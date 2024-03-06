People are wondering if Eva Mendes will go to the Oscars with Ryan Gosling



Last week, “multiple reports” said that Ryan Gosling would be performing Best Original Song nominee “I’m Just Ken” at the Academy Awards on March 10. Ahhh, I can’t wait! Gosling was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor alongside America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actress. Given that this could potentially be a big Oscars year for him, people are starting to wonder/question/hope that his wife, Eva Mendes, will accompany him to this year’s ceremony. Eva and Ryan have a policy of not walking red carpets together. They’re also rarely papped together or with their daughters Esmerelda, nine, and Amada, seven. But given the circumstances of Ryan’s performance and nomination, and Eva’s very public support for her man’s role, it’s feeling like it could be a realistic possibility.

If Eva Mendes is ever going to be Ryan Gosling’s date to an awards show, seemingly this year’s Oscars would be the time to make that move. He’s not only nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Barbie, his third career nod, but he’s set to perform Best Original Song contender “I’m Just Ken,” which is just a little cup of everything to look forward to at the March 10 ceremony. But should Mendes continue to sit this one—i.e. awards season—out, it means nothing as far as the overall health of their decade-plus relationship. Rather…status quo, friends. Status quo.

Because, in case you hadn’t noticed in the almost 13 years the parents of daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, have been a couple, they don’t do red carpets. They last took a photo on one at the March 28, 2013, New York premiere of the film that brought them together, The Place Beyond the Pines.

And not that Mendes, who’s celebrating her 50th birthday March 5, was ever the most splashily out there of actresses, but once she and Gosling became an item she started paring back considerably on public appearances and rededicated her social media to business pursuits.

“Mami’s first fashion week in over 10 years!,” she posted to Instagram Feb. 24, along with a series of shots showing her all dolled up for Dolce & Gabbana’s show during Milan Fashion Week. “Yup, I haven’t gone to a fashion event since I’ve been a Mama. Time flies when you’re mommying.”

Of course, it’s not as if her 6 million followers haven’t been treated to an array of eye candy over the years, Mendes being a style and beauty icon, after all. But it was some time before she re-cracked the window into her private world. And that didn’t always go so well, people being awfully quick with a bad take or nasty comment in this day and age. Not usually one to wade into the fray, in early 2021 Mendes clapped back at a commenter who had speculated that she wasn’t posting much because she’d had “work done” and was unhappy with the results.

“I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family,” the Hitch actress interjected. “My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media.”

But Mendes has steadily opened up more about being a mom and is inclined to give Gosling—”Mi Hombre, Mi Vida, Mi Amor”—more public shows of support, as well.