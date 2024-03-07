Prince William is incandescent about King Charles handing big events to Camilla

Over the past week, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Camilla will “lead” the royal contingent on Commonwealth Day (next Monday), Camilla will be the first consort to hand out “Maundy money” just before Easter, and Camilla will likely be sent to France for the D-Day 80th anniversary events in June. BP is making it clear that Camilla is stepping up for the king in place of the heir. I have assumed this whole time that BP has approached Prince William about some or all of these events, only to be told that William refuses to do this or that. But now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column claims that William hasn’t been asked.

Has William’s nose been put out of joint by King Charles’s reliance on Queen Camilla deputising for him while he recovers from cancer? In addition to presenting the Royal Maundy she will take centre stage at the Commonwealth Day events on Monday. Provisional plans have been made for her to represent him at the Chelsea Flower Show, the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations, Garter Day, Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour. William has apparently indicated his willingness to help but hasn’t yet been called upon. The long tradition of monarchs being wary of their heirs continues.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah… if true, this isn’t just wariness between the sovereign and heir, it’s wariness between the two royal courts. We know Charles is unwilling to be direct with William – lest William throw a violent tantrum – so this BP’s staffers understanding that Kensington Palace is a clownshow and they don’t have their schedule in order. Plus, William has made such a big f–king deal about how HE needs time off to look after Kate and the children, and just this week, he threw another tantrum because the Ministry of Defense dared to suggest that Kate would be ready to work in JUNE. Basically… I don’t believe that it’s going down as “Hardcastle” suggests, with William waiting for his father to ask him to take on these events. This is William being jealous that all of these events are being handed to Camilla after he turned them down or told his father he couldn’t confirm anything.