Prince William’s spox: William’s ‘focus is on his work and not on social media’

As we discussed, this week’s People Magazine cover story is all about the fragility of the British monarchy and how even old-guard monarchists want the Windsors to disclose more about their medical conditions. People’s piece is more focused on King Charles and how the head of state has a constitutional duty to disclose his health and medical issues – weirdly, those people never had the same energy for the late QEII, but whatever. Then at the end of People’s piece, they included the conspiracies and online speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health.
Meanwhile, the lack of clarity surrounding Princess Kate’s abdominal surgery has left a vacuum filled with conspiracy theories about her health and whereabouts.
Although the palace specified that the Princess of Wales was not expected to return to public duties until after Easter, they’ve been forced to issue brief statements about her well-being during recovery in response to rumors. Kate has only been spotted once since the procedure — riding in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton, on March 4.
King Charles and Princess Kate’s time out of the spotlight means it’s been largely up to Queen Camilla, 76, and Prince William, 41, to step up as the faces of the monarchy. While the Queen has stepped in for her husband on numerous occasions in recent weeks, the Prince of Wales has also made public appearances a priority after taking time away to care for his wife and children during her recovery.
“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” a spokesman says.
While I applaud People for at least getting William’s spokesperson on the record with that bitchy, arrogant reply, I do have to ask… um, what work?? William’s focus is on his work, which he doesn’t do because he’s focused on Kate’s recovery, which he can’t focus on because of work. The perfect circle! Meanwhile, he’s probably balls-deep in rose bushes for all we know. Speaking of, there’s absolutely a feeling that Kate and the Middletons are trying to push back on all of the conspiracies. Robert Jobson even got a hot tip that Kate’s recovery is going well:
Royal author Rob Jobson told Hello!: “From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn’t want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite one hundred per cent.”
He claimed that King Charles is keen to make the focus of the royal family on him, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and having “two of the star people out of the picture makes that more difficult.”
Rob said that Kate will be warmly welcomed back when she is well enough to return to duties, but currently feels “lucky” to be able to spend time with her family and focus on her recovery.
Meanwhile, Hello!’s royal editor Emily Nash added that Kate’s kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, will be helping her through this time. She wrote: “Kate may not have been on the school run or at sport matches, but she has been able to spend plenty of time with her children at home over the past few weeks and they will have been such a tonic for her. Her family are absolutely at the centre of her world, so being able to have George, Charlotte and Louis at home with her has no doubt really boosted her spirits.”
Here’s the thing – I expected these kinds of PR-fluff pieces for the past two months. I thought we’d hear a lot about how Kate is being brave for her kids and how everyone is pitching in, and Kate couldn’t manage without William. Instead, there’s been radio silence up until this week. There are definitely visible fractures between William and Kate’s separate communications strategies.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
He’s working something, just not his duties as Prince of Wales.
He’s been briefing the BM that he won’t do too many work engagements during this time bc he’s helping Kate and doing the school runs and now he’s briefing the Americana press that he’s busy doing work. People mag could really call that out but guess that’s not they’re style.
I’m not sure why I’m surprised, but I am, that People magazine is now lying for the BRF. We can all see quite clearly William is NOT making public appearances a priority.
I’m not surprised but I’m more just taken aback at the 180. William’s been telling the BM he won’t do too much work and yet he’s telling the US that that’s all he is doing.
William is such a genius. He has cracked the international code of conduct. He’s figured out all by himself that Americans respect workers and doers and pull yourself up by your own bootstrappers. Whereas the British genuflect to the blue blooded, lazy, do-nothing, upper crusted snobs. The only problem with this ingenious idea is the internet. Where both sides of this stupid plan are exposed through meets and greets. I guess he really isn’t paying any attention to online chatter. 😅
Working in a bottle of gin, or in the rose bushes maybe.
I think he just refuses to stay in contact with his KP staff unless he’s screaming that they have to issue threats or denials to the press. They have no idea what he is or is not doing and they just hope they can make him show up to something every week or so by dangling celebrities and/or booze.
Oh, I didn’t think of that. Yeah, that fits. His staff can’t find him, either.
Desperately trying to communicate to the American press their narratives so it can be passed on. They wouldn’t even care, if US social media have not been rampant in making fun of them.
