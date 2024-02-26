Donald Trump on Prince Harry: ‘I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen’

One of the weirdest things about the Heritage Foundation’s deeply unsettling targeted attack on Prince Harry is that Harry received his visa in 2020, when Donald Trump was president. Heritage is trying to claim that the Biden administration is “hiding” something about Harry’s visa, when really, the visa application was submitted and approved during the Trump administration and whatever Harry’s residency status, the Biden administration is likely just extending whatever policy from the Trump administration. Something to think about. Not that Trump likes the Sussexes – of course not. He’s been targeted them for years, making public proclamations about how they wouldn’t get security when they moved to California, how Harry is “whipped” and how Meghan was “disrespectful” to QEII. Well, Ol’ Dementia Don is at it again, clout-chasing the Sussexes in a desperate bid for cultural relevancy.
Donald Trump has said Prince Harry will be “on his own” if he wins a second term this year as the former president criticised him for an “unforgivable” betrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Trump said that Joe Biden’s administration had been “too gracious” to the Duke of Sussex since he moved to America in 2020.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC on Saturday, Mr Trump told the Express: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”
On Mr Biden’s approach to the Sussexes, he added: “I think they have been too gracious to him after what he has done.”
Prince Harry’s immigration status has become the subject of legal dispute by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, which argues he cannot legally have entered the US because he admitted to taking illegal drugs in his memoir, Spare.
[From The Telegraph]
I guess Heritage sent Trump some talking points. I’ll say it again – the Sussexes are not receiving anything special from the Biden White House. They pay for their private security themselves, and some of their security people are former Secret Service and retired military. They are already “on their own” when it comes to security. And once again, Harry moved to America during the Trump administration. His visa was granted by the Trump-era DHS. Anyway, just another reminder – the biggest losers in the world hate the Sussexes. ‘Tis always the case.
Sterling, VA – Former US President Donald Trump and son Eric were seen golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump speaks again briefly to the media before exiting the courtroom on his fraud charges related to his NY State properties at 60 Centre Street in Manhattan.
New York, NY – Former President Donald Trump stepping out of the courtroom from his testimony in his civil fraud case at the State Supreme Court of New York. He has no statement for the press at this time.
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Las Vegas, NV – Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Trump's back-to-back wins in Iowa and New Hampshire have prompted US President Joe Biden to accelerate his campaign and try to reverse dim perceptions of his leadership.
Pictured: Donald J. Trump
BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: ACES / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted at the Whistler Resort for the 1-year countdown to the Invictus Games.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 14 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen at the One Year to Go Event, a significant milestone leading up to the Invictus Games. These games are an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by Prince Harry, which bring together wounded, injured, or sick armed services personnel and veterans to compete in various sports. The event serves as a celebration of the strength and resilience of these individuals, providing a platform for them to showcase their abilities and inspire others.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the 'One Year to Go' event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple's visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Whistler, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, were seen engaging with attendees on the second day of the 'One Year to Go' event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, held at Mountain Square in Whistler, Canada. The royal couple's visit highlighted their continued support for the Invictus Games and its participants.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 15 FEBRUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Trump is in no position to lecture. The queen never said harry and Meghan betrayed her so Trump needs not to even think of speaking for her. He says nothing about prince andrew I notice.
Trump faces 91 counts of criminal charges including election interference and inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. He needs to worry about going to federal and/or state prisons.
I’m surprised he’s speaking out about this. Doesn’t he have to go to all his golf courses to dig up chests of money to pay the half a billion dollar court judgement he owes the State of NY right now? (Fun fact: he wants to appeal that judgement, but to do so he has to pony up the money FIRST. He tried to weasel out of it last week and Judge Engoron shut him down hard & fast. He’s been crying like an enraged baby on socials ever since!)
Every day he delays he incurs a late fee of something like US 87K dollars. Until NY State Atty General Letitia James gets tired of his nonsense and starts asset seizure proceedings. Which he tried to weasel out of by attempting to declare his NY businesses were registered in FL. They’re not. He got publicly humiliated for that stunt.
And this is just on the Trump Org fraud case. He owes *another* pile of money to E. Jean Carroll.
Because of the fraud case, no bank registered in NY is allowed to lend him money. Which is basically all of them. lol.
45 isn’t even a full headline reader, he reads a quarter of the headlines from what ever Murdoch enterprises “news” he currently has in front of him. He projects his disparaging schtick based on his (lack of) understanding to his minions, that eat it up. Sadly, frustrating.
Yeah they don’t care that he makes no sense these days.
When he was president he not only didn’t read the daily briefings, but was too bored to listen as they were read to him.
So obviously Heritage, who is helping him get Re elected, gave him talking points.
@WiththAmerican Is it talking points someone gave him or as Chris Matthews once put it that Trump ‘listens with his tongue’ and then his mouth moves and emits sounds that align with whatever’s the right-leaning sentiment?
This is Rich! Trump is the LAST person to be accusing someone of betrayal – considering he’s a traitor who incited a riot to overturn the 2020 presidential election – Let alone the countless times he’s betrayed spouses, business associates, family, friends, and, and, and. Sit down cretin.
