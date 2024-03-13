Almost a year ago exactly, Samantha Grant Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her half-sister, the Duchess of Sussex, was laughed out of court. That was Samantha arguing that Meghan “defamed” her in Finding Freedom, a book which Meghan did not write or edit. Within weeks of the case dismissal, Samantha refiled and the case has been making its dumb way through the Florida court system. Last fall, the judge even set a trial date. Samantha’s lawyer promised to depose Meghan and question her about the royal racists, something which has nothing to do with Samantha. Obviously, Samantha’s second dumbf–k lawsuit has now failed.

Meghan Markle has obtained a court victory in a defamation case brought forward by her half- sister Samantha Markle. U.S. District Attorney Judge Charlene Honeywell has dismissed with prejudice the case — in which Samantha, 59, claimed Meghan, 42, defamed her in multiple interviews, including her CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey — in court documents filed Tuesday and obtained by PEOPLE. The Florida judge said in the filing that the motion to dismiss the case was granted after Samantha failed to produce statements that supported her defamation claim. In the filing, Honeywell wrote that the allegations “suggest” that Samantha “disagrees” with Meghan’s “opinions rather than statements of fact.” In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Meghan’s attorney, Michael J Kump, said: “We are pleased with the court’s ruling dismissing the case.” Samantha, who is half-sister to Meghan through their father Thomas Markle, will not be able to refile the lawsuit since it was dismissed with prejudice. The author had been seeking $75,000 from the Duchess of Sussex for defamation. Honeywell previously ruled in March, 2023 that Samantha would not be able to sue the Duchess of Sussex for defamation over claims made in Meghan’s unauthorized biography Finding Freedom and during her interview with Winfrey.

[From People]

The fact that Samantha is a delusional nutjob who will do anything for pennies and scraps of attention doesn’t interest me. What does interest me is finding out who funded Samantha’s efforts, just as I’d like to learn who has funded and scripted Thomas Markle’s slimy adventures. I have my theories that a well-known British media figure is largely behind both Samantha and Thomas’s scripts and this quixotic attempt to drag Meghan into court for the crime of “giving interviews.” It’s a shame there isn’t more of an effort to uncover all of the sh-t that’s happened behind-the-scenes with who has financed what and on whose orders. Like, I still believe that the Heritage Foundation’s attempts to get Prince Harry deported is something which has been organized at a very high level of British institutional power, whether it’s the Tory government or Buckingham Palace.