Fitzwilliams: Duchess Meghan ‘could never be forced to’ visit to the UK in May

I still find it extremely suspicious that someone (who??) organized a British church service to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. It feels like an enormous set-up by the British government, working in cahoots with the British media and the royal family. Back in February, it just appeared fully formed and on the schedule: an anniversary service to which Prince Harry was “expected” to attend. Granted, this could be an attempt to convince Harry and the Invictus team to select Birmingham as the host city for the 2027 games, although that is also a huge f–king trap too. But for now, the focus is on will-he-or-won’t-he come back to the UK in May. And, as always, will Meghan join her husband? Will they bring their children? Will they meet with King Charles or Prince William? This whole gossip storyline gets recycled for each new “thing” those people invent as a reason why Prince Harry “must come back.” Speaking of, the Sun published exclusive comments from Richard Fitzwilliams:
Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told The Sun: “The best way of resolving the rift [between Harry and William], if it is to be resolved, is to do it privately. With Catherine and the King’s illness – that is an enormous game changer even when there are deep family rifts. The two very senior members of the royal family, are very, are seriously ill, and you can’t really predict what’s what’s going to happen. So, as I say, the Sussexes do spring surprises. This has happened before, and you never know what might happen in the coming weeks or months. But I don’t think Harry would do anything without Megan’s consent.”
Mr Fitzwilliams went on to speak about the Invictus games being a potential turning point in their relationship. The expert previously hinted a reunion could be possible when the Duke visits the UK in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. It would be Harry’s first time in Britain since his sister-in-law, Princess Kate announced she is receiving preventative chemotherapy for cancer after abdominal surgery in January.
The royal biographer continued: “We don’t know but things can happen that you don’t expect? And you look at the time scale between now and the Invictus games – It’s still quite the time. It’s perfectly possible Harry could come over before then to see his father, whether or to what extent he might see William and Catherine, or whatever I simply don’t know. But Megan is very unpopular in Britain. She knows that any appearance she’d make here would make headlines, and they wouldn’t necessarily be favourable,”
Mr Fitzwilliams has already previously claimed that Meghan would make the final call on whether Archie and Lilibet visit their family across the pond. He claimed: “Meghan has the say. There’s no doubt Harry wishes to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else. Just like William. If Meghan didn’t want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan….the problem is Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him. She’s asked for this. If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years. On top of that you have the issue of Archie and Lilibet who are completely blameless.”
[From The Sun]
“If Meghan didn’t want to come she could never be forced to” – he sounds almost rueful, like “dang it, if only we could drag her back to the UK so we could continue to abuse her!” And this: “If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.” The way SHE has acted? These people are so helplessly addicted to hating Meghan, they live in their own little worlds. Anyway, the larger point is that royalists are going to fuss over this for the next month: is Harry coming for the Invictus thing, will Meghan come with him, will either of them speak to William or Kate. I hope the Sussexes avoid the trap and announce at the last minute that they’re not coming. Perhaps even send Princess Beatrice and Edo in their place.
They way Meghan has acted? She did an interview where she was overly nice about the racist royals and participated in the netflix documentary which was her and Harry’s own story to tell. If this is how the media still speaks and the royals never counter this take, not even Charles, I wouldn’t return either. I’m sure any decision about their children will be made by H&M together and with the advice of their security people.
What about the way Fitzwhatshisname acted about the Oprah interview BEFORE the actual interview was televised? And what about the way he has acted since then? Pretending that he wasn’t outed as a cheap fraudster?
Yep, she’s minding her own business and living her life. What an outrage!!1!
WORD.
Leave The Duchess alone!!!!
Ughhhhhh carry on Meghan.
Richard Fitzwilliams is deluded. If this church service is really happening I think Harry will be there, not sure about Meghan. I remember after they left the UK in 2020 the press declared that Meghan would never return and she did.
Harry and Meghan have helped many charities and friends by delivering a taped interview that was shown at whatever event. This is what will happen. Harry isn’t going to England just for this. They might think he’s dumb. But he’s not. He knows this is a trap. And nothing about it was set up by Invictus. It’s a totally English thing.
I hope you are right and that he delivers a message via video. Harry did that for the Diana Awards and everyone was fine with it. The Rota are acting like the whole of Invictus hinges on this church service thing but it really doesn’t.
