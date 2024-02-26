King Charles is already making ‘contingency plans’ & ‘succession plans’

Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair had a somewhat interesting piece about all of the royal shenanigans a few days ago. She was piggybacking on the fantastical claim that Prince Harry had “offered” to return to the UK temporarily to help out while King Charles is being treated for cancer. It was a make-believe story thrown out there just so Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace could make a big show of snubbing Harry yet again – they’ve run out of punishments so now they create fantasies in which he’s begging to come back just so they can scream “NO!” Anyway, Nicholl had some new quotes involving a “contingency plan.”
Sources close to the king insist that while Charles wants to show the world it is “business as usual,” reports about his son Prince Harry returning to official duties are incorrect. “The idea of Harry coming back to the UK to carry out engagements on behalf of the King is highly, highly unlikely,” a well-placed source tells Vanity Fair. “There is a carefully mapped out contingency plan in place if the king is unable to carry out public-facing engagements over the coming months, and none of these involve Prince Harry.”
VF previously reported that Prince William is being lined up to stand in for King Charles if the monarch is unable to attend next month’s Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Sources close to the Prince of Wales say that the idea Harry could return to the royal fold in a working capacity is “unthinkable.” “The brothers are barely speaking so the idea of William wanting Harry to come back and represent the firm is both laughable and unthinkable,” says a friend.
While Harry seems keen to paper over the cracks, palace aides have insisted that a cool distance remains between the Sussexes and the royal family. While Harry traveled from California to see his father in a last-minute dash following the king’s shocking cancer diagnosis, he was apparently told to wait until the king was at Sandringham. “The advice was for Harry to leave it a while and come to see his father in Sandringham while he was recuperating, but there was a big rush for Harry to come and see his father. It was all very last minute hence why the meeting was so short,” says a source.
So… Harry was told to wait a few days before visiting so that he could go to Sandringham for a longer visit with his father? What’s interesting about that is Camilla was telling everyone that Harry was banned from Sandringham. As for this quote –“The brothers are barely speaking so the idea of William wanting Harry to come back and represent the firm is both laughable and unthinkable”– literally no one cares, William. Stop screaming, crying and throwing up about Harry for two f–king seconds. Regarding the “contingency plan” though, here’s an interesting little story:
King Charles has reportedly begun work on his succession plan, sparking fears his cancer diagnosis may be ‘more dangerous than we have been led to believe.’ Earlier this month Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer after being admitted to hospital for a separate issue regarding an enlarged prostate. The type of cancer has not been revealed to the public, but it was reportedly caught early and the King has been undergoing ‘regular treatments’ ever since.
Nevertheless, the issue has reportedly prompted the King to start formalising his succession plans earlier than intended and ensure that Prince William is at the heart of them, sparking rumours that his illness could be more serious than we have been led to believe.
Tom Quinn, a Royal expert and author, told the Mirror: ‘Charles is also aware that, as future king, William is at the heart of the succession planning that is taking place right now – officials had assumed Charles would remain healthy at least into his mid-eighties before succession planning would need to begin but in fact it has now begun and indicates perhaps that Charles’ cancer is more dangerous than we have been led to believe. Succession planning is highly secret and no one trusts Harry to be part of it for the simple reason that if he feels in any way slighted or not given what he feels he deserves he will run straight to the media.’
As I always say, these people have plans on top of plans and it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the palace was already knee-deep in plans for Charles’s funeral, William’s accession and everything in between. The planning alone doesn’t mean that Charles’s condition is more serious than has been disclosed. That being said, it feels like there was a reason why Harry rushed to the UK as soon as Charles called, just as my radar is pinging about two different articles referencing contingency plans and succession plans.
If we start seeing Harry making more trips over (even if they’re quick) and he brings the kids soon, then we’ll know it’s a really serious diagnosis. Otherwise, of course they plan. That’s the entire job of some of these people. And even without the diagnosis, Charles isn’t 40: there need to be real plans worked out. Since William is the heir, of course he’s going to be at the center of it. It’s not Succession-not like Charles gets to designate someone to replace him.
That means Eggplant Prince William is prepping his coronation. And kkkhate is so close but so far at the same time? Wtf is happening, who doesnt want her on the throne? Where is handsome equerry?
Workshy Willie is too immature and weak to be designated as a leader at this time. His wife is also weak and not smart enough to assist him as needed. They already seem to copy many of The Sussex’ activities; now, all of the Royals want to create podcasts and jump on the Invictus train.
I’m sure there are significant plans in place for Charles’ death and funeral, the same way the plans were in place for years for his mother. I’m not reading too much into that.
The emphasis on the succession is weird though, and how William is at the heart of it – of course he is, he’s the heir, he’s the one who will succeed his father…..why wouldn’t he be at the heart of the discussion?
Maybe the point is he’s not at the heart of the succession discussions…for whatever reason? Laziness? Or bc he and his dad are barely speaking?
I think this is it. He’s refusing to do fuck-all (except for rage against Harry), and BP is over the KP clown show.
