Jennifer Aniston wore a silver Celine to the SAGs: surprisingly good?

Jennifer Aniston came out for the SAG Awards because she was nominated for The Morning Show, and because she was asked to co-present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand. It made me remember that very strange 2010 Harper’s Bazaar editorial where they styled Aniston to look like a vintage Streisand – it’s clear that Aniston has always believed that she looks like Babs, even if Aniston has done everything she can to surgically remove the likeness. Speaking of! Yeah, Aniston overdoes it with the Botox and fillers. Everything looks okay in still photos and then when she tries to move her mouth or face in any way, it’s painful for everyone involved.

I asked on Twitter if people think she got a boob job but now, looking at the photos, I agree that it was probably just the dress/taping situation. The dress is very good, actually – a silver Celine, rather than one of Jen’s preferred black-widow looks. Her haircut is also pretty good – the bob is really having a moment with Hollywood ladies. Also: Aniston wore a diamond-looking ring on her left ring finger. Is that anything?

Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli – the Barbie looks are limping along at this point, but bless her heart for trying. I don’t like this at all and I’m mad that Margot and Barbie are getting nothing at these awards shows!

America Ferrera wore a very boring Dior to the SAGs. She better have a great look for the Oscars.

49 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston wore a silver Celine to the SAGs: surprisingly good?”

  1. Original penguin says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:27 am

    This is a very standard JA look but yay for branching out into silver from her usual black

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      February 26, 2024 at 7:51 am

      Goodness, that ring looks like it needs a good cleaning. No sparkle at all.

      Reply
      • Mimi says:
        February 26, 2024 at 9:26 am

        I think that’s an opal ring, not diamond, so it wouldn’t sparkle, no?

      • BW says:
        February 26, 2024 at 9:44 am

        The ring looks like an antique rose cut diamond with a lot of inclusions and a foil (closed) back. That cut of diamond doesn’t sparkle like a modern brilliant cut diamond.

      • Jaded says:
        February 26, 2024 at 11:59 am

        It has facets so it’s not an opal — if you tried to facet one it would likely crack as they’re very fragile. It would also have visible flashes of colour if it were an opal (which happens to be my birthstone so I have several from deep blue hues to gold to milky with flashes of orange and green).

      • Startup Spouse says:
        February 26, 2024 at 12:05 pm

        Agree with BW! Photo isn’t that great but it’s either an antique rose cut diamond or a salt and pepper diamond, both of which are very on trend right now. (Source: I run the International Gem Society).

        It is definitely not an opal.

      • Startup Spouse says:
        February 26, 2024 at 1:42 pm

        I saw another close up pic. My money is on salt and pepper diamond.

        We sent a writer to cover the Tucson gem show, and S&P diamonds are everywhere right now.

      • Polly says:
        February 26, 2024 at 10:28 pm

        She has always liked a rose cut. It’s what her ring from JT was and folks were always misidentifying it because rose cuts are hard to photograph accurately.

    • GrnieWnie says:
      February 26, 2024 at 9:24 am

      Love the dress. In terms of fillers, she was/probably still is a smoker. Gotta erase that damage somehow.

      Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      February 26, 2024 at 12:31 pm

      Am I the only one who absolutely cannot stand JA and never have?!

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:28 am

    So I do actually like America’s dress, but I think it requires statement jewelry, and that necklace isn’t cutting it.

    Jen Aniston looks great, I like the bob on her a lot. I keep thinking I want a bob but shorter hair makes my face look too round and fat, lol. I do think she’s stating to back off the fillers a smidge. Not entirely, but somewhat -I saw pictures of her from a few years ago and she looks so much better now.

    Margot….I dont really like it……like you said, limping along.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      February 26, 2024 at 9:11 am

      I like the bob on her as well. It’s refreshing to see someone wearing her own hair for once! I am super distracted by how tan she looks though, and the olive skin tone is competing with the silver a lot. I have a similar skin tone and love grey and silver but find them hard to wear.

      Reply
    • Mimi says:
      February 26, 2024 at 9:27 am

      Oddly enough, I think America’s dress would’ve looked great if the sleeves had a color (like pink!).

      Reply
    • Debbie says:
      February 26, 2024 at 4:01 pm

      I like Jennifer’s dress too. I disagree, however, about the for statement jewelry with that dress because of the sparkly fabric which, in itself, makes its own statement. When you combine the fabric with the cleavage and deep leg slit, jewelry would be a bit much. I think she looks very nice.

      That dress of Margot’s, well, God bless her for trying. That’s all I’ll say. I like her confidence it in though.

      Reply
  3. TarteAuCitron says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:41 am

    I like Jen’s silver dress and hair. She looks good in greys and silvers IMHO. I don’t like the brown nails with her outfit though.

    Margot’s dress is horrendous. like, I get it, you were Barbie. The duvet attachment is not helping. This is a such a simple little black dress, I would have gone with a pink shoe or pink accessories if she was obliged to reference the movie in her outfit.

    Reply
  4. Cate says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:48 am

    I think Jen’s dress is great but yikes, whatever she is getting done around her mouth area needs to stop!

