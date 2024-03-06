Royalist: Queen Camilla is ‘shattered & exhausted’ but ‘she is not a complainer’

Queen Camilla is still on vacation and will be through the weekend. Her next scheduled appearance is on Commonwealth Day, March 11, where she will “lead the family” at a service at Westminster Abbey in her husband’s absence. Prince William is scheduled to appear alongside his stepmother but we’ll see if that really happens. Camilla’s holiday this week didn’t exactly land the way she hoped – she thought people would be like “of course she needs time off, she’s been carrying the Windsors on her back!” Instead, people were like “thirteen events in one month isn’t really working your fingers to the bone, Cammy Cakes.” There are also rumors of a larger rift between Camilla and Prince William, but who even knows at this point. So, it’s time for Camilla’s allies to try to refocus the narrative: Camilla is “shattered” and overworked, but she would never complain about it.
Shattered: “She is absolutely shattered and exhausted by the turmoil of the past two months,” a friend of Camilla’s told The Daily Beast. “She is 76 years old, and her husband has just been diagnosed with cancer. Anyone would find that a lot to deal with, without the media scrutiny that comes with her position as well.”
She would never complain about anything! Another friend of the family told The Daily Beast: “Camilla has basically had to do everything in recent months, and it is no secret that it has been tiring. She has been under extraordinary pressure at a time in her life when most people are well into their retirement. You would never hear her moan about it because she knows it goes with the territory, but everyone is just very glad she is taking some time for herself, especially as this could go on for several more months.”
She works so hard, you guys: Asked how Camilla felt about taking on so much more work than she had likely anticipated—Camilla has undertaken 13 official engagements since the king’s cancer diagnosis was announced on February 5, and has been the public face of the monarchy since then—one of her friends said: “It wasn’t what she anticipated but, as anyone who knows her will tell you, she is not a complainer. She is proud to support her husband. We are all just very happy that she has actually gone ahead and taken this week off.”
No one knows where she is: Asked if they knew where Camilla had gone, the friend would only say her destination was overseas and extremely private. The Daily Beast has not been able to confirm her destination. The palace did not respond to a request for comment. There is little doubt however that her absence has left the royal family, which was already notably short-staffed before, looking even more threadbare.
William still refuses to do much: While there are increasing calls in mainstream and social media for William to return to a fuller schedule of engagements, especially after he cancelled a high-profile appearance at a memorial service for his godfather, the last king of Greece, last week, The Daily Beast has been told that William is determined to stick to his guns and maintain a light schedule until his wife is fully recovered, likely around Easter. The couple are not expected to travel abroad much this year, if at all.
Camilla’s holiday was a mistake?? A former palace staffer told The Daily Beast: “I totally get Camilla taking time off, she needs it, but my personal view is that it will probably turn out to be a mistake for her to have got on a plane. The reason the queen never went abroad for holidays is that their staff just can’t protect their privacy overseas in the same way they can at the royal estates. With everything going on, it’s not the perfect time to be chilling by a pool. If she had stayed in the U.K. they wouldn’t have even had to announce anything.”
See, I think if Camilla had announced a week off with the time spent at Ray Mill or Highgrove, people would have been more accepting of that – a staycation, if you will, where Camilla would be seen as “on call” in case of emergency, and physically close to her ill husband. Jetting off on an overseas holiday while her husband has cancer and while the working-royal ranks are so threadbare… that’s a huge problem. I love how these sources are like “Camilla never complains” whilst complaining on her behalf. Please: Charles, Camilla, Kate, William, Sophie, Edward – they all complain and explain constantly.
She’s the age my mom was when my dad had a stroke. She never left his side unless one of us was there to take over. A different kind of devotion I guess…
My grandpa died a couple of months ago and my grandma had to be driven to the hospital almost daily for months before that. I don’t think they realize how much more cold-hearted that makes her look.
wasn’t there a big to do on how she shated flying, and bowed out of engagements because”flying”.
She has no problem with flying for her spa treatments so that’s probably another palace lie.
She flies when she wants to fly. She can fly to India for her spa treatments so she can fly. As for over worked that’s a joke she has always done very little but at this time the spotlight is on her because Chuckles is down and Peg is being petulant as usual and now we can see just how little she does.
If she’d taken a staycation, people would probably also assume that she would still be caring for KC (even if she weren’t). That is definitely part of the issue here.
“She is 76 years old, and her husband has just been diagnosed with cancer. Anyone would find that a lot to deal with, without the media scrutiny that comes with her position as well.”
The problem with that is that many elderly folks have to care for their partners and it’s far more intense (and unrelenting in some cases) than what Camzilla has to deal with. In addition, her predecessor worked much harder into his 90s. The queen did as well. The royal cousins are older and still showing up. It looks awful.
Exactly what I was thinking. Anyone else in the position of spouse with cancer would be having to take on extra household chores and caretaking. They wouldn’t have frequent time off from it either. What has she got to complain about?
Camilla does not have to worry about filing insurance claims to have nurses come in to take care of her husband . The fact that she has this spin about her not complaining is not a good look and by saying it she is complaining
But scheming is so exhausting, y’all!
