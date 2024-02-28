People loved Austin Butler’s white eyeliner at the Dune 2 premiere



I haven’t worn makeup in years, much to the chagrin of my mother. It’s not a protest, just laziness combined with always being in a rush in the morning. I used to have a lot of fun with it though, and liked to think that my painting background led to bold color choices. Some called it edgy, others clownish. Luckily very little photographic evidence survives. But I’m still enthusiastic when someone takes a risk with their red carpet look. I loved Florence Pugh’s futuristic Edie Sedgwick eye makeup at the New York Dune 2 premiere, and then I was excited to hear that Austin Butler donned some as well. The interwebs were likewise in favor:

Zendaya has been absolutely eating everyone up at the Dune: Part Two red carpets. From London… to Seoul… to New York. She’s been making her male costars look boring and basic. The men have, quite simply, not been putting in the work! But now it seems that we have a glimmer of hope at the Dune 2 New York City premiere, where Austin Butler took the tiniest of fashion “risks.” He wore white eyeliner, and people seem to really, really like it. A post about the eyeliner has over 30,000 likes on X. “Please save me Austin Butler with white eyeliner,” this fan said. “[T]hank you Jesus for giving us make up,” another fan said. Other people pointed out, well, his Elvis accent. Either way, I know it’s extremely small, but baby steps are baby steps. Progress is progress! Now, let’s get back to our regularly scheduled program of anticipating what Law Roach dresses Zendaya in next…

[From BuzzFeed]

Either the interwebs are in a collective effort to gaslight me, or I need another eye exam. Where is his eyeliner?!?! The only hint I get is in a close up shot where it looks like there’s kind of a highlighting line on his bottom lids (a trick I used to do myself). Is that what we’re talking about? With all the hype, maybe I was expecting something bigger. I know this ages me, but I feel like when Ewan McGregor used to wear eyeliner on the red carpet, you really knew he was wearing it. Ah, me. Assuming the white underlid liner is what everyone is talking about, good for Austin! I hope it gave him the feels he was aiming for! I just wish I could see it… I’ll give him this, though — he didn’t sound like Elvis to me in the interview clip.

Meanwhile, Austin met Sting at the premiere, who played the same role (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen) in the 1984 David Lynch Dune film. Apparently, Sting offered to dry clean his codpiece from filming and loan it to Austin. Yes. The answer is yes, Austin.

OHHH the white eye pencil ate so bad pic.twitter.com/8xrzU61IHG — lay (@saoirdaya) February 26, 2024

we must truly appreciate the moments ewan mcgregor unabashedly wore eyeliner and we mustn’t forget it pic.twitter.com/rHGlGnOffQ — miranda (@hisgirlfridays) January 10, 2020