Platell: Prince William should STFU about politics & tell us how Kate is doing

People who only started following royal gossip when Prince Harry fell in love with then-Meghan Markle missed the years in which the British media regularly criticized Prince William. These days, you would think Prince William walks on water and Kate’s farts smell like roses, that’s how positive and sycophantic their coverage has become. But it was quite a regular thing, especially circa 2014-2016, for the British press to scornfully write about “work-shy Will” and “lazy Kate.” I still remember the well-deserved pile-on when it was revealed that William didn’t even commit to a part-time air ambulance pilot schedule, and he regularly skipped important events like the BAFTA simply because he didn’t feel like it. There were deep concerns, as late as 2016-17, that William would be petulant, entitled, lazy and blundering all of his life.
I bring all of that up because William has never enjoyed better press than when he’s selling out his brother and sister-in-law. But recent weeks have felt different. William went MIA for weeks right when King Charles and Princess Kate were dealing with medical issues. Now he’s arrogantly issuing self-serving statements about sensitive political issues, all while maintaining a deafening radio silence about his wife, who hasn’t been heard from in two months. Well, the Mail published this curious column from Amanda Platell: “Don’t lecture us all about Gaza, William… just tell us how Kate is.”
The shock waves hitting the House of Windsor this year have been relentless, not least among them the news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer. So it was heartening to see him meeting Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace this week, getting on with his job. Discussions between them turned to the importance of raising awareness for cancer charities and the Prime Minister commented on how well the King looked.
Rishi wasn’t the only one who thought so. The King’s appearance was a reassuring message of hope. He hadn’t lost his hair, as some of us feared, as a result of possible chemotherapy. Nor had he lost too much weight. He seemed in good heart.
But to me there was also something rather poignant about seeing him. It made me think about the Princess of Wales and how we haven’t seen her for so long. The most recent pictures I can find of Kate were taken on Christmas Day last year on the royal walk to church in Sandringham. It was January 17 when it was announced she had been admitted to hospital for unspecified surgery. She then spent two weeks in a private clinic before her planned three-month recuperative break from royal duties.
Can we even remember a time since she married William in 2011 when she was not there in our lives, smiling and laughing at official events or with her husband and her children? Her absence feels almost like a bereavement so used to her have we become. Wherever I go — the hairdresser, the butcher, shops, even in the street — I am asked about Kate by people who think I might have some information about the Princess because I am a journalist (I don’t).
Everyone’s desperate to find out what’s happening. How she is. When we’ll see her. But there is radio silence. If Charles can be open about his condition, why can’t we hear about how Kate is getting on?
William can pontificate foolishly about Gaza all he likes, but those of us who support and admire him and the Royal Family are not even vaguely interested. We just want to know about Kate. So please, William, stop lecturing us about the Middle East. And tell us that the wonderful woman you married — and who long ago captured our hearts — is doing OK.
[From The Daily Mail]
In recent years, I’ve gotten the sense that the British media is under strict editorial guidance to handle William and Kate with kid gloves, especially since they were both “playing the game” starting in 2017-18. But Kate went missing for two months and Kensington Palace bungled the release of information… and people are starting to get unsettled. Then again, I believe that there are many rota people already have some idea about what happened to Kate, but there’s some kind of embargo on that information. This Platell column can be read as a threat, just the Mail pulling on William’s leash a bit, telling him “stop with the politics and give us something on Kate.” It’s remarkable that it’s taken two months for this shift to happen.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
A bit over the top with the “wonderful” bit, but definitely poking Will’s cage. And the worst she can think of is that KC might lose his hair with chemo? There are far worse effects with cancer treatments.
That struck me, too! It’s not like Charles is the royal who is reliant on his hair for personality. I’d be much more worried about the fatigue
Charles could also wear a wig if he sees fit until the hair grows back
She’s comparing CRex with (P)egg and finding the latter lacking. The comment about CRex not having lost his hair might be veiled criticism towards Egg, who has.
@Tessa: A wig? Dude’s got a crown he an wear!
Maybe Steve Van Zandt can give Chuck some of his head scarves like he did with Jamie Raskin!
Come on now. Katie is nowhere near being “wonderful.” I personally do NOT “miss seeing” Kate’s jazz hands, fake hyena smiles, overdone buttons, and her endless Diana and Meghan fashion cosplay cuz Katie Keen has no personal style! 🙄
Obviously, if ‘gone missing’ Kate was actually so ‘wonderful,’ she woulda had a bunch of real friends visiting her at the hospital, instead of nada, zip! Let’s be honest, please! Grumpy Platell is just finally fed up with the secrecy surrounding Kate’s disappearance. Thus, Platell has resorted to issuing softball threats, mixed with undue praise for the royal absentee/ ghost. 😑
Yeah, she missed me with all this “Kate’s wonderful ” but notice that she praises Kate for her smile (lol) and her children..nothing else..not her work ethic (😉) nor her “groundbreaking ” research with the five questions or her arly years initiatives (🤣 ).
My eyeballs wanted to roll out of my head at the “long ago captured our hearts” nonsense. She didn’t even capture her own husband’s heart, much less anyone else’s. She’s done nothing for anyone to admire, she is incapable of speaking about anything or anyone with passion. She’s just there wearing a lot of buttons, and she isn’t even that anymore.
I took the hair comments as a dig at Bill’s chrome dome.
Oops, I hadn’t seen your response, Agnes. This is what I read as well. A sugary, “kind,” knife-twisting comparison about royal hair.
While I cannot stand William and have no time for Kate, saying that Kate ‘didn’t even capture her husband’s heart’ is simply a mean-girl dig, Christine. He’s too narcissistic to be captured by anyone’s heart. She’s no scone with cream, but at least give her a break on that score.
Losing hair is one of the few side effects of cancer treatment that is truly visible though. I think that’s what she was getting at.
Don’t mean to be mean (well…) but do you see anything about this statement ” smiling and laughing at official events or with her husband and her children?”…I do, it shows that she does NOTHING…not saying that the article would be where they list all she has done, but there is nothing that she has done. She shows up and smile and people say that she is ‘working.’
@Caribbean, seriously! This woman is trying her absolute hardest to make Kate sound saintly, and that’s all that even she can come up with. That Kate stands there and smiles for cameras and has cute kids. How embarrassing.
Diana died at 36 and her legacy still exists almost 30 years later. Kate has done nothing really. And we are seeing how easily she is being forgotten.
Platell is playing a game. Like most of these ‘journalists’ she knows exactly what is wrong with Kate but they can’t say it. So she is taunting the RF to come clean.
Wow-talk about laying it on thick. Clearly she figures this nauseating flattery will get a response. Fascinating to see that this is one way to try and get them to respond. . .
^^ ✅️ @MaryContrary! My thoughts, exactly! 🎯 💯
That was nauseating. It’s not that we miss her smiling face (barf), but that it’s really squirrely that they’ve gone radio silence on her, as though she never existed. Kate who?
