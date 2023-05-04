Donald Trump: Duchess Meghan ‘has been very disrespectful to the Queen’

Donald Trump has always tried to attach himself to the British monarchy. For decades, he gave interviews about his love of the monarchy and how he wanted to date Princess Diana, and how Charles was a fool for leaving Diana. When Prince Harry married Meghan, Trump found some new talking points: that “nasty” Meghan was “bad” for the Windsors, that she was “disrespectful” to QEII, that Harry would need “a lot of luck” to deal with Meghan, that Meghan is “no good.” Those interviews were spread out between 2019 through 2021, a delicate moment in Meghan’s life and a weird moment for the president of the United States to insinuate that Meghan was simply unacceptable in British society because of her Blackness. Well, Trump is still being led around by British right-wingers like Nigel F–king Farage. Farage interviewed Trump for a recent GB News feature and wouldn’t you know, Farage asked Trump about Meghan. For the love of God.

Donald Trump has blasted Meghan Markle over her treatment of the Queen, raging that she was ‘very disrespectful’ to Her Majesty. The former US President said he was ‘surprised’ Prince Harry was invited to his father’s Coronation after the public falling out between the Sussexes and the rest of the Firm. Speaking to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump revealed he had high hopes for the big day on Saturday and gave King Charles his full backing saying the monarch ‘loves the country’. He said: ‘I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial. You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.’ He went on to say he agreed with Farage when he said the Queen was ‘the most popular human being in the world’. In a clip released ahead of the interview, Trump also said he had high hopes for the Coronation itself and the reign of King Charles. He said: ‘I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he [Charles] loves the country. I got to know him [Charles] quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother. That’s why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and [there was] just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Trump has never been asked about why he finds Meghan to unacceptable, so disrespectful, so unpalatable. I guess it’s simply assumed in British society, so they don’t ask follow-up questions. They just grovel at the feet of an American white supremacist and think “yep, he makes a lot of sense!” Anyway, it’s still absolutely bonkers to me how an American woman who fled Salt Island more than three years ago still lives rent-free in British minds. Every single British interviewer, journalist, broadcaster and pundit asks their interview subject about Meghan and Harry these days.