Real question here for our British celebitches: why do memorial/anniversary church services seem to be such a thing? The anniversary of a sporting event seems like a strange reason to have a religious church service. I noticed there seem to be a lot of commemorative church services for things in England. I grew up Catholic in Catholic school in the American South so we went to church a lot – twice a week and again on special holy days of obligation, but those were notable religious events. I don’t recall ever going to a church service for the Olympics or to commemorate the anniversary of someone’s death.
Is it just the Royal Family who have church services all the time for seemingly secular occasions because they’re the head of the state religion? Or are regular British people commemorating secular things with church services too?
I think it’s just made a big thing of when it comes to the Royal Family events. I live in the UK and memorial church services are not normally news unless a royal is involved.
My theory is that the royals make up reasons to have church services because it gets them attention: see how relevant we are! Certainly, a church service to observe the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, which they have shown no interest in since Harry left, sounds like a made up thing to me. They do seem to always come up with something as an excuse to keep whining about whether Harry will come.
I’m curious as to the capacity in which St Paul’s Cathedral may be doing a service for IG’s ten year anniversary too. I can’t imagine this is typical for royal charities so I’m guessing that if accurate it may be organised by the ministry of defence & perhaps to celebrate the UK competitors.
Military recruitment is down & im guessing the uk government is trying to lean into acting like they care about veterans
Only c. 650k people attend church a week – out of a population of c 60 million – so it’s beyond most of us why any Church services happen!
I suppose it probably is because of the monarch being head of CofE, and Church very much being part of military life.
the way Meghan has acted over the last 4 years? GTFO with that nonsense. but I guess to abusers, calling them out on that abuse is the worst thing you can do.
If she doesn’t come, its for a variety of reasons, including (most importantly) security issues.
We know that Meghan has traveled to the UK since leaving in 2020, and we know she has brought her children there. So its not like she’s just flat out refusing to ever go to the UK again. She “just” wants proper security based on death threats as a result of hateful columns from people like Fitzwilliams.
She’s ignored the lies and gaslighting. She and Harry have created an amazing and successful life. They’re doing more for others than the RF ever have. They’ve made the media and RF look stupid. That’s her crime. Grey rocking the media and the Rf bs is her worst crime, according to them.
The way she has acted is to not say anything about the country or that family in public in years. I honestly believe that is their issue. She has not been suitably apologetic and rescinded her claims about her treatment, nor has she shown any care or concern about earning their ” forgiveness”. They feel like she’s unworthy of her position and she has the audacity not to care what they think and isn’t trying to fit in a box to please them. Just another example of their unearned sense of superiority.
I think her comment from a year or two ago – when she referred to them as “my husband’s family” really got to them. That’s how she views them. Not as THE ROYAL FAMILY, not as higher than her or above her – but as her in-laws, and as such, they’re Harry’s issue, not hers at this point.
I loved that comment. And I think you’re right in that they’ve wanted meghan to be completely awed by their royal specialness and she never was. It’s thrown them for a loop ever since.
Meghan’s got their number for sure. If the phrase “Not bothered, honey” was a person it would surely be Duchess Meghan, lol.
Harry’s a very smart and tactical man. He’s been playing the RF and the BM like a fiddle for 4 years. He’s got their measure.
If he goes, it’ll be a short visit in conjunction with other things. 48 hours max. How is this a trap? He’s far too smart for these deluded d^mb you know what’s.
Harry knows far more about these people than us people looking from afar. He’s not deluded.
He is correct that with Chuck and Kate being seriously ill – this is a game changer. One would think that cancer would cause some introspection that life is short – time to make peace with his son and DIL and for Kate with her BIL and SIL – but nope. So sad.
Lastly, they don’t want Meghan to come back – “if she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years”. That is a warning to Meghan to stay away. Why would she come back after how they treated her, continue to treat her and basically flat out say they will do it even more harshly if she comes back.
Let them kick rocks on salty island and H&M will continue to live their best life.
The,horrible way they treated Meghan and she is blamed
Kate was upset not that she behaved like a mean girl and made trouble for Meghan but that Meghan herself told what really happened. She was very kind to Kate when she spoke to Oprah. Yet Kate interprets this apparently as Meghan attacking herKate acts like a victim and was clearly in the wrong
How do these writers get away.with saying Meghan is very unpopular in Britain. They don’t speak for all. And the abolish the monarchy protesters obviously don’t like the upper echelon royals like c and c.
