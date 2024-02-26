Zendaya wore Stephane Rolland to the NYC ‘Dune 2’ premiere: gorgeous?

The cast of Dune 2 has taken the opportunity to dress up in the most futuristic or “alien” styles they can find, to mixed results. It’s cute though, especially with the women trying to compete with Zendaya. Last night was the New York premiere for Dune 2 and Zendaya wore this Stephane Rolland Haute Couture look. Once again, I’m grateful that Z’s brand ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton doesn’t mean that she has to wear LV exclusively. Law Roach is definitely finding some interesting stuff for her and I think this looks cool.

Florence Pugh wore Valentino – there have been so many variations on the “half-sack” dress, with the loose sack dress up front and the business (structure) in the back. This is a good variation, and Miss Flo’s makeup is wild.

Rebecca Ferguson as a goth princess/queen.

Anya Taylor-Joy wore Maison Margiela – if you told me this was another Dior, I would have believed you. I’m also including pics of a Prada-clad Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler (who wore eye makeup). Austin also posed with Sting, who played the same character, Feyd Rautha, in the previous movie. Austin wore Haider Ackerman!