Not just “care for” a loved one: most don’t have dozens if not hundreds in staff, taking care of EVERYTHING else (shopping, cooking, cleaning, paying bills, washing, dressing your ill partner etc). “Normal” caretakers do it all.
Speaking from experience, for all the years when I was caring for my dad (vascular dementia and aphasia), I was there 24/7 UNLESS my sister came to relieve me for a few hrs. 2-3 days a week, and then, the last year of his life, I had to get in help for the nighttime, so I could get some rest for the next day. I sure didn’t jet off for a week or two, and leave him.
They’re trying to do the same thing with Kate and its just falling flat. Yes, having a sick spouse is draining emotionally, and can be draining physically if you are the primary caregiver, if you’re the one driving to all the appointments, etc.
But neither Camilla nor William are doing that. There is a full staff at both houses to do all the caregiving. So that leaves us with the emotional aspect, and I dont think anyone buys that either of these two are so devastated by these medical diagnoses that they need private time to come to terms with it.
So that said, of course the big issue is – normal people don’t get to jet off for a spa vacation because their spouse was diagnosed with cancer. Normal people don’t get to take months off to help their spouse recover from surgery. etc.
they keep talking about how the royals are “normalizing” taking time for themselves or time to recover or whatever and its just so tone deaf that I honestly can’t believe they’re still pushing it.
It’s like they’re waving a big red flag in everyone’s faces. Meanwhile the tabloids keep on pushing how heroic it is to jet off overseas while your spouse has cancer because she’s worked for 13 hours in two months.
It really seems like they have no clue how everyone else lives, and they are so full of self pity for having to work a few hours a week.
The sight of her gives me the irrits.
She’s schemed, manipulated for decades and gotten everything she wanted.
She’s due some karmic retribution.
Right! As soon as I saw this title I thought well no she isn’t a complainer she is a front stabber. She just eliminates her stresses
“Camilla has basically had to do everything in recent months…” Yeah, I can see how all that floor scrubbing, vacuuming, and laundry washing has worn out the poor old souse. 😏 So many places!
When Camilla is not at raymill security is there to guard the place at taxpayer expense.
I was coming to the comment section to say the exact thing.
Of course she needs the spa time since she suffers from dishpan hands.
But don’t you know, she’s not complaining at all. She’s just having someone else do it for her. As I said on a different post yesterday, this wench schemed and plotted, using her press connections to smear Di, just to be where she is now. Yet she wants more glory just for doing the bare minimum. I don’t care how old she is, or how much she’s had to work. This is what she fought for. Pampered, kept mistress is not the same as being Queen, I thought.
she’s not going to change. doing the absolute minimum between countless vacations and time to herself will continue to be her MO. and meanwhile her various scuzzy friends can continue her campaign of hatred and vitriol.
I cannot fathom leaving the side of my spouse for a R & R while my beloved is struggling through anything, much less a cancer diagnosis. (PunkyDaddy and I have been through this terrible scenario—certainly frightening and exhausting, but “in sickness and in health” …)
This monarchy is nothing more than a poorly written soap opera underwritten by and produced on the backs of the people. Enough already.
The ‘Never complain,Never Explain ‘ was perhaps the Queens thing. The rest of them should not dare proclaim they live by this.
It’s always opposite day with the royals. Camilla is a complainer and I’d like just point out that she’s not “leading the family” for Commonwealth Day. This time she’s accompanied by William and the rest of the royal family. William really didn’t like that she was leading the family for the Constantine memorial.
Then he shouldn’t have cancelled? It’s pretty obvious that with him not there Camilla would be the one getting all the limelight. I still find it odd that he is gone so much because if *those* pap shots are anything to go by they clearly get help from the middletons + have nanny Maria on back and call. So why is he not attending his engagements?
People talking about “where is Kate” but where the f— is william?
Had he gone to the memorial all the attention would have been on him but as usual he was too stupid and entitled to realise that.
Where Diana was a thoroughbred Camilla is an old nag. She simply cannot relate to people and no doubt can’t see the issue in plonking her rear end on a private plane even though she hates to fly, leave her unwell husband because she’s exhausted after basically doing nothing with an army of helpers to go to an exclusive spa in India, the likes of which most of us couldn’t afford with a lifetime of actual, real world employment.
the old nag has been ridden harder than ever before and can’t cope.
The Australians are having none of it.
Oh you give me hope Aussies!
OMG the Camilla imitation 🤣🤣🤣
I need more Aussi coverage.
That was hilarious. I am starting to agree with her that it was Pippa.
Brilliant 😂😂😂😂
LOLOLOL I love the Aussie reactions to this !
Complain complain complain “she would never complain” whinge whinge whinge “she would never whinge” explain explain explain “royals never explain” take an extended flight on a private plane “royals care about the environment and Camzilla hates flying” work less than 13 hours in a month and get called the backbone of the family “byyyyeee suckers, I’m disappearing now for a vacation that you’ll pay for but I won’t tell you where I’m going or who I’m with (certainly not with my husband who has cancer)!”
Karma, oh karma? You’re needed for a clean-up in aisle 12.
She “never moans and never complains” with a whole article about her moaning and complaining. Lol.
