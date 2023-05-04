Kevin Costner was ‘blindsided’ by his wife’s divorce filing, ‘he would take her back’

So far, no one has the tea on exactly why Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner. They were married for nearly nineteen years and together for twenty-five years. They have three kids together, two teens and a tween. She’s asking for joint custody and reportedly, there’s a pretty strict prenup in place. The sudden nature of Baumgartner’s divorce filing has led to speculation that Costner was cheating and she just found out. Costner’s “friend” just told Page Six that’s not the situation at all.
Kevin Costner was left stunned after his wife Christine Baumgartner filed to end their 18-year marriage this week, sources told Page Six. Although the “Yellowstone” star’s first marriage ended in an $80 million divorce amid a swirl of allegations about his serial cheating, one longtime friend said defiantly: “There was no issue of cheating at all.”
The couple were last seen together posing, apparently happily, for the cameras at the Oscars in March, and the friend added: “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”
The couple have sons Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68 — who had romanced a stream of supermodels and Hollywood beauties from Elle Macpherson to Halle Berry — had indeed spent months away from home filming “Yellowstone” in Montana, potentially putting pressure on his relationship.
However, a rep for Costner also told Page Six that any allegations of cheating are “absolutely not true.” Asked about Baumgartner’s reasons for divorce, the Costner friend added: “I have no idea if Kevin even knows what the reasons are.”
And a production source on his hit “Yellowstone” also expressed shock, saying: “No-one knew about any issues. He was not ‘sequestered’ on the set and would often go home to visit his family.”
Costner is currently filming the second of his multi-movie Western series, “Horizon, an American Saga,” in St. George, Utah, which he also writes and directs. And the friend told us: “He’s shooting right now and it’s all very upsetting, you don’t expect your wife to file for divorce when you least expect it.”
You could tell by Costner’s rep’s statement that his side was putting everything on Christine, that she decided to file for divorce without even giving Costner a heads-up. This is interesting: “he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back.” Is he publicly asking for reconciliation through the media? Perhaps. Honestly, wilder things have happened, especially with celebrities – a spouse will get mad and file for divorce in a rage, possibly to shock their partner. And it works, and they end up working stuff out.
TMZ also has a story about the divorce – their sources (Costner’s team) say that Costner was utterly “blindsided” by this. Then the sources note that one of the terms of the prenup is that Costner solely owns all of their real estate and that Christine must vacate all of their properties. Which… yiiiikes. Entertainment Tonight also reports that the behind-the-scenes dramas on the Yellowstone set haven’t been settled, so Costner is leaving the show after the fifth season.
LOL, friend is not a wordsmith.
Captain Obvious there! 😉😆
Yeah, no kiddin’ right?
This is my new favorite saying. I’m going to try to deploy it at least once a day.
If the prenup is that strict and one-sided, and she filed for divorce anyway, Kevin absolutely knows what he did.
Crazy Old Lady, you and I think alike. If he actually doesn’t know why his wife filed, then he probably wasn’t listening to her: https://www.buzzfeed.com/shelbyheinrich/breakup-ology-tiktok-theory-relationships
This states it perfectly and I had an “aha!” moment reading it because that’s exactly why I left a 10 year relationship back in 1997. For YEARS I had been asking my then BF to stop doing/saying certain things that were rude, disrespectful and sarcastic. To no avail. The behaviour continued despite my repeating over and over that I did not like it. So I sat him down one morning, announced that I wanted to move out because I was feeling like a salmon swimming upstream ALL THE TIME and he was utterly astonished. It’s like he filtered out all the stuff I had been saying, then he got mad at me and tried to blame me for not talking to him about it. SMH…
Not necessarily true. I have seen cases where someone truly reveals nothing about hidden emotions or even a secret life and completely blindsided their partner. Not saying that happened here, just saying it’s a thing. I know someone whose husband just texted her he was filing out of the blue. Of course later it comes out there was someone else from work…
That article is brilliant. I left a 15-year marriage to someone who was completely blindsided that I finally acted on the things I had been talking about for 15 years.
I’ve also heard it said as “sometimes a woman is talking about a problem, and the man thinks the problem is that the woman is talking.”
Exactly. Kevin knows what is going on and why she filed. The only “blindsiding” is he didn’t think she’d go through with it.
Yup, and now he’s going out of his way to make her look bad from dropping him. That will surely win her back!
Exactly my thoughts when I read the tight prenup which gives him more leverage. He did something and he knows what it is.
Kevin got Giselled… or Tom Bradied, I don’t know which is more correct. It’s always very tellinv when a spouse feels blindsided by a divorce or breakup. She probably tried to tell him what was wrong and he didn’t give a shit or didn’t think the issues she raised were real problems.
maybe SHE’s cheating and is leaving him for someone else
That level of a prenup where he keeps everything and yet she’s the one filing – it’s quite telling.
