People loved Austin Butler’s white eyeliner at the Dune 2 premiere

I haven’t worn makeup in years, much to the chagrin of my mother. It’s not a protest, just laziness combined with always being in a rush in the morning. I used to have a lot of fun with it though, and liked to think that my painting background led to bold color choices. Some called it edgy, others clownish. Luckily very little photographic evidence survives. But I’m still enthusiastic when someone takes a risk with their red carpet look. I loved Florence Pugh’s futuristic Edie Sedgwick eye makeup at the New York Dune 2 premiere, and then I was excited to hear that Austin Butler donned some as well. The interwebs were likewise in favor:
Zendaya has been absolutely eating everyone up at the Dune: Part Two red carpets. From London… to Seoul… to New York. She’s been making her male costars look boring and basic. The men have, quite simply, not been putting in the work!
But now it seems that we have a glimmer of hope at the Dune 2 New York City premiere, where Austin Butler took the tiniest of fashion “risks.” He wore white eyeliner, and people seem to really, really like it.
A post about the eyeliner has over 30,000 likes on X. “Please save me Austin Butler with white eyeliner,” this fan said. “[T]hank you Jesus for giving us make up,” another fan said. Other people pointed out, well, his Elvis accent.
Either way, I know it’s extremely small, but baby steps are baby steps. Progress is progress!
Now, let’s get back to our regularly scheduled program of anticipating what Law Roach dresses Zendaya in next…
Either the interwebs are in a collective effort to gaslight me, or I need another eye exam. Where is his eyeliner?!?! The only hint I get is in a close up shot where it looks like there’s kind of a highlighting line on his bottom lids (a trick I used to do myself). Is that what we’re talking about? With all the hype, maybe I was expecting something bigger. I know this ages me, but I feel like when Ewan McGregor used to wear eyeliner on the red carpet, you really knew he was wearing it. Ah, me. Assuming the white underlid liner is what everyone is talking about, good for Austin! I hope it gave him the feels he was aiming for! I just wish I could see it… I’ll give him this, though — he didn’t sound like Elvis to me in the interview clip.
Meanwhile, Austin met Sting at the premiere, who played the same role (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen) in the 1984 David Lynch Dune film. Apparently, Sting offered to dry clean his codpiece from filming and loan it to Austin. Yes. The answer is yes, Austin.
OHHH the white eye pencil ate so bad
— lay (@saoirdaya) February 26, 2024
we must truly appreciate the moments ewan mcgregor unabashedly wore eyeliner and we mustn't forget it
— miranda (@hisgirlfridays) January 10, 2020
Yes waterline at the bottom and inner corners. Looks good and not too in your face.
I see some highlight on the inner corners of his eye, but dude – that is just not going to cut it when Zendaya, Florence, Timothee and Anya are all pulling out big looks on the same tour.
idk, i appreciate that he is staying in his lane. he has a fairly small range of looks and it more or less works for him. i personally find timothee’s looks a little try-hard (and miss) but admit I am faaaaaar from the age that he is trying to appeal to and give him credit for trying. the women are killing it.
“I haven’t worn makeup in years, much to the chagrin of my mother” This made me chuckle, was just recounting to my sister how my mother said to me, in high school, “I hope you aren’t going to be one of those weird women who doesn’t wear makeup.” I am not the most adept at applying it, especially eye makeup, but I put some one for special occasions
I remember white eyeliner in the 90s! It makes your eyes look bigger and I have little beady eyes, so I used it. I had some silver eyeliner that was a little better for that. I can see Austin’s just in the corner of his eyes but he does appear to have deepset eyes, which I do too (and which makes eye makeup almost superfluous IMO bc you can barely see it!)
My mother was also of the generation who got up and immediately applied eye make up and lipstick – Many times as a teen/young adult she would comment “are you ok? you look a little peaked” – My response ” fine ma, not wearing any make up today” We would both laugh. I know it drove her crazy I hated wearing make up. I think my skin thanks me for it now!
I love watching makeup tutorials on YouTube and apparently, on the rare occasions I did wear makeup, I had been doing it wrong – for decades 😂. But I learned the difference between tightlining and water lining so could easily ID the white eyeliner on AB’s lower waterline and he/it looks good. Unfortunately there’s still not much variety in men’s fashion so its good when they think outside the box.