Page Six: King Charles plans to invite the Sussex family to Balmoral this summer?

Last September, Prince Harry was in England for less than 48 hours before traveling to Germany for the Invictus Games. Harry’s priorities were: attending the WellChild Awards, which had been specifically scheduled around his visit; and paying his respect to his late grandmother on the one-year anniversary of her death. He managed to do both with little drama, only being seen at St. George’s Chapel (where he visited QEII’s crypt) by tourists. Weeks later, we learned that Harry actually did contact his father, who was staying in Scotland at the time. Harry requested a room in Windsor Castle for the night and his father refused, but King Charles apparently tried to hijack Harry’s trip and asked Harry to come up to Balmoral for a day. Harry did not take him up on the offer, and Buckingham Palace did wall-to-wall briefings about it just after the Invictus Games (which BP ignored).
There’s obviously a long and extensive history with the Windsors’ attempts to isolate Harry at Balmoral, and I honestly appreciate the fact that Harry has mostly avoided their Scooby-Doo-esque plots. Speaking of, Page Six’s sources claim that Charles plans to invite the whole Sussex clan to Balmoral this summer. Wait, I thought Charles decreed that no Black folks are allowed at Balmoral?
King Charles may extend an olive branch and invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral Castle this summer in a bid to be reunited with his grandchildren, sources tell Page Six. The cancer-stricken monarch has seen Prince Archie, who turns 5 next month, on just a few occasions — and only seen Princess Lilibet in person once. However, there is buzz that Charles, 75, will invite the Sussexes to the royal family’s beloved retreat.
The monarch likes to retire to the Scottish countryside every year and is joined by members of the family, from the Prince and Princess of Wales — who is fighting her own cancer battle — to his own siblings.
A well-placed society source told us, “I can see Charles desperately wanting to see the children, and extending this olive branch to Meghan and Harry. He may decide that life is just too short. Balmoral is truly the perfect, restful place for a reunion. If he does issue an invite, then Harry and Meghan should surely agree to the visit.”
Charles only met Lilibet — nicknamed Lili — for the first time during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen Elizabeth in June 2022. It was confirmed that Charles spent time with the children during a vist that a royal source later described as “fantastic” and “very emotional.”
[From Page Six]
A few things – spare us the “Charles wants to see his grandchildren” narrative because that man has done everything he can to shun those children and put them in danger. He even evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, their family home to which they had a valid lease (sidenote: we still haven’t heard who moved into Frogmore, btw – they way the Windsors spoke about it, it was a crime to have this small cottage sitting vacant). Anyway, I feel like this is a preview of the Windsors’ summer storyline – will Harry and Meghan come to Balmoral, no, Meghan can’t come because she wasn’t invited, Charles is snubbing Lili from the invitations, etc. I guess the whole “Invictus Games church service” storyline is going nowhere.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656891, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 14/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to Buckingham Palace .,Image: 722670596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
London, UK, 14th Sep 2022. Harry, The Duke of Sussex and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall. It is followed by the Queen’s four children, including King Charles III, who proceed into Westminster Hall for a service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The service is also attended by senior figures in Parliament and the House of Lords, the Church of England and others. The Queen’s coffin will lie in state following the service. Members of the Yeomen of the Guard and the Household Division will guard the coffin.,Image: 722680212, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter / Avalon
-
-
King Charles III, the Queen Consort in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London.,Image: 724154193, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Gareth Fuller / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: Raphael Lafargue/ABACA/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Before I even got to Kaiser’s sum up at the end I was thinking This was a set up for the who is snubbing who. It’s April. They can’t expect them do just drop everything and go there. They are busy. If there really is an invite it’s going to come too late a date for it to be feasible.
I do wonder if this is the first that either the King or Harry have heard about it.
Oh please, Charles isn’t “desperately wanting” to see his own children, let alone W&H’s children.
Yes. The ‘I can see’ line is the tell that this has zero to do with anything Charles is actually feeling. Personally, I can see Charles continuing to treat both his sons poorly as he does everything in his power to give his sidepiece/wife whatever she wants.
I think that the King, or failing that due to poor health, William should be at the 10th anniversary service for the Invictus games, The King is head of the armed forces and the church, and when he dies William will be head of both, not to go would be to show contempt or indifference to members of our armed forces who have suffered life changing injuries in the service of Queen/King and Country. If neither turn up, then he shouldn’t go to Balmoral. Of course at Balmoral his family will get the same protection as the rest of the family.
Nobody from the Royal Family is going to be at this supposed event. They stopped acknowledging the Invictus Games the minute Harry and Meghan announced that they were leaving.
William shouldn’t be anywhere near the Invictus Games. Heir or not. IG is not a royal charity, it’s a foundation in it’s own right. And the king being the head of the armed is literally not of importance. The president is the commander in chief of the US forces and Biden hasn’t been to any Invictus Games edition since becoming president. So charles or Wiliam aren’t needed either.
