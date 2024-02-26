Duchess Meghan’s Thursday dinner was with a Harpo Productions producer

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about in Beverly Hills and Studio City last Thursday. She had lunch at Cipriani’s in Beverly Hills with Clare Waight Keller, the fashion designer who did Meghan’s wedding gown. Then, for dinner, Meghan went to Asanebo Japanese Gourmet – for sushi, presumably – with Terry Wood. Wood is the executive producer of Harpo Productions, meaning Wood is deeply connected with Oprah. Wood also executive produced Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. So maybe this dinner was something to do with Meghan’s new Lemonada podcast deal??

Meghan Markle made her second notable appearance on Thursday, joining a friend for dinner in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, enjoyed some Japanese cuisine before the weekend when she and a pal dined at Asanebo Japanese Gourmet in Studio City. During the outing, Meghan and Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, dined at a corner table in the establishment before going their separate ways. “Meghan was kind” during the evening, a source tells PEOPLE of her visit, adding that she was in a great mood and ordered plenty of sake. For the night out in L.A., Meghan wore a cozy grey sweater from La Ligne and dark denim skinny jeans as she held a large Goyard Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag. She also carried a navy coat with her as she rocked a pair of neutral flats. Wood was also an executive producer on Meghan’s successful podcast Archetypes. Meghan recently announced a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, which will see the Duchess of Sussex host an as-yet-untitled new podcast. She and husband Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify last year.

[From People]

I wonder if the two meals were connected. As in, Meghan is putting together a brand new podcast and maybe this one will be something fun for the ladies, something about fashion?? I would love that, although I’m not sure how it would translate to the podcast medium (especially when everybody and their brother makes fashion-girl TikToks now). My gut is telling me that whatever pod she does next, it won’t be Archetypes Season 2 – it will be something new and hopefully something a bit lighter.