The English aristos at court became masters of the back handed “compliment” in regard to their rulers in centuries past. It was a dangerous game that could easily lead to the tower and loss of their lands and fortune if played ineptly. Everybody knew what was really being said despite the fawning, sugary, surface compliment. Think of it like giving someone in the 18th century a beautiful, expensive porcelain chamber pot with the face of the recipient of the gift in the bottom of the bowl ( this actually happened to Ben Franklin in Europe) only it is a compliment crafted from words and sarcasm. Today we might call it a “burn”. Perhaps Platell is a student of history ?
She doesn’t need to be a student of history Shoshone. What you describe is par for the course in British polite society. Gaslighting/trolling/passive aggressive, backhanded compliments are common from those who ‘keep up public appearances’ but have black hearts. I have an entire family full of people like this. They would go to their graves denying any slight or offence was intentional but really it’s all a game to them and ‘getting to you’ is deemed a win. You find yourself forced to play their ridiculous mind games when in their company because they can’t cope with authenticity or with others being genuine. If you try to introduce any levels of honesty or true connection into the relationship they become offended/faux hurt/aggressive/upset… whichever model of victimhood they adhere to. Some are worse than others and for those who don’t want to play the game it is very emotionally draining, only possible to deal with in small doses. There is a reason that Jane Austen is a very popular author here. People recognise, from their own experiences, that unique brand of British nuanced nastiness that she writes so expertly. The higher up the social ladder you go in the UK the more insidious it becomes.
@Jojo–heh. So Midsomer Murders isn’t really fiction? 🤣Every time I watch that show (or hear about these kinds of rl games), I’m amazed that these folks seem to hate everything–especially the people they supposedly worship.
Many excuses were made for their workshy ways beginning when Kate was rarely seen early in the marriage because she was researching her charities. And William once again delayed stepping up his royal work by going to be in air ambulance where he skipped shifts. Charles and the queen letting the laziness happen caused a lot of the problems today
That’s the problem with the excuses they use, they never think they’ll come back to bite them. And to be fair the BM pretty much never calls them out, but you can’t have it both ways forever. You can’t simultaneously not be able to work because you’re doing ” research”, and expect to be taken seriously with no push back and to get all the kudos because you’ve been working on a project for the last 10 years. Harry and Meghan aren’t giving them much to work with because they don’t have leaks so they can’t control the narrative when they do events/projects and the one person they could write about is missing. They want and need more and they’re letting him know in their still sycophantic ways.
Replying to Tessa above
“Charles and the queen letting the laziness happen caused a lot of the problems today“
Totally agree, but would add Downing Street the UK government are culpable too for letting the laziness happen. That period coincided with a very weak UK Prime Minister – Teresa May
Tessa – ‘skipped shifts’ – funny and true 😀
I will translate: Stop pretending to be a qualified statesman, Billiam. You’re a cake topper, nothing more, and your words add nothing to serious discourse.
I mean… I don’t really like her but I am getting worried.
I’m chuckling here imagining Kate pulled a Gone Girl, but nahh that’s too much work.
Especially because if she were gone girling herself, there would still be the sycophantic articles about the great peacemaker/CEO/(white) savior of the monarchy/stay at home mom etc.
It’s the complete radio silence of the usual embiggening articles that makes me think she’s in some dire situation or has already shuffled off this mortal coil. There’s never been this much silence from her and MaMidds, even when she’s been gone for weeks at a time.
I think knowing whether those kids are going to school would tell us a lot. Funny how airtight that is.
@Gabby I sort of doubt they’re at school bc it would be too easy for something to leak out. But also, if they ARE at school and William IS so busy with the school runs, why not a carefully managed “pap” photo of that?
^^ Sure @Ellie. Everyone is curious. But no one in the rota is actually ‘missing’ boring, lazy Can’t Mumbles and her wiglets. What the rota are missing is a few more paychecks along with something fake to write about which Kate, at least, provided when she did show up for public duties.
Aftershocks – but the rots rats could just continue to do what they do best – makes things up. They could easily be writing stories about the children keeping her company as she recovers or how hard she’s working from her sickbed. The fact that they are also completely silent makes me think a) they know what’s really happening and b) none of it is good for Keen when/if she finally does resurface.
I started thinking they’re not doing their usual fawning articles because MaMidds isn’t leaking to them, but also because they know Pegs will be a single man (divorce or widower) when this is all over. So they can’t write their usual articles because they already know the end of the story. And it’s not good.
I’m no K fan, but frankly if K is in an unhealthy relationship, divorce could be a boon. Has Spain leaked anything about her condition recently?
^^ Sure @SussexWatcher, some of the rota apparently know or suspect something which they have been directed to put on ice. 🤔 🥶 Thus, their hands have been effectively tied and their leaky spout sources have dried up worse than a wrinkled raisin and a parched tongue. 👅😩
@ML I saw a clip yesterday but don’t know when it’s dated, of the Spanish journalist saying the Norfolk trip was a “lie.”
It’s been said she’s well respected, so I don’t think this is a conspiracy but obviously she can’t share her source and no one else is talking, so who knows.
@Gabby, I totally agree, with you and with @Becks. It’s actually surprising that with so many parents involved, it hasn’t leaked out if the kids *haven’t* been in school, like on some local moms’ group online or something like that.
@Aftershocks, they just miss her because she was the last “shiny” thing to look at in that family. I don’t think Kate is particularly glamorous, lol, but for the RF, she is. They miss publishing photos of her clothes, mostly. That filled up a lot of pages.
Does anybody else think it’s weird Harry dropped his libel case against AN three days after Kate’s supposedly “planned” surgery. He’s the type of chivalrous guy who would do something like that to protect a seriously unwell woman, even though she helped traumatize his wife.
ohhh interesting theory …
They said, drop it or we’ll publish this about Kate.
@Agnes, The judge said he is gonna evaluate the article as an opinion piece, Harry’s team argument was that the article was published under news section. After that, every legal commentator said they had no chance to win this. It wasn’t a phone hacking case, it is a libel case against a news article. So, he dropped the case, knowing that he has still his security case against RAVEC, which will reveal information about what happened anyway. Harry doesn’t care about Kate, he made that clear when he ignored her the last time H&M were in UK. Why would he drop a libel case to protect a woman who leaked all kind of lies about his own wife? Be real.
@sevenblue I agree. Harry’s a good person but not *that* magnanimous. The judge’s ruling meant the case was probably going to not go his way. Harry cut his losses before he had to turn over documents with sensitive personal info. You don’t want to give that to a vindictive media group for a case you’re just going to lose. He swung for it, didn’t work, he moved on.
Well let’s start with yes where is Can’t and what has really happened to her. However Can’t is a lovey woman you married is absolutely not true she is a mean girl so she lost me there. More “royal writers “ need to grow spines and tell us exactly what they know. These little fires they try to light under Pegs ass don’t work.
William stepped out of line with that Gaza statement and this is the DM warning him to shut up about politics or we will attack you.
That’s my take too.
I don’t see anything wrong with giving someone privacy during a long recuperation, but why have there been no photo ops of the Mids to/from visiting Kate? Or vague statements on her status and plucky nature from them? That paired with Wills suddenly having all the time in the world for the Baftas and learning that Gaza exists is all highly sus.