William has not really been seen with other members of the BRF for the last two months. It’s almost like he’s being put in time out? Or shunned?
Correct me if I’m wrong, of course – but I don’t think we’ve seen any sign of William and Charles meeting? Hence why all the “How dare Harry” nonsense when H was permitted (and given RPO protection) to visit his father? It was as much distraction from W being grounded as it was outrage towards H.
Is there something going on w/ Workshy Willy that succession plans need to take an oxbow around him? Tweets about “nostradamus was right” being shared in Spanish media circles this morning… I really wonder what they know and can’t tell the public right now.
@Where’sMy Tiara there have been some random stories that William is meeting with Charles every Sunday at Sandringham, but I just don’t buy it. William didn’t visit his father in the hospital once – weird, right, considering his wife was at the same hospital? He hasn’t gone to church with his father (such a PR win for William if he could make it happen.) etc.
It really does kind of feel like William is being benched.
Pre- charles’ diagnosis, there were reports that Charles and William were in weekly contact, but iirc, it was weekly phone calls. A source said they met in person the Saturday before the BAFTAS. Who knows if that source was correct or not. Either way, there has been no photo of William and the king since his diagnosis. There has been no photo of William with anyone except bodyguards on his pr trip to the hospital, Tom cruise, young actresses, and whoever is around at the investitures. That’s it. Oh wait, and whoever was at the Red Cross visit. Not that William amplified the people there so much as his big statement.
If William becomes King in the next decade or so, this will be the first time in living memory that the monarch’s heir will be a minor. One reason to emphasize succession is to make plans for a possible regent. The possibility of a regency in the context of growing republicanism and William’s own potential inadequacies highlights an urgent need for succession planning that might be even more consequential and destabilizing than King Edward’s abdication.
Blithe: Charles was a minor when Liz was crowned…..and remained a minor for more than a decade after.
Oops. Thank you for the correction Renae. Do you / does anyone know if there were specific plans for regency for Charles when he was a minor?
@Blithe – there was a plan, the Regency Act of 1953 named Philip as Regent, if Elizabeth died before Charles turned 21. Philip was named specifically as regent for his & Elizabeth’s children, otherwise it would have been Margaret as regent under the ordinary structure of the Act.
Under those general provisions of the Act, If Charles and William both die before George turns 18, the next in line to the throne who is over the age of 18 (aka – Harry) would be regent. This may be why there is speculation around the “succession” – they may want to amend the Regency Act to remove Harry as regent for George. Who they might name is a very big open question – Kate isn’t up for it and Andrew would technically be next in line, then his daughters. Skip Harry and Andrew, avoid Kate and go straight to Bea?
Thanks Liz! I appreciate your detailed — and kind — response to my questions.
So the regency goes according to the adults in line to the throne — but can be amended. This could get very interesting. There really isn’t any obvious, competent, and available candidate for the position — like Philip might have been for Charles — without Harry. I wonder if Anne would be considered? I wonder if Camilla would try to be involved in some way?
And the pickings are slim for Regents. It’d likely be split into two with Kate one of them as George’s mother, but she wouldn’t handle the day to day business of reading the red boxes and signing off of government bills, they’d want someone of Royal blood to take that on
Maybe they’re misusing the word succession. Charles was very involved in decision-making in the later years of Elizabeth’s life, so maybe this is about getting William up to speed, although he still hasn’t figured out how to be PoW. Or they could be countering the speculation that William is unfit for some reason and the succession should go to George.
This all makes me wonder about the titles of Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. The title of PoW disappears as soon as the current PoW becomes King and then the king confers it sometime later to the heir. I think the Duchy of Cornwall automatically goes to the heir. So, George could become a very rich little boy? And who would help him manage everything?
That’s basically what happened to Charles–he was a little boy as the Duke of Cornwall and was invested as PoW in 1969, right? So Charles would have had a regent when his mother was queen.
The Sovereign Grant Act 2011 deals with this. If there is a Duke of Cornwall who is under the age of 18 years, the Sovereign will enjoy the income of the Duchy of Cornwall. However, the sovereign grant will be reduced by 90% of that income. The remaining 10% surplus is used towards costs of the under-age heir.
@Innie, thanks, thats interesting and sort of makes sense, right? The idea of the Duchy of Cornwall is to provide income for the heir, so if the heir is underage, they would presumably be provided for by their parent (the monarch most likely but not always.) So the monarch gets 10% of the duchy income and the sovereign grant is reduced accordingly.
Thanks @Innie and @Ianne – I hadn’t really thought about it, but of course there would be a rule in place for this contingency.
William is next in line so there is no need to plan a succession. He’s getting the job. It’s really William who needs to do the work on his end not Charles.
Also I think there was a funeral plan for Charles when he was Prince of wales that got updated not long after the Queen died.
Succession plans are nothing new. This has been in place for years. As for contingency plans for the coming months – of course, they’re making plans! It’s a firm/well-oiled machine not a family potluck for christ sake!
As for all the other malarky, Every story they spin contradicts itself. But then again, it’s impossible to remember your story when you lie.