Nah. None of the previous queen, the current king, the laziest huevo in the land, or the institution as a whole has said one single peep about the Invictus Games or the veteran athletes since Meghan came on to the scene. No need to start pretending they care now. They’ve shown that their desire to punish Harry is stronger than their care about the veterans who served under them (the monarch). We see their true, petty-ass colors. None of them should (or will) show up to this let’s-entrap-Harry church service.
Why? They haven’t even acknowledged the Games or shown any support for UK participants in the last 9 years. They deliberately put the Founder and his family’s lives in danger by cutting off their funding and protection without warning. Their idiot supporters want Harry to be ‘stripped’ of the successful charity he founded so his brother can take all the credit.
Think again Rosa!
@Rosa MWE, Have you been asleep Rosa, neither Charlie or Billy idol give a stuff about our veterans or serving military, they couldn’t even be bothered to wish our veterans good luck at the last invictus games and the veterans ALONG WITH serving personnel were disgusted. They are just trying to get the games to the UK, well they can chuff off, and NO Harry shouldn’t go to Balmoral, Charlie has not bothered with Harry any time he has been in the UK, so Charlie can want and Billy can continue to be idle
NOPE.
Enough already. These writers don’t know when to quit.Charles had plenty opportunities to see his youngest grandchildren
Planes fly both ways several times a day.
I guess Harry is supposed to spend the rest of his life flying back and forth to England for whatever made up reasons they can think of. Plus lots of the usual “It is believed” and “he may” means this article is b.s. anyway.
Technically, I think they’ll be trying to do this for the rest of Charles’ life. Once he’s gone, it’s unlikely that this story of whether Harry will visit will be believable when it’s William in charge. But yeah the papers might still try it🙄
Besides the obvious danger for the Sussexes. These folks seem to feel as if the Sussexes do not have their own lives and business chores to attend to and are sitting around waiting on the Windsors for an invitation to visit. Every article suggesting a visit or invitation is so thirsty and full of nonsense, poor grandpa or poor Queen being denied access to these children. I think the Sussexes are fine it is the Windsor who can not get over the Sussexes ability to live and thrive without them.
A lot of speculation and expectations in this piece. Weren’t there stories like this this last year? I guess the press is lining up the next story after the IG church service.
Notice they’re pushing these narratives just when speculation started to ramp up in SM about when Klipart Kate would next be seen (her son’s birthday is coming up), and people are still making noises about K being present for Trooping in June.
It’s yet more Sussex setup-to-takedown, goalpost-shifting BS, to embiggen the Missing-In-Inaction Waleses. Palaces are Lucy, Rota is the football. Weirdly they think Harry is their Charlie Brown.
Nah.
Harry would rather stay home and take his kids to the beach in safety, than spend a day at Balmoral looking over his shoulder as every inhabitant, courtier and servant plots darkly against him and his family.
Harry said his piece, counted to three, and when he said he and Meghan are moving on, he meant it. People who abused him from the time he was a young child, squawking from their tabloid pages ordering him to do this or that for the realm? GTFOH, rota and palace hobgoblins. You have no power over the Sussexes. Focus on the royals you didn’t drive away, UK media mafia.
Another day, another set of grasping lies. The story starts off by saying Chuckles “may invite” them, so we know the rest is just conjecture and another set up to harass the Sussexes.
The rota rats and the British papers live to abuse Harry and Meghan and that’s all this is. They spend the entire year going from story to story about how they’re invited and Chuckles is begging to see his biracial grandchildren (who he evicted from their home and stripped of security) and then – mark my words – tomorrow’s story will be all about how they are absolutely NOT invited and it’s a terrible snub and the Sussexes need to get on their knees and beg forgiveness from king Chuckles. Rinse and repeat.
The Sussexes aren’t going to Balmoral this summer. They haven’t been invited and wouldn’t want to go even if they were. They will vacation with friends and surround themselves and their children with people who love, support, and protect them.
Harry told those people he’s not going to play the games that killed his mother – they should really start listening to him. He’s not coming back. And he’s not going to allow his children to be used by that toxic and dangerous institution.
They have jobs they can’t just leave to spend a week or two in the uk. Harry doesn’t even like that place because it was there he was told his mother passed away. Why would he subject his wife and children to endless hostility and harassment from his father’s workers. On top of that they would be trapped there because they have no security if they want to go visit friends or charities during that visit. If and that’s a big if Harry does take his family there that’s proof that things are more grim than they lead the public to believe. Much like how he accepted Liz invite to visit with his family that was her last hooray.
If I were Meghan I wouldn’t set foot near Balmoral without a public apology for my exclusion before. And, even then, not sure I could be comfortable there. PH should tell KC that maybe someday when they have security and a home in the UK, A&L might be able to visit.