“Learning that Gaza exists” hahahaha. Exactly.
I still find it curious why they dnt do a photo op showing Kate opening and reading get well cards like Charles did. Easy op and would stop alot of the speculation on where and how she is.
I definitely think there’s a reason we’re not getting those photops. They had Kate in full hair & makeup like minutes after giving birth. Her comfort is never paramount, so it’s something more than that. But it would be very easy to show her parents smiling and waving having just visited with her. What is up?
Or even a press statement where she thanks all the well-wishers for their lovely cards, without using a recuperation photo. I don’t care for her at all, but I am seriously wondering if she isn’t being seen or referenced because she is recuperating from William’s anger. Doesn’t anyone else wonder if he didn’t knock her sideways or push her the way he did to his brother? And why are the daily rags so studiously ignoring the fact that she’s been incommunicado for two months otherwise?
Kate did not capture all hearts. To say the least. Kate is the one William settled for after years of Kate and Carole wearing him down.
Last we all checked PH was married to PM with two children. It’s not PH job to tell those mental vampire rats how Kate is doing beside the rats already know what is really going on why is that Karen rat is inserting Harry into that mess? These people are truly mental vampires I have never seen anything like it.
I doubt that Harry has been told anything about Kate beyond ‘She is recuperating from abdominal surgery.’
Seriousness of this article aside, I’ve never seen that bottom pic and I can’t get passed it. What is she doing? And why is he looking at her like that? lol
this is one of her “butt touching” moments and William was not playing along.
I looks like passive aggression on her part she would know it would annoy him when she did the butt touching. But William did not hide his feelings.
I think butt touching started because Will was refusing Kate’s hand. She wanted hand holding photos just like H&M, but Will wasn’t doing it. So, she started touching his butt and the tabloids would write how in love they are while they call H&M hand holding inappropriate.
Has he ever played along, Becks? I’m laughing because I can’t remember him ever responding to one of her gropes (or smiles even) with any sort of reciprocation.
They look like a tableau from a workplace harassment video not a supposedly loving married couple.
NEVER! Well not in recent years, when she started doing it to compete with H&M’s obvious affection for each other. Once in a while he’ll let her hold his hand and then drops it as soon as he can.
His face is “Have you lost your f-ing mind?”
There was a brief moment of hand holding during the Caribbean flop tour. That’s how bad the tour was going. It was a few seconds enough for photos of it. I want to say when she had that pink dress and was overdressed compared to the other guests.
@Sussexwatcher, “a workplace harassment video,” I just HOWLED ☠️
My first time seeing it as well.
William’s reaction to Kate trying to touch his butt is the same as a woman on public transit, when a strange man tries to grab their butt too. Now, I can’t stand William, but I must admit I always felt bad for him when she did that to him in public, knowing that he couldn’t say no. That move (which Kate kept repeating) is very underhanded and aggressive at the same time. Oh, what was it the BM referred to it as, a “loving gaze,” “festive glance”? My @ss.
It almost seems as if Peg is holding Keen hostage. What a strange marriage they have.
I’m starting to think that it’s become clear that Chuck is not long for this world, and Willnot panicked and started divorce talks. Kitty and Ma are staging what amounts to a modern day sit-in, because if he can’t divorce her as PoWails, he has zero chance to divorce as king.
It’s not the worst strategy in the world, from her perspective, assuming she still really wants that crown.
I am torn between this option or Kate and Carole are hammering out a cast iron divorce settlement in which she gets both an eye watering amount plus ensured NDA on both sides because she won’t be used as another scape goat. Radio silence on both sides until every detail agreed?
Ooooohhhhh! To me this is a very plausible explanation! Wills has to divorce her before Chuck dies.
Well, I mean, she has disappeared for two months before, or close to it. Heck this past summer we didn’t see her from Wimbledon until…..September? the anniversary of the Queen’s death? that was almost two months. I guess the difference is that we did get a pic or two of her at Balmoral going to church with Andrew.
So Platell is laying this on super thick, no one is mourning the loss of pictures of Kate (except maybe the press, because Camilla isn’t selling the papers) and no, I don’t Kate captured that many hearts.
But that aside….the press is starting to push back on KP a little bit and that’s interesting to see. I think William thought his middle east statement was going to distract from Kate, and instead it just put a bigger spotlight on her absence.
The difference is, a major surgery wasn’t announced as the reason for the absence in the past. Now everyone is waiting and wondering how the recovery is going. And the information vacuum is being filled with wild speculations.
oh I agree that this is different because of the surgery, but Platell is acting like Kate is out and about every week and we’ve never gone more than a few days without seeing her which is not true. But I guess they don’t want to remind everyone of all their vacations throughout any given year.
It just circles back to what we have been discussing for two months now….why mention the surgery at all? If Kate was okay-ish between xmas and 1/17, why not have her do an event (like William did) and then just have her disappear for a few months? It’s entirely likely that no one would have noticed or really cared beyond “kate is taking an extended break again.” (or had some photo ops where KP releases the pictures over the course of an absence to make it seem like Kate is busier than she is?) It makes me think the palace really was caught unawares about this surgery so had to fumble into telling the truth (or part of it) and that there wasn’t the opportunity to stage those pictures/events. And maybe they had to announce the surgery/recovery time because they wanted to give themselves some cover in case she does go until June or July with no appearances?? IDK.
The other difference (besides the surgery) is that when she’s been gone before she or MaMidds would still leak articles about her to the press about the Kkkeenest CEO or stepping into the queen’s shoes or mummy-duty or whatever. For me it’s the complete lack of these types of articles that make me think there’s something to the wild conspiracy theories. It’s like they don’t want to put these stories out there because everyone knows she’s not coming back.
@Sussexwatcher, exactly, that’s the other really weird piece here. When Kate usually goes missing for weeks/months (like her summer break) we still get the endless Wales and Middleton PR. Now its just been silent. It’s very strange.
All they had to do was photoshop a few get well cards from the kids and have Camilla Tominey out there bragging how CarolE is holding down the fort juggling the kids and Kate’s care and how Kate’s taking advantage of this down time to research baby brains and we would have been pacified.
Willy did not plan on Concha Calleja spilling the coma beans, but even with that news out there, there may be nothing they can do differently right now. They’ve already refuted the coma story; if Kate is in one and not getting better KP’s only option is to announce sudden complications or an unexpected downturn and her removal from royal duties. I think they expect all hell to break loose if they have to announce bad news for another Princess of Wales so they are putting it off.
Something was on the go by the time her birthday rolled around in early January and not a word was said on KP social media about her birthday. (BP did post something).
It was almost as if they were hoping people would forget about her even then.
@Harper, your second paragraph is so sad, if true. I mean, it’s definitely plausible.
Did the palace officially refute the coma story, or was it just “anonymous sources” who denied it? William is so litigious that I’m surprised he isn’t trying to sue the Spanish magazine and/or the author if there was absolutely no truth to the coma story. That just seems like something that would piss him off enough to want to shut it down entirely, as well as use it as a warning to others to not even attempt to publish anything that serious that has no merit, or he and his lawyers will come after them.