I was just looking for a comment about this before posting my own. They are so very quick to talk about how unpopular not just Meghan is but Harry as well. Is that actually true? If it is true, then it is because of the drumbeat of negativity printed by the tabloids constantly, but I really wonder if it is actually the case. Our nextdoor neighbor just got back from a trip to London and she told me that people she met were asking her if she lived anywhere close to Harry and Meghan (do British people not have a clue how huge the US is?). She said a shopkeeper told her to “Take care of our Harry and his family.” She thought it hilarious that people just assumed she was in with the Sussexes (we live in Indiana), but I wonder if it is something more – like they AREN’T hated and that’s the real reason the Windsors and Waleses don’t want them to come back.
The sheer fact that fitz has to repeat she’s unpopular multiple times suggests they are trying to convince the audience. If they say it enough they hope people will believe it. And some will. But surely many don’t as evidenced by your friend’s experience.
Aren’t they always doing popularity polls about royals? On those polls which are probably asked to the royalists, H&M seem unpopular. However, Meghan’s podcast was number 1, Harry’s book was number 1 in UK. If they were that unpopular, how can they still have selling power? The polls don’t reflect the reality, it seems.
Right. They are unpopular with the British press journalists, not with the people. We all know that the royal rota is an echo chamber. *eyeroll*
Well, according to the press, people were buying the book and listening to the podcast out of “hate”. I guess its a new hobby y’all. Smh.
I don’t live in the UK ( thank God) but I do live overseas amongst a large number of Brits, mostly English, and I am completely alone in my support of H & M.
Nobody I know has a good word to say about them.
Of course, this bias is based solely on tabloid stories which they devour daily , coupled with that peculiar British Empire mindset which means the RF can do no wrong.
Whenever I can, I strive to shut down the lies but sadly, it just results in angry looks and in a couple of cases, unfriending taking place.
No great loss to me but it is a prime example of sheep mentality.
If the media did a 180 tomorrow and started praising Meghan, they’d claim her as their own I’m sure.
Isn’t keen to visit Britain because she’s unpopular there? Um, no. More like she isn’t keen to visit Britain because she doesn’t feel safe for herself or her children, and Britain treats her like inhuman garbage.
Thank you. They’re lying. The reason that Meghan isn’t visiting is it not bc she’s unpopular. Please. It’s bc, as Harry has said, it feels unsafe there for Meghan and his children. There was some news around a week ago that “someone” in the church messed up and released the full invictus memorial schedule. There were screenshots of the schedule with some royal reporters noting that considering Harry’s need for safety that the leak might even cause Harry not to come to the service. It seemed like a big deal that someone accidentally released the schedule early. Believe it said tba next to Meghan.
Had to look back but yes I saw a screenshot of a daily express article from April 2nd by Nathan Kay in which they published the daily schedule of the invictus ceremony. Someone at St Paul’s had posted it on the St. Paul’s website. The article takes about how the inadvertent publication of the schedule might jeopardize Harry’s attendance as he would not be happy. Haven’t seen any other articles about this and pretty sure the schedule was taken down but I’m thinking that there were some calls. So if it’s a trap as Kaiser says, the “inadvertent publication” of the schedule by St. Paul’s so far in advance just makes it seem more trap-like. Or it was genuinely a mistake?
so many “mistakes” happen around the Sussexes. The fire in South Africa in Archie’s room. The schedule being posted. The paparazzi “finding out” where they were staying in Canada.
There are some who wouldn’t mind an “accident” happening, and are willing to nudge it along.
As far as Meghan’s popularity: negativity works. 250,000 negative articles and people have negative thoughts: whoda thunk it? All this talk about her “behavior” and her “whining.” But when you ask what specific behavior she engaged in, it’s crickets. Goebbels was right: a lie told often enough becomes the truth. The rota ratchets are graduates of the Joseph Goebbels school of Journalistic Integrity. Let’s call them out on their Nazi-ism behavior.
The total rejection by Meghan of Harry’s birth family has left those gutter rats scrambling. They will never admit to the reason she rejects them. They poisoned the well and she refuses to drink from it and is living her best life and dreams far away from those poisoners. Of course her children will not come without her and I do believe Harry would not want his kids there without his wife. Question I have is this an IG ceremony in May or is this some sort of loosely associated service using IG as a pretext? Hope neither of the Sussexes attend whatever this May nonsense is.
So Fitzwilliams admits that the treatment of Meghan is abuse.