I wish QE was alive, so she could ask Will: “what do you do?”.
His focus is on work and not social media my ass. He has paid bots out there smearing his brother. He doesn’t like that social media works both ways and they are kicking his ass on social media with all those lovely hashtags directed at him and his lazy wife. The only “work “ he does is to find ways to make his brother miserable and to crawl into a bottle.
Too bad that Ryan Air guy just came out with the hilarious story of how KP called and made them take down their William tweet. Otherwise we would totally believe the statement that William doesn’t focus on social media. At all. Never. Isn’t even sure how it works. Right.
William’s focus is on getting drunk then angry, that’s his ONLY job. (Pegging is merely a hobby.) His bots aren’t just in overdrive smearing an ancient history version of Harry — they are REALLY mad that people spotted those extra tires under the Audi, and are trying to convince us they’re “tree trunks” not torus-shaped black rubber.
What work.
Harassing people & abusing them, I guess.
Yeah, that Jobson piece is too little, too late. No one believes anything they say at this point.
What’s interesting though is that Jobsen is usually seen as a royal reporter close to Charles. And now he’s getting info about Kate? Hmm. Not that he hasn’t briefed about KP before but still.
Jobbo doesn’t have a regular gig so he’s out here talking about anything and everything that will get him clicks and maybe a paycheck.
So William is focused on work and not social media? Umm, Ryan Air would like a word. His team gets stuff taken down so please.
Working on getting divorced I guess.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
100% x 1000
The puff piece about Kate and the children being a tonic for her is exactly what we’ve been missing for the past few months and what people have been saying on social media is missing soooo……someone is paying attention to social media. Maybe it is just the Middletons, who knows (which would explain the pap photo if it was a Midd set up as some of us think.)
I rolled my eyes at the line about Kate being able to spend plenty of time with her children and isn’t that wonderful – she works less than 100 days a year. she’s ALWAYS able to spend plenty of time with her children.
Last week, after everything blew up, pretty sure we expected to start seeing these types of fluffy details and now here we are. But the details don’t seem to be coming from KP. Royal reporters sure but not KP.
Kate always has plenty of time with her kids, because of how little she works and a full staff, so she can play with the kids and not worry about laundry, dinner, cleaning up.
Exactly! And that’s always been the reason they’ve given for Kate’s low work numbers, she with her kids, family first, blah blah blah.
As a SAHM with kids the same age who does school runs. IDK why these are seen as this magical times. Mostly it is my kids fighting with each other in the car. If I could have RPO drive them, I would.
Also- her kids are past the age where she is playing with them, unless she is into board games or video games. They want to play with their peers.
What’s interesting too is the total absence of hearing “what a rock William is for Kate to lean on” “He’s doting on her as she recovers” “He is devoted to making sure she’s comfortable and recovering.” Like since he can’t be out and about, why aren’t we hearing any of this??
Lol, so true. And now that you’ve pointed this out, KP (which cares nothing about social media) will come out with a statement tomorrow saying just that.
That is what’s hilarious. She doesn’t even work part time hours so when doesn’t she get to spend time with her kids.
William is just spreading lies because he’s clearly not working or helping Kate out.
And yet her children didn’t visit her in the hospital, which normally happens when the kids mean so much to a sick person! (In fact, other than William, no one came to visit?) I don’t think that the fluff piece is working.
In part also because of Mary Contrary’s comment on William is not being mentioned as her doting, devoted rock.
“ so being able to have George, Charlotte and Louis at home with her has no doubt really boosted her spirits.””
But this is weird phrasing right? Where else would they be if they weren’t at home?
Shazbot, Lol, you’re right! Nice catch.
School. I’ve heard they’re being homeschooled lately so that’s why they’re home.
yes, its weird phrasing. “being able to have” – that’s just weird. I would never say “I am able to have my children home with me” because where else would they be? If it was in the context of homeschool, it makes more sense. if its in the context of being a SAHM with younger children (i.e. you dont use daycare, so you are able to have your children home with you) it makes more sense.
but as it stands, based on what we have been told – it does not make sense.
If the Wales’ children are being homeschooled (which has been speculated a lot lately) then it tells us either Kate’s health is worse than we’ve been told, the marriage is worse, or both.
(and also tells us william isn’t doing the hallowed school run.)
