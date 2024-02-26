Donald Trump on Prince Harry: ‘I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen’

One of the weirdest things about the Heritage Foundation’s deeply unsettling targeted attack on Prince Harry is that Harry received his visa in 2020, when Donald Trump was president. Heritage is trying to claim that the Biden administration is “hiding” something about Harry’s visa, when really, the visa application was submitted and approved during the Trump administration and whatever Harry’s residency status, the Biden administration is likely just extending whatever policy from the Trump administration. Something to think about. Not that Trump likes the Sussexes – of course not. He’s been targeted them for years, making public proclamations about how they wouldn’t get security when they moved to California, how Harry is “whipped” and how Meghan was “disrespectful” to QEII. Well, Ol’ Dementia Don is at it again, clout-chasing the Sussexes in a desperate bid for cultural relevancy.

Donald Trump has said Prince Harry will be “on his own” if he wins a second term this year as the former president criticised him for an “unforgivable” betrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Trump said that Joe Biden’s administration had been “too gracious” to the Duke of Sussex since he moved to America in 2020. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC on Saturday, Mr Trump told the Express: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.” On Mr Biden’s approach to the Sussexes, he added: “I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.” Prince Harry’s immigration status has become the subject of legal dispute by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which argues he cannot legally have entered the US because he admitted to taking illegal drugs in his memoir, Spare.

[From The Telegraph]

I guess Heritage sent Trump some talking points. I’ll say it again – the Sussexes are not receiving anything special from the Biden White House. They pay for their private security themselves, and some of their security people are former Secret Service and retired military. They are already “on their own” when it comes to security. And once again, Harry moved to America during the Trump administration. His visa was granted by the Trump-era DHS. Anyway, just another reminder – the biggest losers in the world hate the Sussexes. ‘Tis always the case.