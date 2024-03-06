Carole Malone claims King Charles lied about having cancer & it’s something else

This is one of the wildest and most unexpected stories. So, in early February, King Charles publicly disclosed that he has cancer. Buckingham Palace has not said what kind of cancer, nor have they used the word “chemotherapy” when discussing his treatment. The palace only says that the king is receiving treatment in London, and when we’ve seen Charles in the past month, he looks like he’s been knocked on his ass. I’ve assumed this whole time that of course Charles has cancer, and that the cancer treatments have really taken a toll on Charles and his body. If anything, the rumors are that Charles’s cancer is much more serious than the palace has disclosed. Now Carole Malone has claimed today that Charles… does NOT have cancer?
HAS KING CHARLES GOT CANCER OR NOT?
Strange exchange between Carole & Jeremy Vine today. 👇
Carole Malone:
“He hasn’t got cancer….I can’t say what it is but I know.”
Since the Royal Family/The Monarchy has a history of lying & cover ups it’s not unfair to question what they… pic.twitter.com/0Q7tj8Lad8
— Glow Lee (@GlowanneLee) March 6, 2024
“He doesn’t have cancer” and then Malone doubles-down with “I can’t say what it is but I know.” WTF??? Which brings me to People Magazine’s cover story this week, all about how the Windsors need to stop with the clownery and f–king disclose what’s going on with their health dramas.
As the details of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery remain undisclosed, there are increasing calls for transparency within the royal family.
“Everybody feels unsettled by uncertainty, and there is too much uncertainty that is surrounding the monarchy right now,” royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s cover story. “Queen Elizabeth used to say, ‘I need to be seen to be believed.’ It is important for Charles and his reign for the public to know a little bit more.”
Nearly 19 months after Queen Elizabeth’s death in Sept. 2022, the stability that she brought to her family and the nation through her 70-year reign has been replaced with an appearance of vulnerability for the royals. In addition to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family in 2020, the recent health issues that have sidelined the King, 75, and the Princess of Wales, 42, from public duties have created an unprecedented time of fragility.
“The monarchy needs to be that anchor in times of trouble, and any sense of instability, which is inevitable when you have two of the key players out of action, is understandable,” says Bedell Smith. Adds Catherine Mayer, who authored the biography Charles: The Heart of a King: “This is massively exposing how the royal family has gone from too many people to too few in a short space of time.”
“Even though he has revealed that he has a form of cancer, that has done nothing to quell the speculation about how seriously ill he may or may not be,” says Bedell Smith. “That is not doing the monarchy any favors. He is the head of state, and there are constitutional implications.”
I’ve been generous towards Charles in recent weeks, impressed with the fact that he was somewhat upfront about his prostate and his cancer. But of course, there’s absolutely room for further disclosures and I think he should get much more specific. The question now is the extent to which Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have been lying/obfuscating.
It’s fascinating to watch the Monarchy fall in real time.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Charles is lying.
I actually would be surprised. He was honest with his prostate, despite being mocked and then decided to share the news of his “cancer”. Personally i think Malone is stirring the pot. Saw people speculating about kate and said you know what? Let’s speculate about Charles. Whether she decided to this by herself or if she got marching orders from KP remains to be seen.
I would also be surprised. His mother never said anything. His DIL has mentioned something vague. He’s been fairly specific. I know friends who have had chemotherapy and lost hair, and friends that didn’t—it depends on the meds and the cancer. At the moment, if this woman is the only one saying otherwise, I would still assume that KC has been relatively forthcoming considering that there doesn’t seem to be a reason to lie.
I agree, I don’t think he’s lying .. he’s just not telling it all. I don’t think Malone meant that she knew what it was other than cancer. From what I heard in that little snippet on twitter, she said “it’s not cancer” then sort of backtracks and then the interviewer says “he hasn’t told us what type it is” to which she replies “I can’t say what it is but I know.” I think she meant she knows what type of cancer. Maybe it has a name that she doesn’t associate with ‘cancer’ (ex: carcinoma) and that’s why she said he doesn’t have cancer. *finger quotes* She’s just being a know it all and creating confusion.
As a reigning monarch, what would be worse than saying you have cancer?? “I’ve got tummy ulcers – let’s tell them it’s cancer so they don’t panic..”
I mean WTH? It makes no sense. Unless Charles has something that’s relentlessly terminal and can’t be treated – like MND – cancer is always going to be A Bad Thing.
And I don’t think it is MND or similar – I do believe they found it when they were rummaging around for his prostate issue and cancer would make sense.
