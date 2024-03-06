Queen Camilla will be the first consort to hand out ‘Royal Maundy money’

It’s still shocking to me that two months into the Windsors’ dual health crises, Prince William is still playing fast and loose with his schedule and refusing to stand in for his father at important events. For the last two decades of her life, Queen Elizabeth II regularly handed off tours, trips, funerals, weddings, speeches, church services and anniversary events to her heir. Then-Prince Charles traveled constantly and he was endlessly stepping in for his mother. There was never any discussion about “well, Prince Philip can fill in for QEII at this state funeral or Commonwealth speech.” No – that’s the job for an heir. During her final Easter holiday in 2022, QEII even gave the Royal Maundy service to Charles and Camilla – that’s where the monarch (or heir, that year) passes out special “Maundy money” to peasants. Well, now that King Charles is too ill to attend the Maundy service, the palace is sending Queen Camilla in her husband’s place. Not Charles’s heir – the king’s wife.

Queen Camilla has a date with royal history on her calendar in the coming weeks. On Monday, Worcester Cathedral announced that the Queen, 76, will distribute the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of King Charles at the Royal Maundy Service on March 28.

While Queen Camilla has participated in the Royal Maundy Service with her husband before, she will become the first consort to lead the ancient tradition, the Daily Mail reported. King Charles, 75, has postponed public-facing duties while receiving cancer treatment, and the outlet described his anticipated absence at the Maundy service as “the most significant royal event” he will miss to date.

The Worcester Cathedral team shared a festive message about Queen Camilla’s upcoming visit after the news was announced.

“We are SO excited to announce that we will be welcoming Her Majesty The Queen to the Cathedral on Maundy Thursday (28 March) as we host the Royal Maundy service,” officials wrote on X on Monday, posting a photo of the ancient church and the coins that will be awarded.

[From People]

Again, this is the kind of thing which should be assigned to the heir! I guess the problem is twofold: the heir is a lazy, violent drunk AND the heir loathes religion and anything having to do with churches, so William had a plethora of excuses for why he refused to do this. Dust off the orthopedic wedges and your finest church tarp, Camilla is breaking new ground as the first consort to do this very special thing. People might start asking if there’s a point to the special blood club if any old married-in consort can take over like this. Don’t forget, Camilla is also leading the royal contingent on Commonwealth Day next week, and William is now “confirmed” to appear at Westminster Abbey as well. Let’s see if he cancels.

Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.

27 Responses to “Queen Camilla will be the first consort to hand out ‘Royal Maundy money’”

  1. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:44 am

    Camilla truly won the game of thrones. All of this is working out way better than she ever could have imagined. Did she drive a wedge between Charles & William? Or did William’s drinking do it for her?

    Reply
    • Lulu says:
      March 6, 2024 at 9:58 am

      I think Charles cut ties with William some time last year. He is letting KP sink and has said he won’t ‘burden’ William with filling in for him. Charles should have stood up to shouty, drunk and violent William back when he was a child.

      Reply
    • swaz says:
      March 6, 2024 at 10:22 am

      Charles is to blame for all this 😏😏😏he ruined his family.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      March 6, 2024 at 10:51 am

      Oh good, maybe Cams can become head of the Church of England when KC3 passes because William has no interest and is too lazy to show up.

      Reply
    • WiththeAmerican says:
      March 6, 2024 at 10:52 am

      Yeah didn’t William and Kate skip the monarch’s Christmas lunch last year? It’s been very strange between those two camps.

      I’m wondering if Kate sided with Charles (she seems like the type to always side with the patriarch highest in the hierarchy) and William is on a rampage against her.

      Reply
  2. The Hench says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:46 am

    I think I’m just going to start copying and pasting the burning question that lies at the heart of every royal story at the moment and that is:

    What the hell is going on with William?

    Reply
    • indica says:
      March 6, 2024 at 9:54 am

      Steps:
      1. one rage filled boy prone to tantrums
      2. never tell him no to anything
      3. suddenly tell him ‘you’re supposed to work’

      …act shocked when the first two steps mean he’s going to tantrum and say no.