He’s courting the derangers who rant about harry and Meghan. Maybe he will trot out tom markle.
He’s too dumb to recognize they are already maga.
The rest of us remember why the U.S. came to be in the first place.
If that man returns back to power May God help every person of color. I am really worry for Harry because there wasn’t any need for that man to insert Harry into his dumb speech. I wonder who is behind the attack of H&M? It’s possibly bigger than we all think.
@JustJade it wasn’t a speech, he was asked a leading question by the reporter from the Express. And since he’s the thinnest skinned ” billionaire” in existence since Meghan and Harry clearly don’t rock with him he’s hated them since he was in office. I doubt he even remembers talking about this today. His response to a direct question from Bret Bauer about how to win back those suburban women independent voters who are turned off from the GOP given recent reproductive decisions, was to whine about how he really won the election and how everything’s unfair to him.
His plan is winning back the women who turned on him because Roe was overturned due to Trump, he will win them back by attacking Harry and Meghan.
Tabloids did this. They whipped up so much anger and madness around HM that Trump feels like it will win him points with his nasty constituents. Shameful.
If that judge rules negatively on Harry’s visa it opens a Pandora’s Box on Trump era DHS officials. Trust and believe US media will remind everyone, name the officials and question if those officials broke any laws.
If they let Harry’s be looked at. We need to demand they look at Melania’s. We all know she overstayed her visa. And she definately shouldn’t have been allowed a visa for the reasons she gave.
Trump was talking sh-t about Meghan through tabloids’ encouragement even when H&M were working royals. I don’t understand how someone finds out they have the same beliefs with Trump and still think they are right.
Whatever Trump. What’s not being said is that the Telegraph is among the British papers paying the Heritage Foundation to pursue this case.
I have long suspected Tories and Republicans are in cahoots with each other
It’s traceable through Heritage. They have organizations in Britain and a shared contact between the two. Heritage runs the GOP, basically.
And they’re all funded by Putin.
Word.
Trump making threats against people he perceives as ‘woke”. Must be a day ending in “y”.
Do Trump has on his to do list separating a father from his wife and young children and wants harry to toe the line with incandescent William. He is in la la land.
Obviously, Trump is an ignoramus, but why are there no journalists analyzing the bigger picture here? It isn’t the Biden administration protecting Harry. It is a government agency protecting the privacy of all naturalized citizens and all those with visas.
The orange man has had so many speaking and public snafus, historically and lately, that journalists do not know where to start. (“MERCEDES”) Frankly, most of the media seem stunned he is still around at this point. He is cornered and lashing out. Vote blue in November.
Seriously, all you have to say is “Meghan Markle” and it gets people talking about something other than your BS.
I remember when Camilla Tominey was a guest speaker at The Heritage Foundation. Tells me all I need to know about the harassment of Prince Harris from the gutter press brigade in the UK. Maga driven social outcasts trying to overturn a republic in the US using Facist talking points.
Protect him from what?
This also where he called Melania, Mercedes and agreed Joe Biden should be President. I’m not sure why the British Media thinks backing this horse is a good idea for them, other than the fact that they routinely have terrible ideas. On a larger political scale though this isn’t shocking, there’s been numerous write-ups in British papers about the Biden administration and basically huffing because they won’t give the British government the trade agreements they think they deserve since leaving the EU. So they’ll be all in for Trump against that “Irish President” ( he was literally described that way, in the Telegraph).
No one is going to give them that trade agreement, Trump won’t either. Though Trump’s tariffs amounted to one of the largest tax increases in decades (on the 98%), and no one talks about that.
They shouldn’t have Brexited, and everyone knows it. They’re cut off from the western world now, due to the Tories and the tabloids.
Is there any way to be “too” gracious?
This turnip wouldn’t know the first thing about grace……
Further proof that the haters of H&M and “royalists” are the same folks who like Trump and Putin. Brexit and MAGA are two sides of the same coin. Disgusting.
Why does this troll want set a precedent that will call attention to his current wife’s visa application?
Because it won’t. No one is coming for Melania’s improper visa.
Trump’s plans for when he gets into office are a complete takeover of all US agencies so that they answer to him and his whims, so that no one will be in place to stop him like some in DOJ did when he tried to steal voting machines and declare 2020 election invalid.
He also tried to weaponize the military against the people to overturn the election. Next time, there won’t be any resistance because he plans to fire everyone and stock the federal government with trump loyalists.
And if we protest he’ll invoke the Insurrection Act. They’ve got it all planned out. Vote like your life depends on it. It does.
If Trump should win — or “win” — the protests will start well before the inauguration, so unless the plan is to ignore that particular legal process, and go straight for the coup attempt, the initial ability to invoke the Insurrection act would presumably be in Biden’s hands.
FWIW as a Black American and a DC native, I’ve always voted in the belief that my life depends on it. That’s my baseline. The percentage of citizens who are eligible to vote who don’t vote at all is huge. We have less than a year to educate, register voters, and work to change that.
