Bradley Cooper will ‘hard launch’ his thing with Gigi Hadid at the Oscar parties

Bradley Cooper has been dating Gigi Hadid since the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. They haven’t really been hiding at all – I mean, the point of a stunt couple is to be seen and talked about, so there have been candid “street” photos of them out and about in New York this whole time. At the end of February, suddenly there was an influx of new candid photos too, which I’m including in this post. They were out together on consecutive days, in broad daylight, going out to lunch and stopping by each other’s places and hailing cabs and more. The point is that they’re together and they’re a real couple and this was never part of an Oscar campaign nor was it some stunt-queenery from either of them! And now our reward: Bradley will “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi at the Oscars.

Bradley Cooper is preparing to “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi Hadid at the Oscars, Page Six is told. Cooper — who’s nominated on Sunday for “Maestro” — is expected to attend the Vanity Fair party with his supermodel girlfriend, friends say. The couple has kept a relatively low profile since they started dating in October. But things are heating up. One source who knows Hadid told us, “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.” Other sources said that Hadid, 28, will join Cooper, 49, at the lavish Oscars after-parties, as another insider said, “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.” And don’t expect to see Hadid on the red carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night because Cooper always brings his beloved mom, Gloria Campano. Hadid has met Campano, however, as she joined Campano and Cooper after the Golden Globes in January for dinner at trendy eatery Giorgio Baldi in LA. And Campano has been spotted wearing a pair of sneakers from Hadid’s Guest in Residence range. Although the star’s 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine – who has a cameo in “Maestro” playing Bernstein’s young daughter – made her public debut at the film’s LA premiere in December, she won’t be attending the Oscars.

[From Page Six]

I’m not surprised that Lea isn’t going to the Oscars, she’s pretty young for all of that. I’m not surprised that Mama Gloria is his Oscar date again, and I can’t wait to see what she’s wearing. Will Gloria demand to go to the VF Oscar party? Imagine those visuals – Gloria on one side, Gigi on the other. Ah, well. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Bradley and Gigi do a “hard launch” at the VF party, actually – but just know that they’ve been soft-launching their coupledom for months and months already. How many launches does one stunt relationship need?