I think that as the King is head of the armed forces and head of the church of England he should attend this service, not to do so would show a lack of respect for those who have suffered life changing injuries fighting for Queen/King and country. But as the King has cancer and is receiving treatment for it, he may not be well enough, failing him it should be Prince William as the next head of the armed forces, and head on the church of England, Kate no longer has cancer, according to her doctors, she is recovering from major surgery and her doctors think that they caught all of it, the treatment that she is receiving now is merely precautionary. William of course if fit and well, and the children have a nanny.
What a bizarre concept – a woman can make her own decision about where she chooses to travel.
The way most of these commentators talk about Meghan is so disgusting & then they take umbrage when you call out their coverage as racist & misogynistic. William prioritising his family’s needs is good- when it’s Harry it’s because Meghan is in charge & makes the decisions 🙄. Harry did the Oprah interview, was in the docuseries AND wrote a book but Meghan “asked for it” (it being the press’ negative coverage & therefore her so called unpopularity). And what is the issue of Archie & Lili please?
While i wouldn’t blame Meghan if she never stepped foot in the uk again- she does have friends & charitable interests in the uk. We also don’t know if her business plans would include uk as a market so I don’t believe she will never return. I do think sometimes these royal commentators are trying to bait Meghan into “proving them wrong” with their claims she will never return to the uk.
Harry’s security case showed that Harry & Meghan tried to bring their kids in September 2022 but weren’t happy with the security arrangements for the familyso didn’t. Of course easier to blame Meghan being afraid of negative press headlines (as if that’s new) rather than RAVEC denying adequate security as to why Meghan & the children haven’t been back to the Uk more & are unlikely to come in May.
It’s so annoying that any Uk visit Harry does will have the press centring it on the Windsors rather than the cause he is promoting & whether he sees Charles & William& Kate. especially when William & Kate keep briefing how much they hate/cant trust Harry. Harry mentioned on GMA he might see his family during uk visits he has planned & I would suspect that he would go see Charles only because William seems to be signalling that he was grateful for well wishes but status between them remains unchanged. If he only sees Charles that would be turned into “Harry snubs woman he once regarded as a sister” before being spun into William/kate didn’t want stress of Harry visit.. something something Netflix cameras 🙄
I don’t think Harry and kate were ever close. She got flirty with him and liked to be seen as the center of attention of two princes
This church service thing seems off/fishy, but, I am not suspicious of the motives for Birmingham being named as a potential host city. It is notoriously difficult to find places to host events like this. Birmingham has hosted some big events recently (like the World Gymnastics Championship) and has the infrastructure to support it, and willingness to do it. A lot of cities won’t even bid on events like this anymore. Birmingham may not be a trap; it may have been the best possible (or even the only) option available out of places which actually made a bid.
I actually think M is well-liked in England, certainly more genuinely than Whitey K. I have no evidence to show for it though, just going by my own perception and the BM’s almost neurotic need to keep pointing out the opposite. They do enjoy living in Opposite Land when it comes to the Sussexes.
She’s “not popular?” Is that a new term for “receiving death threats?”
Perhaps it’s a representative of the press patting himself on the back for his own efforts in disparaging Meghan and whipping up the racist rage?
I for one would like to give this pantywaist Englishman Fitzwilliams a knuckle sandwich. He is such an offensive, odious toad the way he writes about the Sussexes. He is so patronizing, sexist, racist, and full of petty snobbery.
Sorry, but I’m bloody fuming. Let’s get it straight fitzy you pathetic little excuse for a man. Megan has behaved with grace, dignity and an exceptional work ethic for the last four years! Unlike Billy and bone believe that “work” is a four letter word in every sense of the meaning! Work to them is first day of term picture, or days out with full court press on their every false smile and action. Megan has two children and both she and Harry do the school run, then go on and WORK for the rest of the day. Now about this church service, I have done some digging and asked my friend sandy, who as some of you know, became heavily involved with invictus after what happened in Las Vegas. Seems the concensus among staff is that the two who left “suddenly”, ahem, CEO Lawless and Cheif commercial officer Bill Cooper, might have had something BIG to do with it. Scott Moore the new CEO is still unsure who authorised this church service, but, my money is on Lord Kensington, a close friend of Charlie’s. After that leak I want Harry to go stealth mode and I think that was done to try and stop Harry coming so that Billy can stroll in. Mark my words. But Harry is wise to their games and won’t let them win