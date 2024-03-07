Prince William is incandescent about King Charles handing big events to Camilla

Over the past week, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Camilla will “lead” the royal contingent on Commonwealth Day (next Monday), Camilla will be the first consort to hand out “Maundy money” just before Easter, and Camilla will likely be sent to France for the D-Day 80th anniversary events in June. BP is making it clear that Camilla is stepping up for the king in place of the heir. I have assumed this whole time that BP has approached Prince William about some or all of these events, only to be told that William refuses to do this or that. But now the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column claims that William hasn’t been asked.

Has William’s nose been put out of joint by King Charles’s reliance on Queen Camilla deputising for him while he recovers from cancer? In addition to presenting the Royal Maundy she will take centre stage at the Commonwealth Day events on Monday.

Provisional plans have been made for her to represent him at the Chelsea Flower Show, the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations, Garter Day, Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

William has apparently indicated his willingness to help but hasn’t yet been called upon. The long tradition of monarchs being wary of their heirs continues.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah… if true, this isn’t just wariness between the sovereign and heir, it’s wariness between the two royal courts. We know Charles is unwilling to be direct with William – lest William throw a violent tantrum – so this BP’s staffers understanding that Kensington Palace is a clownshow and they don’t have their schedule in order. Plus, William has made such a big f–king deal about how HE needs time off to look after Kate and the children, and just this week, he threw another tantrum because the Ministry of Defense dared to suggest that Kate would be ready to work in JUNE. Basically… I don’t believe that it’s going down as “Hardcastle” suggests, with William waiting for his father to ask him to take on these events. This is William being jealous that all of these events are being handed to Camilla after he turned them down or told his father he couldn’t confirm anything.

68 Responses to “Prince William is incandescent about King Charles handing big events to Camilla”

  1. equality says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:05 am

    “The long tradition of monarchs being wary of their heirs continues.” Tradition? QE had Charles doing all this sort of thing as POW. So BS. I guess, PW didn’t mind Charles choosing Cam over PH, so here is his comeback. Guess, what PW, he prefers her to you also. There is also the fact that PW said he wasn’t going to work for a while and the fact that he makes embarrassing comments when he does (Ofc, so has Cam) and that he cancels at the last minute leaving people scrambling.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:17 am

      Also “Has William’s nose been put out of joint” that’s a weird choice of words? Is william a drug addict? Did kate and him do drugs together and she overdosed? That’s what these words triggered when I read that. Is she detoxing

      Reply
      • Mtl.ex.pat says:
        March 7, 2024 at 8:42 am

        @stilldouchesse – re “nose out of joint” – no, that’s just a fairly common expression – my British family members use it all the time. Just means someone is miffed or irritated or p-ssed off….Other examples – he had a knot in his face or he was put out or he was in a snit.

      • Feeshalori says:
        March 7, 2024 at 9:18 am

        Another expression is to get all bent out of shape.

    • ELX says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:24 am

      The current relationship is a reversion to the mean. This family has a very, very long history of inter-generational hatred and disfunction.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:27 am

      George the sixth was not wary of princess Elizabeth. She did not hesitate to help. William is petty. What the queen tried to teach him was ignored by william.

      Reply
      • MoBiMom says:
        March 7, 2024 at 8:34 am

        But Victoria was wary of Edward the VII, Edward the VII did not include George V his activities, and we all remember what happened with George V and Edward VIII. I think there are also a lot of other, earlier Hanoverian examples, but these are the ones I am aware of.

      • BayTampaBay says:
        March 7, 2024 at 8:56 am

        Tessa, George VI ?????

      • Mel says:
        March 7, 2024 at 9:40 am

        BayTampaBay, George VI was Elizabeth’s father; formerly Duke of York and second son (after Edward VIII later Duke of Windsor) of George V. He was baptised Albert and known as Bertie, but chose George as his regnal name to suggest a continuity with his father and to somewhat slide past the brief reign of Edward VIII.

    • Lulu says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:49 am

      Who could have predicted Charles would turn on his son?

      Reply
      • Startup spouse says:
        March 7, 2024 at 8:57 am

        Everyone. Willy Nilly does what he wants, when he wants, and he expects everyone to fall into line.

        He is irrational, unpredictable, and unreliable. Charles knows he can’t count on Will, so he’s tapped Camilla (ugh sorry gross) to fill in for him.

      • Steph says:
        March 7, 2024 at 9:18 am

        This doesn’t feel like turning in his son to me (not to say he wouldn’t/hasn’t before) this just seems like Charles is using some damn sense. Nothing about William says it would be smart to hand over anything to him right now.

