Queen Camilla will be the first consort to hand out ‘Royal Maundy money’

It’s still shocking to me that two months into the Windsors’ dual health crises, Prince William is still playing fast and loose with his schedule and refusing to stand in for his father at important events. For the last two decades of her life, Queen Elizabeth II regularly handed off tours, trips, funerals, weddings, speeches, church services and anniversary events to her heir. Then-Prince Charles traveled constantly and he was endlessly stepping in for his mother. There was never any discussion about “well, Prince Philip can fill in for QEII at this state funeral or Commonwealth speech.” No – that’s the job for an heir. During her final Easter holiday in 2022, QEII even gave the Royal Maundy service to Charles and Camilla – that’s where the monarch (or heir, that year) passes out special “Maundy money” to peasants. Well, now that King Charles is too ill to attend the Maundy service, the palace is sending Queen Camilla in her husband’s place. Not Charles’s heir – the king’s wife.
Queen Camilla has a date with royal history on her calendar in the coming weeks. On Monday, Worcester Cathedral announced that the Queen, 76, will distribute the Royal Maundy gifts on behalf of King Charles at the Royal Maundy Service on March 28.
While Queen Camilla has participated in the Royal Maundy Service with her husband before, she will become the first consort to lead the ancient tradition, the Daily Mail reported. King Charles, 75, has postponed public-facing duties while receiving cancer treatment, and the outlet described his anticipated absence at the Maundy service as “the most significant royal event” he will miss to date.
The Worcester Cathedral team shared a festive message about Queen Camilla’s upcoming visit after the news was announced.
“We are SO excited to announce that we will be welcoming Her Majesty The Queen to the Cathedral on Maundy Thursday (28 March) as we host the Royal Maundy service,” officials wrote on X on Monday, posting a photo of the ancient church and the coins that will be awarded.
[From People]
Again, this is the kind of thing which should be assigned to the heir! I guess the problem is twofold: the heir is a lazy, violent drunk AND the heir loathes religion and anything having to do with churches, so William had a plethora of excuses for why he refused to do this. Dust off the orthopedic wedges and your finest church tarp, Camilla is breaking new ground as the first consort to do this very special thing. People might start asking if there’s a point to the special blood club if any old married-in consort can take over like this. Don’t forget, Camilla is also leading the royal contingent on Commonwealth Day next week, and William is now “confirmed” to appear at Westminster Abbey as well. Let’s see if he cancels.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Cover Images.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Windsor, UK -20220414-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall represent the Queen at the Royal Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
King Charles , The Queen Consort attend the Easter Sunday Service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.,Image: 768362379, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
-
-
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Royals Attend Christmas Day Service At St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Featuring: Camilla Queen Consort
Where: Norfolk, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster where the King will distribute the Maundy Money.
Featuring: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: York, United Kingdom
When: 06 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster where the King will distribute the Maundy Money.
Featuring: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: York, United Kingdom
When: 06 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and the Queen Consort attending the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster where the King will distribute the Maundy Money.
Featuring: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: York, United Kingdom
When: 06 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Members of the British Royal family attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castlle
Featuring: Camilla, Queen Consort
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 09 Apr 2023
Credit: Cover Images
Camilla truly won the game of thrones. All of this is working out way better than she ever could have imagined. Did she drive a wedge between Charles & William? Or did William’s drinking do it for her?
I think Charles cut ties with William some time last year. He is letting KP sink and has said he won’t ‘burden’ William with filling in for him. Charles should have stood up to shouty, drunk and violent William back when he was a child.
Charles is to blame for all this 😏😏😏he ruined his family.
Oh good, maybe Cams can become head of the Church of England when KC3 passes because William has no interest and is too lazy to show up.
Yeah didn’t William and Kate skip the monarch’s Christmas lunch last year? It’s been very strange between those two camps.
I’m wondering if Kate sided with Charles (she seems like the type to always side with the patriarch highest in the hierarchy) and William is on a rampage against her.
I think I’m just going to start copying and pasting the burning question that lies at the heart of every royal story at the moment and that is:
What the hell is going on with William?
Steps:
1. one rage filled boy prone to tantrums
2. never tell him no to anything
3. suddenly tell him ‘you’re supposed to work’
…act shocked when the first two steps mean he’s going to tantrum and say no.
Throw in “I would bet he is very unhappy and is drinking to self medicate” and… disaster. A self-created disaster.
IIRC, starting when William was a teen, he used to threaten the Queen that he just might not want to be king and abdicate, if he didn’t get whatever treat he wanted. There was nothing worse to threaten QEII with than abdication.
The Hench, For me the burning question is, “wTH is going on with William and why isn’t the press covering it?!”
Wow! That’s all I got. Wow.
Why are we assuming William refused as opposed to his father asked Camilla instead of him? Either could be true but yeah it doesn’t change the fact that it’s wild that the consort is doing this rather than the heir.
I was thinking that…..did William refuse or was he just not asked?
Or did Charles know William would refuse and just didn’t ask?
I would bet that he wasn’t asked 😏😏😏even in sickness
Charles is using his cancer to promote Camilla 😏😏😏when it comes to Charles it’s all about Camilla, that will not change.
I’m betting that Charles was concerned William would be a no-show at yet another major event and asked Camilla. William is embarrassing and untrustworthy and l wouldn’t put it past him canceling last minute. As much as I dislike Camilla and hate that she’s put in such a position of importance, I can’t blame Charles for asking her to do this. but I do blame him for marrying her.
Shame the “washing of peasants’ feet” doesn’t happen anymore. Frankly, I’d get a huge kick seeing The Side Ho™ doing that (or William for that matter! lol)
Camzilla will be the first side piece to hand out Royal Maundy Money there I fixed it for them.
The real problem is, this is always how Will conducted himself. Charles and the firm assumed that, when it mattered most, when it was really important, Will would put his selfishness aside and do his duty, and everything we’ve seen in the last 2 months is because he’s completely incapable of doing so.
And now the firm doesn’t know wtf to do except have grinning Camilla hand out Maundy money. What I love most about all this is, they MUST know how poorly this is going for them, and I really hope it’s starting to make them sweat (andrew included).
it’s kind of funny how surprised BP seems to be that the lazy entitled arrogant man-baby the palace has coddled for years turns out to still be a lazy entitled arrogant man-baby when the palace actually needs him to step up.
So very true!! They can’t figure out how that happened. It’s funny to watch.
They should have seen it coming. But at the same time, Charles has waited his whole life to be king and possibly just can’t fathom that William wouldn’t do the same. Despite William making it obvious that he would not work like his dad.
Right? Did they think he would just magically change? He’s been showing them who he really is for the longest time now. Dummies.
I’m sure William doesn’t mind Camilla doing this task.
Things fell apart very fast since the queen died
That part about the divine bloodline mattering is really crucial imo. Because with Camilla doing most of the work, that’s obviously not true.
If anyone can perform these duties, why are these people doing them when they aren’t up to even fulfilling the basics of the job?
Jeepers, it’s almost as though any ol’ person could be elected to be the Head of State. Huh.
I love this event, and Worcester Cathedral is beautiful.