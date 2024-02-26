Jennifer Aniston wore a silver Celine to the SAGs: surprisingly good?

Jennifer Aniston came out for the SAG Awards because she was nominated for The Morning Show, and because she was asked to co-present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Barbra Streisand. It made me remember that very strange 2010 Harper’s Bazaar editorial where they styled Aniston to look like a vintage Streisand – it’s clear that Aniston has always believed that she looks like Babs, even if Aniston has done everything she can to surgically remove the likeness. Speaking of! Yeah, Aniston overdoes it with the Botox and fillers. Everything looks okay in still photos and then when she tries to move her mouth or face in any way, it’s painful for everyone involved.
I asked on Twitter if people think she got a boob job but now, looking at the photos, I agree that it was probably just the dress/taping situation. The dress is very good, actually – a silver Celine, rather than one of Jen’s preferred black-widow looks. Her haircut is also pretty good – the bob is really having a moment with Hollywood ladies. Also: Aniston wore a diamond-looking ring on her left ring finger. Is that anything?
Margot Robbie wore Schiaparelli – the Barbie looks are limping along at this point, but bless her heart for trying. I don’t like this at all and I’m mad that Margot and Barbie are getting nothing at these awards shows!
America Ferrera wore a very boring Dior to the SAGs. She better have a great look for the Oscars.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
This is a very standard JA look but yay for branching out into silver from her usual black
Goodness, that ring looks like it needs a good cleaning. No sparkle at all.
I think that’s an opal ring, not diamond, so it wouldn’t sparkle, no?
The ring looks like an antique rose cut diamond with a lot of inclusions and a foil (closed) back. That cut of diamond doesn’t sparkle like a modern brilliant cut diamond.
It has facets so it’s not an opal — if you tried to facet one it would likely crack as they’re very fragile. It would also have visible flashes of colour if it were an opal (which happens to be my birthstone so I have several from deep blue hues to gold to milky with flashes of orange and green).
Agree with BW! Photo isn’t that great but it’s either an antique rose cut diamond or a salt and pepper diamond, both of which are very on trend right now. (Source: I run the International Gem Society).
It is definitely not an opal.
I saw another close up pic. My money is on salt and pepper diamond.
We sent a writer to cover the Tucson gem show, and S&P diamonds are everywhere right now.
She has always liked a rose cut. It’s what her ring from JT was and folks were always misidentifying it because rose cuts are hard to photograph accurately.
Love the dress. In terms of fillers, she was/probably still is a smoker. Gotta erase that damage somehow.
JA’s tanning is catching up to her. You can tell in the close up. I get that she’s Greek but eventually the damage is done.
She is 55.
I think she looks great!
Am I the only one who absolutely cannot stand JA and never have?!
I love all her looks. She’s always best dressed.
You’re not alone. I find her vapid and stylistically one-tone. She’s worn variations of this type of metallic dress for years.
So I do actually like America’s dress, but I think it requires statement jewelry, and that necklace isn’t cutting it.
Jen Aniston looks great, I like the bob on her a lot. I keep thinking I want a bob but shorter hair makes my face look too round and fat, lol. I do think she’s stating to back off the fillers a smidge. Not entirely, but somewhat -I saw pictures of her from a few years ago and she looks so much better now.
Margot….I dont really like it……like you said, limping along.
I like the bob on her as well. It’s refreshing to see someone wearing her own hair for once! I am super distracted by how tan she looks though, and the olive skin tone is competing with the silver a lot. I have a similar skin tone and love grey and silver but find them hard to wear.
Oddly enough, I think America’s dress would’ve looked great if the sleeves had a color (like pink!).
I like Jennifer’s dress too. I disagree, however, about the for statement jewelry with that dress because of the sparkly fabric which, in itself, makes its own statement. When you combine the fabric with the cleavage and deep leg slit, jewelry would be a bit much. I think she looks very nice.
That dress of Margot’s, well, God bless her for trying. That’s all I’ll say. I like her confidence it in though.
I like Jen’s silver dress and hair. She looks good in greys and silvers IMHO. I don’t like the brown nails with her outfit though.
