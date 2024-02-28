Olivia Rodrigo launched a reproductive-rights fund alongside her Guts world tour

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour began in Palm Springs, just days after her 21st birthday. As hr tour began, she announced something really special- she’s starting a non-profit fund which will help support the reproductive rights of women and girls. She’s calling it Fund 4 Good, and some of the Guts tour proceeds will go towards the non-profit.
It takes guts to stand up for important causes, but Olivia Rodrigo is as gutsy as they come. Shortly before taking the stage at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., for the opening night of her Guts World Tour Friday (Feb. 23), the 21-year-old pop star marked the launch of her Fund 4 Good supporting reproductive rights with a video on social media.
Sitting backstage with her glittery show makeup already on, Rodrigo took a moment to talk to fans about her initiative. “Before I pop onstage, I wanted to come on here and talk about something I’m really excited about,” she told the camera. “The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.”
“The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence,” continued the “Vampire” singer, noting that Fund 4 Good tables with resources for fans will be set up at all of her Guts tour stops.
Rodrigo also reminded fans that a portion of the proceeds from her ticket sales will go toward the Fund 4 Good, as well as the National Network of Abortion Funds in North America. “Thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about,” she added. “I can’t wait to see you all on tour.”
Beyond the pop stars beefs and stan wars, Olivia Rodrigo has consistently put herself out there for girls and women, specifically when it comes to reproductive rights. It’s almost unthinkable that many of Olivia’s pop star peers would attach an abortion-rights fund with their world tours. It reminded me that Olivia, who was born in g-ddamn 2003, has more in common with the Riot Grrls of the 1990s, the young female artists who were openly radical, political and loudly feminist. Anyway, I love that she’s doing this.
I have to say I don’t understand Gen Z at all, they are so confusing to me, but I admire their GUTS and just plain “I don’t care about your opinion, I will do it to save the planet” (just an example).
Olivia is the real deal for this, I admire this and support it. This is putting your money in something you believe without thinking who from the audience it will disturb. BRAVA
Love, love, love the black sequin dress with flowers at top.
Really love Olivia. In her first album tour, she also called out the supreme court from the stage. I can’t imagine me doing that as a teenager. Billie and Olivia make me really feel good about future generation of artists.
Donated.
I love this! It’s what every artist should be doing -speaking up, supporting, donating,
but sadly few do.
I love this! She is not afraid to use her platform and is very open about what she believes. Plus, with reproductive rights under threats bringing more attention and dollars to the fight is so needed.
this is amazing
This is awesome. Queen move and I am loving her for this. We need all the support we can get. I hope all of our female artists step up.
Given that she’s (probably? I don’t actually know her tour schedule) including stops in states that have outlawed abortion, this is particularly important and amazing! I love that she’s doing this!!