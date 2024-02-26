Jennifer Aniston wore a silver Celine to the SAGs: surprisingly good?

Jennifer Aniston came out for the SAG Awards because she was nominated for The Morning Show, and because she was asked to co-present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand. It made me remember that very strange 2010 Harper’s Bazaar editorial where they styled Aniston to look like a vintage Streisand – it’s clear that Aniston has always believed that she looks like Babs, even if Aniston has done everything she can to surgically remove the likeness. Speaking of! Yeah, Aniston overdoes it with the Botox and fillers. Everything looks okay in still photos and then when she tries to move her mouth or face in any way, it’s painful for everyone involved.

I asked on Twitter if people think she got a boob job but now, looking at the photos, I agree that it was probably just the dress/taping situation. The dress is very good, actually – a silver Celine, rather than one of Jen’s preferred black-widow looks. Her haircut is also pretty good – the bob is really having a moment with Hollywood ladies. Also: Aniston wore a diamond-looking ring on her left ring finger. Is that anything?

Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli – the Barbie looks are limping along at this point, but bless her heart for trying. I don’t like this at all and I’m mad that Margot and Barbie are getting nothing at these awards shows!

America Ferrera wore a very boring Dior to the SAGs. She better have a great look for the Oscars.