Absolutely. I can’t believe people on the left are trying to dissuade voters from voting for Biden, knowing no one else can win against the organe menace, when peoples lives are on the line.
Most of those on the left discouraging are people who are priviliged enough that it won’t affect them that much.
It’s Donie from Delulu Land !
If Harry had married a Caucasian MAGA supporter, would Trump even care? Also, the Queen was sending H&M Christmas gifts to their house in Santa Barbara. Finally, when Harry received his visa in 2020, who was the President at the time? Oh, yes, that’s right! It was Donald Trump! Good God, are these detractors stupid or what?
Protect Harry? He cant protect himself. He has millions in judgement for raping a woman then lying about it while verbally abusing her, he owes millions for fraud and about to lose his NY businesses, and he has an upcoming case. He cant protect himself
Trump is going to have a fire sale soon.
If the Saudis and Putin don’t put up any of this almost $500 million he owes.
All the people he screwed out of their money, probably never thought he would ever pay the Piper in their lifetime.
I think that after 3/10 or 3/12, if Trump is still in the lead he gets to choose the next RNC chair. He puts his son’s wife Lara in that spot, then sit back and watch the RNC decide to pay his legal fines, penalties and bills. I hope that happens, because the RNC won’t have that money to use on house and senate races : )
And he’s teetering dangerously close to blackface in some of those pictures.
I was waiting for this tbh. Trump has a weird thing against Meghan and the sudden Heritage Foundation fuckery was a clue that this was coming. They just want to be left alone. This man will do anything for attention.
Well, Cheeto should be careful what he wishes for. If they make PH’s visa application public, they just might release Melania’s.
I think Trump knows that he’s in deep sh&t so he’s saying anything to distract.
He only won 60% of SC GOP voters with at least 25% of the GOP in that state saying they absolutely will not vote for him in the general election. This is the problem he has state by state. While Over 90% of the Dems voted for Biden in SC which is also about the same margin in every state so far during the primaries. That should scare Trump . And the hundreds of millions he owes.
Can you please not use dementia as a swearword
“Dementia Don”?
Diaper Don needs to STFU, his DHS granted Harry’s visa and unlike the diaper wearing orange flump, HE hasn’t been convicted of ANYTHING civil or otherwise! Harry has never disrespected the late Queen, but the diaper dufus has, HE broke protocol and disrespected her by ONE, keeping her waiting, and TWO walking in front of her when they were inspecting HER troops and donny dear, as the Queen said, your “a bit of a megalomaniac who really should be more respectful”.
America I love you, always have, every visit was a joy, but I’m afraid for your future. Take care all x
We’re afraid, too, Mary Pester. Terrified actually.
My need for distraction is one reason I visit this site.
The truly funny thing is half the reporters in the US have a FOIA form filled out requesting information on Melania’s visa forms. The absolute second TFG releases Harry’s visa forms those reporters will submit their Melania form and there will be no way to legally prevent the release of Melania’s visa information.
I hope she is shaking in her shoes over the idea of being exposed.
Harry did not disrespect the queen, you, however have disrespected your country. Disgusting little man. The only place In want to see your name is on a tombstone.
Uh, Harry is a white guy from the UK. At no point in US history would his residency be questioned here. Even if he became a citizen and went into politics, that would make him no different from the second sons who originally settled the colonies.
I wonder how much Heritage donated to Orange Thick Thighs? Or is the narcissistic supply the driver of the rubbish statements
This idiot needs to start worrying more about paying hundreds of millions of dollars to the cases he LOST. That would be the day when they start seizing whatever his assets are left and properties in NY.
First, Trump never reads anything, so he hardly read Spare. In fact, he exhibits all the characteristics of a person who is either a very poor reader (3rd – 4th grade level) or cannot read at all. Mostly he just has people tell him what is happening and then spouts off on stuff he has no real knowledge about. His operational mode is bluster and bravado, not opinion based on real knowledge, using the believe that people will believe him no what he says. And unfortunately, there are a lot of really dumb people who DO believe what he says.
I actually read Spare, and I cannot remember anything in that book where Prince Harry said anything disrespectful about Queen Elizabeth.
Big words Trumpy – let’s see how much power you have in jail!
Mr. Poopy pants needs to worry about his own issues and court trials-there is a reason the government don’t allow a person’s privacy to be invaded-this is a can of worms better left alone-Harry has not broken any laws in this country-he is married to an american citizen and has two children-trump sounds like an abusive ex-I am mad because your wife does not like me-lots of people don’t like poopy pants-all he cares about are vendettas against people who he feels wronged him-a fine way to run a country in 2025-I am praying and hoping this beast does not get elected-Harry has a legal right to privacy and that is the bottom line-what a person writes in book does equate proof of wrong doing-Harry has broken no laws in the USA-Harry and Meghan need to look carefully at the Telegraph and the Heritage Foundations working together to harm them-May God bless and protect the Sussex family.
Gawd, what an asshole this man is. Just a plain, common-as-dirt asshole.