Lady Gaga reveals bleached eyebrows as she works on her new album



I’m not sure I merit the badge of full-fledged Little Monster, but I do start to get itchy every 3-4 years for a new Gaga album. So I was excited to see whispers of the Lady returning to music again after some notable acting gigs (House of Gucci and the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux). Gaga posted a recent snap and caption about writing lyrics. According to the interwebs, however, the bigger clue that new music is on the way (bigger than her flat out saying “I’m writing lyrics”) was the fact that she debuted bleached eyebrows. Fans immediately chimed in online to celebrate the joint lyrical & follicle news:

Lady Gaga is switching up her look as she prepares to enter a new era of her music.

The 37-year-old hitmaker showed off her natural beauty in a bare-face selfie shared to social media on Sunday, March 3, which she shared amid a songwriting session for her next album.

The Instagram selfie, which was taken from the comfort of her bed, showed Gaga without a drop of makeup as she unveiled her bleached eyebrows to match her super light blonde hair, which was loosely tied in two braids.

The “Bad Romance” songstress was dressed in a cozy outfit with a hair wrap around her head, while giving a pouty look to the camera as she sprawled out on her bed.

“Xoxo night night writing lyrics in bed sleep tight,” Gaga captioned the post, seemingly confirming to fans that her next album is officially in the works. The hitmaker also recently shared photos from the studio, where she once again flaunted her new bleached brows.

Her fans didn’t know what to be more excited about — the new album or the fact that her eyebrows are bleached, which her fans believe is a tell-tale sign that some great music is on the horizon.

“lady gaga bleached her eyebrows, we are getting a masterpiece,” one person posted on X after seeing the pics.

“Bleached eyebrows! She’s not coming to play,” someone else wrote.

Even fellow celeb Shangela was excited about Gaga’s Instagram post, writing in the comments, “Creative juices are activated! Day and night.”

“the long blonde hair, dark roots, freshly bleached brows, black leather jacket, yeah we are officially in the lg7 era ladies,” another fan wrote on X, referring to Gaga’s next album, which will mark her 7th studio album.