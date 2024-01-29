Austin Butler needed a dialect coach to unlearn the Elvis accent

I think Austin Butler must frame the events in his life as BE and AE — Before Elvis and After Elvis. And look, I appreciate that he’s been working for decades and this was his big break. Even so, Austin has been pretty extra in his interviews, in whichever accent he was donning at the time. His approach was straight out of The Lady Gaga School of Method Acting & Oscar Campaigning™. But now it’s a new year, and Austin has a new prestige project to promote, Masters of the Air on Apple TV+, so he can put all the Elvis accent talk behind— What’s that now? He’s still talking about the accent? Oh for the love of Tupelo…
Austin Butler got caught in an Elvis Presley trap.
The Elvis actor revealed that he needed some professional help to get rid of the music legend’s accent before shooting his new TV show, Masters of the Air, premiering on Apple TV+ Jan. 26.
“I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis,” Butler admitted in a Jan. 24 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “It was a whole thing.”
In fact, the Golden Globe winner had to put in more work than simply dropping the accent, considering he practiced method acting for three years to prepare for his titular role in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic.
“I was just trying to remember who I was,” Butler continued. “I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years.”
Butler credited his Elvis costar Tom Hanks with convincing him to dive head-first into playing Major Gale Cleven in Masters of the Air, a World War II drama series that also stars Callum Turner and Barry Keoghan.
“I was having dinner with Tom Hanks in Australia,” the 32-year-old recalled. “He was sort of joking, saying, ‘You’re gonna lose your mind when you finish this three years of your life focused on this one thing. You’re gonna have to find something else to jump right into afterward.”
Hanks, who’s a producer on Masters of the Air, already had the Apple TV+ show in the works.
“I started a week after,” the Dune: Part Two actor said. “I had a week off after Elvis. It was almost too fast.”
Butler’s struggle to shake off his Elvis character has drawn a lot of attention from fans, but the Carrie Diaries star doesn’t let the scrutiny get to him.
“If I was trying to sound like Elvis, I would sound very different right now,” he told the Los Angeles Times in January 2022. “I think it’s sort of amusing to me how much people want to focus on this one thing.”
“I think it’s sort of amusing to me how much people want to focus on this one thing.” Oh really, that’s how you want to play it, Mr. Butler? Ok then, at this point I need a chart, a graph, some kind of visual aid to assist in the timeline of his accent. Just one year ago Austin was denying he was still doing the accent, then walked it back when the rest of the world was like, “Dude, we have ears.” And now he’s saying that he engaged professional help to unlearn the accent in the one week he had off between finishing Elvis and starting Masters of the Air, which the interwebs tell me happened in 2021. Poor boy, I think he really is lost in his own narrative. And I find it hilarious that he’s still plowing full steam ahead with talking about his uber method acting. “I was just trying to remember who I was,” was particularly precious, especially since only a few months ago he was praising Tom Hardy for knowing how to drop into character during filming, instead of maintaining it all the time.
Last note: a shout out to the E! News reporter who, out of everything Academy Award nominee Austin Butler has been in, identified him as the “Carrie Diaries star.” That one had me chuckling, uh huh uh huh.
Photos credit: Lee Floyd / Avalon, JPI Studios / Avalon and Getty
I haven’t seen anything he’s been in but there I find him very irritating – he has a smugness about him that rubs me up with wrong way. Its the same with Timmee C – smug and annoying.
I’ve seen him in something recently on Prime, he’s so… forgettable. I share your feelings, both him and Tymothee Chalawhatever seems smug and arrogant.
However, at least TC has some sort of presence in the movies, Butler leaves no mark, a nothingburger really.
LOL at him hiring a coach to lose the accent, because the Elvis accent is the only way he made it to the news since his Elvis role 🤣🤣
I can still hear it in Masters of the Air. So not quite sure how well that worked.
Yes I’ve read that too. Definitely took longer than a week to undo
Maybe he went to the set feeling like Elvis in his military film roles bwahaha
Method acting into method acting, that’s the next level of commitment to the art 🤣🤣🤣🤣
What a pretty idiot. Kismet, you had me howling!
I cannot stop laughing haha
One of the best articles on this site for ages! I’m in stitches lol
You gotta take notes when you go full method actor ! With the second Dune movie about to drop I think we should prepare ourselves for more of that guy not sticking to his own narrative.
I just want to see interviews between him and T. Chalawhatevs, the smugnessdripping from the screen will be overwhelming…
None of this getting stuck in the Elvis dialect makes any sense to me and all of it reminds me of that Natalie Portman quote about how going full method is a luxury women can’t afford. Not only because women are often tasked with family commitments that wouldn’t allow for it – but also because no woman would continue to be taken seriously and given continued employment if she behaved in this way.
Totally agree with you Ponsby.
“I was just trying to remember who I was” seems a line from Tropic Thunder when Kirk Lazarus (Robert Downey Jr in blackface, ugh!) tries to bring the character played by Ben Stiller back from method acting hell bwahaha
Maybe Austin Butler is lost in some sort of film hell too 🤣🤣🤣
Cackling away…
Then, seriously… he’s in Masters of Air with Keoghan, who likely ate him for breakfast acting-wise…
I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt on this accent thing. Tom Holland said something similar about acting with an American accent so much that, when he tried to do a commercial in his regular voice, they jokingly had to remind him he was from Kingston.
All that said, Austin Butler sounds exhausting. Throw him in the same “it’s just not that serious” bucket as Bradley Cooper.
That’s a little different if you’re from the UK and you’re required an American accent, because it’s more likely an American English dialect than an accent. British English uses different pronunciation and words in comparison to the one spoken by Americans.
Plus I’d guess Holland needs to keep it up for several movies in a row filmed by American studios, rather than only one role.
So not the same thing.