While I enjoy the dragging, Camilla and Charles don’t even live together half the time. If he feels awful from his treatment maybe he would rather be left alone for a bit with staff or nurses, I think I would. It’s a bad look though, and appearances are 90% of the job. I know from my parents that cancer treatment can be lengthy, months, so I dont think a vacation is bad.
Exactly, it’s not a ‘typical’ marriage in any sense of the word.
He may have some young nurses he’d rather have sitting by him and really be all for Cam jetting off somewhere. We all know their “love” story isn’t one for the ages like their PR has tried to build it up as.
Yeah! She earned a lot of goodwill during Chuck’s hospital stay. Had she taken a week off at Ray Mill no one would’ve noticed she had a week off. They are so bad at this.
Sure. But jetting off overseas and pointing to 13 hours of work in 2 months as having knackered you isn’t relatable.
Their whole job is to pretend to be perfect stable relatable family. That’s it. Show up for ribbons, be stable.
Do they not realise how bad this makes her look? The Royalist is presumably pro-monarchy, and Camilla’s friends are pro-Camilla, and yet they write this bilge which shows Camilla to be clueless, selfish, and lazy. The obliviousness of it all is startling.
They don’t realize. At all. They simply cannot fathom what most people’s lives look like, particularly when caring for an ailing spouse. It’s beyond their imagination.
Because they’re cosseted and shielded from life’s realities, like housework, bills, errands, etc.
Abolish the monarchy.
Does anyone know where Andrew P-B is this week? I get the impression he’s the one she’d rather spend time with and he does sound more fun.
My theory is that she takes off for India or wherever she is when Charles has pushed things too far. No fight, she’s just “exhausted” and gets on a plane. Message received. We never really heard about this until after TQ died, but I’m guessing it’s a pattern she won’t be giving up.
If she did a staycation, she wouldn’t be getting away from Charles’s terrible behavior, which is surely the point.
She is the worst and also gives valuable lessons on how to be the worst and survive.
No, she wouldn’t complain. She just gets someone else to go out and do the complaining for her. They truly can’t do anything for themselves. Even the complaining gets outsourced.
Same as the spin she never wanted any of this when she married Charles and got all the perks and privileges.she did want it all imo.
Everytime I read that Camilla’s husband has cancer I think, “Oh poor Andrew Parker-Bowles.”
What’s all this about not being able to protect Camilla’s privacy abroad as well as at home? What exactly is she doing that this former palace aide is tut-tutting about? Does she have a man on the side? Is she vacationing with APB?
The mistress got everything she ever wanted.
Anyone else see trump in the header photo?
The line that ‘this could go on for several more months’ caught my attention. So KC will suddenly be cured? I don’t think so. Sounds like he may not make it until the end of the year.
It’s like some one saying now I am not complaining but ..then come the complaints
I’m just shocked more people in England aren’t complaining about the laziness and entitlement of all the RF. They’re making one bad decision after another, and really, it was so sad to see that 89 year old man trying to cover a RF appearance the other day. KFC really sucks at managing his own people.
Charles would be a very needy man to have to nanny 24/7. I’d be exhausted after an hour in his presence. She signed up for the job though. I still believe she went away in order to shine the spot light on William’s absence and inadequacies.
Am I the only one who thought Camilla was fleeing half out of entitled laziness and half to highlight the missing heir?
It just boggles my mind bc she was getting really good press for a the past month. And then she blew it away. She got too pumped up on praise and really thought the public was going to understand. Guess she found out otherwise.
I think she does get on with it. She’s got a husband in ill health and is out there doing what she can. She’s not young, like the others, apart from Anne. Whatever we think of her past, she has got out there and kept the show on the road. imo.
Sweet baby Jesus. These people. Camilla could have taken a week off AND NO-ONE WOULD HAVE NOTICED. They didn’t need to announce anything.
Instead, in a time where they really didn’t need to highlight any other royal bunking off, they come cantering out to tell us that not only is she having time off but she’s having time off thousands of miles away from her sick husband.
Then, when people start going WTH they attempt to tell us – people who work for real – that this woman is exhausted from doing a few hours of chatting to people a day, three days a week.
I’m speechless at their stupidity, ignorance, arrogance and incompetence.
It’s such an own-goal I’m loving this. I think she got high on her own supply – they got amazing press for being transparent about the cancer diagnosis, gave the public lots of pics and “numerous” engagements while simultaneously highlighting William’s incompetence. She thought if they told people she was heading off to her Indian spa because poor thing is exhausted from talking to the plebs, the parade would continue for her?? hahaha
I totally agree, Hench. What possessed them to announce a vacation?
Shattered, fking shattered, she has to do everything ffs
She has servants on call 24 /7,she has a chauffeur, she has A dresser, a hairstylist and a FKING CHEEK to claim she is shattered, try 24/7 caring for your husband who has early onset dementia, try having terminal cancer and being afraid to take to much pain relief so that your alert enough to stop him hurting himself, because the family help you rely on has been and gone for the day. If she wants a cup of tea or meal it’s put in front of her. I’m getting thoroughly sick of this “hard working” shit
Oh final point, where is A. P
