s very heartbreaking that Lee Sun-Kyun felt so much despair.

      Reply
  4. CatMum says:
    December 27, 2023 at 11:16 am

    what, another Pete Davidson dating story link? we all know all of that already.

    maybe talk about why he has been canceling standup tour dates recently, including NYE.

    Reply
  5. Anon says:
    December 27, 2023 at 11:23 am

    Happiness for beginners was my happy place rewatch movie this year. Although the plot in the book is way better.

    Reply
  6. HeatherC says:
    December 27, 2023 at 11:42 am

    I am so glad I don’t live in the UK.

    If “Last Christmas” topped the charts in the UK, part of that means it was played all the time everywhere.

    I finally won Whamageddon through careful strategizing and logistical maneuvering. I never would have lasted in the UK.

    Reply
  7. SarahCS says:
    December 27, 2023 at 12:15 pm

    Mum and I rewatched Barbie last night! I missed part of it as was still busy dealing with the various Christmas visitors but I got it on DVD so can see it as often as I want now. They all left today so that may be on my calendar tomorrow.

    Reply
  8. JaneS says:
    December 27, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    I truly can not think of any movie worth a re-watch.
    Christmas depresses me more each year.
    I hate all of it.
    Not you Mac Culkin, you deserve the best of everything just bc we know what your childhood stardom cost you. I will put Home Alone on for the kids but, I can’t enjoy it myself.
    Seeing little, tiny Mac who was so adorable, I can’t separate his real life cost from his performance now.

    Movies released in 2023, I have not gone to a theater since 2019.
    I did buy Barbie on Prime for the kid tho.
    Even Cillian Murphy can’t get me to sit thru 2-3 hours for Oppenheimer.

    Reply
  9. Elizabeth says:
    December 27, 2023 at 12:37 pm

    Ohhhhh, Danny Kaye. <3

    Home sick one afternoon in the early 90s, I caught Wonder Man on AMC. Been one of my all time favorites since. Crazy amounts of talent and charm visible from space.

    Reply