Funny, you used the word “mourning ” and I just wanted to comment on the word “bereavement ” Plattel is using: “Her absence feels almost like a bereavement “. I also find it extreme but what if she’s trying to hint something?
Yeah, I peeped the use of “bereavement” too. Interesting use of words. 🤔
I absolutely thought the same thing about the use of the word bereavement. I am absolutely convinced Kate is very not well, and they all know it.
I agree FC – read between the lines…..
If she was legit at death’s door, we would not have seen Pippa’s blatant vacation photos at her in-law’s Caribbean resort all last week-everyday was a new bikini and coverup.
Bereavement means something different to people who have no soul, like the BM. It just means losing someone important to them – and Kate is, in terms of clicks. How can they compare her to Meghan if she’s not around?
When she disappeared before, they didn’t make a big magilla about her being sick and having surgery and needing to recuperate (in bed!) for three months. And yeah, there were still sightings. The person who wrote this says people she meets are starting to ask her questions as a “journalist”. Someone must know something. I’m waiting for the beans to be spilled. It would be the biggest scoop in a long time which is plenty of motivation for even a rota rat 🐀 to squeal.
Yes, there really aren’t any other royal beans out there to spill. Charles is being relatively transparent, bashing Harry doesn’t doesn’t give the same thrill anymore and Andrew’s story is “pedophile, what pedophile?”
But, a disappearing princess with a prince acting squirrelly – the press must be in an agony of suppression.
It actually started to get weird around her birthday in early January (before we heard about the surgery and her desire for extreme privacy). Normally there’s a saccharine update, and in retrospect, she was gone (for the public). Privacy is fair. Disappearing without any updates, her name essentially being erased because no one is talking about her, W looking unstable on his feet, and unusually long recovery period… this is the issue. I suppose it’s better than them giving the public fake information about how she’s doing (which would seem more normal).
It’s a matter of assumptions. They always take summer holiday – so, even if she was sick as a dog every day, people would assume she’s on the beach somewhere.
As we see here, people love to fill in the blanks. Just a word or two and maybe a photo would steer the conversation in a different direction.
This whole drama is giving Princess Charlene vibes. She disappeared for months, then we got BS stories of a mysteries illness. She also lost a lot of weight, then suddenly turns up in her home country of SA. I know she was dragged back, but I feel she tasted freedom if only for a brief moment.
I do not like the Kate I know from the tabloids, but no one deserves to be treated the way she and her MIL are/was.
If she could just let go of the fantasy of “being queen”, especially now since she’s had a glimpse behind the curtain and certainly must see it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, she could find herself someone who actually loves her and live a semi normal and happy life.
Keeping her out of site for months with no word as to her condition is going to backfire the same way not acknowledging Diana’s death did.
At least Charlene was able to post to Instagram during her South African sojourn. We can’t even get proof of life from Kensington Palace.
I’m sure some of the rota know more than they’re revealing to the public. But at the same time, I just wonder what they really know. Who’s to say the palace isn’t lying to them?
This article is a wake up call for Bulliam. The rota rats see the online speculation about Kate and they are rattling his cage.
The press are already getting stir crazy – not a good sign. Two things can happen next: either we’ll get a chorus of responses from the regular crew, giving us a full days worth of “Well, actually, Kate deserves as much time as she needs and it’s rude to press her!” or complete silence, because they don’t want to add fuel to this.
I don’t know about wonderful and beloved, but Kate’s absence is clearly noticeable. Buttons, wigs and jazz hands, she at least gives some image of energy and relative youth. The rest, including William, are like the walking dead.
^^ 👀 Nah @Eurydice. Images of Kate in recent years, whether they were photoshopped or untouched, never gave a semblance of “energy and relative youth.” 😳
In fact, to my eyes, in recent years and months, Kate has appeared overly thin and less than healthy with sad eyes, fake grins, and messy wiglets. Let’s be real.
Well, I did say “relative” – although, I should have put it before the word semblance. My point is relative to the rest of the royal family. At least, she was wearing different outfits in different colors, not baggy suits or housedresses with sensible shoes. People could follow her outfits and her jewelry and she succeeded in being eye-catching. Now, there’s nothing for the eye to catch.
I think several things are true at once. They want him to do more events so they have more to write about. The Tory overlords are unhappy with his rogue Gaza statements and want to strongly discourage him from doing it again. The RR are mad that the Spanish reporter hasn’t backed down but has, in fact, repeated and expanded on her statements about Kate being in a coma. If this is true and they RR aren’t reporting it, then they look like idiots.
Kate, who has never worked a day in her life and has been given everything she has ever had refuses to say thank you for cards and well wishes. That is my conclusion if she is simply recovering ‘in privacy’. spoiled, lazy and entitled. On brand for the wails.
Princess of ails
😂😂😂
LOL!
Billy Idle’s chain has been officially yanked.
I reckon it is no harm to keep in the back of your mind that Amanda Platell used to be Head of Media for the Conservative Party.
@TarteAuCitron,
This GenXer cackled at the double entendre!!!
LOL, you’re welcome! 🙂
Billy Idle! 🤣 🤣
Billy Idle is THE best anyone has come up with for the idiot. I vote we all go with Billy Idle from now on!
…I prefer Fredo 😄
Co-signed from another Gen-Xer!
Billy Idle. Brilliant 👏👏
Bravo! Billy Idle and Kate Missington
My question is, will other journalists follow Platell’s lead and start asking questions publicly?
Here’s a thought, perhaps Kate pulled a “Katie Holmes” and pulled out of Adelaide in the middle of the night, and that’s the “real story”. She’s pulling the strings, to better her position in her children’s lives. Who knows, but THAT would be a story! Yes – this is pure conjecture with no basis in reality! Or is it?
This scenario would certainly explain the bizarre secrecy, as they would have NO idea what she would do next or if/when she would return, but I honestly don’t think she has it in her. Plus, no way would Carole assist in ending their gravy train, and K would definitely need support in pulling off an escape like that.
I’m with you, I don’t see that kind of moxy in the missing one.
I don’t think it is what happened but she might have a wake up call and decided to act.
Royal Protection know what those goobers are up to at all times, so I doubt she would ever be able to fly the coop without Bully knowing where she went etc. I invented a lot of made for TV scenarios when the story broke like she had been kidnapped by the Russian Mob because Billy hadn’t paid his pegging tab at their exclusive gentlemen’s club brothel or Uncle Gary owed them money for unpaid crack but that was just entertainment on a rainy day. Something NOT RIGHT is up though. Time will tell in the end.
“hasn’t paid his pegging tab”…..now I’m cleaning up coffee
The media started this whole thing with those over the top “Pray for Kate” stories in the beginning of this mess for what they claimed was a planned surgery. They were acting like she was at death’s door then. Its too late to to try and play “Nothing to see, move along” now. I still don’t understand why KP is letting the speculation run rampant on social media, people are accusing William of deleting Kate. It doesn’t look good and I think radio silence from KP is a bad strategy.
