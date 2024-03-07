The British government is really desperate to host the Invictus Games in 2027

Mid-February, a curious story popped up in the Times of London. Their sources claimed that Prince Harry planned to return to the UK for a visit in May, specifically to attend an Invictus Games ten-year anniversary service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. It was ten years ago that the inaugural Invictus Games were held in London, much to the dismay of Harry’s brother. Within that Times piece, “sources” dropped another interesting piece of news/gossip: the UK was making a big push to host another Invictus Games, this time in Birmingham in 2027. Johnny Mercer, the minister for veterans’ affairs and a veteran himself, is a big supporter of Invictus and Prince Harry. Mercer even attended the games in Dusseldorf last year, and I believe that Mercer is very much behind this push to bring the games back to the UK.
The Times piece also claimed that Harry was interested in Birmingham’s bid and likely to move in that direction when it came to announcing the location of the 2027 games later this year. Which I don’t believe – while Mercer’s intentions might be above-board, everyone else in Salt Island is setting a trap. They’re desperate to “force” Harry and Meghan to come back, even if it’s three years from now and just for a ten-day Invictus Games. Well, the British government is baiting the trap really well, and in their new budget, they’ve allocated £26 million in funding to a potential Birmingham games:
Again, while I buy that Mercer and many people in the British veterans/defense community have good intentions, this is still a trap. This is still the Tory government trying to lure the Sussexes into a position where they’ll be compromised or endangered. The Tories know their media handlers are desperate for all things Sussex, so this is their attempt to have Harry and Meghan served on a silver platter, plus three years of headlines about “the king bans Harry & Meghan from returning to Britain for Invictus” and “William claims sole ownership of Invictus!” All in all, I hope this heavy-handed bait is pushed aside and Harry and the Invictus team choose another country. Washington, DC has bid for the games too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex Closing Ceremony, am 16.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, vom 09.09. – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf/ Deutschland. Â *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Closing Ceremony, on 16 09 2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09 09 16 09 2023 in Duesseldorf Germany Â,Image: 805975065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 09 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry speaking during the Invictus Games opening ceremony at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 09 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex, watches the track and field finals at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 11 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the sitting volleyball final at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Johnny Mercer
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Ukrainian athlete Yuliia Paievska during a medal ceremony at the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet Ukrainian athlete Yuliia Paievska
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 16 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex share a beer during day 6 of the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
Cue Admiral Ackbar: It’s a trap!
Exactly! Please don’t fall for it Harry! I’m kind of angry they are even daring to try to make a bid for it after they ignored their own veterans participating last year. That lack of support from everyone in the UK when the royals are supposedly heads of the military just to spite Harry was atrocious.
I believe it’s a trap for some over there. I don’t believe Harry is really interested in bringing it there because he has no security . That’s the trap. Harry is a smart guy he won’t go there and bring Megan because it won’t be safe. It’s really weird how hard they are pushing. I hope another country wins their bid for Invictus.
My first thoughts too.
Definitely a trap @water lily but much like when the Sussexes were working for the firm everyone has different motivations. The veteran and military communities love Harry and would want this in the UK. Certain sectors of government would love the tourism money this would bring in. BUT the press, courtiers, and senior members of the firm would do everything they could to sabotage the Invictus Games. They don’t care about larger issues likes the mental health of wounded veterans, the image of Brand Britain on the global stage, or the positive impact on the economy. They just want to hurt Harry and Meghan.
MANY TRAPS, everywhere, all at once…
Trap for Harry and Meghan
Trap for Harry to leave Meghan for DAYS if she is not comfortable going.
Trap so Meghan does not go, therefore, does not do speeches etc. as Levin(?) wants.
Trap for more pictures and videos and stories (on their doorstep) to comment on and ‘analyze’
Trap to legitimately interview people about Meghan and Harry
Trap to say who snubbed Harry and Meghan
Trap to make Harry and Meghan look bad, if England Invictus is not well prepared…Blame…
Trap to insert the unRoyals into Invictus
SO MANY TRAPS…Harry, GET OUT!
I pray they stay the hell away from that godforsaken little place.
If they have to decide now hopefully they nix DC on the off-chance there is a terrible president. On the other hand, either place might seriously irk some people so would be a potential win from that point of view. I would think that the UK would have to make some serious agreements regarding security and media to ever have a chance.
