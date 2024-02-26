“Margot Robbie looked cute at the Producers Guild Awards” links

The Producers Guild Awards were held this weekend too! Oppenheimer won the top prize but here are cute pics of Margot Robbie in Balmain (she was nominated as executive producer on Barbie, which didn’t win anything). [Just Jared]

Ricky Martin has something in common with Quentin Tarantino. [Socialite Life]

The Oppenhomies were on Jimmy Kimmel last week. [LaineyGossip]

How did Shane Gillis do as SNL host? Not great, Bob. [Pajiba]

Tom Ford said: Pants! Military coats! Suits! [Go Fug Yourself]

These childhood photos are absolutely precious. [OMG Blog]

Cillian Murphy looks like he’s been listening to “Texas Hold ‘Em”. [RCFA]

Is Kieran Culkin getting that third kid he wanted? [Seriously OMG]

Ethan & Olivia Plath filed for divorce. [Starcasm]

I’m totally going to watch Mary & George. [Hollywood Life]

More women should give their kids their maiden-name/surname. [Buzzfeed]