Yeah, I was thinking about the backlash with those insipid pray for Kate articles that came out right after the surgery was announced. It was so off-putting and over the top for what they said was a planned and successful abdominal surgery. Especially knowing that she would get the best care and as much time off as needed. Honestly expected that we’d continue to get more articles like that, but just toned down. Instead, we’ve gotten nothing.
Perhaps Carole Middleton managed to get ONE journalist to answer her phone call.
I read this article on Saturday and I’ve been in and out of here looking for Kaisers take and the comments. It was worth the wait. Thanks all 🥰
What if William and Kate are negotiating a divorce and KC sides with Kate that William needs to keep her. Bill insists he is fine without her and Camilla concocts this scenario (Kate missing for health reasons) as a three-six month test balloon of how Bill does without her. The reason BP is silent and not supporting Bill is because they are demonstrating to him his need for Kate and coordinating comms. The reason her family isn’t visiting and they are vacationing is because they know she’s fine and their silence helps to make the argument that Bill needs to keep her.
@ Embee – exactly! I feel that this an extraction plan. How much is she really missed? Bill is bungling it up solo and he needs her to smooth out his idiocy and edges. C & C know this and the Midds need this connection to stay afloat. Whiney Will better come up with a back bone (if he wants to play the single dad card and get a better coms team) or plan to have her return to the fold.
PS: Maybe KP can parade around her 40th bday portraits all around the country like that has planned to commemorate her beauty, grace and Queen/Keeness? … Gotta say the hilarity of those portraits live rent free in my mind) Height of narcissism.
Whatever happened to the traveling birthday portrait show? Quietly shelved? No takers?
Deanne, me too. Height of narcissism.
The traveling birthday portrait show and the joint 40th birthday party with Bully. Neither actually came off so something was up since then. Is this a plan of extraction, or expulsion? I think the courtiers are pushing her out, and the wheels of the bus started falling off publicly last year with the Middleton woes. The business going under, unable to pay creditors, the amount owed not being covered by William even though he can easily pay it. Slowly and surely the Middletons are being cut off and pushed out.
Billy doesn’t need Kate to smooth his rough edges at events because he could use Sophie for that purpose. IIRC they had a rather successful outing together.
The firm has few reasons to keep her onboard, especially since she has damaged the brand with flashing incidents, scant work engagements and racial statements.
Embee – what an awful position to be in if true. They’re nothing more than game players
Charles would side with William like the queen sided with Charles instead of Diana
Official separation in August 2022 when she moved into Ade Cottage means after 2 years divorce can happen this Summer. Details of settlement being hammered out because Kate is refusing to be blamed for the demise of the marriage hence radio silence now. Advantageous to both sides to keep it dignified and agreed narrative line as in grown apart committed parents, nothing to see here please move on. Lock up your daughters, solo Willy on the loose with scintillating chat up lines that knocked them bandy at the BAFTAS
I am more included to believe this than the theories that Kate is actually dead and the firm is sitting on it. This sounds more plausible. If Will served her with divorce papers, why would she do him the favor of showing up? Why does she need to provide cover and leak stories about how she is doing? All she has to do is sit back and let William put his foot in it. It tracks with those stories of her parents spoiling her for her birthday, the lack of any Midds sightings, and lack of PR in Kate’s side. If Kate is in her way out, than so is her family and so is any pull she had with the press.
If it’s all about divorce, she should be seen out crying, not hiding to push Will as the bad one like she already did with Meghan.
Plus let’s say divorce papers were given, nothing in her way of acting say she would take it well! Her whole life was driven by the wish to be the next queen. It’s more likely she might commit suicide and thus needed to go to an hospital.
The Middletons are out, as was evidenced by the business going bust and the public finding out about their poor management and financial woes.
If there are divorce negotiations going on, the midds would love to be doing pr right now. However, part of the negotiations may stipulate keeping quiet if they want certain payouts, like money or houses. This is possibly the only time the Midds have ever been quiet, and they would only do so if they were going to get something out of it. Maybe I’m cynical, but even if Kate was was in the middle of a dire health scare, Carole would still be calling up the papers. Something is keeping her from doing so.
The Middletons have no cache right now. The were outed as grifters, stealing funds from the little guy, and the tax payers. What sort of pull would they have now? Especially as it looks like KP has the rota on lockdown and not allowing them to report on what’s going on. The reporters are going to follow the royals to the bitter end. If KP says to block any PR coming from Kate and her family, they will.
Kate has no power here. If divorce is on the table, all she can do is sit down, stay hidden and hope she gets a good settlement. She has no friends, no allies, no money, and her parents are broke. There is no way she would be out looking sad and crying because that just hurts her position. She needs to stay on the firms good side because they control the narrative. It’s sad place to be, but she put herself in this position.
I agree with @JT. K and the Middletons have no power whatsoever. Not to mention her family looks to be Broke and Bankrupt.
But they put themselves into that position, preferring to be dependent on wealthy men Instead of being financially independent women.
@JT, I’m with you. The idea that she’s dead and the RF is trying to cover it up is just too unhinged — even for them— and wouldn’t work for way too many practical reasons.
We’ve known for years that KP’s PR was a joke, and they’ve proven us correct even further over the past two months how completely inept they are. Whoever is steering the comms ship right now is simply NOT up to the task. I mean, Jesus, they’ve handled every step of this as poorly as possible since the very first vague “abdominal surgery” statement. But I don’t think that even that crew of morons would try to cover up the death of the POW.
If in fact it’s all about a divorce and they’re watching to see how William will do on his own? Well, lmao, because in a matter of weeks he’s made a total international ass of himself multiple times, starting with being so drunk (or under the influence of…something) that he literally could not stand up straight for the investitures, all the way up through his comments at the BAFTAs to the disastrous Gaza fumble.
I’m not a fan of Kate’s and think her treatment of Meghan was unforgivable, but William sucks just as much, if not more, and if this is in fact what’s happening, I hope Kate is at least getting a few laughs at how miserably he’s performing out there on his own.
In terms of the Middletons holding out for money or property…IDK. They lost so much of whatever power they had when the world learned what grifters they were, and to me, it was SO telling that neither Charles nor William paid off their debts in order to save the RF the embarrassment. But at least Pippa and James married well, so they’re not going to starve, ffs. Pippa’s husband in particular seems very well-off. CarolE already had to start coming to terms with her fall from grace last year, when it became public what a sham PP was. A divorce is just one more thing she might have to force herself to get used to.
So bully idol and his Mrs, bone idle are starting to be called out by the press, even this stomach turning, over the top saccharine, load of cringe is definitely sniping at them, BUT IT WON’T WORK. Bit like bully idol and bone idle.
The king and the late Queen should have listened to prince Phillip AND Harry. Phillip warned, when he saw how lazy William was, that the monarchy would be in real trouble by the time it was bully’s
turn, and it is! Charlie doesn’t care, he couldn’t give a stuff what happens to the monarchy when he’s gone. He has made sure camzilla and her kids are set for life and that’s it he’s Done. He wants the praise for carrying on working, he wants them to think, “, poor Charles, all this responsibility and he’s still working”. REALLY? WORKING?, Try being terminal and looking after as best you can, a husband with early onset dementia. Yes I have some help, but no where near as much as him. Yes it’s terrible that he has it, yes I can empathise (to an extent), but let’s not pretend he’s like St bloody George! He should be there one kicking William up the arse, not the press but he won’t, because at his heart Charlie is a coward. By the way that mmmmm
mmmmm mm you can hear, are the reporters trying to remove their gags. EASTER IS COMING!!!