Also – the prostate issue. Is Carol Malone going to pop up and tell us next that it was his kidneys but he made the choice to tell us the problem was up his a*se because it would be less embarrassing??
Yeah this struck me as her trying to save face for correcting to say he doesn’t have cancer it was his prostrate and then she doubles down and says “I know but I can’t say” — which, it seems, there’s a lot of going around in British media right now.
I know but I can’t say. Yep, nothing like that to add to the stability.
At first I thought she was corrrecting that Charles didn’t have prostrate cancer. Which he doesn’t. So if she circles back and corrects, this is the line I think she’ll take–because of all the overtalking she was misinterpreted. And why does every cow on British tv say they know what is going on behind the scenes but it never gets leaked?
If you listen carefully, she first said: “I don’t know if he has cancer”, than she end up saying she knows but can say what he has.
These no-nothing gossipers need to pretend to know royal secrets to be booked on these TV-shows, to continue to pay their bills, whilst the holidaying/sick/striking lazy royals are absent.
They were willing enough to cart out QE and prop her up when she was more elderly than KC and supposedly had cancer. Are all of them having mental breakdowns of some type that make it iffy to have them around the public?
He’s so swollen all the time I’ve often wondered about his kidney function. Maybe he’s on dialysis.
Maybe kidney failure? Cirrhosis of the liver?
He could have both? My dad had an expanding list of diseases starting with an autoimmune disease and adding things like cancer and diabetes and such as he aged.
it could be all of the above? i had chemo, and the type i had didn’t make me lose my hair or anything, but it destroyed my kidneys almost immediately. i was in stage 3 kidney disease within a month almost.
A friend of ours had to have a kidney transplant they were so damaged by the chemo he got for bladder cancer. But Chuck’s only been in *treatment* for a month or so, whereas our friend had been on chemo for months then only after another couple of years did his kidneys start failing. She’s on vile Jeremy Vine’s show and writes for the Daily Express so I wouldn’t put much credence in her so-called exclusive.
If Charles was really on death’s door would Camilla be heading off on Vacation abroad without him?
yeah i wondered that myself. these guys are really not good at the pr game
Charels went mushrooming while QEII was knocking on heavens door, so it does not surprise me if Camilla is getting spa treatments while he is getting treatments for whatever illness he has, be it cancer or something else. These people just don’t care how grave the situation is for their family members.
You see, by going off to India she’s showing everyone it isn’t that bad. Of course, you see, she wouldn’t go if it wasn’t.
Ignore the man behind the curtain everyone!
the mind bogles, what could he have that the treatment knocks him on his ass to quote Kaiser. does that explain the sausage fingers? what else is a big killer these days?
Congestive heart failure?
The only royal medical report I truly doubt is Khate having “abdominal surgery.”
I’m not sure about this. Cancer is one of the most serious things you can have, why would they lie about it? What would be worse? He’s already willing to talk about his prostate so I’m not sure what could be more embarrassing? Weird.
AIDS from all the fooling around? Dementia as someone suggested above? Some mental health issue (not saying I would consider that embarrassing, but the royals likely would however much lip service they give it)?
I’m thinking…syphilis?
that is the only thing I could think of that would be worse than saying, I have cancer, or that one would use cancer to cover up. And he doesn’t have syphilis. This royall reporter , or whatever she is, is just silly.
For the love of….he doesn’t have syphilis or aids…if he ever did have an STD it would have been treated immediately. He’s got access to the best doctors in the country. Carole Malone is full of it, she’s on Jeremy Vine’s show and writes for the Daily Express. She’s just making sh*t up like they all do.
Many cancers are treatable and even curable. Neurological diseases are usually incurable and often fatal. Same for endocrine issues.
Dad having dementia or something that is definitely terminal would account for Billy Idle losing his shit. That being said everyone else is going about their lives normally so …message to anyone with 60-70 something parents: they are not as healthy as you might think they are. When things go bad they go fast.
You don’t lie or joke about cancer. WTF??
Unless he’s dying of syphilis or the world’s deadliest case of gonorrhea, I can’t imagine why he’d lie about cancer.
I came onto say syphilis 😂😂
He did get Harry to drop everything and come over, but William didnt as far as we know? Weird…
Oh what a tangled web they have woven. It’s so weird. Camzilla is taking off to a spa so you would think that whatever Chuckles has is under control at this moment. Should he be more clear? Yes he should. Peg and Can’t seem to be at odds with each other. Would love to know what’s really going on there. All of this makes the monarchy look so very weak. They are unraveling quickly.
