Glen Powell wants to keep working with Sydney Sweeney: ‘send us all the scripts you got’



Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler. Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell? That last duo, fresh off the success of their surprise hit romantic comedy, Anyone But You, may be coming for the title of Gen Z’s rom-com king and queen. In a SAG red carpet interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin, Powell shared that he’d love to work with Sweeney on another rom-com and that the pair are actively searching for their next project together.

Could “Anyone But You” co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney be the next Julia Roberts and George Clooney? The duo’s work on the past romantic comedy just brought in a record-breaking $200 million worldwide. Thus setting the twosome up as a bankable pair that audiences might be ready to watch fall in (and out) of love over and over. “When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing,” Powell said. “Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”

Look at those two youngins, doing what they can to save the genre! It’s so cute that they want to do more rom-com work together. I still haven’t had a chance to see Anyone But You, but I have read what some of you have said in the comments and it doesn’t really seem like most people are super into the Sydney/Glen pairing. However, I did finally watch Set It Up and agree that Powell has rom-com leading man potential.

I do think, however, that it would be awesome if we didn’t box ourselves in with having one big rom-com “It Couple” that fits the stereotypical archetype. Let’s get a little bit more diversity in this next generation of mainstream rom-coms! Look at the huge success of Crazy Rich Asians. The rom-com formula may not vary too much, but there’s still a lot of stories out there to be told, and I say, the more, the merrier.

