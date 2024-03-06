Bradley Cooper will ‘hard launch’ his thing with Gigi Hadid at the Oscar parties

Bradley Cooper has been dating Gigi Hadid since the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. They haven’t really been hiding at all – I mean, the point of a stunt couple is to be seen and talked about, so there have been candid “street” photos of them out and about in New York this whole time. At the end of February, suddenly there was an influx of new candid photos too, which I’m including in this post. They were out together on consecutive days, in broad daylight, going out to lunch and stopping by each other’s places and hailing cabs and more. The point is that they’re together and they’re a real couple and this was never part of an Oscar campaign nor was it some stunt-queenery from either of them! And now our reward: Bradley will “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi at the Oscars.

Bradley Cooper is preparing to “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi Hadid at the Oscars, Page Six is told. Cooper — who’s nominated on Sunday for “Maestro” — is expected to attend the Vanity Fair party with his supermodel girlfriend, friends say.

The couple has kept a relatively low profile since they started dating in October. But things are heating up. One source who knows Hadid told us, “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.”

Other sources said that Hadid, 28, will join Cooper, 49, at the lavish Oscars after-parties, as another insider said, “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”

And don’t expect to see Hadid on the red carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night because Cooper always brings his beloved mom, Gloria Campano. Hadid has met Campano, however, as she joined Campano and Cooper after the Golden Globes in January for dinner at trendy eatery Giorgio Baldi in LA. And Campano has been spotted wearing a pair of sneakers from Hadid’s Guest in Residence range.

Although the star’s 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine – who has a cameo in “Maestro” playing Bernstein’s young daughter – made her public debut at the film’s LA premiere in December, she won’t be attending the Oscars.

I’m not surprised that Lea isn’t going to the Oscars, she’s pretty young for all of that. I’m not surprised that Mama Gloria is his Oscar date again, and I can’t wait to see what she’s wearing. Will Gloria demand to go to the VF Oscar party? Imagine those visuals – Gloria on one side, Gigi on the other. Ah, well. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Bradley and Gigi do a “hard launch” at the VF party, actually – but just know that they’ve been soft-launching their coupledom for months and months already. How many launches does one stunt relationship need?

  1. Josephine says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Bradley Cooper has good taste in sunglasses. He seems to switch them up and I find them all pretty flattering. Doesn’t make up for his absolutely crap taste in pants, which he never seems to get right.

    Reply
  2. Cherry says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

    This is such a random couple, my god.

    Reply
  3. Ariel says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

    She seems to have a bad picker.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      March 6, 2024 at 8:41 am

      True moody and controlling seems to be her type.

      Reply
    • Laura says:
      March 6, 2024 at 10:13 am

      This relationship is a PR stunt to end all PR stunts. Bradley is desperate for an Oscar and needs someone on his arm. Nothing new here.
      Gigi is obviously open to these types of “relationships” given her playing the old crone girlfriend next to Leo.

      Reply
  4. Normades says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:26 am

    I usually really don’t like age differences but this somehow doesn’t bother me. She is successful and financially independent on her own.

    Reply
  5. Pajala says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:31 am

    It has been speculated that Bradley was involved with Victor Garber and later with, yep, Roger Federer. (You can google it.) Whether he’s straight, bisexual, or gay, he clearly doesn’t want a real romance… but I suspect he wants another kid and is lining up Ms Hadid as Mom #2.

    Reply
  6. Cheshire Sass says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:38 am

    IDK, to me he looks like he’s trying to be a discreet bodyguard as opposed to active loving partner in these pictures. The age difference still gives me the icks, to each his own I guess.

    Reply
  7. Corine says:
    March 6, 2024 at 8:48 am

    BCoop relationships seems to last around 2 yrs with most of his public girlfriends. Unless Gigi got pregnant after a year like Irina, it might last 4 years. But considering he just said in an interview that it took him 8 months (!) to love little Lea, I doubt the plan is to have another kid with Gigi.

    Reply
  8. Leena says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:17 am

    I definitely get closeted vibes from Bradley, but it’s his life and decision as to sharing his sexuality with the public. In promotion for Maestro he talked about how Leonard Bernstein didn’t feel free to be open about his sexuality and that it was sad that he had to disguise that part of himself. Perhaps Bradley is experiencing the same thing and that adds to his strong connection to Bernstein story.

    Reply
  9. Ameerah M says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:50 am

    They’re going to launch this relationship until SOMEBODY cares! Because I honestly don’t think anyone does. Gigi is the go-to for PR dating. First Leo and now Bradley.

    Reply
  10. Lau says:
    March 6, 2024 at 9:55 am

    I think the real problem here is that Bradley Cooper believes that people actually care who he’s dating.

    Reply
  11. lucy2 says:
    March 6, 2024 at 10:48 am

    I’m a few years younger than him. I can’t imagine dating a 28 year old.

    Reply