You’re a rock star, Mary Pester. Don’t you ever forget that. You have a physical and emotional burden that would break so many people, and yet here you are, full of fire and sass! I love reading your takes, and I’m sending good vibes your way for you and your husband’s health.
Wishing you and your husband strength Mary xx
💗. And may I say, MP, you’re just the best writer! Today’s fave: ‘By the way that mmmmm
mmmmm mm you can hear, are the reporters trying to remove their gags. EASTER IS COMING!!!’ The best!
Mary Pester, thanks for your scalding hot tea.
Wishing you and your hubby all the very best.
I second all these emotions, Mary Pester.
And I third them. Thanks to you Mary Pester, I think I have a good glimpse at what Billy Idle doesn’t want us to know. But I’m confused about what EASTER IS COMING means. Will they be forced into announcing that the role of Billy Idle’s wife is now open for new applicants, or will Kate the Comatose miraculously appear in her coatdress with a new face, blonde hair, and twenty pounds heavier?
Mary Pester, Bully Idle and Bone Idle–perfect!
You’re an amazing person and I greatly admire your positivity, snark and strength. Sending you positive thoughts.
Easter is coming! 💯 @mary pester. I have a feeling as that day approaches and passes, things will change. The tabloids will start amping up as it gets closer.
@Mary Pester, your spirit is inspiring. Sending you and your family all my best wishes. Keep on kicking cancer’s ass.
Mary Pester you’re doing the absolute hardest work and whilst your own health is precarious. I’ve no words to match your bravery and strength, but I send my admiration and all the blessings
He is hanging with master manipulator TOM! Something is going on and has. Both using each other for clout. Kates half ass attempts last year to pat his bottom…. The Ass shots of her, he cuts her budget shuns her from events. This is a staging. He caught her in a plan to humiliate him. He is phasing her out. Access to the dutchy money and doesn’t even try to support The mids for local business in England or for her them or the kids pride Name whatever. She seemed drugged this year….and CATE? Ridiculously his mrs ROBINSON.. she is headed for divorce… Tom and Cate are not morally great peps. Both live in the Sussex area, look for Wills there. Kate holds all the cards. He’s seeking the wrong peps for legal consultations. Kates likely not playing anymore and the paps will have DIVORCE to gain momentum just waiting on the role out THEY Know. CRAZY- unwell- trouble maker, ruined brothers bond. Sick. Gaslighting her like Ingrid Bergman.
You may be onto something. Sussex also Scientology hq. And look at Tom’s bf’s wife Shelly, missing for years 🧐
Liz, what is meant by “Sussex also Scientology hq?”
@Proud Mary I think the Scientology HQ is in Sussex?
Reply for proud Mary – nothing to do with the D&D of Sussex – just commenting Wills is quite chummy with Tom Cruise and has been visiting Sussex, location of Scientology.
The organisation where the leader’s wife mysteriously went missing.
@Proud Mary I believe the Sciento’s UK headquarters is somewhere in Sussex. Saint Hill Manor IIRC
Leah Remini asked “where is shelly?” first time at the Tom Cruise’s wedding. She thought it was odd that her friend wasn’t at the most important wedding of Scientology. Shelly just disappeared from public life and that triggered Leah’s departure from that cult. It also smelled weird to me, how Will was getting close to Tom and puff, his wife has also disappeared.
What would happen if William converted to Scientology? Could he still become monarch? Can the head of the Church of England be a Scientologist?
That would be one hell of a twist if William became a Scientologist. He’s ripe for the picking though. One thing Scientology can’t stand is Psychology and Psychiatry. And William has stated recently that he feels that Harry has been “kidnapped by the cult of therapy”. He’s also hinting he doesn’t want to be head of the Church of England.
I bet you Tom Cruise is telling him he can help fix his rages.
This sounds insane, but I believe that it’s entirely possible that William could be getting “tips” from Tom about how to handle being a public figure who is blatantly hiding a wife away, because there’s no doubt that Tom knows exactly where Shelly is (if she’s still with us). Tom absolutely would have been privy to the internal conversations that David must have had over the years about how to deal with the press, since Tom is arguably their most famous and valuable member. Plus, IIRC, he and David are very close friends.
@Snuffles, that would be WILD if William got into $cientology, absolutely wild. But I totally agree with your “ripe for the picking” comment. William seems…unmoored. Even though he has a built-in career that he’s never had to lift a finger to secure, a wife and three beautiful children, and more wealth & privilege than most humans can imagine, he’s clearly unhappy with his life. So far, he’s manifested this unhappiness mainly by trashing and competing with his little brother (among other hobbies). But we know that William isn’t the brightest bulb to begin with, and he definitely might be seeking out something that he views as “meaningful” and that will give him purpose— something outside of his family, something he came to completely on his own. (I mean, most sane people might say that as heir to the throne of the British monarchy, he already has a purpose! But we all know that William has always fought against his fate and has tried to put it off for as long as he can in any way he can.) And what a coup it would be for Tom to convert a member of the BRF, lmao.
@Lorelei it would be funny as heck, but most people who fall for the Scientology claptrap actually WANT to change, to believe in something (L Ron Hubbard lmao). William seems perfectly content with being exactly who he is, dull as a doorknob and surrounded by sycophants who encourage him to party hearty. Any unhappiness he experiences, he blames on other people: H&M, Kate, Chuck, etc. etc. I just think he’s soooooo dumb, he doesn’t even want a purpose, unlike most everyone else on the planet.
I know for a fact that commentators at DM read this site. A few years ago a DM comment caught my eye. It sounded strangely familiar. Where had I seen this before? I went back to Celebitchy and scrolled again as I had done earlier in the day, and there it was. Word for word. I wish I had gone back to recall the commentor screen name but I didn’t.
100% yes.
I don’t find it hard to believe that she’s asked about Kate everywhere she goes, because I DON’T EVEN LIKE KATE and I have that response to every single royal story I see. Where’s Kate? I mean I’m starting to worry they’ve Anne Boleyn’ed her.
Does anyone remember the weird articles that Billy was furious with CarolE turning up all the time with a suitcase and expecting to stay? He had enough a long time ago.
To be fair that was a bit much (even though they have enormous houses)
Carole should have backed off and Kate should be able to run her own home without her mother
You know, I was wondering when that all happened if Kate was having her mother come over during the shutdown because William was so angry and abusive behind closed doors. DV skyrocketed during that period. It would be characteristic for the Queen and her advisors to cover it up by moving Will away without doing anything to fix the problem. It may be that Carole wasn’t pushing herself in so much as trying to help Kate manage him, or at least reining in his worst behavior.
