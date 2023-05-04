Donald Trump: Duchess Meghan ‘has been very disrespectful to the Queen’

Donald Trump has always tried to attach himself to the British monarchy. For decades, he gave interviews about his love of the monarchy and how he wanted to date Princess Diana, and how Charles was a fool for leaving Diana. When Prince Harry married Meghan, Trump found some new talking points: that “nasty” Meghan was “bad” for the Windsors, that she was “disrespectful” to QEII, that Harry would need “a lot of luck” to deal with Meghan, that Meghan is “no good.” Those interviews were spread out between 2019 through 2021, a delicate moment in Meghan’s life and a weird moment for the president of the United States to insinuate that Meghan was simply unacceptable in British society because of her Blackness. Well, Trump is still being led around by British right-wingers like Nigel F–king Farage. Farage interviewed Trump for a recent GB News feature and wouldn’t you know, Farage asked Trump about Meghan. For the love of God.
Donald Trump has blasted Meghan Markle over her treatment of the Queen, raging that she was ‘very disrespectful’ to Her Majesty. The former US President said he was ‘surprised’ Prince Harry was invited to his father’s Coronation after the public falling out between the Sussexes and the rest of the Firm. Speaking to former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Trump revealed he had high hopes for the big day on Saturday and gave King Charles his full backing saying the monarch ‘loves the country’.
He said: ‘I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen? She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial. You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.’
He went on to say he agreed with Farage when he said the Queen was ‘the most popular human being in the world’.
In a clip released ahead of the interview, Trump also said he had high hopes for the Coronation itself and the reign of King Charles. He said: ‘I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he [Charles] loves the country. I got to know him [Charles] quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother. That’s why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and [there was] just no reason to do that. I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest.’
Trump has never been asked about why he finds Meghan to unacceptable, so disrespectful, so unpalatable. I guess it’s simply assumed in British society, so they don’t ask follow-up questions. They just grovel at the feet of an American white supremacist and think “yep, he makes a lot of sense!” Anyway, it’s still absolutely bonkers to me how an American woman who fled Salt Island more than three years ago still lives rent-free in British minds. Every single British interviewer, journalist, broadcaster and pundit asks their interview subject about Meghan and Harry these days.
Birds of a feather flock together. Of course they agree with the white supremacist but don’t you dare call them racists.
Don’t you love when a literal traitor and Russian asset grifter who shoved the queen out of the way, talks about Meg? Like my guy Petty Betty is dead and you are about to go to prison, keep Meg’s name out your mouth!
He always talks like someone gave him certain words to say over and over again. Here, its disrespectful. he can’t say how she disrespected the queen, because of course she did not.. harry’s memoir and their docuseries made clear that they both loved and respected the queen. but that’s an inconvenient truth for Trump.
I do think his sycophancy with the royals is weird, funny and disturbing, all at the same time. he really is jealous of their palaces and carriages and parades and that damn gold piano. But its disturbing because he kisses up to these people over and over again who honestly, just dont care about him. Maybe they support his policies, but I honestly dont think Charles gives a flying fig if Trump thinks he’ll be a good king or not. he’s not on their radar anymore now that he’s not president. But I don’t think he knows that and I think he thinks his approval means something to charles.
Trump has both mummy and daddy issues just like Charles. Trump’s sycophancy towards the royals is because his mother was a huge royalist. I think he took on his mother’s love of the royals to be closer to her.
Daddy issues I can see that but as far as I know he got on fine with his mathair
Yeah he really is jealous of the trappings of the British royals, while they view him as crass, rude, and gaucheness personified. Remember the mission to keep Trump’s kids from cornering the top royals for photos?
He’s jealous of their life-long rule, which is what he’d try to arrange for himself in the US. And the GOP would let him.
It’s because his brain is mashed potatoes. Rancid, racist mashed potatoes.
Being a woman he hates means you’re doing something right in this world. I’d say Meghan should wear it as a badge of honor, but that’s giving this basic ass criminal more attention than he deserves.
Also I’m pretty sure the Queen hated him.
I’m sure Meghan will be crying herself to sleep now. She’ll be simply crushed that a treasonous, senile, white supremacist rapist, who notably broke protocol himself when he met Liz, disapproves of her! Nooo! 😒😒😒
He used that “disrespectful” line about twenty times without being asked how. It’s tempting to try to make this a-hole make sense, but it’s Trump so I will just move on except to say even Trump understands that the royals are all about the racism now.
He repeats himself because it buys him time for his logic to catch up with common sense. You can see his wheels turning looking for what to say next. He’s dumb as hell.
He repeats himself because he has a 40 word vocabulary.
