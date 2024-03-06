Queen Camilla will be the first consort to hand out ‘Royal Maundy money’

It’s still shocking to me that two months into the Windsors’ dual health crises, Prince William is still playing fast and loose with his schedule and refusing to stand in for his father at important events. For the last two decades of her life, Queen Elizabeth II regularly handed off tours, trips, funerals, weddings, speeches, church services and anniversary events to her heir. Then-Prince Charles traveled constantly and he was endlessly stepping in for his mother. There was never any discussion about “well, Prince Philip can fill in for QEII at this state funeral or Commonwealth speech.” No – that’s the job for an heir. During her final Easter holiday in 2022, QEII even gave the Royal Maundy service to Charles and Camilla – that’s where the monarch (or heir, that year) passes out special “Maundy money” to peasants. Well, now that King Charles is too ill to attend the Maundy service, the palace is sending Queen Camilla in her husband’s place. Not Charles’s heir – the king’s wife.

Queen Camilla has a date with royal history on her calendar in the coming weeks. On Monday, Worcester Cathedral announced that the Queen, 76, will distribute the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of King Charles at the Royal Maundy Service on March 28. While Queen Camilla has participated in the Royal Maundy Service with her husband before, she will become the first consort to lead the ancient tradition, the Daily Mail reported. King Charles, 75, has postponed public-facing duties while receiving cancer treatment, and the outlet described his anticipated absence at the Maundy service as “the most significant royal event” he will miss to date. The Worcester Cathedral team shared a festive message about Queen Camilla’s upcoming visit after the news was announced. “We are SO excited to announce that we will be welcoming Her Majesty The Queen to the Cathedral on Maundy Thursday (28 March) as we host the Royal Maundy service,” officials wrote on X on Monday, posting a photo of the ancient church and the coins that will be awarded.

[From People]

Again, this is the kind of thing which should be assigned to the heir! I guess the problem is twofold: the heir is a lazy, violent drunk AND the heir loathes religion and anything having to do with churches, so William had a plethora of excuses for why he refused to do this. Dust off the orthopedic wedges and your finest church tarp, Camilla is breaking new ground as the first consort to do this very special thing. People might start asking if there’s a point to the special blood club if any old married-in consort can take over like this. Don’t forget, Camilla is also leading the royal contingent on Commonwealth Day next week, and William is now “confirmed” to appear at Westminster Abbey as well. Let’s see if he cancels.