I thought that was during Covid, and coincidentally that’s around the time the Queen have him another house to ‘work from’ and we all thought that was when he first moved out. Sorry I don’t remember the name.
Sandringham! He started working from sandringham.
And this was not long after the Oprah
Interview. In 2021.
@nic919 I have always suspected something in that interview changed something between w and k.
? the crying story, because he probably never knew the truth, and while he attacks his brother and M daily, he wouldn’t take being lied to well.
The whole “too lazy to go to the BAFTAs” blows my mind. Who’s too lazy to hobnob with movie stars?
The rr and derangers are masters at conflating two things, then being outraged. Kate can 100% keep her health and recovery private but that in no way precludes KP from issuing general statements that she is glad to be home, wishes to the King well after cancer diagnosis, thankful for well wishes…etc. A few sentences are all that is needed. Whatever reason would they not make any statement on behalf of Kate?
The royal rats are getting impatient and they’re starting to bite back. Didn’t we hear a reporter in one of documentaries say this? Royal rota are like puppies are something, you can play with them but eventually they’ll bite back. Serves William right for playing with the press. As long as they’re not taking out their impatience on Harry + Meghan, all is deserved.
Kate’s absence feels like a bereavement? Sure, Jan.
It’s weird and suspicious as hell, but no one is grieving her absence — just examining it like the mystery it is.
What does a press embargo mean? Are they legally prevented from reporting what they know? How would that be established and enforced? I’m so confounded by the press not reporting what they know, they could have columns for days. What’s actually stopping them?
I don’t think there is a legal embargo in Kate’s case. There was one for Will & Rose according to some journalists. What is stopping them now is the threat of no access. Royal news are in the monopoly of royal rota, which consists of a small percentage of British journalists, so it is easier to control by the palace. That’s why Harry said Charles wasn’t telling the truth when he said he can’t do anything about the press when it comes to Meghan. Look how they are able to hush any and all news about Kate. They are in full control.
A perfectly legal way for news to be reported without getting your hands dirty is to leak to the foreign press and let them do the first printing. Then report on their “scoop” as it’s not you, it’s them. We have seen this before so why not now?
@Libra, yeah the press is playing too nice. That says to me, it is also in their interest to keep the story under the wraps. K&W are literally only possible future of their career. Poking the bear was fun when the BRF was popular in UK, but that is falling especially with younger generation. So, it is in their interest to make sure the future of BRF is safe. They may make money on the truth, but they will become unemployed if they go too far and BRF seems pointless to spend tax payer money on.
Libra, have you heard of one Concha Calleja? She said her sources are “solid”.
Exactly. Good point. The RF and the BM are working hand in glove.
Bereavement implies that what you’re missing is never coming back. Bereavement means an end. Glaring word choice.
That’s what I was thinking. As much as I’d LOVE to buy the explanation of Kate once again playing “Waity Katie” (only this time for a primo divorce settlement), I suspect the Spanish reporter has the real story. No one—not her family, not William, not KCIII—is saying boo. No cute photo-ops with the kids helping out, not even a statement from Kate expressing her thanks for people’s well-wishes. I’m wondering if she’s maybe in an irreversible coma or on life-support, and they’re all trying to determine next steps.
But would Pippa have that type of vacation if Kate were in a coma? I can’t imagine it.
What if the royals are in panic mode and don’t know what to do? If the coma story is true, then there’s no telling whether she would wake up, or when, and how impaired she could possibly be. She could be “stable” enough in a coma for her brother and sister to go on a “nothing to see here, folks!” vacation, especially to try to throw people off track.
But can they keep a lid on a story like that forever? What would be the worst case scenario and how would they contend with it? And if it does come out eventually (and there are too many people to prevent this), won’t it make the royals look even worse?
With all the emphasis on Charles being somewhat open with his health issues, Kate’s disappearance looks even more mysterious and ominous. To me, the reason why there are no “proof of life” pictures are that they can’t be taken without giving away what’s wrong.
I’m also wondering why no one is talking about the kids. This must be a frightening time for them. You know the kids are on complete lockdown, but they’re old enough to know things and to suspect even more. Kids always know more than adults want them to. I can’t imagine what a cover up would be doing to them.
The best case scenario for them is that KP is showing their decrepit, raggedy, no-talent asses again for letting questions about Kate fester and mestastacize. If she pops up seemingly fine in a few weeks, they need to be called out for creating this drama. I don’t see any good that can come from it
So your first paragraph is pretty much the only thing that makes the coma story ring a little true, IMO. If she was in a medically induced coma, they might think she’d be back to “normal” by Easter but couldn’t guarantee it. They couldn’t share a picture. They wouldn’t have an idea of her state, physically or mentally, after she woke up.
the one thing I feel pretty confident about is that we haven’t seen any pictures bc KP doesnt want there to be any pictures – meaning, she’s not in any shape to have pictures released. But that covers a wide range of things.
I agree with your take that there are no pictures because that would give away the gravity of the situation. If she was in that cavalcade to the London Clinic and hospitalized around 12/28, something serious must have occurred, and they scrambled to come up with a “planned surgery” story. Having worked in ICUs, I know surgeries that go south can have a patient bed-bound and sedated with propofol (medical coma) FOR MONTHS, and recovery is by no means guaranteed. I hope the other divorce hideout theories are the correct ones because medical ones are ominous.
I feel like this actually isn’t the longest weve gone without seeing Kate this long. There was a time a few years ago where she went over 2 months without doing an engagement(I wanna say it was in 2019 but don’t quote me on that). She has a tendency to disappear from time to time: what makes this notable is that KP actually acknowledged this and claimed it was for a health reason and haven’t really followed up since.
It’s all so bizarre; if any other ‘public servant’ had a health scare and wasnt seen for months with no real updates it would be news every day. It’s a testament to the invisible contract and people’s apathy towards her that it’s somehow not.
The difference is that this time, they cancelled a tour of Europe and meeting the Pope. This was not a planned absence.
The other reasons why her absence was not concerning yrs ago is that it was known they were putting together their own KP operation and that she was busy choosing materials and designs for renovating yet another property out of the four they’ve been granted. Also; From 2012 to last yr there was always at least one baby, toddler, or still non-schooled kid in their household. Her “early years” obssesion and BRF’s explicit approval to their prioritizing of family life, easily explained why she’d disappear for certain periods.
Even if William made a public statement about Kate’s condition, good or bad, who could believe him? They all lie like a rug.
“Her absence feels almost like a bereavement” well that was interesting turn of phrase
@joy, yep and not a pye chart in sight 😊
What a load of dreck. 🙄 Is she feeling left out, because she wasn’t told what happened to Kate?
Where are the kids? Will we get the Mother’s Day posts in March???? Let’s see birthdays in April and May. Maybe even to July for Big G? This is whacked? Did she even get her silly Bell ringing for her birthday? LoL but seriously did she get the bell? Or was that silent too on her big day? This is weird guys? Let’s see what happens? And ask question!
Platell just posted another article from a therapist viewpoint that when Kate does finally return she should be very careful for her mental health… weird.