I’m personally convinced that Charles’ cancer is quite serious based on the fact that they made such a song and dance about his prostate and raising awareness for the issue, but then there were crickets when it came to his cancer diagnosis type and stage. It’s bad.
Or it is a type or in a location he finds embarrassing to discuss.
The continued silence on the type and stage of Charles’ cancer has all my spidey senses tingling too.
I agree that it appears to be serious. When a cancer patient begins to lose weight, as chucky has been doing, it says the cancer is in charge. Theres no arresting of its path of destruction. It moves slowly at first but then rapidly takes over the host.
Remember betty. Look at her images at phillip’s funeral in April 2021. No one outside their inner circle knew she was ailing, And she didnt look like it. A year later, her weight loss was very obvious. But I for one, just thought it was what happened to widows soon after the death of their husband of many years.
A year later, when H&M secretly popped into the uk to visit with betty in April 2022, that was because by then, there was doubt all around that she would make it to her jubbly that June. But she did, and H&M brought their babies to meet her, knowing it would very likely be the only opportunity to do so. And it was.
I believe that Harry rushing over to see chucky earlier this month is reminiscent of that secret trip he and M made to see betty in April 2021. The fact that he rushed over, knowing he had an event (the NFL ceremony) the very next day, suggests that he wanted this visit to be on the record as him having seen his father after such a devastating diagnosis, knowing that he has no plans to see him again for a while, during which anything can happen.
I don’t know how serious Charles’ cancer diagnosis is but, since no one knows when an 80-year-old man would succumb to cancer, maybe Harry didn’t want to have to depend on William’s good will to say goodby at a funereal, if Charles died before he had seen him. In other words, Harry went while he could before the worst happened – by which I mean, before William became king.
This sounds like it’s coming from William’s team, desperate to pretend he’s doing some serious work succession planning with Daddy and promising to be keen about standing in at the Commonwealth, and not on a bender somewhere. Also, do you know he hates Harry, he really hates him, he won’t talk to him, it’s Harry that constantly leaks to the press, not William! They need new talking points.
They certainly do like planning seems all they do is plan. Harry is not the leaker Katie but your favorite Peg is. Harry has a life he is building and it doesn’t include or want royal duties.
^^ Exactly @ Susan Collins! The toxic BRF and rotten BM need to end the lies, subterfuge, and gaslighting attacks against Harry. As if Harry has ever “run to the media.” 🤦♀️
We all know the palace has allowed and abetted the media’s anti-Sussex attacks, coupled with issuing threats and punishments to Harry BECAUSE he is courageously battling against the media and their lies. FFS, the ‘throw him under the bus’ crap that Harry endured growing up as the spare scapegoat for Willy’s, Chuck’s, and Camzilla’s protection. 🙄 😒 Miss us with this faux BS, please.
And when it comes to the actual succession, what is there to plan? The job description and calendar of events is pretty clear. Now, watching William try to get out of the ‘work’ will be fun but that’s a separate issue. I can’t wait to see his face when he has to attend the state opening or parliament or any of those other pageantry heavy occasions.
The plan isn’t so much for the heir as it is for all the functionaries who have roles to play. It’s all scripted so that everyone can just follow the script without having to improvise and risk screwing things up. The family has scripts, of course, but they also know that everyone else knows what they are supposed to be doing and can somewhat follow along.
I remember reading in one of the biographies that there were fights over who would be regent if Charles became king while still a child. IIRC it was one of the fights Philip won, but not very sure of that.
This is a big problem of Charles’ slimmed down monarchy. Who would be regent for George? Harry is obvious choice, but William wouldn’t approve. Kate doesn’t seem up to it. Andrew is right out. Anne probably best, but would she last until George is 18? They are down to Edward or Beatrice.
The regency act states that the regent has to be in the line of succession so it can never be Kate. But Harry is the next adult in line for it. And after him Andrew.
Charles wanted to see Harry. He sent cars and security for him. That kinda stops the story that Harry was told to wait to see his father doesn’t it?
BS again. If there is a line up for the sussecion William would have been appointed regent by now. William’s recent mess ups, especially with the Isreal-Gaza war, proves he’s not ready to have access to the red boxes. These “reporters” don’t know jack; the Firm feeds them ridiculous talking points because they know they wouldn’t be challenged. It’s concierge journalism.
Seems like another article written just to mention Harry and how he’ll be excluded because he’ll run to the media. Meanwhile the media gets every single thing from the royals still on salty island. The royal media literally doesn’t exist without their little leakers.
I would think that succession plans would be in place from the time he became king, not over a year later. Don’t all world leaders have designated successors at all times? Or is it that the position has so little power it doesn’t really matter? And who cares if PW is at the Commonwealth service. Aren’t most of the “working” royals usually in attendance? Or does he think he will be the leader of the pack? If Cam is there does she outrank PW?
Those plans are probably updated annually. At least checked to make sure everyone involved is still capable of doing their part.