S Korea has always been my dream choice, but damn. They could not be in a better position. Get ‘er done, SK!!!
Washington DC!! I might actually have a shot of going if this happens. I’m sure that depends on the outcome of this election tho….🫣
I would not want to subject H&M to the 🍊🤡 for ten days. And we know he hates them so he would surely cause problems. On the other hand, if the 🍊🤡 is president in 2027, the Invictus Games will be the least of our problems.
Ikr..Invictus England, in comparison, would be like a party 🙁 omg
I keep seeing random stories about Harry pressuring Meghan to come for the May thing. How it’s causing problems in their marriage. How they will come to “outshine” Kate, on and on. I hope the games go elsewhere.
What trash are you reading?
Any visible person can outshine Kate right now.
I hope they lose 😁 My vote is still for South Korea. DC would be fine too.
Same. South Korea first choice, that would be awesome. Washington DC, also great, on American soil yay ! and the American response and press attention would be second to none. Anything but Salty Isle!
Not if Trump is president…
Even if Trump is president, republicans have built their platform around love of the military and veterans for 20+ years. Trump might talk a little, but wouldn’t risk alienating the “support our troops” crowd.
Umm, trump literally called some of the troops losers and his base was still cool with it.
Maybe the MOD is pulling Willy’s chain here, after being forced to delete their information that Kate would attend trooping?
I think there is some friction between the MoD and William. It could be because they have historically shown Harry favour and William may feel uneasy with that.
We’ve seen before how William has forced common friends to pick a side very publicly or risk being cut off.
It could be that the MoD are trying to drive it home that they don’t care about Williams differences with his brother. William has no executive powers so he actually has to defer to them.
The royals of other host countries supported the events and interacted with HM. The British royals can’t even support them as family. This is a joke. UK establishment is a joke. UK media are clowns. And the attacks won’t cease. There will be more fake reports and stupid allegations about where the funding went to and snubs from the Windsors. Find your own Harry and IG!
It’s not only that. The royals of other countries also publicly support their athletes. BRF couldn’t be bothered to do even a lukewarm tweet or IG post “good luck UK Invictus team” or see them off. They’ve decided with their whole chests to disrespect their veteran community because Harry can’t and won’t be called to heel.
I agree, this is mostly for tabloids’ benefit. They are losing money left and right. I am sure they are gonna demand full access to H&M if the games are held there. Also, they hosted before, why should they host again? I hope, they choose one that didn’t host the games before.
The toxic UK media should be a disqualified for the UK to host IG. Charles as commander in chief didn’t support the vets in Düsseldorf. The Windsor family feud will front and center not the vets. BP and KP will be jockeying for position to take IG a way from Harry.
“The Windsor family feud will front and center not the vets. ” Good point. It would be a massive shame.
If it were in their country and they failed to support, how embarrassing would that be for them? They would be forced to grit their teeth and participate or expose themselves as not really caring.
Hard agree. The vibe would be toxic with nasty media headlines and RF shunning. The event should be about celebrating the veterans and they’d be surrounded by toxicity. It should be an absolute no-go before even considering the security situation.
Also, IG refuses to give press credentials to a lot of the tabloids, and I’m sure that and security are part of any deal for IG to pick a country.
For most countries, the security isn’t an issue because of course you provide security for someone like Harry, and no country wants to be the country where something happened to Harry and Meghan because of the lack of security. See NYC’s response after the car chase in May.
But the UK seems to feel differently……
Why oh why do they want to host. They refused to give Harry security mocked Harry and Meghan daily, so they can continue to mock them? They had to ride a bus 10hrs for the British vets to get to the IG before not even give them a plane rides. Give it to S KOREA please.
It could be a deal between the two parties i.e. Harry offers them up Invictus to save the UK from embarrassment and in return H&M get security back on UK soil.
Personally if I were Meghan, I would refuse to come and especially refuse to bring my children.
I was thinking the same thing, would meghan even attend?
Fortunately, Meghan is one of one; the only one. So no one has to imagine if they were Meghan what they would do, if they really want to know what SHE would do. If anyone wants to know what Meghan would do, they need only look at what she and her husband have said and done:
“We are a team, so whatever we have to tackle, we’ll always be together as a team’
“Harry and I, we’re like salt and pepper. We always move together.”