    • StellainNH says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:57 am

      Has Work Shy William ever showed his worth? Octogenarian Royals put in more work days than this 40 something welfare queen. I think that if William had shown initiative by putting in the time, like his father had done for decades, he would be getting more responsibilities instead of the Side Chick getting them all.

      He did it to himself.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        March 7, 2024 at 9:08 am

        But wasn’t PH’s version in Spare that it was Charles’ decision to not have W&K working so much? Was it to allow more family time or was it because he knew, even then, that PW couldn’t handle things?

  2. Nubia says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:07 am

    He doesn’t want to do anything and at the same time he doesn’t want anyone else to either.

    Reply
    • Neners says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:12 am

      This is the root cause of most of the RF’s problems right now.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        March 7, 2024 at 8:41 am

        Yes! This is the same William who turned things down when his mother suggested them until she gave them to Harry. Then William pitched a fit. He’s still an enraged, spoiled six year old. Scary.

    • Proud Mary says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:22 am

      I’m no fan of Cam’s, but you are correct on this. It kinda reminds of all those old videos from his and Harry’s childhood, where William turns something down (a pet, Diana calling on him to do something, etc.), but suddenly wants it only because Harry does.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:28 am

      100%. He doesn’t want anyone to get the attention, but also refuses to do any work. The headline of Charles refusing to ask him is still better than William Won’t Work.

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:30 am

      Yep. What we are witnessing is the adult version of that famous clip with Princess Diana where a young Wills won’t come in from the garden when called so she says “All right. Harry will have all the fun then” and toddler William comes running immediately screaming “Noooooooo!!!”

      This is “OK, Camilla will have all the duties then”, Wills “Noooooooo!!!!”

      Reply
    • Steph says:
      March 7, 2024 at 9:22 am

      I think William thought this would be “the perfect opportunity to show his important he is to the monarchy.” He thought he would let it crumble a bit while he wasn’t there and then come and the day and everyone would see his value. He failed.

      Reply
    • Agnes says:
      March 7, 2024 at 9:30 am

      BP actually knows who William is even better than we do; they don’t trust him to show up sober or at all. What a putz.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 7, 2024 at 9:35 am

      Pretty much. My guess is that William’s team communicated to BP early on that William was going to be “busy helping Kate” and wouldn’t be available to step in for him.

      So Charles shrugged and said okay, Cams? Can you do XYZ? And Camilla said yes but I get a week at a spa in return. Charles said sure.

      now William is throwing a tantrum because he realizes how good it makes Camilla look to be stepping in for Charles (spa week aside), and the headlines about Camilla at the royal maundy service and such are enraging him.

      I wonder if his tantrums are part of why Camilla went away this week. One theory we had discussed was that she had said “if William doesn’t have to work, I don’t have to work.” but maybe, it was more like “oh bloody hell if he’s going to throw a tantrum bc I lead the family at the memorial service then fine, I’ll go away and he can do everything.”

      And then William decided to sit on his ass for another week.

      Reply
      • MaryContrary says:
        March 7, 2024 at 10:21 am

        I think this is it in a nutshell. I’m sure she’s not thrilled with the bad press for stepping away, but at the same time I’m sure she’s like “eh, I only have this for a few more years-let him tantrum and see how that works out for him long term.”

  3. M says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:09 am

    The amount of incandescence Willy boy produces could rival the Sun at this point. We still have no idea if William has even seen his father. What we do know is he cannot be counted on, so it’s his own fault that he is mad.

    Reply
  4. s808 says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:09 am

    You tried to go on a several months long break along with your wife for no reason, can’t show up to events or show up under the influence of….something, and you’re surprised he’s not leaning on you? Really?

    Reply
    • Dutch says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:15 am

      The lack of self-awareness is comical.

      Reply
    • ML says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:49 am

      Right? What kind of “boss” is going to have the person who takes long breaks, doesn’t commit to dates, is vague, doesn’t communicate, and cancels last minute do the important stuff inside of the person he can count on. The hissy fit is really amazing! For all we know KC actually did ask his son who wasn’t in state to remember that properly.

      Edit: dual response to S808 and Dutch.

