Zendaya wore Stephane Rolland to the NYC ‘Dune 2’ premiere: gorgeous?

The cast of Dune 2 has taken the opportunity to dress up in the most futuristic or “alien” styles they can find, to mixed results. It’s cute though, especially with the women trying to compete with Zendaya. Last night was the New York premiere for Dune 2 and Zendaya wore this Stephane Rolland Haute Couture look. Once again, I’m grateful that Z’s brand ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton doesn’t mean that she has to wear LV exclusively. Law Roach is definitely finding some interesting stuff for her and I think this looks cool.
Florence Pugh wore Valentino – there have been so many variations on the “half-sack” dress, with the loose sack dress up front and the business (structure) in the back. This is a good variation, and Miss Flo’s makeup is wild.
Rebecca Ferguson as a goth princess/queen.
Anya Taylor-Joy wore Maison Margiela – if you told me this was another Dior, I would have believed you. I’m also including pics of a Prada-clad Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler (who wore eye makeup). Austin also posed with Sting, who played the same character, Feyd Rautha, in the previous movie. Austin wore Haider Ackerman!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




‘Dune:Part 2’ premiere at Lincoln Center




New York Premiere After Party Of 'Dune 2'
Featuring: Sting and Austin Butler
When: 25 Feb 2024




Only Zendaya could pull off this look-are those mushrooms glued to the bottom of the dress? They all look fantastically on theme for the movie.
Yea on her it’s interesting and beautiful. That is gorgeous tailoring at the top and she has such wonderful posture she’s able to pull everything off.
But man that cut out is low! She really had to be well shaved if you know what I mean yikes!
I love Zendaya and she really can do no wrong when it comes to fashion. She can pull anything off. Including this, it’s a really cool look. But yes, that cut-out is crazy. It makes me illogically uncomfortable, like worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.
Law Roach is a fantastic stylist and I love where he’s taking Zendaya — and sometimes even Timotheé. They are his Barbie and Ken dolls and he is having a blast.
Zendaya can literally wear a garbage bag and look flawless.
Anya’s gown is from Margiela’s Broken Doll latest collection. Apparently she was wearing a crazy corset underneath.
It is clearly the winner of the night, so beautiful
Uhhh, beautiful Zendaya has zero need for a corset! I hope it’s not true, as talk about extreme standards
I love that Flo is daring, the make up is wild! Good for her! Sometimes however; it seems some of these looks are not good for her build, she is short waisted, and to me, this dress doesn’t do her justice – I don’t think it accentuates her body type – in other words it looks like, the dress is wearing her instead of her wearing the dress, especially in the 2nd pic – I’ll have to look for more
Agree. Also, the side boob look is not for her. Nothing about this look is flattering. Dressed correctly, she has a nice figure. This is a big fail for Flo.
I feel like I’ve seen Flo’s boobs more than my own
I think Florence is wearing face lace (pre cut adhesive stickers) as her eye makeup looks a lot like my Halloween make up.
Perfection.
Zendeya’s ability to wear these outfits is just unreal. She looks incredible every time in the most impossible-to-wear creations. Just looking at those thigh/crotch panels gives me anxiety!
Anya needs to stop trying to pull focus. It’s looking gimmicky. You used to work with Law and now need to show you never needed him or whatever. It’s not working.
I like the metallic eye liner (sooo metallic! Wonder what they used?) on Florence, but maybe not so thick in the inner corners? Idk.
The Goth look is a pity. Rebecca is beautiful and can pull off so much. This is obvious and juvenile.
TBH I really hate the exposed pelvis. I’m a fan of the daring looks and ITA that some these only Zendaya can pull off, but I feel like they’re pushing her towards a more sex kitten vibe after the plastic nipples of the last look and then this one.
Yes, I hate it, too. It’s meant to show that she’s not wearing underwear. it would’ve worked with just the exposed navel/top. This is a bit much for me.
Agreed and FP’s boob exposed on the side is also ruining the wonderful look (makeup included).
Yes I don’t like it either, she’s gorgeous, but it’s not a good look