And probably general paresis
Britain has become very insular because his own party has moved past him and he’s not liked in Britain either. Yes, let’s get a two time almost impeached President who is being investigated for the January 6th fiasco and is currently facing charges to talk about Meghan. Why do these British tabloids think they’re doing something? If Trump doesn’t like you, then you’re doing something right😂
The British royal family is a reality show that needs to be canceled, just like Trump’s show was.
Every loser on earth has Meghan’s name in their mouth – as they scramble and claw for relevance.
‘Gee, the treasonous, lying, cheating, fraud rapist doesn’t like Meghan. Shocking.
I’m sure Meghan takes not being liked by Trump as a compliment. I know I would, lol.
He’s as narcissistic, unhinged, and abusive as Toxic Tom. Cut from the same cloth.
You can really tell he wants an invite. I’ve wondered what treasonous activity he’s up to right now, “I’m glad to be home” was suspect as hell. Was he sent away by lawyers trying to keep his mouth shut about the Fulton County cases, the Maralago case and the Jan 6 case? In any case he’s back to being an international embarassment.
I honestly think he expected an invite. “The Queen loved me, she was a beautiful person, her funeral was beautiful, the coronation is going to be beautiful, Charles’s clothes are going to be beautiful, I’m sure they want me to be there …” He probably pitched a fit when he realized no invite would be forthcoming.
Not surprising that 45 is repeating a favorite BM criticism of Meghan without elaborating. He should stop worrying about Meghan and be more worried about Ron Dr Santis who definitely wants to be the 2024 Repub presidential candidate. He continues to disappoint. And no, 45, you’re not invited. Even C-Rex knew better than to make that mistake.
But what did she do??? Ugh so many pundits or random royalists on the street go on about how Meghan is so disrespectful for what she DID. Yet, no one can clearly articulate exactly what that was. And I am over it.
She was Black in public—and private!
Yep. She breathed.
The royals want to be associated with the Trumps? Is this the home run they think it is? I mean, it’s honest–the Trump fan base is their fan base. But I didn’t think the royal family wanted that said out loud.
The Drumpf fan base are also fans of certain extremist European royals. Former 80s partygirl ‘Princess’ Gloria Thurn und Taxis is now uber extremist Catholic, close with Steve Bannon, and vehemently anti-Pope Francis. Gloria TNT and Bannon run workshops for European white nationalists, to help them craft their language, fool voters, and get fascists elected.
After QE2’s state dinner with Drumpf, and him showing up with all of his kids in tow, and all the ducking and weaving the royals had to do to avoid having to stand with them for photos, I can’t imagine any of them wanting Drumpf anywhere near the Clowning. And I know that the Clowning isn’t going to include the ritual of the aristocracy donning coronets after Chucky Boy gets his fancy beanie, but if Drumpf were going to be there, he’d probably insist on a coronet of his own.
The same racist bum who incited an insurrection by lying about a legal and fair election. An accused rapist and serial adulterer. I’m sure Duchess Meghan is in the depths of despair knowing that Don Don doesn’t like her.
Trump says that the Queen never made any mistakes. Really?
With his rape case going in NYC, who flee the Country like it’s going to stop the trial from going on.
His Nasty lawyer tried his best to break the victim without success.
She said KellyAnn Conway’s husband(ex) who told her, to file a civil suit against trump.
Yeah George Conway told E Jean at a dinner party that she had a good case and he matched her up with a lawyer he thought was the perfect candidate.
I have a lot of less than stellar opinions of Mr. Conway, but every once in a while he seems to do a good thing.
Someone (I believe piers morgan) told Trump that megan campaigned against him. In response he bashes her. I’m going off memory but Megan listed why she was voting for Hilary and Trump took offense.
If it wasn’t for that you know he would’ve invited her to the white house.
Trump making comments about someone being “disrespectful”
🤣🤣🤣
The man whose whole personality is based upon being an abusive bully.
Oh, you mean that time you disrespected the Queen by breaking protocol and walked in front of her when you and your vulgar wife visited? And you insisted on dragging along your adult children on the trip at most likely American taxpayer expense? And the main royal family players avoided you and your family like the MAGA plague that you all are?
Of course he’s assuming that we have forgotten all of that. Nope. The walk in front of the Queen was recorded live and can be played over and over.
He was also late to that meeting – their is footage of TQ waiting in the grounds Windsor Castle ground to greet him and she is seen looking at her watch.
What’s disrespectful is that Trump is still being given a platform to speak. Who cares what he thinks about anything or anyone at this point?
Is there a woman alive who cares what cheeto thinks of her? The scummy dummy can only repeat the word disrespectful a dozen times. He’s a washed up has been, desperately clout chasing. I’m quite outraged by the attention he receives.