Seriously.
Yes, but it was 18 years ago, the prenup. Might have felt different going in. Can one go back and change/update/annul a prenup?
Kids can’t be part of a pre-nup so her child support will be set by a Judge or formula for the minors.
And all good lawyers challenge a prenup especially since they have been married for decades.
Also allegedly, there is a rumor he got someone on Yellowstone set pregnant. But his team is denying that story.
@TeamMeg Yep — you can change the prenup with a postnup. Will be interesting to see if they did that. Obviously something shady is going on. If it’s that he fathered the Yellowstone set baby, makes sense. And if she left him for another man, makes sense. I want the tea!
If he was blindsided he’s not a good listener. I heard his band at a midwestern charity event after party, they were hired to perform. The charity event coordinator said they demanded a green sofa for the “green room”, and the planners had to run all over town before the actual (charity) event to find one. He’s seems douchy.
Translation….she went through his phone.
He has had a reputation for being difficult and demanding forever. I wonder what happened to make her say…19 year but not one more day….
If she was imploring her husband to spend more time with her and their children and he wasn’t, what is she to do? I saw a bit of an interview he did about Yellowstone in Montana I guess. He acts like he’s a damn cowboy. She obviously wanted more than just to be eye candy and we a wife in waiting. I feel for Christine and the kids.
Costner solely owns all of their real estate and that Christine must vacate all of their properties.
I hope she has money of her own saved somewhere so that she can live safely with their minor children.
I bet she met someone else. Idk why but I had a feeling when I first heard this that she got someone and wants out of the marriage. Hey, it happens. That’s a long time to be together.
Nineteen years is a long time to be together? Damn! I am really getting old.
I doubt it. If you’re in a happy relationship 19 years is nothing. She obviously pulled the plug because she’s not happy, simple as that. I won’t conjecture about the reason(s) why, but he does have a bad reputation for a variety of reasons — unfaithful, control freak, arrogant.
#1. Kevin constantly cheated on his first wife, it was very well known.
#2. Her divorce settlement was $80M. Thats why he insisted on Pre-nup for #2.
Kevin has been known as a cheater for decades.
If he really wasn’t cheating on CB, I’d say more due to age vs. him changing his ways.
#3. During the honeymoon with CB, a massage therapist claimed Kevin asked for a happy ending. On their honeymoon!
#4. Kevin has an “iron clad” pre-nup in this marriage. So she supposedly can’t ask for spousal support but 3 minor kids, I’d think child support will happen, certainly. Plus I’d guess the prenup would be $40Mil. His worth is estimated at $260-$300M.
#5. None of his property is joint owned and he has some gorgeous homes/land.
If she and the kids have to move out, he’d make it known to save face, that he’s going to pay for wherever they move.
#6. I BET he was surprised she filed for divorce!
He strikes me as a control freak and in every relationship Kevin is #1.
#7. Reconcile? IDK. I can see why at 69, he’d want to reconcile. If she has been married but living as a single Mom for months/years, why would she? He’s rarely been around.
IMO, Yellowstone brought back the heat to Costners career and he sees this time as possibly his last hurrah and he’s working acting/directing/producing before he ages out.
That doesn’t change the fact that his wife and children deserve to be #1 on the priority list.
I’ll be following how this plays out. G vs. Brady part 2. G and the kids seem to be doing OK, more power to her.
Excellent analysis. Regarding #4 and #5, that’s my thought as well. I mean, yeah it sucks that she has to vacate all his properties but maybe she’s happy to do so and just move on with her life. Those places probably hold a fair share of shitty memories along with the good ones.
In the end, I do believe she’ll be taken care of financially and will be more well off than most of us so..eh.
As for him, he’s always been one of a handful of celebs that I’ve irrationally hated–so much so that I could not get through even one episode of Yellowstone and his wooden acting. I didn’t know about the massage handy and all the cheating so I feel a bit vindicated here….
Yep, I’m also old enough to remember that Kevin Costner was constantly cheating on his first wife. I would be entirely unsurprised if he’s an old dog still looking for new tricks….
I too get the feeling that one: his career took off and popularity and the cheater in him came out and two: she realized, as she too has changed with age and hopefully wisdom, that she doesn’t have to put up with his cowboys sewing wild oat ways.
@Kitten — I too have irrationally disliked him for a long time and, like you, got through one episode of Yellowstone and thought, nope this isn’t for me and haven’t watched it since even though everyone I know is addicted to it. Christine has had the grace and dignity to not say a word even though I’m sure cheating is at least part of the reason for her decision to bail.