That phone hacking Karen needs to stop talking as if she knows something. Time will tell if KCII cancer is serious.
Katie Nichols is such a witch, no wonder she’s a perfect fit to be the unofficial KP spokes-blabber. No matter what garbage KP and William push out, she serves it up with sugar on top. William is still mad I guess that the world was praising Harry for being a dutiful son while he is still MIA. Has he been to see Charles yet?
Succession is in the constitution, yes? I think Charles, like his mother, planned his funeral right off the bat. If he does think his time is short, then he is funneling as much cash to Camilla as possible.
Camilla is no fool, the funneling of money probably began long before the crown was put on Chuck’s head.
The Rota are aptly named – they do seem stuck in a story loop that just goes round and round…
Somebody (Charles/Camilla) is carrying on!
Prince William is ready to step up!
There’s Something Bad About Harry!
Now we have ‘Charles is making succession plans!’ which is just a subset of ‘William is ready to step up!’ and, yeah – those succession plans will have been mainly written years ago. That’s how this family rolls.
What we do NOT have is ANYTHING about Kate except weird re-hashed stories that have already been run months ago (the news about her taking on the queen’s equerry) or going to visit another school for George – which she has obviously not done in person this year but are released in a way that suggests she has. The way they are avoiding it speaks volumes given how little they have to talk about right now.
“The Rota are aptly named – they do seem stuck in a story loop that just goes round and round.” Nice!!
Harry remains Councellor of State and Beatrice was at Clarence House the same day as Harry along with Camilla who is also a Counsellor of State. Something of importance went down and Harry was summoned for a purpose. Could it be that William isn’t at the heart of the succession plans but rather a Regency for George until he becomes 18? William should have been declared Regent but hasn’t been. The Firm has already deemed him unfit. If Charles condition gets worse, It is Harry under the Regency Act who will step in on behalf of George. The law has not changed. As the next royal in the line of Succession over 18, the Firm has no choice if William is deemed unfit.
Harry as regent for George? That will never happen. Aside from everything that’s happened, Harry lives thousands of miles away.
Going with the wild assumption of skipping PW, maybe PH signing something to turn it over to Bea as regent. IF that ever happened, what would happen with the duchy of Cornwall? Would PW get to continue as Duke since he wouldn’t be the heir anymore? Would he be allowed to keep it until PG had a son?
The plans for succession are laid out by law under the Regency Act of 1937. Harry is listed as Regent for George in case William is deemed unfit. Charles can’t turn it over to Beatrice without changing the law. Also under the law, four people along with the spouse of the monarch determine the fitness of the monarch. They are the Lord Chancellor, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Lord Chief Justice of England and the Master of the Rolls. Only three of the five which includes the spouse are required to make the determination. Interesting enough it’s always important that a monarch has a spouse on their side if a question of fitness arises. Charles has Camilla. Does William have Kate?
@GDubslady, thank you for this clear and informative post.
And William would have had to have done something very bad…and the response to it would all be behind the scenes, with public notice occuring only after all had been settled, all plans laid, everyone on the same page, and everyone else paid off, and all spinning spun, all whitewashing done. I think this is whats happening behind the scenes.
Thank you, @GDubslady, and @Underhill: very interesting speculation.
@GDubslady But they can’t force Harry to do it. So what if he says “no thanks, my wife and children come first.”
The role of Regent that Harry has is extremely tricky and delicate but everything He and Meghan have done makes sense from the perspective of being a regent for a future heir. Harry would want to set himself up financially and outside of the UK before becoming regent. That way when George becomes King, Harry can just leave without needing to depend on George or the couriers for support or stand in the way of the future heir. All the attacks on H and M have been done to push Parliament to change the Regency Act but that shipped sailed years ago. Harry remains George’s Regent in case William’s unable to serve or died under the Regency Act.
As stated above under the Regency Act Harry is the automatic regent for George, since he is the next adult in the line of succession. And after that it would be Andrew. So there would have to be a lot of wrangling to go on if they wanted to get to Beatrice.
Charles is of sound mind and us able to do some work. There is no need for William to have a regency
Tessa I think they mean a regency for George since Pegs is definitely not of sound mind.
Beatrice lives near Charles, so it’s not been established she actually met with him (as opposed to just continuing to live her life).
Since the whole Succession plan is predetermined by birth order, what’s there to plan? It seems the succeeding monarch gets to do whatever he or she wants and in fact do away with a previous monarch’s plans and orders. Are they saying they are already planning the finer points of Charles’s funeral and William’s crowning ceremony? It’s obvious Charles’s reign would not be long because of his age, but it looks like it could be over in the blink of an eye. Considering that William’s reign sounds like a reign of terror coming up, I hope Charles is granted a bit of grace and life for a bit longer. Maybe Charles made a deal with the devil- a long reign alone or a short reign with Camilla by his side.
I wondered why Charles needed a succession plan too. It’s William or nobody whether anyone likes it or not.
