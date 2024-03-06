Carole Malone claims King Charles lied about having cancer & it’s something else

This is one of the wildest and most unexpected stories. So, in early February, King Charles publicly disclosed that he has cancer. Buckingham Palace has not said what kind of cancer, nor have they used the word “chemotherapy” when discussing his treatment. The palace only says that the king is receiving treatment in London, and when we’ve seen Charles in the past month, he looks like he’s been knocked on his ass. I’ve assumed this whole time that of course Charles has cancer, and that the cancer treatments have really taken a toll on Charles and his body. If anything, the rumors are that Charles’s cancer is much more serious than the palace has disclosed. Now Carole Malone has claimed today that Charles… does NOT have cancer?

HAS KING CHARLES GOT CANCER OR NOT? Strange exchange between Carole & Jeremy Vine today. 👇 Carole Malone:

“He hasn’t got cancer….I can’t say what it is but I know.” Since the Royal Family/The Monarchy has a history of lying & cover ups it’s not unfair to question what they… pic.twitter.com/0Q7tj8Lad8 — Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) March 6, 2024

“He doesn’t have cancer” and then Malone doubles-down with “I can’t say what it is but I know.” WTF??? Which brings me to People Magazine’s cover story this week, all about how the Windsors need to stop with the clownery and f–king disclose what’s going on with their health dramas.

As the details of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery remain undisclosed, there are increasing calls for transparency within the royal family. “Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.” Nearly 19 months after Queen Elizabeth’s death in Sept. 2022, the stability that she brought to her family and the nation through her 70-year reign has been replaced with an appearance of vulnerability for the royals. In addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020, the recent health issues that have sidelined the King, 75, and the Princess of Wales, 42, from public duties have created an unprecedented time of fragility. “The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable,” says Bedell Smith. Adds Catherine Mayer, who authored the biography Charles: The Heart of a King: “This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time.” “Even though he has revealed that he has a form of cancer, that has done nothing to quell the speculation about how seriously ill he may or may not be,” says Bedell Smith. “That is not doing the monarchy any favors. He is the head of state, and there are constitutional implications.”

[From People]

I’ve been generous towards Charles in recent weeks, impressed with the fact that he was somewhat upfront about his prostate and his cancer. But of course, there’s absolutely room for further disclosures and I think he should get much more specific. The question now is the extent to which Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been lying/obfuscating.