      Reply
  5. Carrie says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Goodness, I thought it was the photo of him looking like this at Meghan at first but no, it’s at Mrs Tampon. He’s certainly got a look 😂😂😂🤯💀

    Reply
  6. aquarius64 says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Camilla repping Charles is a vote of no confidence to William, and the clusterwhoops messaging of Kate’s hospitalization shows it’s justified. It’s as if Camilla is regent.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:18 am

      Camilla would not be regent. When George the third was ill his son not his wife got to be regent. William makes George the fourth who was prince regent look like a great.leader.which is quite the feat imo.

      Reply
    • snappyfish says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:32 am

      My opinion is more along the lines of Charles knows Camilla isn’t as popular as he. He has always held a twinge of jealousy when either of his sons were around. Maybe because they are Diana’s boys or younger or whatever. I think at the end of every day, Charles is jealous of most others, but not Camilla. He believes she is tolerated at best and knows down in his little emerald green jealous heart she will never surpass him.

      Reply
  7. Sunday says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Will wants to be offered these big events but he doesn’t want to have to do them.

    As of a few weeks ago, BP *had* confirmed Will’s attendance (and non-attendance) at a slew of events, and it was KP’s incompetence that had them flip-flopping and reconfirming and correcting. It was total amateur hour, and it makes complete sense that BP would just stop feeding any of that stuff to KP until they get themselves under control.

    But, I also think that Charles is wary of giving Will too much power because he knows it’ll be dangerous, for the institution as a whole and for Charles in particular. The problem is, withholding that power will make Will just as incandescent.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:30 am

      Yes Sunday to all of it. He doesn’t trust his heir to get it done. Just look what Peg has done since the announcement of Can’t. He has hidden and then when he dies come out he makes mistakes and appears hung over. As much as I don’t like Horsilla at least when she shows up she isn’t hung over and she knows what she is doing.

      Reply
  8. Whyforthelove says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:14 am

    God this man is 3 years old.

    Reply
  9. Izzy says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:14 am

    Why would they ask him? He never wants to work unless celebrities are there.

    Reply
  10. LADY DIGBY says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:18 am

    The messaging around these two continues to be ridiculous and chaotic. Yesterday KP reprimands MOD over a June date for Kate? After a decade of waity Katey is she getting her own back by makeing EVERYONE wait for her to guess when and where she will turn up if June is too early. Now we are told that Will would if he was asked nicely but wasn’t cos QC pushed ahead of him? What an absolte shower!

    Reply
  11. JustMe says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:18 am

    Camilla is the winner of the Game of Thrones…she held out and got what she wanted

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:20 am

    William should never have censored his mother’s interview and called her paranoid. This is sort of karma for him going on now

    Reply
  13. Snuffles says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:20 am

    Well, William, you have proven yourself unreliable at the best of times. How does Charles know you won’t pull out last minute or show up under the influence? Or just be your usual, utterly unprepared, embarrassing self?

    Seriously, I hope Parliament is clocking this and are prepared to remove him from the line of succession because Willy is a ticking time bomb.

    Reply
    • Lulu says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:36 am

      I would expect behind the scenes machinations to muscle William out rather than outright removing him from the line of succession.

      Reply
      • sid says:
        March 7, 2024 at 9:03 am

        Yes Lulu. I have felt forever that Willileaks will never be king. Whatever he is hiding will eventually be used to force him to step aside. They’re all probably praying Chuck lives long enough for George to reach adulthood.

    • GDubslady says:
      March 7, 2024 at 9:54 am

      It’s not Parliament that decides if William is fit to serve, Its four .people, the Lord Chancellor, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Lord Chief Justice, Master of the Rolls and the spouse of the monarch. Will Kate be around to vote

      Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:24 am

    William could have had an ally in harry but Williams essential bad nature made that impossible

    Reply
  15. janey says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Angry, spoilt, entitled, abusive man wants to have his cake and eat it too, and is angry, spoilt, entitled and abusive when he can’t? oh dear…. you reap what you sow family.

    Reply
  16. Maxine Branch says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:28 am

    That family has exactly what they cultivated, an angry, man child with zero work ethic. Keep weeping

    Reply
  17. EasternViolet says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:33 am

    William doesn’t do any of his *own* POW Wales events… and when he does what little he decides is good enough for him, he makes a public spectacle of himself. So, why would the King ask him to fill in? Sounds like Charles is keeping his side of the street clean while giving William a lesson in public humiliation.

    Reply
  18. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:33 am

    Really – he bailed on a big event last week with 45mins notice so of course the King doesn’t trust him.

    Its all failing apart quicker than I thought it would after QE2 passed – they are imploding and the press are trying very hard to cover it up.

    Reply
  19. sparrow says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:35 am

    They are such an angry family. Anger here, anger there, anger every damn where.