Don’t know how true it is, but I will always remember that story that Costner built a multi-million restaurant for his first wife. She’d always wanted one–running it was her dream career. But when word of his cheating while he was away on a shoot got out, she spent a lot of nights crying alone in it. 🙁 If ever there was a prime “everything ain’t everything” example, this is it.
He’s been playing cowboy forever. It started in Deadwood, South Dakota where he owned a western motif bar-casino. Now he’s moved on to Montana I guess. But I don’t think she just got up one morning and decided to leave because it was Tuesday or whatever. Apparently, the one-sided prenup kept her in place until it didn’t.
I can believe he was blindsided, but wow does it sound like she is done for whatever reason. A tight prenup (which will likely hold up), kids who will be 18 soon, so not too many years of child support? I don’t think there’s any coming back from this for Kevin.
Child support often goes to age 23 these days, including college, even if the kids are living on campus. So he may be looking at ten years of child support?
California is 18 – there is no legal obligation beyond that even if the young adult is in college.
So clearly, after his first divorce he got a prenup with this second marriage. Fine. But why does a woman marry a man who is much older and MUCH more successful (let’s face it, he’s rich AF) who tells her “Honey, I love you, but you’ll never own any of the properties we will live in.” WTF? And no, I’m not “blaming” her, I actually think good for her for not staying in a marriage where she’s not happy. Money can’t buy everything.
This real estate issue makes me think of that great GG moment when Regina Hall made fun of him for sheltering in place in Santa Barbara.
Also, what is this? “He was not ‘sequestered’ on the set and would often go home to visit his family.” That is great, that he would “often” go home to “visit” them. If nothing else comes out, I still say he was a lazy husband and father and she’s had it.
I mean, she agreed to the prenup–meaning she probably argued for a fair settlement, even if she agreed to the “vacating all of his properties” portion of it.
I get that you’re not blaming her but just because she signed a prenup doesn’t mean that she went into this marriage naively or without thinking of her bottom line should the partnership fail.
She will still be rich AF when this is all over and done with but now, she doesn’t have to deal with the old ball and chain dragging her down. To me, it seems like she went into the marriage with her eyes wide open.
I’m all for prenups in general. I think too many people view them negatively, especially because marriage itself is a contract that most don’t think about in legal terms until divorce is on the horizon. Particularly when there’s an inheritance involved or it’s clear that one partner will sacrifice their income to do the work at home, there should be a discussion about financial safety.
I don’t know if this is actually true about the properties. That she has no claim whatsoever. If I’m being nice, he may have just wanted to avoid having to sell anything in case of divorce and would rather pay cash than sell his ranch or something. But imagine having three children with someone and never having any claim to the home you live in. I couldn’t.
Also, marriages where one person is significantly more wealthy and will most likely continue to be the one to make the money always leave the less well-off (and in this case much younger) partner in a shitty position. You can go into it with eyes wide open but how much bargaining power do you realistically have?
I don’t know, I think part of it is having to watch so many girlfriends right now having babies and being the ones to sacrifice income. Staying home, then working part time. I know some of them will get divorced at some point, there’s no chance of that not happening. None of them will know what hit them.
Somewhat related to what you describe here: My mom chose to be a SAHM. As an immigrant with only a high school diploma. she never really had a career beyond working a handful of clerical jobs before she had my brother and me. As a result, my dad ended up being the keeper of all things financial and basically kept all of it secret from my mom. She always ALWAYS resented him for this.
Fast forward to a couple years ago when my dad had a very serious health scare that led us to discuss what will we do if/when he passes. She has absolutely NO idea how to do anything–he pays all the bills, manages their stock portfolio, does all the online banking etc etc. It’s so effin scary to be in a position where you’re entirely financially dependent on someone else. I have begged my dad over and over again to pay a financial advisor to handle their finances should the worst happen and he passes away. But alas, the man is so stubborn and protective of his money.
And that’s why I’ve kept my career into my partnership as well as my own bank account. I’m also the higher earner in our relationship.
I never EVER want to be in the same position as my mom.
and we don’t know any other details of the prenup — I can understand why he wanted to protect his existing properties. They have three minor children and are both requesting joint custody — I doubt he would risk his reputation on the few millions it would take to provide a reasonable home for her and the children. Many prenups also have an escalating clause for settlement and 19 years is a long time. A smart lawyer will ask for more just to avoid litigating the prenup and having details go public. If he knows why she filed, she will get what she deserves. If he is truly blindsided, we might see a fight.
My sis heard that he had an affair with a costar from Yellowstone and got her pregnant.. supposedly one of the actresses (Beth? Sorry, I dont watch the show) recently announced she was pregnant.
I too read that on line and it’s EVRYWHERE. But it’s kinda weird because he plays her father on the show – not that it means anything. I have heard the dialogue between the two characters, and I can safely say I would never fathom to say things like that to my father. BUT it is interesting to watch how this plays out – for these characters on and off screen. To be continued for sure.
