Bradley Cooper will ‘hard launch’ his thing with Gigi Hadid at the Oscar parties

Bradley Cooper has been dating Gigi Hadid since the SAG-AFTRA strike last year. They haven’t really been hiding at all – I mean, the point of a stunt couple is to be seen and talked about, so there have been candid “street” photos of them out and about in New York this whole time. At the end of February, suddenly there was an influx of new candid photos too, which I’m including in this post. They were out together on consecutive days, in broad daylight, going out to lunch and stopping by each other’s places and hailing cabs and more. The point is that they’re together and they’re a real couple and this was never part of an Oscar campaign nor was it some stunt-queenery from either of them! And now our reward: Bradley will “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi at the Oscars.
Bradley Cooper is preparing to “hard launch” his relationship with Gigi Hadid at the Oscars, Page Six is told. Cooper — who’s nominated on Sunday for “Maestro” — is expected to attend the Vanity Fair party with his supermodel girlfriend, friends say.
The couple has kept a relatively low profile since they started dating in October. But things are heating up. One source who knows Hadid told us, “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.”
Other sources said that Hadid, 28, will join Cooper, 49, at the lavish Oscars after-parties, as another insider said, “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”
And don’t expect to see Hadid on the red carpet at Hollywood’s biggest night because Cooper always brings his beloved mom, Gloria Campano. Hadid has met Campano, however, as she joined Campano and Cooper after the Golden Globes in January for dinner at trendy eatery Giorgio Baldi in LA. And Campano has been spotted wearing a pair of sneakers from Hadid’s Guest in Residence range.
Although the star’s 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine – who has a cameo in “Maestro” playing Bernstein’s young daughter – made her public debut at the film’s LA premiere in December, she won’t be attending the Oscars.
[From Page Six]
I’m not surprised that Lea isn’t going to the Oscars, she’s pretty young for all of that. I’m not surprised that Mama Gloria is his Oscar date again, and I can’t wait to see what she’s wearing. Will Gloria demand to go to the VF Oscar party? Imagine those visuals – Gloria on one side, Gigi on the other. Ah, well. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if Bradley and Gigi do a “hard launch” at the VF party, actually – but just know that they’ve been soft-launching their coupledom for months and months already. How many launches does one stunt relationship need?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY – I got it! Gigi Hadid is a pro at getting a cab right away in NYC. The stunning model took the lead this morning while out with boyfriend Bradley Cooper quickly flagging down a yellow cab as the two headed off together. A smiling Bradley appeared more than happy to let his model girlfriend take the honors as she stepped out and immediately landed a ride.
Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid
BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Diamond / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – I got it! Gigi Hadid is a pro at getting a cab right away in NYC. The stunning model took the lead this morning while out with boyfriend Bradley Cooper quickly flagging down a yellow cab as the two headed off together. A smiling Bradley appeared more than happy to let his model girlfriend take the honors as she stepped out and immediately landed a ride.
Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid
BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Diamond / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – I got it! Gigi Hadid is a pro at getting a cab right away in NYC. The stunning model took the lead this morning while out with boyfriend Bradley Cooper quickly flagging down a yellow cab as the two headed off together. A smiling Bradley appeared more than happy to let his model girlfriend take the honors as she stepped out and immediately landed a ride.
Pictured: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid
BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Diamond / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted together in New York City
Featuring: Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 27 Feb 2024
Credit: Ignat/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
-
-
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted together in New York City
Featuring: Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 27 Feb 2024
Credit: Ignat/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
-
-
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted together in New York City
Featuring: Gigi Hadid
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 27 Feb 2024
Credit: Ignat/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
-
-
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted together in New York City
Featuring: Gigi Hadid
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 27 Feb 2024
Credit: Ignat/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
-
-
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid spotted together in New York City
Featuring: Bradley Cooper
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 27 Feb 2024
Credit: Ignat/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
Bradley Cooper has good taste in sunglasses. He seems to switch them up and I find them all pretty flattering. Doesn’t make up for his absolutely crap taste in pants, which he never seems to get right.
His knees look like they knock. Have to be very careful choosing pants with that issue.
This is such a random couple, my god.
She seems to have a bad picker.
True moody and controlling seems to be her type.
This relationship is a PR stunt to end all PR stunts. Bradley is desperate for an Oscar and needs someone on his arm. Nothing new here.
Gigi is obviously open to these types of “relationships” given her playing the old crone girlfriend next to Leo.
I usually really don’t like age differences but this somehow doesn’t bother me. She is successful and financially independent on her own.
It has been speculated that Bradley was involved with Victor Garber and later with, yep, Roger Federer. (You can google it.) Whether he’s straight, bisexual, or gay, he clearly doesn’t want a real romance… but I suspect he wants another kid and is lining up Ms Hadid as Mom #2.
I’ve heard that too. Not that there is anything wrong with that.
If that’s who you are.
IDK, to me he looks like he’s trying to be a discreet bodyguard as opposed to active loving partner in these pictures. The age difference still gives me the icks, to each his own I guess.
BCoop relationships seems to last around 2 yrs with most of his public girlfriends. Unless Gigi got pregnant after a year like Irina, it might last 4 years. But considering he just said in an interview that it took him 8 months (!) to love little Lea, I doubt the plan is to have another kid with Gigi.
I definitely get closeted vibes from Bradley, but it’s his life and decision as to sharing his sexuality with the public. In promotion for Maestro he talked about how Leonard Bernstein didn’t feel free to be open about his sexuality and that it was sad that he had to disguise that part of himself. Perhaps Bradley is experiencing the same thing and that adds to his strong connection to Bernstein story.
They’re going to launch this relationship until SOMEBODY cares! Because I honestly don’t think anyone does. Gigi is the go-to for PR dating. First Leo and now Bradley.
I think the real problem here is that Bradley Cooper believes that people actually care who he’s dating.
I’m a few years younger than him. I can’t imagine dating a 28 year old.