“Margot Robbie looked cute at the Producers Guild Awards” links

The Producers Guild Awards were held this weekend too! Oppenheimer won the top prize but here are cute pics of Margot Robbie in Balmain (she was nominated as executive producer on Barbie, which didn’t win anything). [Just Jared]
Ricky Martin has something in common with Quentin Tarantino. [Socialite Life]
The Oppenhomies were on Jimmy Kimmel last week. [LaineyGossip]
How did Shane Gillis do as SNL host? Not great, Bob. [Pajiba]
Tom Ford said: Pants! Military coats! Suits! [Go Fug Yourself]
These childhood photos are absolutely precious. [OMG Blog]
Cillian Murphy looks like he’s been listening to “Texas Hold ‘Em”. [RCFA]
Is Kieran Culkin getting that third kid he wanted? [Seriously OMG]
Ethan & Olivia Plath filed for divorce. [Starcasm]
I’m totally going to watch Mary & George. [Hollywood Life]
More women should give their kids their maiden-name/surname. [Buzzfeed]
One thing about Tom Ford is he’s gonna stick to his aesthetic. Luckily for him the whole “mob wife” trend is happening and a lot of these looks work into that perfectly. I don’t mind Tom’s vibes though. The construction and tailoring are always immaculate. And there are a few of those coats/looks that I WANT.
My first name is my mom’s last name, which she did not change. I’ve always liked both the name and the story, but my last name is NOT a good first name and also I’m unlikely to have a bio baby with a partner so the kid can’t have my last name as both first and last name. I might use my grandmother’s maiden name as a first name though.
Two of the kids have my last name, which I did not change. The middle child has my husband’s last name. We went every other and stopped at 3 though we had intended to have more kids. We have never encountered any problems with schools, traveling internationally, etc. The kids are perfectly content as well.
My husband’s first name is his mother’s maiden name and it works super well. My dad’s first name is a combination of his two grandfathers’ first names.
There are tons of options out there so I hope everyone does what feels comfortable for them.
Shane Gillis absolutely bombed on SNL and I’m glad. Worst episode this season and that’s saying a lot after Dakota Johnson but he really was 10 times worse. Between Nicki Haley’s cameo and this guy who is booking these right wing adjacent asshats?
Margot is SO pretty! I first saw her in Pan Am (only 1 season to my disappointment) with Christina Ricci and felt like Margot had that “It” quality that would take her far.
I went to a southern university. Some of the students had weird first names or goofy nicknames. Turns out their first name was Mom’s family name. Sometimes it was their middle name. I say family name, because if Mom came from an important or wealthy family, they wanted their children to be recognized, as being from both families. That’s probably not the only reason why women want their children to have their last name. Just thought that was an interesting tradition.
My grandmother gave all 5 of her kids (3 different fathers w/ multiple large year gaps between) her maiden name and honestly, it’s fostered more of a sense of family between us all. She was never married and wasn’t going to have a different name from the kids that she primarily raised.
The Barbie Oscar campaign has been so weak I have to wonder if Warner isn’t deliberately sabotaging it. Would love to know the behind the scenes story.