It’s not Beth (Kelly Reilly). She’s happily married and not pregnant. The tabloid rumours about him fathering a child with someone on Yellowstone are just salacious rumours. Even TMZ isn’t running with it.
The irony that we are on a gossip site to straighten out which gossip may be correct and which is no and is actually just gossip – is not lost on me.
she’s 45 and married — which I know means little these days but it is highly unlikely.
Given how long they’ve been married, and the fact that their family residence is in California, I’ll be interested to see what happens with that prenup. A really stringent prenup given those circumstances could be argued to be unconscionable. If he’s smart, he’ll give her a fair setttlement rather than risk having the whole thing thrown out.
He’s already filed his response which includes the terms of the pre-nup.
Per People part of his filing includes: “Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties’ Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent’s separate property residences.”
He did what he wanted thru this entire marriage.
A true family man does not “visit” his wife and children around his work schedule, ffs!
IRL, when one partner is away for long periods of time for work, the family has their day to day rhythm and it’s almost a disruption when the partner returns, takes adjusting.
A friend married to an over the road trucker, was in this position for a few years and basically stayed married but she said it felt like having a room mate not a husband.
Kevin has had the money, power, and age in this relationship all the way thru.
She was 24, he was 43, divorced with 4 kids and a known history of cheating when they married.
She has grown up and realizes at 49. I’m not happy, I haven’t been for a long time.
I hope she doesn’t reconcile with him. She has hit the wall and should do what SHE wants.
A lot of people will admit “I’ve never felt more alone. While they are still married.”
Kevin will have his lawyers and PR team spin this like crazy.
It can be damn near impossible to have a real relationship with a man who’s insistent on playing cowboy. Hope Christine and the kids are ok.
Every picture I see of his wife, she looks like a different person.
Men are always “blindsided.” Even if their wives have been begging them to go to couples counselling for years, begging them to be more involved for years and telling them all the issues they have had with the relationship for years.
But it’s the man who is always “blindsided.” Riiiiiiiight. The man gets to save face by playing the victim and claiming they are the good partner, because they didn’t want the relationship to end.
And there’s a reason it is more often women filing for divorce than men. The men again want to play the victim, and also it’s generally always the women who take care of the day to day of organising of the family’s lives, just another task for the wife to perform.
I always give a massive side-eye to any man who says they were blindsided. Because really? Reaaaaly? No signs. None whatsoever? Yeaaaaaaah.
So a strict pre-nup and she still wants out?? Yeah he knows exactly why she is filing. They always know why. They just weren’t taking their partner seriously when the issues were broached. I think we can have a situation where she really is truly fed up and wants out – regardless of the pre-nup. OR – she wants to scare the $hit out of him and make him do the work to repair the relationship. Either way, I’m already on her side.
Personally, I would file divorce because all of the properties are in his name. Reason enough. Congratulations, Christine. Go for the young balls this time.
Hasn’t he always been know as kind of a jerk?
Im not entirely sure but doesnt it just protect what he had before and not what he brought in since they have been together? I mean shes raised 2 kids and its possible theres enough she has of her own at this point to set her up for life?
Financially, I think she will be fine. Prenup or not.
Lawyers will work it out. Costner will insist on NDA.
His brand is built on “Good guy/family man” he will pay extra to keep it from exploding on SM. His team is already spinning it as “He has no idea, he doesn’t want this.”
The one that truly makes me laugh is “He would take her back.”
As if he is still giving orders to her.
She wants OUT! I hope she digs in like a badger in a hole and steam rolls over his ego.
I’m not certain why I feel so Team Christine except I do know Kevin Costners history of how he treats his romantic partners, and Mr. Wonderful he is not. And he KNOWS why she filed, damn right he does.
He has his PR declare how he is shocked, I’d take her back, blah, blah.
Liar! His ego will never allow him to be seen as “weak” or even worse “whipped”
I am truly rooting for her lawyers to move forward with as much speed as possible.
Let Costner end up like Tom Brady. FAFO jerk.
I hope CB is relaxing and her lawyers do a damn good job. She could call G, get together for lunch too. 👍
But wouldn’t she be eligible for spousal support just based on the length of their marriage? I’m not sure what state they live in or were married in but here in California, 15 years is considered a long term marriage. And she and Costner had 18 or 19 years.
Folks are talking who should Costner date after this?
#1. Reese Witherspoon + Kevin Costner.
OMG! I love this so much.
Reese would CHEW HIM UP AND SPIT HIM OUT!!
Reese could tear him into pieces without breaking a sweat. 😀
She also knows she can do WAY better! LOL
Little Miss Type A! Turn her loose.