I don’t know if it’s because it’s coming after the robot suit with cutouts look but yes, I agree with all your comments on this one. not a fan.
Looks like Florence is wearing blinged out readers.
Some of these dresses look pretty darn silly to me. All I can think is “Hunger Games’ the Capitol came true” with the red carpet fashion these days. Off topic: Went to see Madame Web last night and loved! It was cute, suspenseful, plenty of action without creepy gore, no plot holes, beautifully lit, Dakota and team did a terrific job and were super fun to watch. Do not understand all the hate for that film.
I felt the same way about Argyle…hmm, what do they have in common? Female leads…I may have to go see Madame Web in the theater now. Thanks for the review.
Zendaya is the most exciting thing to happen in fashion in years. She makes it feel relevant again, even in the fantasy picks. She & Law Roach have a beautiful collaboration.
I agree. This team really makes fashion exciting. Anne Hathaway also looks terrific.
This is an extensive press tour that required dozens of looks (not just for the red carpet). I wonder what the process is for planning for these things. How long does it take? Is it fun? Is it exhausting? Both? Mad props to everyone’s hair and makeup teams too.
Is there any (legitimate) reason Anya Taylor-Joy keeps showing up to Dune 2 premieres? This is her 2nd Dune premiere. Does anyone know if she is scheduled to appear in Dune 3? Just curious. I understand Kaia Gerber attending as Austin Butler’s partner
Rebecca Ferguson is not pulling off this look imho
I read she had a cameo appearance and now that I’ve actually done the research on who her character is (I also read the books)…..if Dune 2 is still based on the original Dune book, she would still be a child (if she is even born in the movie), so perhaps Anya will appear more in Dune 3.
She’s doing too much for that cameo appearance and Zendaya and Florence are still showing her up.
It seems it’s the exact same situation like it was with Zendaya in the last movie – she did a whole promotion but was only in the movie for the last few minutes
Z and Law continue to keep their foots on our proverbial necks and I am here for it. Florence yet again find herself in a sheer flouncy Valentino – I was hoping we would be free of one of these since she’s been doing so well during this press tour with giving us different looks. Oh, well. Rebecca Ferguson has been a dark horse this entire press tour and I’ve been loving the looks she’s been wearing. Timmy looks great. As for Anya – the reason why her Margiela reminds you so much of Dior is because Margiela is designed by John Galliano – who designed for Dior for YEARS.
Zendaya could wear the phone book and make it look sensational . She is every stylist and designer’s dream to dress! She is regal and truly a fashion Queen…she slays effortlessly!
Flo once again took her 85 year old gran as her date . Sad she did not get to be at the SAG Awards and pick up her Actor in person with the rest of the cast
I feel sorry for anyone who has to stand next to Zendaya. She’s a Goddess and looks stunning in everything.
I went to the ballet yesterday afternoon, and the premiere for Dune started just as I was leaving the Koch Theatre. I managed to get a glimpse of Zendaya. Even from across the street, she looked gorgeous.
LOVE. Everyone looks flawless, particularly Zendaya.
I’m so tired of boobs and crotches in dresses. Come up with something more original, I beg you. I am tired of knowing people’s grooming habits. No underwear in a borrowed dress is just nasty.
Austin is dressed in a French restaurant waiter’s uniform.
I’m here to heap more praise on the incredible, stunning Zendaya and Law Roach. They are a dream team, and they make me feel excited about fashion in a way that I haven’t been in years. When I saw Zendaya’s dress here, I immediately thought, “Ooooh, sexy alien tuning fork.” I just love everything about their partnership.
I really do not like Zendaya’s ‘giant white sticking plaster on the lady parts’ look, or in fact any of the others.
Zendaya’s big hair really changes the look of her face. It makes a nice change from all the close cropped styles.
The only thing I like in any of these outfits is the colour of Florence’s dress
Zendaya is beautiful. IMO Florence’s dress is just awful. Terrible. No one looks good in that design….well, maybe Zendaya could pull it off…..
Anya Taylor Joy corset photo is very disturbing:
https://nypost.com/2024/02/26/entertainment/anya-taylor-joy-accused-of-promoting-starvation-with-topless-corset-photo/amp/