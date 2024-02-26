Duchess Meghan’s Thursday dinner was with a Harpo Productions producer

The Duchess of Sussex was out and about in Beverly Hills and Studio City last Thursday. She had lunch at Cipriani’s in Beverly Hills with Clare Waight Keller, the fashion designer who did Meghan’s wedding gown. Then, for dinner, Meghan went to Asanebo Japanese Gourmet – for sushi, presumably – with Terry Wood. Wood is the executive producer of Harpo Productions, meaning Wood is deeply connected with Oprah. Wood also executive produced Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. So maybe this dinner was something to do with Meghan’s new Lemonada podcast deal??
Meghan Markle made her second notable appearance on Thursday, joining a friend for dinner in Los Angeles. The Duchess of Sussex, 42, enjoyed some Japanese cuisine before the weekend when she and a pal dined at Asanebo Japanese Gourmet in Studio City.
During the outing, Meghan and Terry Wood, the executive producer of Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions, dined at a corner table in the establishment before going their separate ways.
“Meghan was kind” during the evening, a source tells PEOPLE of her visit, adding that she was in a great mood and ordered plenty of sake.
For the night out in L.A., Meghan wore a cozy grey sweater from La Ligne and dark denim skinny jeans as she held a large Goyard Bellechasse Biaude PM Bag. She also carried a navy coat with her as she rocked a pair of neutral flats.
Wood was also an executive producer on Meghan’s successful podcast Archetypes. Meghan recently announced a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media, which will see the Duchess of Sussex host an as-yet-untitled new podcast. She and husband Prince Harry parted ways with Spotify last year.
I wonder if the two meals were connected. As in, Meghan is putting together a brand new podcast and maybe this one will be something fun for the ladies, something about fashion?? I would love that, although I’m not sure how it would translate to the podcast medium (especially when everybody and their brother makes fashion-girl TikToks now). My gut is telling me that whatever pod she does next, it won’t be Archetypes Season 2 – it will be something new and hopefully something a bit lighter.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Well I for one am patiently waiting for said podcast. Glad she is out doing business and thriving!!
I just love how Harry and Meghan are booked and busy while living their best lives and dreams in the United States.
I ordered this sweater 😊
The gray sweater? Lovely! I’ve ordered a few Bleusalt items since I’ve seen Meghan wear the label and I love them. Beautiful quality.
I bought her khaki utility jacket from when she was in Archie’s Chick Inn LOL
I love her street style. Why can’t other stars dress to inspire? They’re all in joggers, over-oversize stuff or crazy stuff we could never look serious in for a normal workday or dinner outing
The La Ligne Mini Toujours Sweater in black/tan? You must have been one of the lucky ones because I just checked and it is sold out in all sizes.
I just checked, too! All sold out! Beautiful sweater, though, in any color.
Our girl loves a monochrome. It looks great and very chic tho. And I love la ligne, I have a few sweaters and they’re so comfy.
She really does! But she does it how the fashion mags say you should do it – slightly different shades, different materials, etc – so the overall look is monochromatic but not boring.
So how will this get spun? Meghan leaving Harry and the kids behind for her dreams of Hollywood? They go between saying they’re “too Hollywood” and also that they’re shunned-so not sure what angle they can take here.
I hope she and Clare Waight Keller are doing a fashion collab together!
Clare has a deal with Uniqlo but it wouldn’t surprise me if somewhere down the line Meghan does something in fashion.
Maybe she’s a stealth presenter at the Oscars or going to an after-party and needs a dress? It’s still two weeks away. Maybe Elton John’s Vanity Fair? I would love to see her walking down the red carpet!
Archetypes is over. Lemonada is just going to re-release it to all podcast platforms and Meghan’s going to do a new podcast. I have no doubt (I mean she tell us in November) that she has a lot of projects on the way but I’m not going to read anything into these lunch and dinner dates except she went out to eat with her friends.
It is lovely to see her out and about, busy and unbothered. Great skin, a thriving career and a solid marriage with a good conscience suits her! Success and staying positive is the best way to live, isn’t it?
I love Meghan, love her clothes, etc. One question: I understand changing clothes a bunch of times in a day when on a tour or trying to draw attention to different charities. But why change clothes between lunch and dinner when the outfits are pretty close to the same level of dressiness? Makes me think maybe there was a charity visit in between or something — the lunch pants wouldn’t be great for cooking or sitting on the floor with kids, but the evening pants would work for that. Just a thought.