To me that means Kate is probably getting treatment for mental health reasons. It would make sense then that they have idea when she’ll back. If it’s serious enough that she’s been hospitalized, that put a timeline for when she’s “recovered.”
Kate had a mental breakdown? Is that what they’re implying? It’s laying the groundwork that William has cause for divorce – an unstable wife who can’t perform official duties.
Maybe not a divorce though. Comparisons would be made to the Empress of Japan and her struggle with mental health—the emperor supported her and remained by her side. Maybe Kate would be officially “retired” instead of divorced and sent to Balmoral. But the ratchets will have to contend with the hypocrisy of supporting Kate with her mental health while ignoring Meghan.
William is not Japanese; and Japan does not have the benefit of a toxic media system that William has helped to maintain.
Well people are saying that she has had a bowel re section which is linked to an eating disorder. If this is true she definitely will need mental health intervention. This is why they are saying Kate will return to public life only when the medics are happy for her to do so.
Williams being criticized because he said end the violence. Before that he issued a very strong statement for Israel and the Jewish people. I don’t understand why Israel supporters/the press are ganging up on him about this. He already issued 2 statements for Israel and on the third simply stated for peace.
On that note I am curious about Kate. Is it serious or is she simply looking for attention. I actually think it’s serious.
Just now I saw an article saying that ‘Pippa and Carole are at her bedside ‘. Why is she in bed? Has someone followed William Sargent’s infamous ‘sleep cure’ for mental illness? Utterly ridiculous.
Maybe it’s not mental illness; as such, her mother and sister being at her bedside sounds ominous, especially if what the Spanish journalist say is true.
If you’re in a medically-induced coma so you can tolerate being on a ventilator, there’s no way you can get out of bed, or even sit up and wear a fancy bedjacket. SO Pippa and Carole being at her bedside tracks with the coma rumour. If they’re at her bedside, some serious sh-t has gone down.
Maybe it’s not mental illness, and if what the Spanish journalist say is true, then her sister and mother being at her bedside is an ominous sign.
Pippa has been cavorting around a beach in the Caribbean for days.
I think that they way she has been posing for pictures is to provide some distraction away from her sister…’Look at me I am here I will supply the tabloids with the pictures they need to survive!’
I have a strong hunch that she’s hooked up to a ventilator that ‘s why we won’t see her wave, walk, or propped up in bed. I stick with the Spanish journalist report that the ab surgery was successful, but something went wrong post-surg. Could be anything — abdominal or uterine perforation, stroke, or embolism that threatened her survival.
As far as the Pippa outing is concerned, do you really expect her or her brother to lock themselves indoors waiting for the death rattle? They have to live their own lives too. Their outings have nothing to do with Kate’s condition other than the fact that their lives must also go on.
With regard to the palace, they must be holding out some hope that she would wake up and recover hence the protracted silence and the veiled excuse for privacy.
Another scenario: she’s awake from the coma but profoundly paralyzed or disabled.
I’m beginning to think the Pippa outing was strategically intended to make people think “Pippa can’t be frolicking if Kate is seriously incapacitated,” and it served its purpose. So many well meaning people keep saying just that, ignoring the fact that the outing could have been staged for just such purpose. The Mids are craven, power hungry, social climbers who will do anything to ingratiate themselves to the royal family. Kate helped to set the foundation for that atmosphere, by offering up herself to be wiped clean of any personality and turned into a dutiful mute woman, in service to the monarchy; why wouldn’t her sister continue in that vein?
Yes, definitely strategic. She was actually smiling and posing, giving the tabloids what they want.
How do I get a cute picture when I comment? Anyways Nannie Maria is reported to be leaving, she teaches Charlotte Spanish think she’s the mole? If it’s divorce he’d let her go for her loyalties to Kkate. For future control, she played them on her way out or was an exit strategy that alone is yelling yelling telling We are still in the Early years… lol
My picture is from my WordPress profile, so I guess you’ll get a cute picture if you make an account there too? I think Celebitchy is a blog on WordPress backbone.
Thank you, I am not savvy but think I can manage this for my favoured site. I am Canadian l love lainey that’s how I found this lovely place💋addicted since 2016. Need it legit 🙂
Nanny would never leave the children while their mother was ill. Not unless she was asked to leave which is doubtful. She’s the only full time caregiver and influence on their lives.
Royal baby nannies are responsible for the care of the royal children from birth until they start school? Maybe they will keep her till little Louis is in trousers at age 8. She’s getting dumped. Kates only friend and stabilizer for the children. Cringe
The deferential, almost pleading way she writes when criticizing William is such a contrast to how harshly and nastily she writes about Harry and Meghan. Even with this groveling obsequiousness , people like Eden feel the need to come in a rescue William and think she’s being too harsh. These people make me sick. I don’t know what the secrecy is surrounding Kate, doesn’t seem good and Will isn’t exactly instilling confidence. Time will tell.Even with his wife and dad sick, still trying to one up his brother.
My experience of Amanda Platell is that she doesn’t give a bloody fig about any agreement the rota has with any bloody palace. This is a woman who is not afraid to step in it and call bullshit when she sees it. I’ve seen her do it against the most beloved Tory. She does not suffer fools and her often witty takedowns have a tenor that bite smartly and deep.
So, I read this as a warning shot: Game on.
Oh puhleez. She works for the Daily Fail. The breadth and depth of her independence is measured by the extent of their invisible contract with the royal family. She is there because she’s conservative and a royalist. To the extent that one conflicts with the other, she will get a bit of latitude. Here, William’s Gaza opinion conflicts with conservative ideology, so she’s allowed to ruffle his feathers a bit. But not too much; hence all the fawning.
Amanda Platell ran Tory media ops for years, so she knows a farce when she see one. That this one is so poorly executed yet still has the rota keeping schtum probably irritates her. My point here is that she has a history of stepping in it (the Fails has paid out a lawsuit for her comments), and even remarks she recently made as a commentator on Sky News about the Japanese and Italians in WWII, while historically correct and tongue in check, created controversy (context: she was criticising a Number 10’s nonsense). What you call fawning I suggest is a complete ruse. I really think she’s the first to effectively call BS on KP’s theatre of the absurd. Please don’t confuse my hope with support for the damage inflicted by the Fail.
Platell is under the control of her masters and writes what she is told to write.
I know for a fact through a family friend that Carole Middleton was seen with Louis visiting an antique emporium near to Amner Hall a couple of weeks back which is a favourite of Kates. They looked OK for what’s it worth. That would put the Middleton’s and kids at Sandringham hunkered down. The security and enhanced protection around Amner Hall makes it a nogo area for paps and the BM no full well to stay away unless invited.
There’s a lot of friends of friends sightings claims being made online, but never any proof. If a friend of a friend can see, so can the media. If they were out in public, people have cell phones and no doubt would love to make bank selling a photo of the hidden Missington klan.
There probably are pictures but the BM has an ‘agreement’ with the RF, so we will not see any unauthorised pictures.
The media knows exactly what is going on, they are just trying to push the RF to be the ones to break the silence.
There are other media outlets around the world who would publish in a heartbeat.
There are forums, social media, etc.