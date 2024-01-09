Lindsay Lohan wore Alexandre Vauthier to the ‘Mean Girls’ premiere in NYC

Here are some photos from last night’s big New York premiere of Mean Girls: The Musical. I’m not into this at all, but I’m glad Tina Fey is getting paid, I guess, and I’m sure there’s a market for it. Tina has always had such a soft spot for Lindsay Lohan, and Lohan came out for the premiere (although from what I can see, Lohan doesn’t even have a cameo in the film). Lohan wore Alexandre Vauthier and she looks like she got some face updates for the premiere. Tina’s ensemble is so… lmao.

Megan Thee Stallion is part of the Mean Girls soundtrack and I’m sure Meg was a huge fan of the original film. Megan looked amazing and she posed with Reneé Rapp (who plays Regina George).

Jon Hamm was there with his new wife Anna. Hamm has a small role in the film, as one of the teachers.

Here’s Angourie Rice, she plays Cady.

Busy Philipps was there with her daughter Birdie!!

10 Responses to “Lindsay Lohan wore Alexandre Vauthier to the ‘Mean Girls’ premiere in NYC”

  1. Kimmy says:
    January 9, 2024 at 10:49 am

    Not to thread jack, but….Renee Rapp deserves so much better.

    LL looks great post baby and I’m glad she was invited.

  2. Kitten says:
    January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am

    Birdie’s shoes look too big..love the color of Anna’s dress. Lohan looks decent although I don’t love the dress. It would be great to see her without the hair extensions and maybe a fresh bob or something more modern.

  3. Grant says:
    January 9, 2024 at 10:51 am

    I don’t have strong opinions on this musical one way or the other, although it has a GREAT cast. Renee Rapp (Regina George) is a GD delight on Sex Lives of College Girls, one of the best shows on TV right now IMO. I also love, love, love the girl playing Gretchen Weiners. I can’t remember her name but she played Lake on Love, Victor and she stole every scene she was in.

  4. Flamingo says:
    January 9, 2024 at 10:55 am

    She may have been pregnant at the time of filming, and I thought she lives full time in Dubai now. I must imagine Tina would have given her a cameo if the timing were right. Assuming she is not in it.

    I have zero desire to see this movie. It doesn’t have the same magic as the original from the trailers.

  5. Sue says:
    January 9, 2024 at 10:57 am

    Face work or no, I’m just glad Lindsay looks happy and healthy and present.

  6. JaneS says:
    January 9, 2024 at 11:03 am

    If LL is healthy and happy, I’m glad.
    She had rough years for a time and whatever she can do to survive and move forward it good news.

  7. BQM says:
    January 9, 2024 at 11:24 am

    MTS’s rear is the same curve as the G and when I first glanced thought she’d gotten a kardashian rear augmentation!

  8. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    January 9, 2024 at 11:46 am

    Jon Hamm looks like he’s escorting his daughter.

  9. Chaine says:
    January 9, 2024 at 11:46 am

    LL doesn’t look to have new face work to me. I think she has some natural aging and to compensate she overdid it with her makeup, especially the eyebrows.