    Reply
  5. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Im still on margot’s case. She cant model her outfits to make them look good! I think it’s her leg situation: she keeps them glued together, stiff and straight on all pics.

    Aniston is press fishing with that ring on her left finger. Desperate. The rock doesn’t shine. Good try

    Reply
  6. Shawna says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:52 am

    The gem is rose cut, like the one Justin Theroux gave her. It reads like moonstone here, but can they be cut like that? Other diamond-like stones include white sapphire and Moissanite. The setting is a vintage style.

    Reply
  7. KC says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:54 am

    Does anyone else watch Doctor Who? Over the last several years of JA has started to remind me of Cassandra (the face in the skin stretched on a frame) and now I can’t unsee it.

    https://tardis.fandom.com/wiki/Cassandra_O%27Brien.Δ17#google_vignette

    Reply
  8. Jay says:
    February 26, 2024 at 7:59 am

    I like Aniston’s dress – it’s a flattering cut and colour especially after all of the overpowering black we usually see from her.

    Reply
  9. Gabby says:
    February 26, 2024 at 8:19 am

    I thought this dress would have been much more flattering to JA if it were gold instead of silver. But obviously that wouldn’t have worked with her Babs intro.

    Reply
  10. Fancyhat says:
    February 26, 2024 at 8:59 am

    Jen looks fantastic and her face has settled

    Reply
  11. Kirsten says:
    February 26, 2024 at 9:02 am

    I love Margot’s whole look.

    Reply
    • JanetDR says:
      February 26, 2024 at 8:02 pm

      I’ll admit to not really liking the dress, but look at her beautiful face! She’d look good in a grain sack. 💗

      Reply
  12. Nubia says:
    February 26, 2024 at 9:13 am

    Jennifer is just a creature of habit, she never dares do anything remotely different. Same basic styles for 30 years.

    Reply
  13. MsIam says:
    February 26, 2024 at 9:20 am

    I don’t mind America’s dress. Margot looks like someone ran after her and said “Wait you need to wear something pink!” and then they threw her a tablecloth to wear. Jennifer just looks basic as usual, never got the fuss over her.

    Reply
    • MissF says:
      February 26, 2024 at 10:18 am

      I’ll applaud her for the hair, the long bob and side part looks good, and the dress is quite nice. Her face looks dreadful, especially the lips. I’m the same age as her, never had Botox or fillers and I look a good fifteen years younger than a woman whose job is to maintain a certain appearance and is worth $350M.

      Reply
  14. Amy Bee says:
    February 26, 2024 at 9:20 am

    Jennifer’s botox and fillers are becoming more obvious now.

    Reply
  15. lucy2 says:
    February 26, 2024 at 9:49 am

    I love Jen’s dress and hair. I know people here like to crap on her style for being boring, but I like it – simple, classic, nothing risky. It’s how I would dress for red carpets – I’d love to be a daring fashion diva, but it’s not for everyone.
    Don’t love Margot or America’s dresses.

    Reply
  16. Jilly says:
    February 26, 2024 at 10:17 am

    Jens ring! Is that the foggy diamond Justin Theroux gave her when they got engaged? I’ve been pulling up pics and it sure looks like it!

    Reply
  17. Grant says:
    February 26, 2024 at 10:26 am

    I love that Celine dress on JA. The detailing is gorgeous.

    Margot’s look is a miss for me. Looks like she’s got a big, pink tumor growing off of her!

    America looks like she’s wearing a much less interesting version of Penelope Cruz’s dress.

    Reply
  18. Ameerah M says:
    February 26, 2024 at 10:29 am

    A Schiaparelli I don’t like! This looks custom and it’s just BAD. Aniston looks like she always does. Snoozefest city.

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    February 26, 2024 at 10:33 am

    I’m just kind of bored by the silhouette of Jen’s dress. And Margot’s dress is terrible. She looked like she was lugging a bedsheet all night.

    Reply
  20. Mandy says:
    February 26, 2024 at 11:19 am

    Margot, I loved your movie and am sad that it’s not getting the love it deserves…however, your outfit screams in need of a Barbie Detox stat!

    Reply
  21. Ben says:
    February 26, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    Stay out of the sun ☀ kids!!! It’s not worthy for the “California girl” look. Especially if you are lacking melanin. Not even millions of dollars will reverse the damage.

    Reply
  22. Flamingo says:
    February 26, 2024 at 1:35 pm

    Smoking & tanning has really caught up with Jen A. And she has all the money in the world to spend on skin care. You can only do so much and so many spa treatments. But your body will show damage eventually.

    Reply
  23. tamsin says:
    February 26, 2024 at 4:14 pm

    I don’t see the point of Margot’s dress- to my eye it was a nice black mini, and a huge bedsheet attached to the side. I think she looked great in the black mini by itself. America’s dress was “nice” which is what I say when I think it’s boring. I thought Jennifer and her dress was the best of the three. Jen’s figure looked good(not like a pencil), and she and the dress moved well.

    Reply
  24. Kel says:
    February 26, 2024 at 5:02 pm

    Jennifer looks beautiful!!! I hope she is engaged, she deserves to be happy.

    Reply