Margot’s dress is horrendous. like, I get it, you were Barbie. The duvet attachment is not helping. This is a such a simple little black dress, I would have gone with a pink shoe or pink accessories if she was obliged to reference the movie in her outfit.
All of this.
I think Jen’s dress is great but yikes, whatever she is getting done around her mouth area needs to stop!
Way way too much lip filler. Looks awful and is completely distracting.
Whenever she gets a bob or goes blind it’s to distract from her lips.
Im still on margot’s case. She cant model her outfits to make them look good! I think it’s her leg situation: she keeps them glued together, stiff and straight on all pics.
Aniston is press fishing with that ring on her left finger. Desperate. The rock doesn’t shine. Good try
Hmm, she does
Kinda like…, Barbie.
The gem is rose cut, like the one Justin Theroux gave her. It reads like moonstone here, but can they be cut like that? Other diamond-like stones include white sapphire and Moissanite. The setting is a vintage style.
It looks like a vintage rose cut to me too. So beautiful. But they do read flat in photos. I agree with someone above about the brown nails. No.
Could also be a salt and pepper diamond. Hard to tell in the photo.
Does anyone else watch Doctor Who? Over the last several years of JA has started to remind me of Cassandra (the face in the skin stretched on a frame) and now I can’t unsee it.
https://tardis.fandom.com/wiki/Cassandra_O%27Brien.Δ17#google_vignette
I think about Cassandra a couple of times a year! This comment is everything.
I like Aniston’s dress – it’s a flattering cut and colour especially after all of the overpowering black we usually see from her.
I thought this dress would have been much more flattering to JA if it were gold instead of silver. But obviously that wouldn’t have worked with her Babs intro.
Jen looks fantastic and her face has settled
I love Margot’s whole look.
I’ll admit to not really liking the dress, but look at her beautiful face! She’d look good in a grain sack. 💗
Jennifer is just a creature of habit, she never dares do anything remotely different. Same basic styles for 30 years.
I don’t mind America’s dress. Margot looks like someone ran after her and said “Wait you need to wear something pink!” and then they threw her a tablecloth to wear. Jennifer just looks basic as usual, never got the fuss over her.
I’ll applaud her for the hair, the long bob and side part looks good, and the dress is quite nice. Her face looks dreadful, especially the lips. I’m the same age as her, never had Botox or fillers and I look a good fifteen years younger than a woman whose job is to maintain a certain appearance and is worth $350M.
Jennifer’s botox and fillers are becoming more obvious now.
I love Jen’s dress and hair. I know people here like to crap on her style for being boring, but I like it – simple, classic, nothing risky. It’s how I would dress for red carpets – I’d love to be a daring fashion diva, but it’s not for everyone.
Don’t love Margot or America’s dresses.
Jens ring! Is that the foggy diamond Justin Theroux gave her when they got engaged? I’ve been pulling up pics and it sure looks like it!
I love that Celine dress on JA. The detailing is gorgeous.
Margot’s look is a miss for me. Looks like she’s got a big, pink tumor growing off of her!
America looks like she’s wearing a much less interesting version of Penelope Cruz’s dress.
A Schiaparelli I don’t like! This looks custom and it’s just BAD. Aniston looks like she always does. Snoozefest city.
I’m just kind of bored by the silhouette of Jen’s dress. And Margot’s dress is terrible. She looked like she was lugging a bedsheet all night.
Margot, I loved your movie and am sad that it’s not getting the love it deserves…however, your outfit screams in need of a Barbie Detox stat!
Stay out of the sun ☀ kids!!! It’s not worthy for the “California girl” look. Especially if you are lacking melanin. Not even millions of dollars will reverse the damage.
Smoking & tanning has really caught up with Jen A. And she has all the money in the world to spend on skin care. You can only do so much and so many spa treatments. But your body will show damage eventually.
I don’t see the point of Margot’s dress- to my eye it was a nice black mini, and a huge bedsheet attached to the side. I think she looked great in the black mini by itself. America’s dress was “nice” which is what I say when I think it’s boring. I thought Jennifer and her dress was the best of the three. Jen’s figure looked good(not like a pencil), and she and the dress moved well.
Jennifer looks beautiful!!! I hope she is engaged, she deserves to be happy.