But William is shaky and George is a minor. And Camilla is disliked. And Harry was pushed out. While succession is predetermined, is regency? Whether they are ever actually used or not, plans do need to be in place for the possibility of a minor inheriting the monarchy— and even for a monarch with a minor heir.
Succession plans are not done at the last minute. To say the least. Charles needs to get his bone idle heir working
Not sure if this is wishful thinking on my part, but here goes…..
*CR 3 and the mistress are unable to travel to any of the Commonwealth realms in the near future.
*Can’t and Won’t are either too ill or have to do ‘school runs’ , so they won’t be going anywhere.
*CR3 has reconsidered H&M’s offer in the Sandringham proposal to remain commonwealth youth ambassadors and will reinstate them and ask them to do some trips this year…..
It’s wishful thinking but it’s what the press wants, hence the story that made up by Kate Mansey of the Times.
This stuff defies belief. Harry’s role in any succession is as non-existent today as it was before he stopped being a working royal. He is 5th in line for the throne, after William, George, Charlotte, and Louis.
The *succession of the monarch* is not a will, an inheritance to be divided up according to preferences, campaigned for. argued over, maybe even litigated. It’s about as set in stone as possible.
So there is no “if Harry doesn’t get what we wants in the succession planning, he’ll run to the media.” He already knows what he’s getting: nothing and has known that, effectively, from birth, and, most certainly, from the birth of each of Kate’s children. And HE IS FINE WITH THAT.
If this was about regency or state duties, then maybe, but even then, not really. The man gave up his royal duties and moved across an ocean to get away from this mess. He’s done. Might he do something here or there at the direct request of a father he loves dearly? Sure. But he has no desire and no obligation, so bump this “if he doesn’t get what he wants” mess. He made it very clear what he “wanted” and was told no, and so chose door #2. He has never looked back.
💯 Mario! 🙌🏽👏🏽
Harry very much remains the regent for George and is listed as such in case William dies or becomes unfit before George turns 18. An Act of Parliament would be required to change the Regency Law of 1937 barring Harry from serving as Regent which isn’t likely.
Everything and I mean everything that
GDUBSLADY has said is dead on balls accurate! I wish that this was on Twitter so I could unroll all of her comments. I don’t understand why everyone keeps asking the same questions when she’s given you the answers. You can want it to be a certain way, but that won’t make it so the Regency act is what it is, Harry will be the Regent. She’s also right in saying that is exactly why Harry rushed home. There had to be some paperwork signed immediately. William will not be king. Harry will be regent until George is of age. Please don’t say that he won’t do it because he is going to. Now I’m going to see if I can find GDUBSLADY on Twitter so I can follow her.
The regency act would need to be altered to remove Harry and there are other countries outside of the UK with Charles and his direct line as head of state, so just as they had to get those countries to approve the new succession order permitting Charlotte to be ahead of Louis, they would need to do this to change the regency act.
And they won’t do this unless they have no choice.
They make it sound like Harry rushed over despite being told to wait. It’s far more likely he rushed over because that was the only opening in his schedule.
Harry had business commitments scheduled for the day after he returned and for the next couple of weeks. He would have had to wait a few weeks to be able to get over there if he hadn’t popped over on that one free day.
You’re absolutely right but the press wants the public to believe that Harry doesn’t have a job and responsibilities at home.
Yup. And his father wanted to talk to him about something very important that they absolutely could not discuss in a zoom call or any other electronic method.
Succession plans should already be in place, but what are these contingency plans? I’d imagine they would have plans for most scenarios. But what if the contingency plans are “what do we do if William can’t or won’t do it?”
He’s already failed the system by not stepping up for Charles. Are they coming up with plans now for the unthinkable? William not taking over? George too young to take it for another decade? I still think that’s the main reason both Harry and Beatrice were there. They are the next two in line to act as regent. If Harry refuses because of his life in America, Beatrice would be up.
What about Bea’s pedo father? Isn’t he still on line for regent? Or has he forfeited already? I’d love if Harry signed documents to forfeit his position thereby leaving the pedo as regent of a minor child. And then the UK can really have a conversation about him that they should have had ages ago and get rid of that man.
It’s an interesting scenario. But how in the world would they explain to the public that they are just skipping William whom they have been embiggening for years? I’m skeptical.
I do not think this is a likely scenario, FYI, but to play along – I think the idea is that William would step down as heir/monarch and remove himself from the line of succession, either willingly or under a great deal of pressure to do so, so that they DON’T have to explain they’re just skipping him.
But I think that is very extreme and not very likely (not impossible, but not likely.)
Harry came over because his father is sick, (very), and all this gaslighting bullsht about the length of the visit won’t wash because everyone with any sense knows Harry’s flite was delayed for 6 hours. It wasn’t a surprise visit, Charles knew he was coming, hence the security. So William and his “friends”, need to stop bullshiting the masses who feed on this crap. Get it through your head bully, Harry DOESN’T CARE, he’s gone, your just the dust on his heals. So cry your salty tears and get the fk over yourself. If Harry’s dad asked him to do something for him, harry MIGHT say yes, but he would check his diary and think hard before his decision, because the days of Charlie or anyone saying jump and Harry saying how high, went years ago!