Well goodness me. The bastion of etiquette and manners aka DJT thinks Meghan was disrespectful. Whatever will she do? This man literally threw ketchup on the walls of the White House Dining room….he acted like a one man condiment wrecking ball in the People’s House…. This….. happened after he “allegedly” accosted any woman who runs under a 4 minute mile in the city of NY——but during efforts to overthrow the US government. Mind you it was slightly before he stole Nuclear secrets to sell to whoever will pretend he is good at golf. I would be devastated if he thought I was disrespectful to someone 👀👀👀
Literally channeling my inner Will Smith & want to punch these folks in the face yelling “Keep the Duchesses name out of your f*cking mouth.”
So who’s opinion will they ask for next, Porky Pig’s? Daffy Duck? Right wing British media is an embarrassment.
Bugs bunny? Nah he is probably not a royalist lol maybe Pepe Le Pugh
I think the man only has 50 words in his vocabulary.
what a vile man….he’s just using her name to pull recognition bc he knows media will bite on this headline. but ya know who represented him and are friends with him? ari emanuel. so, proof that we need more women in entertainment bc rich bros stick together.
It would be lovely if he went to jail BUT he can still run for president and serve if elected, snd get to keep his secret service protection. I would much prefer something like what happened to Joseph Kennedy, Sr. In the he end he was in a wheel chair unable to move, walk, talk or communicate. Dependent on nurses and other caregivers. Once again, I maintain that karma never forgets.
I mean, it’s not quite as weird as his obsession with Kristen Stewart being “disrespectful”, but it’s pretty damn close.
Don’t you have a sexual assault trial you should be focused on right now, old man?
Glad you brought up kstew. I went to read up on it. I laughed so hard. They say he watches TV 24/ 7 and comments. That’s how those kstew tweets read.
And a 34 count felony indictment in NY.
And a potential charge for election interference in Georgia.
And the Jan. 6th investigation.
This is exactly why he’s talking about other stuff.
Oh that’s rich, coming from the greatest disrespecter of all time.
This salty orange cheese-it is just mad because Duchess Meghan, the biracial woman is part of that family and she doesn’t give a flying pig about all the pomp and nonsense and their rank in society and he. The white fart can only wish to be remembered by them . He is mad that she has the status he can only dream of .Stay mad you c-u-n -Tuesday
WTF right has this orange umpa lumpa got to do with anything? NO he doesn’t know Charlie (well maybe the OTHER Charlie), he met him, had a few words with him and THAT’S IT AND Megan and the Queen got on very, very well and had great fun together at times. It was Trump the dump who disrespected the Queen, he broke protocol and nearly pushed her over because he was so desperate to get in FRONT of her when they were inspecting the guards!!! Everyone on the face of the earth knows you walk BEHIND THE MONARCH. So fk of Donald Dick and take your low rent slimy mate with you
Says the turd who walked in front of a 90+ year old woman during their meeting, breaking protocol.
With Donnie if you let it be known you aren’t going to ‘bed’ him, you’re nasty and disrespectful.
Doesn’t this guy have a subpoena he’s got to duck, or something?
British media needs therapy. They can’t get over Meghan Markle leaving that island three years ago, on March 20th. They told her to return to America, and she has only returned twice for official business with her husband. Yet a day doesn’t pass they mention her name, and regardless of the guest on their show, or the topic, the inquiry is always about Meghan or Harry.
Donald Trump is on trial for rape, with several state and federal cases pending. He dares to accuse Meghan of disrespecting the Queen, who died in September 2022. The last time Trump was in her presence, stepping in front of her as though she wasn’t present was okay with him. He also shares a personal friend with Prince Andrew, the late Jeffrey Epstein, a global sex trafficker. Let’s not forget the interviewer is the king of White supremacy in the UK, Farage. Trash meets trash.
Yes, how dare a grown woman make decisions about her life that go against the wishes of her 90 yr old grandmother-in-law?!? 🙄
Why can’t she be more like Trump’s sycophantic children, forever suckling on his orange teet?
So they want to associate themselves with someone who has the possibility of going to Jail and wanted to destroy Democracy. Do they know he’s been a laughing stock all over the world.. lol…
Why does everybody want to gossip about Meghan. There are plenty of other celebrities who are desperate for attention.
What a pathetic clout-chasing turd. I think he’s been very disrespectful to democracy and can go f*ck off the nearest cliff, and then just keep on f*cking off into oblivion.
Meghan, Harry, Meghan and Harry! Not one word about the vapid four! LOL
“Every loser on earth has Meghan’s name in their mouth – as they scramble and claw for relevance”
@CRAZYOLDLADY, Love this statement. I will be borrowing that. Thanks!