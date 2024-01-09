Lindsay Lohan wore Alexandre Vauthier to the ‘Mean Girls’ premiere in NYC

Here are some photos from last night’s big New York premiere of Mean Girls: The Musical. I’m not into this at all, but I’m glad Tina Fey is getting paid, I guess, and I’m sure there’s a market for it. Tina has always had such a soft spot for Lindsay Lohan, and Lohan came out for the premiere (although from what I can see, Lohan doesn’t even have a cameo in the film). Lohan wore Alexandre Vauthier and she looks like she got some face updates for the premiere. Tina’s ensemble is so… lmao.

Megan Thee Stallion is part of the Mean Girls soundtrack and I’m sure Meg was a huge fan of the original film. Megan looked amazing and she posed with Reneé Rapp (who plays Regina George).

Jon Hamm was there with his new wife Anna. Hamm has a small role in the film, as one of the teachers.

Here’s Angourie Rice, she plays Cady.

Busy Philipps was there with her daughter Birdie!!