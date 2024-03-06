Lady Gaga reveals bleached eyebrows as she works on her new album

I’m not sure I merit the badge of full-fledged Little Monster, but I do start to get itchy every 3-4 years for a new Gaga album. So I was excited to see whispers of the Lady returning to music again after some notable acting gigs (House of Gucci and the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux). Gaga posted a recent snap and caption about writing lyrics. According to the interwebs, however, the bigger clue that new music is on the way (bigger than her flat out saying “I’m writing lyrics”) was the fact that she debuted bleached eyebrows. Fans immediately chimed in online to celebrate the joint lyrical & follicle news:
Lady Gaga is switching up her look as she prepares to enter a new era of her music.
The 37-year-old hitmaker showed off her natural beauty in a bare-face selfie shared to social media on Sunday, March 3, which she shared amid a songwriting session for her next album.
The Instagram selfie, which was taken from the comfort of her bed, showed Gaga without a drop of makeup as she unveiled her bleached eyebrows to match her super light blonde hair, which was loosely tied in two braids.
The “Bad Romance” songstress was dressed in a cozy outfit with a hair wrap around her head, while giving a pouty look to the camera as she sprawled out on her bed.
“Xoxo night night writing lyrics in bed sleep tight,” Gaga captioned the post, seemingly confirming to fans that her next album is officially in the works. The hitmaker also recently shared photos from the studio, where she once again flaunted her new bleached brows.
Her fans didn’t know what to be more excited about — the new album or the fact that her eyebrows are bleached, which her fans believe is a tell-tale sign that some great music is on the horizon.
“lady gaga bleached her eyebrows, we are getting a masterpiece,” one person posted on X after seeing the pics.
“Bleached eyebrows! She’s not coming to play,” someone else wrote.
Even fellow celeb Shangela was excited about Gaga’s Instagram post, writing in the comments, “Creative juices are activated! Day and night.”
“the long blonde hair, dark roots, freshly bleached brows, black leather jacket, yeah we are officially in the lg7 era ladies,” another fan wrote on X, referring to Gaga’s next album, which will mark her 7th studio album.
And yet another comment from X: “Bleached eyebrows = the beginning of a new Lady Gaga Era.” I just thought she was trotting out a look she’s donned before, but now I know this is the dawning of the (next) Age of Gagarius.
I didn’t love Chromatica, but I didn’t hate it. Everyone heralded the album as “Gaga’s back!” For me, though, the songs felt like ideas that weren’t fully worked out yet. There is so much gorgeous imagery in Born This Way, and even ARTPOP had a strong point of view. Whereas most of the songs in Chromatica are so short they’re like teasers. All of a sudden a song is over before it’s had a chance to develop. My humble opinion. Still, I stan the Lady, and hope springs eternal. I will eagerly be purchasing LG7, however many hair colors it takes to get there.
photos via Instagram and credit: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
It’s nice that Gaga is coming out with new music. I like her style in that dark Insta carousel.
As to bleached eyebrows: Years ago when I walked in on my aunt making up her face, she told me that one of the things that ages you is grey/ light eyebrows and eyelashes. Since then, I can’t unsee that. Bleached eyebrows have that effect on me.
Your aunt was in the struggle, huh? LOL I have dark hair that has started to gray and baby, it is truly aging.
I thought this fad had passed already? Guess not!
I thought so too but my youngest who has been experimenting with makeup has been shaving his brows off. I was so taken aback the first time he did it I hate it but to each their own.
I thought this was Julia Fox 😱
I saw the “without a drop of makeup” quote and just assumed that was written by a man lol. I am not a fan of the bleached eyebrows myself, it makes the forehead look swollen.
I like Gaga but I hate this bleached eyebrow trend. It makes her look so much older.
Bleached eyebrows look awful on everyone, IMO.
I’m always reminded of an elementary school teacher I had who had shaved hers off and drew on arched brows.
I’ve only ever seen it on Noah Cyrus and wondered what was ‘wrong’ with her. It’s a choice for sure