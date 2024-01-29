King Charles unexpectedly spent a third night in the hospital, causing ‘unease’

Initially, Buckingham Palace did not give a firm timeline on when King Charles would have his prostate procedure, nor how long he would be in the hospital, nor how long he would need to recover at home. When Charles checked into the London Clinic last Friday, we were told he would be there “over the weekend,” most likely two nights, Friday and Saturday. Well, he stayed in the hospital on Sunday night as well:

The King’s hospital stay has been extended as he recovers from surgery for an enlarged prostate, an insider has claimed, sparking concerns for the monarch’s health.

Charles, 75, planned on staying at The London Clinic for just two nights following the operation on Friday, but has now been kept in by doctors for a third.

A source told The Sun: ‘It is understood that Charles would only stay in hospital for longer than two nights if there was some kind of unexpected issue.’

They added that the additional night at the clinic ‘is entirely precautionary’ but may still have caused ‘some unease’.

The development comes as the palace confirmed the monarch could be out of action for a month when he is discharged, missing public engagements.

Queen Camilla made a visit to the King’s bedside on Sunday evening, and was seen smiling in the back of her black Audi as the car pulled away from the London Clinic at 7.06pm. It was the Queen’s fourth visit to her husband, and she leaves the hospital less than four hours after her previous departure following a quick succession of trips to see him on Sunday.

It is understood King Charles will not carry out any royal engagements for up to a month as he recovers from prostate surgery. He will have a ‘period of recuperation’, Sky News reports, but will be able to attend to government papers once he is discharged.

Cause for concern? Possibly, but again, he’s 75 years old and he was never going to “bounce back” from any kind of surgery quickly. It takes people longer to heal as they get older. Plus, he’s the king – of course they want to take every precaution. Of course, it does add an extra layer of speculation, especially given that Camilla seems concerned enough to visit him in the hospital constantly (and be photographed doing so every time).

Also: they keep making a big deal about how Charles chose the London Clinic specifically because the Princess of Wales is being treated there, thus saving the taxpayers “thousands” in security costs. Which adds so many other questions…

12 Responses to “King Charles unexpectedly spent a third night in the hospital, causing ‘unease’”

  1. JP says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:19 am

    Remind me to never go to the London Clinic, what is going on there?!? J/k…but seriously, where is Kate?

    Reply
  2. WaterDragon says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:23 am

    Those hands! So red and swollen. Why didn’t someone check those out while he was there.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      January 29, 2024 at 7:32 am

      His hands have been that way for years. Obviously, he retains fluid but that could be caused by many things. No explanation has ever been offered that I’m aware of.

      Reply
  3. Concern Fae says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:25 am

    Yeah. Eff security costs. You want to go to a doctor and hospital that specialize in your surgery and do a lot of them. A lot can go wrong with prostrate surgery and have sad life consequences. Part of why they are considered routine today is doctors specializing in them. Charles’s penny-pinching is pathological.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Well he is 76 and he probably needs more time. These things happen and he is letting it be known and doesn’t seem to be hiding anything with his situation. I have no idea why it saves taxpayers money to be at the same hospital as Can’t supposedly is other than maybe it’s like a bar and you get two for one lol 😂.

    Reply
  5. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:29 am

    Why isn’t anybody asking why eggplant prince william isn’t visiting either his wife or his father? Smells like guilt to me.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:29 am

    I just assumed he was having the latest laser procedure. Don’t know why that would require even two nights in the hospital much less three. Here again, they probably shouldn’t have speculated on how many nights he would be in hospital.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:33 am

    Camilla seems to be loving the attention.

    Reply
  8. equality says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:39 am

    How dare Cam be photographed smiling and happy when Charles is in the hospital. Where’s the outrage?

    Reply
  9. Jay says:
    January 29, 2024 at 7:44 am

    The idea that it would save “millions” in security costs if Charles, too, went to the London clinic seems pretty silly. It seems like this clinic is a favoured one for the royals, and it apparently has a royal wing already, but both of them will still have individual security details. It reminds me of the stories about Charles being fastidious about turning off lights and turning down the heating, but still having multiple lavish palaces. Penny wise, pound foolish.

    Also, apparently Keen has already been discharged and is now recovering at home in Windsor, so it’s not much of an
    argument.

    Reply
  10. Cessily says:
    January 29, 2024 at 8:02 am

    I have seen no concern, hardly a mention.. looks like the Royal propaganda team want there to be more concern or even interest at this point. I’m sure he is perfectly fine throwing pens at the poor nurses and orderlies.

    Reply
  11. Izzy says:
    January 29, 2024 at 8:17 am

    We’re talking about someone who can’t even cope with a pen being on the same desk he’s using without having a hissy fit, so I imagine maybe he’s just staying in another day because they can deal with his physical discomfort. I doubt he deals well with pain either.

    Reply