For so, so many things. I’d include for Camzilla giving her blessing for JCs vile and violent published screed against Meghan. Or for breaking their lease and taking back Frogmore (and not repaying them for all the money – Meghan’s money most likely – they laid out). Or for stripping their security and then telling the press where they were hiding in Canada. Or for allowing the ongoing – to this day – abuse of Meghan in the press to the point of her almost suicide. If Chuckles cared about his grandchildren, he wouldn’t allow their mother to be treated like that.
And then as I type all that, all I can think is, nope. Meghan should not return ever, under any circumstances. Not only because of the past abuse, sanctioned by Chuckles, Camzilla, and the rest of the family, but also because it’s not safe! Can we say with 100% certainty that there wouldn’t be a food poisoning incident or some sort of oopsie accident out there in the Scottish countryside?
Huh, I’m surprised that they skipped right to Balmoral and haven’t discussed the hell out of the possibility of the Sussexes attending garden parties, Ascot, and of course, Trooping.
honestly, i’m going back and forth here. I can see Charles issuing a Balmoral invitation, hoping it would be rejected and then he can spend weeks whining in the papers about how Harry is keeping him from his grandchildren. But I also don’t think its 100% impossible that H&M would go, with the requisite security and other similar promises, etc. especially if Charles invites them to Birkhall and not Balmoral itself.
Do I think its likely? No. but this gives the royal press something to write about for the next 4 months.
Soooo yeah, considering Charles has cancer, if there was an invitation given with security, I could see Harry maybe visiting. Maaaybe even with the kids and Meghan. Hear me out. If Charles is very sick, more than we know, and if Charles never saw the kids during the jubilee, then maybe they would go to balmoral. As in it may be seen as the only chance the kids would ever have to see Harry’s dad. That said, do I think it will be safe or a good idea? No. Do I think Charles has earned the right to ever see those kids? No. But I’m just saying if it ever happened, I wouldn’t be completely surprised.
I desperately want to believe that his cancer battle will be a wakeup call for Charles. It’s an ugly disease, but if there’s any silver lining, it’s that it does motivate a lot of sufferers to straighten out their priorities. I want that for Harry, who clearly loves his only surviving parent in spite of everything that’s happened between them. I want it for Meghan, who deserves to be respected and appreciated as the amazing woman she is. I want it for Archie and Lili, who, as it stands, have no grandfather to speak of (no disrespect to Granny Doria, of course, whom I’m sure dotes on her grandbabies more than enough to compensate!). But crucially, I want all of this on Harry and Meghan’s terms. Is Charles too stubborn and too old now to learn a little humility and offer a sincere apology?
*sigh* Probably.
This is just the latest installment in their ongoing attempts to lure Harry back to that salty isle. This time they threw in Meghan and the children. That’s the only difference. I guess they’ve given up on trying to get people to believe Harry will return without them.
In recent weeks we’ve seen so many threats directed against the Sussex children, and we have not seen the grandfather who so desperately wants to reunite with his grandchildren, step up to put a stop to it. So these people need to stop with stupid speculations already. The Sussexes don’t need to take their children to that dank stuffy old castle to be around mean spirited people who don’t give a shit about them.
Balmoral? I thought Chuckles was selling tickets to the pubic to see Balmoral. More who is snubbing whom crap.
That’s it. He’s inviting them to pay for a tour. Seems more likely.
Has the Don’t bring that woman to Balmoral sign being taken down now? Sorry I must have missed that memo .
These people think they can dictate what, what, and when Harry and Meghan travel. I don’t know about Harry because he seems to still love that asshat he has for a father but Meghan owes those people nothing. And them being sick doesn’t change all the evil cruelty they heap on her all the time . If Meghan decides to go radio silent on all those folks and never set eyes on any of them again, I stand by her . She has earned the right to be peaceful
I don’t understand these goofy church “memorials” for things like this. I see this as some kind of lazy setup to try and force Harry to attend and then turn around and whine about whatever he decides to do. I hope he tells them thanks but no thanks, and send a representative of the organization. I don’t think Charles is inviting anyone to Balmoral and if he does, they issue another thanks but no thanks.
Ah not long till summer so let’s roll out the usual Balmoral trope, couple of points for the 🐀🐀🐀, one, Charlie doesn’t stay at Balmoral, he has another home on the estate.
Two, Balmoral is being opened right up to the public.
Three, Harry and Megan HAD a home, just down the road from Charlie in Windsor and he STOLE it.
Four you the 🐀🐀🐀are responsible for Harry, Megan and the children being at serious risk in the UK
Five, Charlie has had 4 years where he could have visited Harry and Megan of if he was so desperate to see his grandchildren (he’s not)
Finally, treatment has stopped for Charlie, now it’s just a case of waiting to see when he falls, or is pushed of his perch, so maybe talk about that and keens hide away, and leave Harry, Megan and the children the hell alone. Because if they were even considering coming to the UK, the last people they would tell or you 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀a, and would BP or KP dare risk leaking it
Charles is THE KING. The Buck always stops with him.
If he wanted to, he would, FULL STOP.