This couple doesnt make unilateral decisions. So there will be no: “refuse to bring HER children….”
Perhaps the uk and its supporters would be best served if they focused on the viability of the Commonwealth Games and take their red eyes of Invictus.
There does seem to be a contingent of the Tory government that rightly wants to host Invictus, and all of the attention and investment that comes with it, despite the Windsors’ insistence that Harry and Meghan should never be allowed in the UK again. Seems like TOB’s conservative allies don’t back him completely, because if Invictus comes back to the UK, he will have to either schedule a foreign tour that summer or grit his teeth and go, trying to avoid events with his brother. But he’ll be shown up – badly.
This is the same royal family that can’t even be bothered to publicly wish the British Invictus team well. It’s also the same government that has allowed RAVEC and the royals to use taxpayer-funded security to manipulate the Sussexes. That would be a deal breaker for me – if Harry and Meghan can’t safely attend the games, then this bid can go kick rocks.
Maybe only Harry will attend. He has already set a precedent by attending events in the UK alone.
I don’t think that would happen with the IG, Meghan seems to be very much a part of it and the participants love to see her. I hope he chooses any location other than London or DC depending on our election outcome.
They wouldn’t go ahead if Harry didn’t give them his permission. Why do people forget that Harry wants to spend his time in the UK? Anyway, we are talking about an event that is three years away. No one knows what will happen at that time. Maybe Charles wouldn’t even be the king by then….
How would that be better?
The Tories are desperate for anything they can claim that’s not a burning pile of excrement ahead of the election that will take place this year (see also the latest under-funded tax cuts when councils are going bankrupt and stopping even essential services). Of course they will throw money at this.
There’s an election at the end of the year in the UK and the Tories are expected to lose badly. The new government should hopefully be Labour, more like the Democrats politically. That may help. I think the key will be the Royals attitude and Harry’s security. If the Royals continue to fail to actively support the UK team, will not acknowledge Harry as Patron and Harry cannot get protection and secure accommodation when he is in the UK. Then I think it’s a no go.
Sigh, I’m divided on this because I believe that British veterans should be able to enjoy Invictus on home soil again. Just in case this needs to be said, some Brits genuinely love and support Harry (and even Meghan)! On the other hand, I don’t believe that the RF is cheerfully awaiting H&M or IG. They’re salty, jealous, and they’ve used the BM to make it a dangerous place for H&M.
I hope they choose very wisely this is a disaster waiting to happen.
We have a General Election happening way before then, and regardless of the way you vote in the Uk, it seems pretty certain that the Tories will NOT be the Government of the day in 2027! Even if it does happen, Id say the toxic media will be fully occupied in trying to keep just their rightwing owners in business without having time to worry about the Royals too. Besides, Harry as founding Patron has a huge amount of influence over who will host. He isnt just a figurehead, and I feel would like to let those countries who havent yet hosted have a fair crack at the whip. I’d be onboard for South Korea too though by the way!
Birmingham Council is effectively bankrupt and has just cut £300 million from its spending budget and raising council tax (property tax) by 21%. I can’t see how the city can afford the Invictus Games even with the £26 million allocated by the government for a bidding process. Personally, I hope it doesn’t come here, too much negativity with the press, Mr Incandescent et al.
£26M for “bidding process” = £26M for consultants to make PowerPoints. Just sayin’.
Nope and no way. This is – as usual – clout chasing by using Harry and/or Meghan’s names. They just think this is still 2015 where they can bully Harry into doing what they want simply by reporting it publicly.
Harry isn’t bringing his family back into that country when it isn’t safe. And the courts just said that they don’t care about the safety of Harry or his family. So I just can’t imagine Harry would then “reward” the UK by allowing the Games to be held there. And yes, I know he’s not the only one making the decision but would the IG board put the founder (and family) in an unsafe position? I seriously doubt it.
The UK (parts of it) recognizes what they’ve lost by targeting the Sussexes the way they did and now the regrets have set in. FAFO.
As previously mentioned, this is an expensive trap. Hope Harry and the IG Committee see this for what it is. The IG are designed for veterans rehabilitation not for Windsor nonsense. Stay away Harry.
How is that going to work if the founder and his family don’t have protection to attend the event. Are they trying to take IG from Prince Harry the same way they did his military patronage?