At the risk of prolonging this latest “I love Meghan BUT” moment, it is not the first time a woman has changed clothes for dinner out. For instance, if I returned home after lunching, I would change clothes when going out to dinner too. Now, allow me a “but” of my own, why do you feel like you can judge when this particular woman changes her clothes?
OMG-how in the world is this a criticism of Meghan?! She literally said maybe she did a charity visit in between.
What on earth? This isn’t a criticism — I’m just curious. Coming up with multiple outfits if you’re solely doing meetings — and since she can’t go home to Montecito in between — seems like a massive pain in the neck. Every single time I do it, I find myself in the office bathroom missing a left shoe or something and just having to wear the same clothes anyway. I’m hopeful it means we’re getting more photos of her from a charity event or something. But please, don’t jump down a stranger’s throat.
How’s that judgement? She’s just wondering why would someone change from an informal outfit into another for very similar outings that took place within few hours.
Maybe she had a spilling accident during lunch, or there was an in between appointment event that we don’t know about and it’s not of our business.
I like that Meghan doesn’t feel the need to prove she’s ‘trendy’ at all times and is not afraid to embrace her favourite styles, pieces and colors. That first pic could have been taken in 2011. I bet even herself didn’t look that different!
I’m fascinated by these logistics: Do high profile celebrities drive around carrying bags of spare outfits?
Do they keep a whole styling setup at their offices? Maybe at a rented hotel room or property in town ?
Do they just pop up at a friend’s and change in their bathroom or dressing room?
She’s Duchess Meghan, and she knows she’s going to get photographed wherever she goes. The British media will pounce on all of the photos, and make it look like Meghan had one outfit for 100 days, even though it was one day.
My guess on clothes changes: She is getting some kind of sponsorship deals to wear clothing (no shade from me, it’s a super smart easy way to make money) and the changes reflect this.
I think the lunch outfit is much more polished than the dinner outfit – Cipriani’s is a white tablecloth kind of place. Whereas Asanebo seems a more casual place – the pics of celebrities I’ve seen going there show jeans and casual tops. Meghan wears clothing appropriate for each setting.
This! I was also thinking the first place was much more dressy, the second more casual. 🙂
Maybe for style/comfort/wanting to build up to new projects.
To me she’s been pretty restrained. If it were me I’d be wearing every bit of luxury I owned to piss off the haters 🤣 it’s even better because half this stuff she’s owned for years!
Lovely to see Meghan out and about, probably for both business and pleasure.
I am just happy that I don’t have to download spotify to listen to Meghan.
Same. I avoid spotify at all costs for podcasts.
I’m looking forward to what’s coming next from Meghan! But I also gotta ask this: How do glamorous women navigate having multiple restaurant meetings in one day? They just each appetizers with a nice sparkling water, right?
Heh. Those–and lots of tiny salads, one suspects. 😉 Meghan strikes me as a good eater, though. With two kids alone, she would needs lots of protein and carbs…
I love casual Meg outfits so much! It reminds me of her Toronto days. plus the fact she makes skinny jeans and flats look chic as ever makes me want to get a new pair of flats for this summer. However, as much as I love seeing her casual looks, it feels wrong seeing these pics? She looks caught off guard by the paparazzi, especially in her grey outfit, and it doesn’t feel right seeing her hounded by flashes especially as she’s just going by her day to day business
If she wasn’t comfortable being seen, she wouldn’t have gone to Cipriani’s — there are always photographers sitting there.
I personally hope she continues Archetypes. But if she decides to do a fashion pod either instead of or as well as, it can be done. A great example of a successful fashion podcast is Articles of Interest.
Meghan’s casual looks are always on point. Love them. I’m so curious about and can’t wait for new podcasts with lemonada.
I think the pearl-clutching in the firm will be at an all-time high because I predict the Sussexes are going to make huge moves all year long.
FYI, Cipriani is on the same block as WME. So it’s likely there were some agent meetings on that day, too.
Oooh! That’s interesting!
Its so nice to see Meghan out and about just living life. The firm, that family and the British press tried so hard to take her peace and sense of safety from her which makes me enjoy these little glimpses even more. I get to admire the fashion and see how relaxed she looks and know that they failed. Meghan and Harry are peacefully working, living, and thriving in sunny Cali.
Ugh, I really wish MM would distance herself from Oprah. As far as I’m concerned, Oprah needs to be cancelled.
So agree!