Olivia Rodrigo launched a reproductive-rights fund alongside her Guts world tour

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour began in Palm Springs, just days after her 21st birthday. As hr tour began, she announced something really special- she’s starting a non-profit fund which will help support the reproductive rights of women and girls. She’s calling it Fund 4 Good, and some of the Guts tour proceeds will go towards the non-profit.

It takes guts to stand up for important causes, but Olivia Rodrigo is as gutsy as they come. Shortly before taking the stage at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif., for the opening night of her Guts World Tour Friday (Feb. 23), the 21-year-old pop star marked the launch of her Fund 4 Good supporting reproductive rights with a video on social media.

Sitting backstage with her glittery show makeup already on, Rodrigo took a moment to talk to fans about her initiative. “Before I pop onstage, I wanted to come on here and talk about something I’m really excited about,” she told the camera. “The Fund 4 Good works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom.”

“The fund will directly support community-based nonprofits that champion things like girls’ education, support reproductive rights and prevent gender-based violence,” continued the “Vampire” singer, noting that Fund 4 Good tables with resources for fans will be set up at all of her Guts tour stops.

Rodrigo also reminded fans that a portion of the proceeds from her ticket sales will go toward the Fund 4 Good, as well as the National Network of Abortion Funds in North America. “Thank you so much for supporting this cause that I care so deeply about,” she added. “I can’t wait to see you all on tour.”