Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan ‘could never be forced to’ visit to the UK in May

I still find it extremely suspicious that someone (who??) organized a British church service to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. It feels like an enormous set-up by the British government, working in cahoots with the British media and the royal family. Back in February, it just appeared fully formed and on the schedule: an anniversary service to which Prince Harry was “expected” to attend. Granted, this could be an attempt to convince Harry and the Invictus team to select Birmingham as the host city for the 2027 games, although that is also a huge f–king trap too. But for now, the focus is on will-he-or-won’t-he come back to the UK in May. And, as always, will Meghan join her husband? Will they bring their children? Will they meet with King Charles or Prince William? This whole gossip storyline gets recycled for each new “thing” those people invent as a reason why Prince Harry “must come back.” Speaking of, the Sun published exclusive comments from Richard Fitzwilliams:

Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told The Sun: “The best way of resolving the rift [between Harry and William], if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the King’s illness – that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts. The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can’t really predict what’s what’s going to happen. So, as I say, the Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Megan’s consent.” Mr Fitzwilliams went on to speak about the Invictus games being a potential turning point in their relationship. The expert previously hinted a reunion could be possible when the Duke visits the UK in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. It would be Harry’s first time in Britain since his sister-in-law, Princess Kate announced she is receiving preventative chemotherapy for cancer after abdominal surgery in January. The royal biographer continued: “We don’t know but things can happen that you don’t expect? And you look at the time scale between now and the Invictus games – It’s still quite the time. It’s perfectly possible Harry could come over before then to see his father, whether or to what extent he might see William and Catherine, or whatever I simply don’t know. But Megan is very unpopular in Britain. She knows that any appearance she’d make here would make headlines, and they wouldn’t necessarily be favourable,” Mr Fitzwilliams has already previously claimed that Meghan would make the final call on whether Archie and Lilibet visit their family across the pond. He claimed: “Meghan has the say. There’s no doubt Harry wishes to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else. Just like William. If Meghan didn’t want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan….the problem is Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this. If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years. On top of that you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet who are completely blameless.”

[From The Sun]

“If Meghan didn’t want to come she could never be forced to” – he sounds almost rueful, like “dang it, if only we could drag her back to the UK so we could continue to abuse her!” And this: “If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.” The way SHE has acted? These people are so helplessly addicted to hating Meghan, they live in their own little worlds. Anyway, the larger point is that royalists are going to fuss over this for the next month: is Harry coming for the Invictus thing, will Meghan come with him, will either of them speak to William or Kate. I hope the Sussexes avoid the trap and announce at the last minute that they’re not coming. Perhaps even send Princess Beatrice and Edo in their place.