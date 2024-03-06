An over-the-counter birth control pill will be available in stores this month



In a major win for reproductive rights, America’s first-ever over-the-counter birth control pill will be available at major retailers later this month. It’s a move that’s been decades in the making. 64 years after daily oral contraceptives were introduced, the FDA has approved a “progestin-only” pill called Opill that women can purchase without a doctor’s prescription. Progestin-only birth control pills are commonly referred to as the “minipill” because it does not contain estrogen. I was prescribed the minipill after my kids were born because I was breastfeeding, and took it until I eventually switched to Mirena. Opill will cost $19.99 for a one-month supply or $49.99 for a three-month supply.

About the minipill: As the Mayo Clinic explains, a minipill “thickens cervical mucus and thins the lining of the uterus. These prevent sperm from reaching the egg and a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb.” Combination pills that contain progestin and estrogen work by preventing someone from ovulating, the Mayo Clinic explains. However, with the mini-pill, about half the people taking it still ovulate. A “safe” and “effective” option: “Today’s approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States,” Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a release at the time of the pill’s approval. “When used as directed, daily oral contraception is safe and is expected to be more effective than currently available non-prescription contraceptive methods in preventing unintended pregnancy.” A “truly momentous” day: “Today marks a truly momentous day for women’s health nationwide,” Patrick Lockwood-Taylor, Perrigo President and Chief Executive Officer, had said in a statement. “Opill has the potential to radically transform women’s access to contraception and is a true testament of Perrigo’s unwavering commitment to deliver impactful solutions that truly make lives better.” Not for emergency use: Opill is a daily contraceptive — and not an emergency contraceptive, commonly known by the brand name Plan B. While Plan B is an oral pill that can be taken within 72 hours after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy, Opill must be taken every day at the same time to prevent pregnancy. According to the product information, it takes two days to start becoming effective. All of the major retailers: According to the CDC, “75% of pregnancies were unintended among teens aged 15 to 19 years.” Amazon, Walgreens, CVS, and other major retailers will carry the product, the Opill website further notes.

[From People]

This is a big deal, and it’s long overdue. This news is obviously huge because it comes at a time when Republicans and religious extremists are doing their best to limit reproductive rights and exert as much control over women as possible. The news also comes on the heels of the announcement that Walgreens and CVS in certain states can begin selling mifepristone aka the abortion pill (with a prescription). Two small battles won in the bigger war that conservatives are waging on women. Having access to birth control without needing a prescription or leaving a paper trail with insurance (where it’s free thanks to the ACA), will give so many vulnerable teenagers and women, including conservative ones, more control over their lives. I only wish that they were all at lower price points so they can be financially accessible to anyone who needs it, but hey, it’s a start and will open the doors for a lot of people who didn’t previously have the option.

‼️Breaking news‼️ @opill_otc, the first-EVER over-the-counter birth control pill in the US, is now available for pre-order online, and will be on store shelves later this month! 🥳💊 But at $19.99/pack, there is more work to do to ensure equitable access. #FreeThePill pic.twitter.com/PqS85fkZVM — Free the Pill (@freethepill) March 4, 2024