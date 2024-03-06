Lindsay Lohan confirms that a Freaky Friday sequel is happening



Lindsay Lohan has been soft-launching a comeback over the past couple of years. In 2022, she starred in the successful Netflix Christmas romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas. She then had a baby last summer and in January, made a rare appearance at the Mean Girls premiere, as well as a cameo in the film itself. Lindsay’s next project is another Netflix rom com that’s out on March 15, called Irish Wish. Well, since we’re in a weird era of entertainment in which everything old is new again, Lindsay has something else lined up on the docket. During an interview on Andy Cohen Live earlier this week, Lindsay confirmed that a sequel to her and Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2003 version of Freaky Friday is happening.

Lindsay Lohan officially confirmed on Monday that the beloved 2003 body-swap comedy is finally getting a sequel. After years of anticipation, Lohan said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that she and Jamie Lee Curtis will return. “It is [true],” she told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t want to say too much. And we’re both excited.” Lohan caught herself and cheekily added, “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.” The duo spoke with The New York Times last year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary and teased fans with hopes for a sequel. “As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis told the outlet. “Something really touched a chord … I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’” Lohan added at the time that they’d “only make something that people would absolutely adore.” While she told People on Monday the sequel is “in the process,” however, a date to start filming remains under wraps. The first film starred Lohan and Curtis as a mother-daughter duo who magically swap bodies, but it wasn’t an original. Based on a 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, it was first adapted in 1976 with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris and again in 1996 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann. The 2003 iteration was the most commercially successful take, however, and grossed more than $160 million at the worldwide box office — and spawned endless fan fever with every hint of a possible sequel in the decades to come. Lohan, who was once deemed one of the most promising actors of her generation but left the spotlight amid substance abuse struggles, told People that she’s “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take” the body-swap premise. “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” she told People.

[From HuffPost]

While Lohan is in her Comeback Era, I get the impression that Curtis is in her Oscar Winners Just Wanna Have Fun Era. I follow both actresses on Instagram and JLC always makes her affection for LiLo very clear. Lindsay has also referenced JLC in interviews before as someone who gives her advice and is a positive influence on her life. Honestly, I thought when they teased a FF sequel last year, it meant that it was already happening! I don’t really know how I feel about this, though. On one hand, I’m kinda over this “revive or remake” phase in Hollywood. But on the other hand, I like the first movie and if I’m being honest with myself, I’ll probably end up watching the sequel too. What can I say? I talk a good game about wanting new movies, but in the end, I guess I’m just in my Nostalgic Millennial Era.