I really don’t think they’re lying about the cancer. Maybe there is something else going on, but it would be such a PR disaster if they were lying about the cancer that I just can’t really believe BP would do that – imagine the reaction next time they cut some ribbons at a new cancer wing at a hospital or the like.
Millions and millions of people have cancer. And deal with it every day. He has it and is getting treatment for it. So why is this what people are focusing on. What needs to be looked at is why William isn’t stepping up. That is the strange part of all of it. And yeah I get that Kate is incapacitated right now. But come on. He can’t be bothered to go out for three or four hours maybe three times a week and just be seen.
It could very well be that the cancer wasn’t the only malady that the prostate treatment process uncovered. When my dad was hospitalized with a stroke, it pulled the curtain back on a number of issues/symptoms he either undersold or just flat out didn’t tell his doctors. The other issues weren’t as serious as the stroke but did make his treatment more complicated and his chances for a full recovery more of an uphill battle.
Given his age, it would not shock me if Charles had other undiscovered issues that are either being treated alongside the cancer or will be addressed once the cancer treatments are complete.
They lied about the Queen’s health and Philip’s health for a decade before they died. I was reminded recently that Philip also received “abdominal surgery” in the early 2010s.
They lied about the Queen Mother as well. Ironically in both her and QE’s case they covered up the fact that they did have cancer.
I repeat what I’ve said here before: When lying liars lie all the time, about everything, then they aren’t believed even if there is a chance they are telling the truth. The don’t get the benefit of the doubt anymore, because they created an extensive history of obfuscation and prevarication.
The story isn’t what’s wrong with whom, it’s that everything that they claim and every photo is now under the microscope because they have lost the faith of the public. Hard to be an anchor during difficult times if everyone is too skittish to get on the boat.
Carole Malone looks like Patsy Stone twenty years on and without the means for surgical intervention and cosmetic treatments. Maybe Malone could get Cammy to pay for a few dips and dos at that spa in India.
The Norwegian king has been on sick leave several times in the resent years. He got another 14 days after he ended up in a hospital on a private holiday in Malaysia. The crown princess is on half speed because of a chronic illness, leaving the crown prince (as acting regent) and the queen as full time working royals. No one is writing articles upon articles about the lack of royals in Norway. I think the british rota desperately wants to write about the reason Willnot is absent, but they can’t, so they’re creating storm in a tea cup to push him.
Also, they don’t actually ‘do’ anything. Yes someone has to turn up and open parliament but it’s not a 9-5 job with dire consequences if that person is absent.
Now, the rota do need to write stories and sell ‘news’. So having people absent from the narrative (and they’re clearly blocked from writing about Kate while H&M don’t have an obvious ‘storyline’ at the moment) is an issue for THEM. But not for the rest of us.
Who lies about cancer??! wth? This started to turn into a Seinfeld episode. There was a guy there who lied about having cancer for sympathy points. Would Charles do the same? Or if he is hiding the real one, would it be because it may result in abdication like dementia or something?
Yes dementia would be worse in the sense that he couldn’t be trusted with the blessed red boxes. That said I think this lady is just pot stirring.
SBS says this is all very unsettling. I’m not unsettled. She means it’s unsettling to the royalists. Fixed it for her.
I’ve been wondering if it’s something more serious because there has been so much speculation about his weird swollen hands. Like that is not normal and could be a symptom of something like heart failure or kidney failure. That said, I don’t understand why they would make up a story about prostate trouble/cancer treatment if it were really something else? Also, my FIL is the same age as Charles and had bladder cancer discovered when he went in for treatment for prostate trouble, just like the story w/Charles. He had about a month of outpatient treatments and he had some side effects but overall it wasn’t too serious. I guess seeing that firsthand made me believe what they were saying about Charles’ situation. All these weird things are just amplifying each other and it’s so much it seems impossible to all just be a series of unfortunate coincidences.
i’ve got a friend who is a cancer nurse who said the exact same thing: there are limited things you could see from a prostate procedure so it’s most likely bladder cancer
That had been my guess from the start as well: same “area”.
My friend’s father had less than 3 years from diagnosis to passing from this. Obviously, depends on KC’s stage at discovery.
Omg…this is really happening.
I am of the opinion that the king, Camilla and Willie are over stressed and deal with it differently. The king is hiding, Camilla went away and the heir keeps himself under influence (alcool or/and drugs). Edward and Sophie also look stressed. Stress can have a strong negative impact on the body and mind. I believe they are hiding something really big and its about Kate. (I love conspiracy theory)
C3 looks older now at 75 than his mother did at 96
When they announced he had cancer I assumed it was prostrate cancer as that was why he went in in the first place. Maybe not.