@Becks1 – It would make sense if, for a time, Kate’s “home” was somewhere other than Adelaide and now that she’s back they can all be together.
Could also mean that Kate and the kids aren’t at Adelaide. She was at the other house and they have now joined her.
Could also just be weird Britishspeak. I’m really noticing a lot of convoluted phrasing reading their writing lol
Sure, unless it’s a demanding a takedown of a tweet from Ryanair or trying desperately to turn #princewilliamaffair into #princewilliamaffordablehousing.
“Kate […] is functioning well”
Really odd choice of words. Did she get a software upgrade? Have the bugs been ironed out?
As for Peggy et al, they don’t do any work.
The closest to work the royals get is when they host foreign dignitaries. The rest of the time is just them walking about, waving at the plebs, cutting ribbons and turning up empty handed at charities for publicity photos.
Agreed, very strange word to use.
I jumped straight to some kind of breakdown and having to build back up or if it was a bowel resection it might be very literal.
I’ve seen firsthand that sometimes when people come back from the brink of death, witnessing it is like watching different systems reboot in succession. That language of functioning is ugly and dehumanizing, but there is a bit of truth in it. You have to learn step by step how to function again.
Charles’s jealousy and competitiveness was allowed when it was aimed at his wife. Uncorrected, it’s been aimed at his sons and is destroying whatever future the monarchy may have had.
If William wasn’t paying attention to social media, Kate wouldn’t have appeared in a car on Monday.
I’m nearly 100% positive that was not a William call but a Middleton one. Why else was Carole driving and not William?
QEII may not have disclosed health issues but nor did she make squirrely statements. I think everyone’s BS detector went off when they first made a statement that Kate’s surgery was planned when the week before they were saying the Wails had an upcoming tour. KP never even said Kate was ill or injured.
Will and KP have done nothing for months except rack up fail after fail, and so Kate now feels emboldened (or desperate) to make her move and save her position. The chaos we’re seeing is because Kate and BP are desperately trying to avoid another War of the Wails.
Agreed, they are desperately trying to keep all of the balls in the air.
Will is working those Candy Crush levels, they mean.
“From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn’t want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite one hundred per cent.”
She’s functioning well, but can’t send a thank you.
She’s not quite 100%, but just backed out of a June engagement.
She doesn’t want to rush things, but won’t even send a statement.
The Royal racist is hiding.
Seriously, they’re acting as if everyone at KP has had abdominal surgery, not just Kate. If they can brief the press about How Much William Hates Harry, they can send out a thank you.
Yes! It’s like when you go to class and the teacher’s not there. Party time!! None of these people are in touch with reality and they all think they are special flowers that must take plenty of breaks and vacations from their exhausting lives of opening grocery stores and touring peasant places even those things happen once in a blue moon. I doubt they are doing much that most of us would consider work the rest of the time.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, And yes they really do believe people are that stupid! I’m sorry, William is, as we speak, refreshing his browser to see what everyone is saying about him and what his successful brother is doing, that’s after of course he has taken a slow browse through the latest peg designs. If Billy idol is concentrating on work, who’s???
I bet he’s focused on how to work a video link to SXSW on Friday
*cue song “every breath you take, every move you make, every bond you break, every step you take, I’ll be watching you”*
And the follow-up question: WHAT WORK?
How is he to know what legal threats for or when to inact an embargo if he isn’t constantly getting feedback about what is being talked about on social media? How did he know to put out the requests that people stop with their conspiracy theories about Kate if he wasn’t consumed with what is happening on social media?
“Rob said that Kate will be warmly welcomed back when she is well enough to return to duties, but currently feels “lucky” to be able to spend time with her family and focus on her recovery.”
Didn’t Harry say he was lucky to be able to get on a plane and see his family? Interesting that Jobson chose that.
I wonder how many people in the UK with children who underwent surgery has been able to state the same? I wonder how many people off work for their surgery and recovery have to also take care of the kids because of loss of wages.
You’re not “lucky” Bone Idle, you choose to take this time because the taxpayers give you the money and this is how you spend it. I believe we’ve all realized that doing much work for that money is nothing you’ll ever do.
The petulance! It’s hilarious and horrifying by turns.
The fact that he knows what’s being written on social media shows that he is paying attention to it.