Menai Bridge is already in place for Charlie’s funeral, just like the late Queen’s was London bridge, I suggest Billy’s will be called, Dental bridge.
I did say about a week ago that someone’s a lot more sick than the Palace is letting on and that things were happening especially at Balmoral. I’m trying to be a bit cagey as I’m careful of Heather’s job!! But like I have said, EASTER IS COMING, and if not bang on Easter, it’s very soon afterwards!
Thanks for the hints Mary Pester, it helps make sense out of the cone of silence hovering over the BaRF, tabloids and Meddlesomes — the Balmoral staffing-up is a bit of a giveaway isn’t it. Easter is coming….and the Easter rabbit has a basket full of tea instead of eggs.
Beware the Ides of March! Should get interesting around that time, I’m thinking.
There is an article in Marca which is think is a translation, but it says that kate had a scheduled operation for the end of the school break and was supposed to be out that day, but something unknown was discovered.
And the Spanish media is not backing down from the coma story.
My mistake the story about discovering something more for Kate during the operation was referenced in Private Eye.
Mary Pester, ‘Dental Bridge’ is still funny! Thank you for that.
Well, well. It’ll be interesting if there’s more info on KFC and I have to wonder if there will be a resurrection of Bone Idle (I love your choice).
Again, it’s not been established Bea was seen because she was on her way to meet Charles. She lives around there and would have been seen nearby that day unless she stayed home all that time or was on vacation somewhere.
If William is not fit to rule they have a “line” of succession, that’s the point, they can just go down the line to elevate the next suitable person. H&M have their own commitments and life outside the royal bubble. Andrew is toxic. Can’t Beatrice be George’s regent?
Edit to say I just saw Snuffles post above this one, Beatrice seems the most likely.
Who would declare William “unfit” to be king? Just knowing it isn’t enough, especially if he objects, which he would.
Truth be told, @BrassyRebel, I don’t know the method with which TPTB would choose to pass over the heir and install someone else – in this case, to hold the fort until George comes of age. Also, what the BRF might posit as ‘the reason’ William would need to be skipped might necessarily be face saving for them all rather than the true heart of the matter of what’s going on.
As someone pointed out recently, ‘fitness’ has nothing to do with it. Next in line is next in line.
Who gets to act as regent if both KC and FK are unable, ahem, to perform their roles and Harry is nixed as a non working royal?
Andrew!! Who would most likely step aside for Beatrice.
No one will “step aside” for Beatrice. Beatrice will NOT be George’s regent, period. full stop. end of.
I saw something on TikTok that said KC has pancreatic cancer. I can’t remember the account. If it’s true then it is very serious.
Supposedly the Greek Media has been reporting this. But who knows how accurate any of this is.
They might have seen it in the National Enquirer – it was reported there that Camilla blurted it out in front of some courtier while berating Harry for having caused Charles’ cancer. The courtier then reported it to the Enquirer? That doesn’t seem likely. I mean, how many courtiers are there hanging around while Camilla goes ballistic? It can’t be that many and Camilla would be able to tell who did the leaking.
I’ve come to the conclusion that that the story about Harry wanting to return to royal duties was made up by the press to force the Palace’s hand on the issue. The press wants Harry to return to royal duties and they’re trying to get the Palace to agree to it. The Palace saying no to half in half out was first pushed by the press and the courtiers went along with the press’ demands. As for the succession plan, that would have been drawn up the minute Charles ascended the throne and every year it will be revised.
On Twitter this weekend, a Pakistani newspaper, written in EN primarily for expats in the UK claimed a palace “spy” said it was pancreatic cancer. Here is the article. It is repeating the same crap about Harry causing the cancer which is garbage.
https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1160351-king-charles-cancer-type-revealed-by-palace-spy
This “paper” is not a reliable source and I’m sure if you search that website you will find a lot of made up stories about Harry and Meghan.
I’m figuring its just as legit as the Mail, Sun and Express 😉 And part of me thinks that there are some journos desperate to spill tea they will leak to foreign papers. Or it can be garbage. This publication seems to appease the Harry and Meghan haters, which I found interesting (meaning the publication’s “morals” align with the “morals” of the British tabloids).
Wow I just hope it isn’t pancreatic cancer and can understand why it wouldn’t be made public if it was, given poor survival rates unless caught early.
Interesting that the focus here is Camilla’s rage, although the bit about keeping Archie and Lili away from Charles is overkill. Within a relatively short span of time, Charles lost both of his parents — which included losing his boss, his monarch, and his own role as PoW. His brother Andrew teeters on the edge of being arrested. His oldest son and English rose daughter-in-law are clearly going through some kind of somethings. Yet the critical source of stress for Charles is apparently ONLY that his younger son grew up, got happily married, and decided to leave the family business and move to another neighborhood.
I’m not sure who our modern day Shakespeare might be, but I am so looking forward to a real biography of Camilla at some point, and some version of Camilla: The Musical.