I was watching a doctor talk about this when it was first announced and he said the most common forms they find during prostate surgery is bladder or colon cancer. So my guess is colon or maybe rectal cancer and they don’t want to say. However isn’t this the same woman who busted William’s team for leaking that Harry called Charles for his birthday? So sounds like she has an “in” at KP. Plus if Charles is faking cancer which would be wild, then that might explain why William is staying away from him. Or, maybe they are trying to force BP’s hand and say what’s going on.
When we were first told about KC prostate I immediately thought this is a lie, they’re deflecting…. i thought Willie battered Kate and that’s her red line and she’s outta there and KC is covering, his ego is so big he thought if he told the public the king is sick nobody would be looking at KP…. but then there was so much weirdness. I’ve been flipping from, she had a stroke, to W hurt K, to divorce negotiations. Now we have Malone saying it’s not Cancer and I know she’s hardly reliable but I’m back to my first theory. I think W hurt Kate after Xmas and she fled to Ma Middleton with the kids. I think both palaces know this and everything that happened since then has been to cover it up.
I’ll be back tomorrow with a new theory!
They really have to use photos of Kate touching her stomach everytime now uh ?
He’s head of state the people should know everything about his diagnosis. The King of Norway is sick and the Palace has been open about everything including how much it cost to fly him back home from Malaysia.
Could be anything, MS or Parkinson’s, kidneys, pancreas.
They probably think a neurological disease is worse than lying about cancer.
I never believed Kate had surgery, but I do believe he has cancer. Who knows.
Is Carole Malone accusing the king of lying to the public about his cancer diagnosis? Do tell more, Carole.
Why should anybody have to be “transparent” about their private medical issues?
Because they’re “head of state” and public servants living a “life of service “ paid for by taxpayers? People don’t need nitty gritty details but they are owed honesty and accuracy. At least IMO.
You wouldn’t be required, Diane. But a man who’s lived his entire life off the public dime, and now is the supposed head of state, should be transparent.
Most of the first line colon cancer chemotherapy’ treatments actually don’t cause hair loss, but do have other side effects such as rashes, and hand/foot syndrome (swelling, soreness, etc), and neuropathy.
I’m not sure about other cancers’ chemo side effects (I had early stage CRC, so that’s why I know about colon cancer), but I’ve met several cancer patients and survivors who never lost their hair in spite of chemotherapy, but had enormously painful/swollen hands and feet due to their treatments
Many bladder cancer treatments involve placing drugs directly into the bladder, rather than giving them systemically. In this case as well, hair loss would not be expected.
Depends on whether the cancer has invaded the bladder muscles and other adjacent areas. First line of treatment (which I’m getting in 2 weeks BTW) is removal of bladder entirely as well as adjacent organs and creation of a pouch and stoma from a section of lower intestine. That being said, I can imagine Chuck having chemo placed in his bladder which would mean no external symptoms like hair loss, etc. It wouldn’t surprise me if this is exactly what’s happening.
I 99.5% believe the Spanish reporter who said Kate was in an induced coma after her surgery, but I 100% do not believe Charles is lying about cancer. It’s possible something else has been diagnosed that hasn’t been released. I with People and every other tabloid would quit dragging Harry into the rf self-created crisis. He told you about them in Spare, they have shown you who they are, believe them.
I think Carole Malone is 100% been “tipped off” by KP and/or the Middleton clan to start wild internet conspiracies in order to take the heat off Kate, her dumb photo op and the whole cancelling trooping shemozzle.
Yep, it’s pretty big to accuse The King of lying. She should be thrown into the Tower.
Just a reminder that chemo isn’t the only treatment for cancer, so the King not losing his hair doesn’t mean anything. My dad’s been treated for years with shots and radiation, and to outward appearances he seems perfectly healthy.
Exactly. And radiation puts you on your arse which would account for him not kinging right now.
What’s next with these “experts”?
I know! He will be diagnosed with some weird, Romanian malady which turns him into a vampire. Gene passed on from his ‘relative’ Vlad the Impaler. Didn’t he have/had a place in Romania where he went?
I think that’s equally plausible as what some of the ‘royal experts’ are spewing.
If he had a neurological disease, I think they’d just carry on as normal until it became obvious. I don’t think they’d substitute another illness/disease for it.
Cancer isn’t something you use to hide another illness. This is all deeply weird.