    Reply
  20. Alex Can says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:38 am

    This is the heart of their dysfunction. I believe everything else stems from the fact that Charles chooses Camilla over everyone else, not just Harry. William, who desperately needs all kinds of therapy, has probably never accepted her. It wouldn’t surprise me if the reason he pulled out of the memorial thingie is because he would have been officially the second most senior royal, after Camilla. And he can’t stomach that. In a way I don’t blame him but yikes the situation is volatile with him throwing tantrums all the bloody time.

    Reply
  21. Midnight@theOasis says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Charles knows that William is unreliable. Cam is no angel but Charles and the palace know they can depend on her to get the job done. This is the height of the RF social season. There are hi profile events coming up and you can’t have the man-baby heir not showing up or doing something stupid.

    I think the real story everyone should be focusing on is William and his behavior. Something is terribly wrong behind the scenes and Kate’s and Charles’s illnesses are being used as distractions to protect William.

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      March 7, 2024 at 8:49 am

      All of this!!! Whatever camilla’s faults, she seems reliable for the grand events…William is unpredictable and not very competent diplomatically…this kind of article is just a cover for the lack of confidence in him by Charles…

      Reply
    • Cerys says:
      March 7, 2024 at 9:37 am

      You have summed it up perfectly. Even if William had been asked to deputise for Charles, there is no guarantee that he would turn up. Camilla has many faults but she can turn up and do the job when she is asked.
      I think he skipped the memorial service because he would have had to show deference to those who outrank him and he would not have been the centre of attention.

      Reply
  22. Morning says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:42 am

    I believe Prince William can be removed from the line of succession if he is deemed incapacitated and there are at least 3 of designated signatories in agreement. In other words, I am not sure he has to abdicate. It would appear that he is not considered capable of leading some of these events….

    Reply
  23. Khadi says:
    March 7, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I wonder if the Queen is happy going here and there filling in for Charles? Sounds like lots of work. Certainly Anne is doing much much more. Anne is the work horse. Personally I would make Anne Queen.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      March 7, 2024 at 9:54 am

      Every time, I mean every every time, someone mentions the queen, I think wait, is she back I’ll never get used to anyone but Elizabeth.

      Reply
  24. Mslove says:
    March 7, 2024 at 9:02 am

    Who cares if Cam is leading the royal contingent, it doesn’t matter. People will still pay more attention to Peg, he’s the heir. Peg is making excuses and blaming others so he can get out of work.

    Reply
  25. Eurydice says:
    March 7, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Omg, did the press just figure out that William is incompetent? They’ve been trying to float the story of a diligent husband and father who’s taking time off from his busy and successful schedule, but forgetting that William has bungled pretty much everything he’s ever touched. This isn’t new – lazy, unstable, jealous, angry, violent, but also incompetent. He couldn’t even get one investiture right and all he had to do is stand in one place and hand out medals. He couldn’t even take a 10 minute walk to a memorial service and read something off a piece of paper. Why would Charles trust him with anything?

    Reply
  26. Roo says:
    March 7, 2024 at 9:27 am

    In a comment on this site, someone first questioned whether Will might have Oppositional Defiance Disorder. The more I read about his reactions and behavior, the more I am inclined to agree. Of course, I’m not a mental health expert, but it seems so clear that he only wants what someone else has or what is being denied to him, so at a very basic level, I see this playing out.

    Reply
  27. DARK says:
    March 7, 2024 at 9:28 am

    This might be a chicken and the egg situation.
    It is possible that Charles made it clear to William very early on that Camilla would be his proxy because as someone mentioned he isn’t threatend as much by Camilla as William (who has had his own campaign about replacing an old king nowish in the press). Will is ego driven if anything and his” I’m going to stay home and take care of Kate” could have been his alibi to save face for why he isn’t the one leading the family.Could also explain why he hasn’t been seen visiting his father. When Harry started to make noice that kind of messed up the plan cause he wasn’t willing to let Harry have ALL the attention.

    Reply
  28. Amy Bee says:
    March 7, 2024 at 9:39 am

    I’ve been saying all along that he dropped out the memorial because Camilla was leading the family instead of him.

    Reply
  29. seaflower says:
    March 7, 2024 at 9:40 am

    W has perfected his disdain side eye for females he believes have overstepped their place.

    Reply
  30. Whatever says:
    March 7, 2024 at 10:29 am

    Two things can be true at once. William is lazy and ignorant. Also, Charles would not hesitate to elevate Camila at William’s expense.

    Reply

