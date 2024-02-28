Ryan Gosling will perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars



Alright, y’all, it’s happening!!! Ryan Gosling is going to be performing “I’m Just Ken” at the Oscars. We hoped and dreamed and manifested it into existence! Okay, maybe I’m being a little bit dramatic and a whole lotta extra here, but I’m stoked at this news. The performance will be a part of the tradition that each nominated song in the Best Original Song category is showcased as a part of the ceremony. Let’s f–ing goooo!

According to multiple reports, Ryan Gosling is set to perform his Barbie ballad, “I’m Just Ken,” at the forthcoming ceremony. ET has reached out to his reps. It’s unclear if the performance will include Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who wrote the catchy tune. Gosling (who played Ken) will reportedly perform in tradition with the broadcast as all of the songs nominated in the Best Original Song category are performed during the ceremony. It’s been a banner year for the song (which snagged Gosling his first Billboard Hot 100 placement) and won a Critics Choice Award (to Gosling’s surprise). Still, Gosling’s performance of the hit Barbie song will mark the first time he performs it this awards season. Though it was nominated for a GRAMMY, he did not take the stage at the show. In the months following the film’s release, fans have eagerly been wondering if Gosling would take the stage. Earlier this month, Gosling revealed that he would be down to perform the song live — he just hadn’t been asked to. “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it,” the 43-year-old told Variety. “I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.” Gosling is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken. Collectively, Barbie is nominated for a grand total of eight awards during the biggest night in film, including nominations in the Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay categories.

I feel the Kenergy already, baby. I hope they let him perform a good portion of the original version of the song, with dancers and everything. That would be absolutely epic. Oh! And let’s just keep it to just “I’m Just Ken,” and not try any cutesy, funny business. None of that “Here’s a small sample of the song as a part of an overall medley” crap. I remember being so excited about the cast of Encanto singing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the 2022 Oscars, only to be a little let down with how it was done.

Also, I was today years old when I learned that Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt also co-wrote “Shallow” for A Star is Born, which won Best Original Song back in 2019. That ceremony and the Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper performance feels like a whole other lifetime ago. And while I don’t think “I’m Just Ken” is going to win (I predict that honor will go to Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?”), I’d like to thank the Academy for nominating it and giving us all the gift of watching Ryan perform it live. We’re the real winners here.