      Throw in “I would bet he is very unhappy and is drinking to self medicate” and… disaster. A self-created disaster.

      Reply
      • Lulu says:
        March 6, 2024 at 10:05 am

        IIRC, starting when William was a teen, he used to threaten the Queen that he just might not want to be king and abdicate, if he didn’t get whatever treat he wanted. There was nothing worse to threaten QEII with than abdication.

    • ML says:
      March 6, 2024 at 10:48 am

      The Hench, For me the burning question is, “wTH is going on with William and why isn’t the press covering it?!”

      Reply
  3. Andrea says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:48 am

    Wow! That’s all I got. Wow.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:50 am

    Why are we assuming William refused as opposed to his father asked Camilla instead of him? Either could be true but yeah it doesn’t change the fact that it’s wild that the consort is doing this rather than the heir.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 6, 2024 at 9:58 am

      I was thinking that…..did William refuse or was he just not asked?

      Reply
      • JT says:
        March 6, 2024 at 10:25 am

        Or did Charles know William would refuse and just didn’t ask?

      • swaz says:
        March 6, 2024 at 10:28 am

        I would bet that he wasn’t asked 😏😏😏even in sickness
        Charles is using his cancer to promote Camilla 😏😏😏when it comes to Charles it’s all about Camilla, that will not change.

    • Feeshalori says:
      March 6, 2024 at 10:20 am

      I’m betting that Charles was concerned William would be a no-show at yet another major event and asked Camilla. William is embarrassing and untrustworthy and l wouldn’t put it past him canceling last minute. As much as I dislike Camilla and hate that she’s put in such a position of importance, I can’t blame Charles for asking her to do this. but I do blame him for marrying her.

      Reply
      • Jan90067 says:
        March 6, 2024 at 11:04 am

        Shame the “washing of peasants’ feet” doesn’t happen anymore. Frankly, I’d get a huge kick seeing The Side Ho™ doing that (or William for that matter! lol)

  5. Susan Collins says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:50 am

    Camzilla will be the first side piece to hand out Royal Maundy Money there I fixed it for them.

    Reply
  6. Sunday says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:53 am

    The real problem is, this is always how Will conducted himself. Charles and the firm assumed that, when it mattered most, when it was really important, Will would put his selfishness aside and do his duty, and everything we’ve seen in the last 2 months is because he’s completely incapable of doing so.

    And now the firm doesn’t know wtf to do except have grinning Camilla hand out Maundy money. What I love most about all this is, they MUST know how poorly this is going for them, and I really hope it’s starting to make them sweat (andrew included).

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 6, 2024 at 9:57 am

      it’s kind of funny how surprised BP seems to be that the lazy entitled arrogant man-baby the palace has coddled for years turns out to still be a lazy entitled arrogant man-baby when the palace actually needs him to step up.

      Reply
      • Susan Collins says:
        March 6, 2024 at 10:00 am

        So very true!! They can’t figure out how that happened. It’s funny to watch.

      • Jais says:
        March 6, 2024 at 10:34 am

        They should have seen it coming. But at the same time, Charles has waited his whole life to be king and possibly just can’t fathom that William wouldn’t do the same. Despite William making it obvious that he would not work like his dad.

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 6, 2024 at 11:10 am

        Right? Did they think he would just magically change? He’s been showing them who he really is for the longest time now. Dummies.

  7. Amy Bee says:
    March 6, 2024 at 10:13 am

    I’m sure William doesn’t mind Camilla doing this task.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    March 6, 2024 at 10:18 am

    Things fell apart very fast since the queen died

    Reply
  9. WiththeAmerican says:
    March 6, 2024 at 10:54 am

    That part about the divine bloodline mattering is really crucial imo. Because with Camilla doing most of the work, that’s obviously not true.

    If anyone can perform these duties, why are these people doing them when they aren’t up to even fulfilling the basics of the job?

    Reply
  10. sparrow says:
    March 6, 2024 at 11:12 am

    I love this event, and Worcester Cathedral is beautiful.

    Reply