@Blithe: Charles really couldn’t King Lear any harder if he tried 🙄
If stress caused pancreatic cancer it would be far more common and among people who are poorer than KC, who has far less stress to deal with than his “subjects”. The biggest risk factor is smoking. Obesity, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis (related to smoking, alcohol, gallstones) and family history also factor in. So is KC a sneaky smoker and alcohol abuser? Those would be more likely than stress as a cause.
The cancer lottery doesn’t care about one’s habits.
God knows he’s had plenty of second hand smoke exposure from Cowmilla’s chain smoking. I also read the pancreatic cancer claim in some foreign accounts.
@EasternViolet What? Lottery? So you don’t think smoking and other bad habits can lead to cancer?
Harry couldn’t wait because his calendar was packed. He was presenting at the NFL and preparing for Invictus Games One Year TO GO trip that would be taking place a few days later in Canada.
While in Canada he did an interview to promote IG and said for the SECOND time that he would never return to work for the royals. I honestly don’t understand how BP and KP don’t feel embarrassed when they keep pretending to reject 2 people who left them 4 years ago.
Betty and Philip planned their funerals decades before they would die and would routinely go in an update them. I’m sure Chuckie does the same.
This is a load of rubbish and just another article using one topic to disguise the real purpose: bash Harry and/or Meghan. The institution would have had plans for several different succession scenarios: William inheriting if Charles died before the late Queen, Harry inheriting if both Charles and William died and William had no heirs, there are already plans set for George, Charlotte and Louis, including regency situations. They are macabre enough to have plans for the incredibly unlikely event of Harry succeeding if anything were to happen to the Wales family.
Charles is sending Anne to represent him at a funeral in Namibia which is a Commonwealth country. Normally, the heir is sent on such occasions. If the Queen were still reigning. Charles would have gone. William is useless. Can’t go to a World Cup, can’t go to a funeral. Charles can depend on Anne his sister, but not his son and heir.
Despite being 17th in line of succession could Princess Anne act as princess regent should both KC and Willfully Idle be “unavailable” to serve?
I, myself, think there may be more reasons than laziness that Bulliam can’t leave the country.
Ooooooooooooh…
I’m reading between the lines here, @Underhill. You mean the police procedural phrase “” Don’t leave the country? “
I mean, William can’t even be bothered to attend a memorial service for his godfather being held in WINDSOR. Are we surprised he’s refusing to go to another country for a funeral?
This is noise, pure and simple. Charles’ entire life and death has been planned for decades. Harry going to see his very ill father is what a loving son does for a parent.
How little could Willfully Idle get away with “doing” as King? I mean could he do even less as King than he is currently doing given that whilst the school run is non negotiable, most other things he could deem worthy of delegation to folk like Anne and Sophie? So he can concentrate on big thinking and making statements on how world peace could be good?
Well, it’s not like he is deciding policy, despite his recent efforts.
Signing what’s put in front of him basically, right? We know Chatles reads everything, but does he have to?
And being head of the church, but again, he’s not going to be really making decisions about anything. He can just show up to declare things open from time to time.
The last Prince Regent was not a load of fun: the bibulous, greedy George IV, some 200 years back, who uncannily prefigures Donald Trump in terms of tonsorial wisdom and rage. My fear is this: Prince William, in a rage of domestic violence threw a fit and almost killed Kate, who is in coma, or nursing home or cemetery right now as they hope we forget about her. The Middleton parents are being “managed” via various incentives. Have the children been seen since the Sandringham Christmas?
William could be like Edward VIII with many complications. I fear for young Prince George.
The only ones I trust are H & M (who are out of it for all practical purposes), Anne, Edward, and Eugenie.
Quoted from @FieldsLeaf / Maple Leaf Fields: ” I always knew that the monarch had legal custody of all minor grandchildren… that info was put out when Charles and Diana divorced years ago and W and H were still very young. Charles could technically take custody of W’s three children or even H’s two (although that would be one hell of a fight since they are American citizens as well as British and their mother is American…The UK King has no jurisdiction or rights in the US)……They wouldn’t even need to be part of a divorce, death custodial kind of situation or anything he could just wake up one day and say… mine…..
Crazy….. I knew also that the same rule applied to William and Harry. BUT…… what I did not know….or rather never noticed before……. that rule does not apply to William and Harry being minors.
Effectively if Charles wanted Harry back in the UK he could simply lure him over and then remand him to stop him from leaving. The rule for custody of children of the monarch does not specify that they have to be minors. The rule clearly states “minor grandchildren” but the rule says… all of the monarch’s offspring…. it does not specify “minor children” in another spot it says children but it doesn’t say minor.
That would imply that if the King wanted to keep his sons on the crown estate or specifically in the country he could. Remember all driver’s licenses and passports in the UK are issued by and under the name of the King. While the monarch travels without a passport… members of the family all have special passports issued by the monarch.