Well, trap – for sure. The end of their freedom and independence. Just as you said, Kaiser, it would be used against them from the moment they get a go.
I also had a thought, if this is an attempt to limit the reach of Invictus? Like closing a circle? Dont do it Harry. Stay away
Absolutely not. The U.K. doesn’t deserve the Games.
The British government should first spend money and effort into housing and feeding the homeless veterans of Britain that are dying on the streets instead. This is shameful.
I also think this is a way to interject more politics and royal drama into the games and to use veterans as a backdrop. While I agree that the Minister of Defense may be sincere in his intentions, a “yes” for the UK in 2027 would just benefit the BM and the BRF, as a close second, by having them jockeying for headlines at the games and the Sussexes’ expense.
The absolute nerve!! Apparently that judge didn’t get the memo…
The toxic BM and the toxic govt and BRF with their RAVEC bs should be automatic disqualifiers. It’s not just the Sussexes privacy and safety that should be of great concern but also that of IG organizers, sponsors and participants and their families. Not to mention the blatant disrespect, and the numerous and inevitable leaks and attempts to sabotage it and the Sussexes. I said in another post that if I were Harry, I’d make sure that the UK never won a bid to host the IGs. I really hate how the British vets/participants have repeatedly been mistreated and ignored by C-Rex and the RF, and the UK govt after working so hard.
I know Harry will ultimately do what’s best for the Games because he’s pragmatic and cares about vets more than he cares about how things affect him personally. If it were me? Invictus wouldn’t be held on that island while I draw breath on this earth.
With no royal wedding or big event in the near future, this is definitely the Tory Government aiding the British press’ desperation for to have Harry and Meghan back in the UK
As much as I would love the games to be held over here in the UK I agree with the reasons given by other posters as why Harry (and Meghan) should not touch this offer with a 10 foot barge poll. It’s also worth remembering there is complete radio silence on which country will be hosting the Commonwealth Games. I may be wrong but, hasn’t the deadline for bids passed? IMHO the BRF, RR and the government are using this bid for the Invictus Games to take away attention from their failed attempt at finding a country willing to host the Commonwealth Games.
A lot of things can happen in the world in the next 3 years – there’s no point in guessing. The foundation should choose the venue that best suits the mission and the Games. I think it would be better to have the Games be more global and go somewhere other than Europe and North America.
The irony is that I just finished here in the UK a survey on YouGov about International & national games and competitions, asking us to rate their popularity etc.
Anyway, a list of 20 questions about 59 organisations, and guess what? Invictus Games wasn’t amongst that list, meaning next the Gutter Press will be able to say they aren’t popular!
Starmer/ Labour will be AT LEASE two years into power by 2027, so the Tories will not get to shape the narrative. However Starmer is effectively Tory lite so the right leaning faction of the civil service (whom have also served in the Royal households) will have their knives out.
That said I still think this is a trap and likely Chuckles conniving with certain actors to force Harry, Meghan and their children back onto UK soil to make him look good. I agree that they also want their association back with Invictus. That said I cannot see William getting his mitts on Invictus – the association with Harry is now just too strong and thankfully the branding has been on point about that from day 1. The risk is that veterans would reduce their participation because a huge part of the games is the comradery and community spirit – I do not see William being able to replicate that.
William needs a win, but this is not it. He needs to find his angle with Earth Sh!t. Problem is, it’s hard to sell something you’re not really passionate about.
I do however think that Harry would like to do something for UK veterans who clearly love and adore him. So it;s not outlandish for Harry to wish to return to the UK.
The UK media must be beside themselves already carving up the stories between them.
I wish IG would come to Austin. The competitors would have a great time and be supported by the locals.
Back to reality: I hope South Korea gets chosen.
DC has an IG bid?!?!?!
OMG, as a VA resident, I would zoom three hours north so fast LOL. USA! USA! LET’S GOOOOOOOO!
True to form, Harry will choose what is best for the veterans & the games.
If that means London, he will go.
Meghan will go, as per usual, if only for a few days.
The children will stay in the US, safe.
The IG Foundation selects the host city so it maybe a vote by committee. Harry may not have the final say, just an equal vote. Also by going to the UK any hiccups along the way would be blamed on Harry are the narrative would be IG should be under the control of the BRF.