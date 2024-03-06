Lindsay Lohan confirms that a Freaky Friday sequel is happening

Lindsay Lohan has been soft-launching a comeback over the past couple of years. In 2022, she starred in the successful Netflix Christmas romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas. She then had a baby last summer and in January, made a rare appearance at the Mean Girls premiere, as well as a cameo in the film itself. Lindsay’s next project is another Netflix rom com that’s out on March 15, called Irish Wish. Well, since we’re in a weird era of entertainment in which everything old is new again, Lindsay has something else lined up on the docket. During an interview on Andy Cohen Live earlier this week, Lindsay confirmed that a sequel to her and Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2003 version of Freaky Friday is happening.
Lindsay Lohan officially confirmed on Monday that the beloved 2003 body-swap comedy is finally getting a sequel. After years of anticipation, Lohan said on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live” that she and Jamie Lee Curtis will return.
“It is [true],” she told host Andy Cohen. “I don’t want to say too much. And we’re both excited.”
Lohan caught herself and cheekily added, “I’m gonna speak for Jamie.”
The duo spoke with The New York Times last year to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary and teased fans with hopes for a sequel.
“As I went around the world with ‘Halloween Ends,’ people wanted to know if there was going to be another ‘Freaky Friday,’” Curtis told the outlet. “Something really touched a chord … I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’”
Lohan added at the time that they’d “only make something that people would absolutely adore.”
While she told People on Monday the sequel is “in the process,” however, a date to start filming remains under wraps.
The first film starred Lohan and Curtis as a mother-daughter duo who magically swap bodies, but it wasn’t an original. Based on a 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, it was first adapted in 1976 with Jodie Foster and Barbara Harris and again in 1996 with Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffmann.
The 2003 iteration was the most commercially successful take, however, and grossed more than $160 million at the worldwide box office — and spawned endless fan fever with every hint of a possible sequel in the decades to come.
Lohan, who was once deemed one of the most promising actors of her generation but left the spotlight amid substance abuse struggles, told People that she’s “just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take” the body-swap premise. “I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” she told People.
While Lohan is in her Comeback Era, I get the impression that Curtis is in her Oscar Winners Just Wanna Have Fun Era. I follow both actresses on Instagram and JLC always makes her affection for LiLo very clear. Lindsay has also referenced JLC in interviews before as someone who gives her advice and is a positive influence on her life. Honestly, I thought when they teased a FF sequel last year, it meant that it was already happening! I don’t really know how I feel about this, though. On one hand, I’m kinda over this “revive or remake” phase in Hollywood. But on the other hand, I like the first movie and if I’m being honest with myself, I’ll probably end up watching the sequel too. What can I say? I talk a good game about wanting new movies, but in the end, I guess I’m just in my Nostalgic Millennial Era.
You know, many body swap movies involve an adult and a child/teen. It might be nice to see how this works with a retiree and a working person, for instance. The generational shift could work.
I’m sure it’ll be a family switch movie, since they’re likely going to give Lindsay kids at her age.
I’m going to pass on this. Once was enough, as most sequels stink.
LL looks amazing in that white outfit with her husband! Great to see a comeback like this and I bet Hollywood is taking notice because they saw how much people like and are willing to support a comeback with RDJ. Maybe that’s reduced the insurance risk somewhat too. He seems to have managed to avoid the pitfalls on the upswing, maybe LL will this time too. I get the sense that he is crazy diligent about it and while it’s not his wife’s responsibility or full time job to keep him on track as his wife, it probably has been as a producer on a lot of his projects, and maybe as his business partner too, depending on how their company works. I get the sense that it takes HUGE commitment and work from him, support from her and a team. If she doesn’t already, LL should also have a huge support and infrastructure in place if she’s diving back into this. I that’s suspect one of the reasons JLC is so close to her and also doing this project. Who knows, maybe she will get her Oscar yet. Although RDJ hasn’t (stay tuned…)
There’s something very strong about her. LONG before it was acceptable to be gay or bi or anything on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum in Hollywood or the US, she decided to date Samantha Robson and was just living her life doing that in LA, getting palled together at the grocery store, etc. not pap walks, really stalked by them. I don’t think to have not cared about that back then could have only been down to being too wasted to care. She had to be under incredible pressure from Hollywood and society about that. She was really the first one at the height of the paparazzi era…they tried to make her being with a woman a scandal. She was strong enough to say this me and break that barrier, for whatever reason. I mean there was Ellen, and maybe Melissa Etheridge bringing a date to the Grammys or something, but society was just not the same.
Never thought Jamie Lee Curtis would be the reason for me not watching this movie but here we are.
Do tell…
It’s so nice to see her happy, healthy, and alive. And I loved Freaky Friday.
obsessed with Lindsay’s life (and career) turnaround, she’s far from perfect but I’m so proud of her. bring on the sequel!!
She looks great! She’s in her “rich bitch and I work when I feel like it” era.
A couple of years?? LL has been trying to make a comeback for the past 20 years. It’s been relentless.
I think the difference this time is the lack of desperation. The first few years after she was canceled (no one wanted to work with her because she was irresponsible, drugged up and had those awful parents that would leak all kinds of information about her and any projects she was working on).
People seem to have forgotten how terrible she was to so many people. She was a nightmare on set. She was incredibly inconsiderate to cast and crew. She was arrested for drunk driving something like six times, endangering so many people. She ran over a guys foot and then chased her assistant through many red lights high on coke. She flashed nails that said, f-off to a judge. She tried to abduct children on the streets of Paris. There are so many people that were treated poorly decades ago that deserve a second chance. I don’t think Lindsey is one of them.
…Does Disney know this? LL has a tendency to embellish the truth.