He could easily revoke them and he wouldn’t need the government to do it. While Harry’s children remain in the US there is a level of protection there. The King has no powers or rights in the US. And UK custody laws can’t be enforced in the US either without a divorce, especially for grandparents if both or one of the parents is alive and there is no grounds to remove parental custody. But if they go to the UK it’s a whole different story……… Even Harry is running a risk if he goes to the UK and gets his father on a bad day.”
I’m find the threads they write fascinating.
That is not a law passed by Parliament. It was a legal opinion by 10 judges for King Geo I in 1717. This legal opinion, known as the “Grand Opinion for the Prerogative Concerning the Royal Family,” stated that the King had the right to oversee the “care and education” of his grandchildren. It says nothing about physical custody. It has limited precedence and would likely not be anything enforceable in the modern world. This is a pipe dream of the derangers and another way for them to salivate over H&M being punished.
Thank you for this voice of reason.
We also saw how none of this ever happened when Diana and Charles were divorced. Proof enough that the crown doesn’t control the direct heirs.
It is doubtful that Charles would want to take charge of raising children and at his age. Charles and diana shared custody. Diana did have to get approval from the queen about where she took William and harry on vacation. After the divorce.
That’s never going to happen and I’m not even sure how much truth there is. MapleFields writes a lot of longwinded posts on X/twitter but uses very little citations or sources. I personally take everything they post with a HUGE grain of salt.
Charles is not going to “lure Harry back” and then keep him from leaving. He’s not going to take George/ Charlotte and Louis away from William unless there is a legitimate issue there. He’s not hatching plans to steal Archie and Lili.
Thanks for saying this. That account is speculation at best.
Also there are UK laws in place regarding custody and Diana had as much access to William and Harry as Charles. And the Queen did not have custody of them in any sense. That is a myth perpetuated without proof.
The gratuitous sniping at Harry at the end of that second article is so childish. They’re just embarrassing themselves.
“The advice was for Harry to leave it a while and come to see his father in Sandringham while he was recuperating, but there was a big rush for Harry to come and see his father. It was all very last minute hence why the meeting was so short,” says a source.”
^^Harry had commitments such as presenting the award to that football player and the upcoming Invictus Games stuff in Vancouver. He knew if he went ahead as planned with his scheduled appearances the British media and the BRF would use that as an opportunity to attack him. Also the international media at large would make the IG stuff about his dad’s cancer diagnosis. He couldn’t “leave it awhile” as the turnaround to be in Las Vegas and Canada was very tight. He visited his dad because he loves him but also to ruin the “Harry is heartless and doesn’t care about his dad” storylines the media was no doubt hoping to publish.That’s probably why Harry was so insistent on seeing Charles, he probably didn’t care if the visit was 30 minutes or 5 minutes. He got face time with his dad and checked in on him and was able to honor his other commitments without the whole thing being about his dad’s health and how he doesn’t care about his dad. Also William couldn’t then spin stupid storylines about his brother not caring either. It was definitely a strategic visit. And I bet you the BRF was hoping Harry in some way he would cancel his IG appearance if he “left it awhile” and not get any positive press.
As for contingency plans, those should be done as soon as the new monarch accedes to the throne. I’m pretty sure there are already solid plans in place for Charles’s funeral, you would think William would be aware of any contingency plans. Now whether he’s ready for that moment, whenever it comes, the answer is probably not. If William continues to just send out “I hate my brother” messages to the media whenever he becomes king, this will eventually start to get old and people will say its unbecoming of a monarch. Harry hasn’t been convicted of any crimes and William truly needs to move on emotionally. I know he feels deeply betrayed but it’s been four years. The world has moved on.
Willy is so woefully unprepared to be king … which I have to admit, is kind of delightful. The sooner people realize how inessential this the monarchy is, the better.
Inheriting a job from a parent despite individual desire to choose their own life and career is not right. Also succession of untalented, ignorant, uncurious, racist, arrogant , violent, drunken doofus who is unsackable despite inadequacy and ineptitude would be avoided if we had an elected head of state. I dread FK becoming King but maybe this is what it will take to get us proper elected representation because Willy is going to tank big time.
Succession to the crown is established by an act of Parliament. Charles can’t plan on it or change it. And they’ve had his funeral plans ready since before the late queen’s funeral.
What they are probably working on now is Kate’s funeral plans…
“Succession plans”, like there’s some complicated procedures involved? Charles dies; William succeeds him; that’s it.
I read an article from a good source saying-Charles has pancreatic cancer-if true this very serious indeed-when it was revealed he had cancer that is the first thought I had of the type of cancer he had-I wish Charles well and hope he gets better-I am not a fan just a decent person towards others with an illness.
Sadly, I think a more aggressive/less treatable cancer is possible.
I cannot imagine that the whole BRF doesn’t undergo very regular check-ups including screening for most common forms of cancer. If they are surprised during a surgery, then is it sth they could not detect earlier meaning: it grows fast and year ago all was well or it is rare and there is no preventative screening possible.
So if the code phrase for Queen Elizabeth II’s death was “London Bridge is down” then what is Chuckies phrase? “That one other bridge no one expected to be important is down”?